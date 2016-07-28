5 star reviews: 40 %

4 star reviews: 40 %

3 star reviews: 20 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.2 stars based on 5 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Love the ride, hardtop allows year round use!

Volvo C70 Caspian Blue Fan! Go Cats! , 03/19/2017

T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)

I would recommend the BLIS system if you are used to having it. I purchased mine as a certified one since it one only had 7500 miles for a 2013, 0.9% financing, favorite calcite interior with caspian blue exterior. The interior is very luxurious; however, electronics/stereo could be updated. Then again, it is a 2013 car! I don't need entertainment.. just some music, bluetooth and the car! Top down it is a beautiful car; Top up it is a nice coupe to be used almost year round! Hardtop design is pretty incredible.. and you still have some trunk space available with top down. I purchased seat protectors and windbreaker on ebay for additional use/convenience. Several reviews say power is insufficient, but i am quite happy with it. Has all the power I need in town and on the highway. Love it! Love it! Update after 7 months of ownership: Love the flexibility of a true car with convertible option depending on weather or travel plans. Car has been wonderful with no issues! Can load my golf clubs easily in the trunk! Seats are so sweet and comfy! 2018 Update: I can put my golf clubs in the front seat with the top down! - just slide the seat back and they fit comfortably! Not a glitch one with this car so far.. oil change, rotate the tires and new wiper blades. Love the ride and reliability! 2020 Update:Still running great! One little noise issue,but trying to figure that out now. Otherwise, no issues with the car and love the convertible!

4 out of 5 stars, Pre Retirement Toy

Charles , 07/28/2016

T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)

We wanted a "Adult" convertible with enough trunk space for a weekend trip. We also wanted to be able to enter and exit with reasonable ease. There is nearly zero wind buffeting with the top down. We drove it home from the dealer at highway speeds for over two hours. Truly amazing, and comfortable. This model has the premium sound system and it is great. I opted to have the Polestar software upgrade done. It adds +25 hp and 40 lbs of torque and No real change in the fuel economy, and it's keeps the full Volvo warranty.

4 out of 5 stars, Don't know what we'll do if this one disappears!!!

Coach Rick , 03/26/2018

T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)

This is our fourth Volvo C70...one rag-top and 3 hard tops. I traded our '11 on one of the very last '13s in the area in Dec '13 and got an excellent price. It's lacking a couple of things our earlier models had, namely Nav and super-duper audio(whatever the latest was called in '13...DynAudio no longer in use). It's still(and again) a great cruiser, capable in-town vehicle and a blast to drive with the top down. Yes, the suspension is more comfy than racy; but this is no track car. The hardtop, while not silent, is solid and confidence-inspiring...with excellent visibility for a drop-top. Gas mileage for us has been a solid 25mpg average on 87 octane fuel(Top Tier almost exclusively ). Road trips are much closer to 30mpg. I wouldn't mind eliminating some of the wheel-spin under acceleration and cornering; but it IS a FWD after all. The back seat is for the pup, so humans don't regularly ride in ours, although there's enough room for non-giant folks on trips of shorter duration. IF Volvo still made the C70, I reckon we would start looking about now(57k miles); but, alas, it may(will?) be a few more years before Volvo gets into the drop -top business again. IF the next gen is anything like the current C70; we'll be in line for one!!! Sept 2019 Update: Well, we have 68k miles on the C70 now and still as happy as ever to own such a nice vehicle. As the car ages a bit more, necessary repairs/maintenance will take a little of the "fun" out of the equation; but I can't complain. Even with some parking lot mishaps and three scraped corner panels, the main body of the car looks great and we get plenty of compliments on its appearance. The operation of the top still continues to impress folks and awe youngsters :) Had to replace the oil filter housing thingy at a cost of $300+, so that wasn't fun and the 70k mile service will be a little spendy. Still not a bad price for such a safe and capable vehicle!!! I keep looking on used car sites just in case I can find a '13 that has been a garage queen for someone...maybe with half the miles of ours ;) Until then, we will keep on enjoying the top-down experience and overall driving satisfaction provided by our C70! March '20 Update: No real changes except for a couple of gremlins showing up. Windshield washers are not working...not sure where the problem lies. Getting a bit of stutter/hesitation on low-end mild acceleration; but we're due for a plug change at the next service...maybe a fuel system clean as well. Despite these little bugs, this car remains a pleasure to drive(especially early morning or evenings with the top down!). We haven't kept a car this long since our '91 Miata stayed with us for nine years @ 135k miles. Not sure we will go THAT long; but we sure do like this car!!!

3 out of 5 stars, It's my Convertible, Hobby Car, and Truck

Dave Nau , 01/12/2019

T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)

I am perhaps not the usual Volvo C70 owner. When my 2011 Honda CR-V started to have serious engine and air conditioner problems, that were going to be over $5000 to fix, I decided to try to find a convertible with a 2000 pound tow rating to replace the Honda. I've owned five convertibles in my lifetime and it was time for another. However, I have two small boats: one rig is 1000 pounds and the larger one is 1500 pounds. The 2006-2013 Volvo C70 is the only modern convertible with a 2000 pound tow rating (braked trailer) and a 1640 pound tow rating (un-braked trailer). Both my un-braked rigs are under 1640 pounds, so they are with-in the specification. With the C70 (purchased in April, 2018 with 62,000 miles on it), I now have a car that is my only car, and as such, it is my daily driver, my convertible, my hobby car, and my truck for towing. It tows both my boats very well, much better than the CR-V did, runs on regular gas just fine (Volvo specified minimum grade of 87), has front-wheel drive for good wintertime traction, has a big trunk, a reasonable back seat with LATCH attachments for the grand-kids, plenty of room in front for me at 6" 4" and weighing 275 pounds, and is a great looking car. The convertible top works flawlessly, the Bridge of Weir leather is high quality, the car only uses about 1/4 of a quart of synthetic oil between the 10,000 mile oil change intervals, and I have an independent shop with-in walking distance of me that maintains it at a reasonable cost. For towing, I lock it in 4th gear of the 5-speed automatic, run at 60MPH, and it pulls the boats great. I get 32MPG highway, 25MPG just driving around town, and for towing, I get 20-22MPG depending on terrain. Curt makes an 1 1/4" receiver hitch for it that mounts completely behind the rear bumper cover, with only the small receiver portion of the hitch showing, and it's not very visible. To see my trailer when backing up to retrieve a boat, I just retract the top and thus have great visibility. In the 18,000 miles I've put on it, my only real repair has been an air conditioner pressure switch, and it was not very expensive to get fixed. I have made one modification, since these these cars tend to run at the high end of the Volvo spec for negative camber in the rear suspension, and thus often cause premature tire wear and tire noise after about 10K miles on a pair of rear tires, as mine did. I fixed this problem by installing a a pair of aftermarket adjustable rear upper control arms, plus two new rear tires. The alignment shop that installed them then dialed in the negative camber to the low end of the spec (about -.7 to -1.0 degree camber), fixing the unadjustable -2.6 degrees my car had. (The spec is -.7 to -2.7 degrees, but more than about -1.4 degrees causes the premature inner tire wear and roaring noise.) I've put 16,000 miles on since the fix and it's still quiet, with the tires are not showing unusual wear, so all good. Also, pre-2013 cars had a firmware problem in the satellite radio portion of the stereo that would run the battery down if left parked for a week. The 2013's have a firmware fix for this from the factory. Also, 2013's are the only models that support bluetooth music streaming from a phone or other device. If you are like me, and can only have one car, but need it to do all this, the 2013 Volvo C70 is the way to go. It was the last model year they were built and mine was made in December, 2012. I love it. I plan to drive it until it hits at least 250K miles. July, 2020 Update: Car is still as I reviewed two years ago. Only component failure was an A pressure switch, which was not real expensive to replace. I still need to watch the negative rear camber on alignments by staying at the low range of the spec (keep at -.7 to -1.2).

