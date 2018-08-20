Used 2018 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me
Consumer Reviews for the Audi A5
1sebringnow,08/20/2018
Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)
We were replacing my wife's 2010 Lexus IS250 C. A hardtop convertible which still was plenty plush, had about 90,000 miles on it and was kept in pristine condition. She didn't want to let it go because everything she test drove was not as plush. We test drove a Porche Boxter, BMW 430i and 440i, and Mercedes C 300 Cabriolet. We almost purchased the BMW 440i Hardtop, because the 430i with its 4 cylinder had turbo lag. The 440i had plenty of power, but the interior was a bit cheap for the amount of money they wanted for the car. Finally, I convinced my wife to take a test drive in the Audi A5 cabriolet. All I can say is after the first test drive, she didn't say much to me for about 24 hours. The next day, she told me that the car was the best thing she had ever driven but didn't want to get to excited about it. Sure it was way way more plush and had more power than the 6 Cylinder that was in the Lexus, but she had some reservations about the color combinations offered by Audi. The combinations between exterior and interior are limited. BMW actually has more choices and the fabric in the 4 series is heat sensitive. Meaning the BMW seat material will not heat up to more than 80 degrees with the top down (it is the only series which has this feature). So you can have black seats and not burn your legs if you are wearing shorts. But the allure of the Audi interior and the way the car drove was what ultimately sealed the deal. The Audi interior is plush, plusher than the Mercedes and way way more quiet. The 4 cylinder turbo has 252 horses which explode, as the car just eats up bumps in the road and feels like it glides over them. The car exudes fun and has a plush ride. Car and driver as one, what a concept. The car we purchased has the 19" summer wheels with sport suspension and taking a curve with them is sheer joy. The car feels like it will not come off the pavement. It is as if it is part of the road. The Prestige model is the only trim level which allows for the latest self driving safety options/features to be installed as additional accessories. The Driver Assist Package compliments the other safety systems which come standard in the car. The Driver Assist Package also allows for the car to basically drive by itself so long as their are lines painted on the road or Hi-way. I suggest taking the A5 out on the highway so you can see for yourself how the car stays within the lines and also accelerates around corners. I can say, the driving assist features work really well. On the way home from the dealership a vehicle cut us off (we were traveling 55 MPH). Before my wife could put on the brakes, the car actually braked by itself, allowing us to easily avoid what could have been a very bad accident. The car is also loaded with other safety features which when engaged actually make the driving experience that much better. My wife commented on how the acceleration in the car was amazing. No hesitation, but the car jumps forward smoothly. The lines are fantastic and the seats are comfortable. The car also is the poster child for Technology. There is so much stuff packed into it I cannot fuuly describe it here, but I suggest again, looking on line about all the features and options, then go take one for a test drive. The technology in the Audi A5 is highly intuitive, when you first get it, you can train it to listen for your voice. Once trained (takes less than 5 minutes) you are going to have the most fun you have had in a long long time. A Just remember warning, if you to depress the gas petal, your head will snap back.
