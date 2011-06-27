  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. Used 2010 Audi A5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

2010 Audi A5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classy styling, confident handling, uptown interior, standard all-wheel drive, 2.0T's good fuel economy.
  • Quirky steering, convertible is soft-top only, not as quick as many rivals.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
Audi A5 for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
List Price
$10,990
Used A5 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Audi A5 luxury sport coupe and convertible look great outside and in, and they're a pleasure to drive as long as you don't require class-leading power.

Vehicle overview

The Audi A5's third year of production is upon us, but this slinky coupe -- and now soft-top convertible as well -- still turns heads wherever it rolls. If you find its lines extraordinarily passionate for a Teutonic product, you're onto something: The A5 was penned by an Italian designer. Underneath, the A5 is just a two-door version of the A4 sport sedan; think of it as Audi's answer to the BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G37 coupes and convertibles. Yet it's that sexy skin that sets the A5 apart in a segment where looks count more than usual.

For 2010, the Audi A5 stands even farther apart from the crowd, for better or worse, thanks to a new base engine: Audi's familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged four (2.0T). It's rated at 211 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque in this application, just like in the A4. The formerly standard 3.2-liter V6 remains available, but only with the automatic transmission (the 2.0T gets a standard six-speed manual and an optional automatic). The soft-top Cabriolet model also debuts for 2010, as does Audi's standardized trim level structure and an improved version of MMI for navigation-equipped models.

The A5's advantages start with all-wheel drive -- it's standard on the Audi, so those in harsher climes should find the A5 particularly appealing relative to its rear-drive rivals. Also, the A5's interior is one of the nicest around. On the downside, though, the A5 Cabriolet has a soft top while competing models have retractable hardtops. And if it's speed and handling you're after, the rear-drive, 300-plus-hp competition bests even the V6-powered A5, let alone the 2.0T models. Indeed, a major question to answer is whether standard four-cylinder power, however peppy, will meet your desires for a luxury coupe or convertible.

If you give the 2.0T a chance, though, you'll likely walk away impressed by its torquey performance and high fuel economy. And if you're already smitten with the 2010 Audi A5, the arrival of the convertible is one more reason to consider adding this Audi to your stable. Of course, don't forget to check out the BMW 328i/335i and Infiniti G37 coupes and convertibles, as well as the retractable-hardtop Volvo C70. But style goes a long way in this segment, and we wouldn't blame anyone for selecting the A5 on those grounds alone.

2010 Audi A5 models

The 2010 Audi A5 is a luxury sport coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) available in three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. The 2.0T four-cylinder engine is standard across the board, with the 3.2-liter V6 optional on the Premium Plus and Prestige.

The base Premium coupe comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated exterior mirrors, an electronic parking brake, a multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel, a panoramic tilt-only sunroof, automatic climate control, power front seats, leather upholstery, a split-folding rear seatback, Audi's previous-generation Multi Media Interface (MMI) with dash-mounted controls and a 10-speaker CD audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary input jack. The Cabriolet adds a power-retractable soft top and a wind blocker.

The Premium Plus adds different 18-inch alloys, xenon headlamps, LED headlight and taillight accents, rain-sensing wipers, an iPod interface, Bluetooth, heated front seats and tri-zone automatic climate control. The top-of-the-line Prestige tacks on keyless entry/ignition, auto-dimming mirrors, a color driver information display, a Bang & Olufsen sound system with a DVD player, driver memory functions and a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic updates and the third-generation MMI system (including revised menus and a joystick-like button atop the control knob).

Many higher-end standard features are optional on the lower trim levels. Other options include wood interior trim, a Sport package (includes 19-inch wheels, summer tires, a sport-tuned suspension and sport seats) and special leather upholstery, with the latter two unavailable on the A5 Premium. Prestige-only options include an S Line package (essentially a special Sport package with unique exterior and interior trim), Audi Drive Select (includes adaptive suspension dampers, variable-ratio steering and four selectable driving modes for transmission and steering response and ride tuning), adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot warning system and a back-up camera with rear parking sensors. The Cabriolet-only Comfort package adds a neck-level heating system and ventilated seats.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Audi A5 receives a soft-top Cabriolet variant, a standard turbocharged four-cylinder engine and a new trim level structure. Additionally, V6 models are no longer available with the manual transmission, and navigation-equipped A5s receive the third-generation MMI system with a revised controller and real-time traffic.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Audi A5 is powered by either a turbocharged 2.0-liter four with 211 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, or a 3.2-liter V6 that generates 265 hp and 243 lb-ft of torque. Transmission options for the 2.0T consist of a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic with manual shift control, while the V6 is automatic-only. In performance testing, we timed a V6-powered A5 at 6.4 seconds from zero to 60 mph.

EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 22 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined for 2.0T A5s with the manual transmission. The automatic drops the 2.0T to 21/27/23. With the V6, the A5 is rated at 18/27/21.

Safety

Antilock brakes (with brake assist), stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are all standard on the 2010 Audi A5. A blind-spot warning system -- "side assist" in Audi's parlance -- is available as long as the navigation system has been selected. Also optional is an "Active Braking Guard" feature that's part of the adaptive cruise control. If an imminent collision is detected, the system alerts the driver and primes the brakes for full stopping power.

In brake testing, an A5 3.2 Quattro with the Sport package came to a stop from 60 mph in an excellent 108 feet. That distance would grow longer without that package's summer tires.

Driving

The 2010 Audi A5 handles well, with good body control and relentless AWD traction. However, it weighs more than its rear-wheel-drive rivals, which largely explains why it feels more like a grand touring coupe than a high-performance one. The standard speed-sensitive power steering system can seem artificially light at parking lot speeds and too heavy on the highway, though it's highly precise. The optional variable-ratio steering system that comes with the Audi Drive Select package feels even more contrived, but at least it's adjustable according to driver preference.

Acceleration is satisfactory with either engine; indeed, there's little difference in performance. The V6's primary advantage is its smooth, muscular sound, in pleasant contrast to the 2.0T's somewhat gritty four-cylinder character. The 2.0T's manual transmission features long but reasonably precise throws; the automatic, on the other hand, can be a bit rough around the edges in spirited driving, though shifts are remarkably quick in manual mode. Ride comfort borders on objectionable with the optional Sport package and 19-inch wheels.

Interior

The A5's attractive and high-quality cabin is one of its strong points, though the competition has largely caught up to Audi's formerly segment-leading interiors. Audi's MMI routes many functions through a control knob mounted on either the dashboard or the center console, depending on whether the optional navigation system is present. The dash-mounted version can be patience-trying, but the console-mounted one is a different story -- thanks to Audi's latest third-generation menu structure and a special joystick-like button atop the control knob, this is the user-friendliest MMI yet.

The front seats are adequately comfortable, although lateral support for spirited driving is lacking unless you spring for the upgraded sport seats via the Sport package or S Line package. Unlike its A4 platform-mate, the A5 features a low seating position and a high cowl and beltline, which is sportier but may make shorter drivers feel submerged. The rear seat's limited head- and legroom make it suitable for small passengers only, though people stuck back there will be treated to their own set of climate controls on Premium Plus and Prestige models. The rear seat folds down to accommodate larger items, a welcome convenience in a luxury two-door. The Cabriolet's soft top powers down beneath the metal tonneau cover in 17 seconds and goes back up in just 15 seconds. If traffic starts to move in the interim, no worries -- the top will keep operating up to 30 mph. Also impressive is top-down trunk space in the Cabriolet, which comes in at 11.4 cubic feet, just 2.1 cubes fewer than in the coupe. Plus, unlike its hardtop competitors, trunk space remains usable with the roof lowered.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Audi A5.

5(88%)
4(10%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

50+ Guy's Dream Car
Cranmer,10/08/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
2010 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Cabriolet is a very satisfying car. I love to drop the top and drive this car, if I do not have an errand, I'll cruise to Home Depot for a stroll. It's a bit underpowered if you want to be the first off the line at a redlight, but all the looks and functionality far make up for it. Regarding a comment about the soft top wearing out early, I cannot support that review. I'm on the original soft top at 77000 miles and it show no wear or disintegration. Plainly stated, it is fun drive and my best car buy of my life. UPDATE 2018: I'm now a 60+ guy. I still have the same love for this car. I "find" opportunities to go to Home Depot so that I can drop the top and enjoy the Spring weather in Texas. Sadly, the glue that held in the back window failed and of course we had heavy rains. I ended up replacing the soft top and the interior carpet. The good news: my State Farm Insurance covered it. For me, this car is part of "Living the good life!". UPDATE 2020: I'm getting older. The Audi only gets out of the garage once or twice on the weekend. But my Audi s still a looker. My wife is the Houston organizer for a voluntary group of women sewing and distributing of Masks for the Coronavirus ( masksnow.org ). We drove 60 miles across Houston to pickup a batch. The very first thing the sewing lady said, *I love your car".
Lovely Car..But a Gateway Drug
jetta_c,10/15/2013
My A5 has been a great car: reliable, good for all kinds of weather (got me home in a driving snowstorm a couple of times) and eye-catching (guys give me the envious "Nice car!" pretty regularly.) It also knows how to get out of its own way: my favorite "sport" has become seeing how fast I cam merge (aka: come up to 60 mph) on my local highway. This car does pull at the leash: whereas my Range Rover (350 hp) is perfectly happy to lumber along at 35 mph in town, the Audi seems insulted by such speeds. My only complaint (albeit weak) is that all this performance in a 4-cylinder has made me want an R8. I have a feeling that was Audi's plan all along :)
Ex Beamer Adict
Jim,11/06/2010
I bought this car primarily for its looks. At least once, usually twice a day, I am approached by strangers admiring the car. It rides somewhat more comfortably than the five 3 series I have owned. I got the S-line and love the wheels and handling. A 3 series will out accelerate and out handle but never out cool the A5. Buy this car if you appreciate refinement over edginess. I love it.
A nice change to the typical coupe
Alan,05/14/2010
I was in the market for a fun car and wanted a coupe. Everyone, and their mother has a 328i, C-class, and G37, all for good reasons. If you want a car that's a complete eye catcher, decent fuel economy, and just fun to get in everyday, this is a great choice. The only thing it lack is a little more power. That is easily fixed with an ECU tune, bringing the car from 211 hp to 240, and 258 tq, to 333 tq. That is is more tq than an S5, and makes the V6 middle option a complete waste of money. My initial ratings are with the car straight from the factory. Since the ECU tune, my I would rate it a 10 for performance and fuel economy.
See all 41 reviews of the 2010 Audi A5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2010 Audi A5 features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Audi A5
More About This Model

Typically, less is not more in the luxury car segment. As such, Audi's decision to give the 2010 Audi A5 a less powerful standard engine than its predecessor was initially a bit of a head-scratcher. Last year's 3.2-liter V6 is out, replaced with the more modest 2.0-liter turbocharged-4 seen in the A4 (note that the V6 is still available as an option, albeit only with the automatic transmission).

After driving the coupe -- and gassing it up at the pump -- the logic behind Audi's decision has become more apparent. Delivering unfailingly brisk acceleration, the torquey 2.0-liter offers enough juice to satisfy most drivers, with the added benefit of improved fuel economy.

This segment is thick with worthy contenders. The Mercedes-Benz E350 coupe offers superb performance and a poised, comfortable ride sweetened with a stunning cabin. BMW's 328i coupe rewards you with athletic handling and brisk acceleration. Infiniti's G37 coupe is another competent jock to consider.

However, none of these cars is as drop-dead gorgeous as the luscious A5 2.0T, and none comes with a more affordable price tag -- or better fuel economy. Fun to drive, relatively frugal and a pleasure to behold, the A5 2.0T coupe continues Audi's tradition of delivering a seductive blend of high style and solid value.

Used 2010 Audi A5 Overview

The Used 2010 Audi A5 is offered in the following submodels: A5 Coupe, A5 Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), 3.2 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (3.2L 6cyl 6A), 2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Audi A5?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Audi A5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $10,990 and$12,174 with odometer readings between 85430 and111712 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium is priced between $14,495 and$14,495 with odometer readings between 79635 and79635 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Audi A5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Audi A5 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 A5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,990 and mileage as low as 79635 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Audi A5.

Can't find a used 2010 Audi A5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A5 for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,211.

Find a used Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,705.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A5 for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,485.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,388.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Audi A5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A5 lease specials

Related Used 2010 Audi A5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles