Vehicle overview

The Audi A5's third year of production is upon us, but this slinky coupe -- and now soft-top convertible as well -- still turns heads wherever it rolls. If you find its lines extraordinarily passionate for a Teutonic product, you're onto something: The A5 was penned by an Italian designer. Underneath, the A5 is just a two-door version of the A4 sport sedan; think of it as Audi's answer to the BMW 3 Series and Infiniti G37 coupes and convertibles. Yet it's that sexy skin that sets the A5 apart in a segment where looks count more than usual.

For 2010, the Audi A5 stands even farther apart from the crowd, for better or worse, thanks to a new base engine: Audi's familiar 2.0-liter turbocharged four (2.0T). It's rated at 211 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque in this application, just like in the A4. The formerly standard 3.2-liter V6 remains available, but only with the automatic transmission (the 2.0T gets a standard six-speed manual and an optional automatic). The soft-top Cabriolet model also debuts for 2010, as does Audi's standardized trim level structure and an improved version of MMI for navigation-equipped models.

The A5's advantages start with all-wheel drive -- it's standard on the Audi, so those in harsher climes should find the A5 particularly appealing relative to its rear-drive rivals. Also, the A5's interior is one of the nicest around. On the downside, though, the A5 Cabriolet has a soft top while competing models have retractable hardtops. And if it's speed and handling you're after, the rear-drive, 300-plus-hp competition bests even the V6-powered A5, let alone the 2.0T models. Indeed, a major question to answer is whether standard four-cylinder power, however peppy, will meet your desires for a luxury coupe or convertible.

If you give the 2.0T a chance, though, you'll likely walk away impressed by its torquey performance and high fuel economy. And if you're already smitten with the 2010 Audi A5, the arrival of the convertible is one more reason to consider adding this Audi to your stable. Of course, don't forget to check out the BMW 328i/335i and Infiniti G37 coupes and convertibles, as well as the retractable-hardtop Volvo C70. But style goes a long way in this segment, and we wouldn't blame anyone for selecting the A5 on those grounds alone.