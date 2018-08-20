Used 2018 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

770 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 770 listings
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    13,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $32,999

    $3,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro

    8,073 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $42,882

    $4,193 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro

    13,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $32,491

    $4,642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Prestige quattro

    29,668 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,450

    $5,033 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    9,306 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $32,686

    $4,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    9,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,981

    $2,762 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    certified

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    28,887 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,977

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    19,815 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,985

    $3,194 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    28,801 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $36,998

    $3,867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro

    29,971 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $31,999

    $3,573 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    21,446 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,890

    $2,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro in White
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro

    60,950 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,985

    $3,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro

    36,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,999

    $3,689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    1,099 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $36,991

    $4,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in White
    certified

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    25,739 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $35,991

    $2,979 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    21,159 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,917

    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2018 Audi A5 Premium Plus quattro

    18,138 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,900

    $2,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro in Black
    certified

    2018 Audi A5 Premium quattro

    27,577 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $34,000

    $5,055 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 770 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. Used 2018 Audi A5

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A5

Read recent reviews for the Audi A5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.733 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (9%)
Best car I have ever driven in my life
1sebringnow,08/20/2018
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
We were replacing my wife's 2010 Lexus IS250 C. A hardtop convertible which still was plenty plush, had about 90,000 miles on it and was kept in pristine condition. She didn't want to let it go because everything she test drove was not as plush. We test drove a Porche Boxter, BMW 430i and 440i, and Mercedes C 300 Cabriolet. We almost purchased the BMW 440i Hardtop, because the 430i with its 4 cylinder had turbo lag. The 440i had plenty of power, but the interior was a bit cheap for the amount of money they wanted for the car. Finally, I convinced my wife to take a test drive in the Audi A5 cabriolet. All I can say is after the first test drive, she didn't say much to me for about 24 hours. The next day, she told me that the car was the best thing she had ever driven but didn't want to get to excited about it. Sure it was way way more plush and had more power than the 6 Cylinder that was in the Lexus, but she had some reservations about the color combinations offered by Audi. The combinations between exterior and interior are limited. BMW actually has more choices and the fabric in the 4 series is heat sensitive. Meaning the BMW seat material will not heat up to more than 80 degrees with the top down (it is the only series which has this feature). So you can have black seats and not burn your legs if you are wearing shorts. But the allure of the Audi interior and the way the car drove was what ultimately sealed the deal. The Audi interior is plush, plusher than the Mercedes and way way more quiet. The 4 cylinder turbo has 252 horses which explode, as the car just eats up bumps in the road and feels like it glides over them. The car exudes fun and has a plush ride. Car and driver as one, what a concept. The car we purchased has the 19" summer wheels with sport suspension and taking a curve with them is sheer joy. The car feels like it will not come off the pavement. It is as if it is part of the road. The Prestige model is the only trim level which allows for the latest self driving safety options/features to be installed as additional accessories. The Driver Assist Package compliments the other safety systems which come standard in the car. The Driver Assist Package also allows for the car to basically drive by itself so long as their are lines painted on the road or Hi-way. I suggest taking the A5 out on the highway so you can see for yourself how the car stays within the lines and also accelerates around corners. I can say, the driving assist features work really well. On the way home from the dealership a vehicle cut us off (we were traveling 55 MPH). Before my wife could put on the brakes, the car actually braked by itself, allowing us to easily avoid what could have been a very bad accident. The car is also loaded with other safety features which when engaged actually make the driving experience that much better. My wife commented on how the acceleration in the car was amazing. No hesitation, but the car jumps forward smoothly. The lines are fantastic and the seats are comfortable. The car also is the poster child for Technology. There is so much stuff packed into it I cannot fuuly describe it here, but I suggest again, looking on line about all the features and options, then go take one for a test drive. The technology in the Audi A5 is highly intuitive, when you first get it, you can train it to listen for your voice. Once trained (takes less than 5 minutes) you are going to have the most fun you have had in a long long time. A Just remember warning, if you to depress the gas petal, your head will snap back.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings