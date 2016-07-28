Used 2013 Volvo C70
Pros & Cons
- Luxurious cabin
- quiet and comfortable ride
- roomy trunk, even with top down.
- Subpar acceleration and braking
- confusing navigation controls.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2013 Volvo C70 boasts a retractable convertible hardtop, a luxurious interior and a smooth ride, though its middling performance doesn't measure up to pricier rivals.
Vehicle overview
With its handsome styling, comfortable seating and relatively practical nature, the 2013 Volvo C70 has plenty going for it. The C70's classy exterior design manages to hide the typically awkward rear-quarter cut lines that sully the profiles of other retractable-hardtop convertibles. Inside, the cabin is also cleanly executed and boasts comfortable front seats and a decent-sized backseat and trunk.
Under the hood is a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 engine good for up to 250 horsepower. It's not the most dynamic engine in this segment, but it generally gets the job done. More importantly, the C70's retractable hardtop provides coupelike quietness along with a level of security and foul weather practicality that a soft top can't match.
The C70's interior doesn't quite have the luxury vibe of rivals such as the Audi A5 convertible, while its performance and handling are no match for the BMW 3 Series or Infiniti G convertible. Still, the 2013 Volvo C70 costs considerably less than most of those models, while also being more practical. So even in the face of several other worthwhile choices, the C70 offers a combination of style, substance and value that's hard to ignore.
Volvo C70 models
The 2013 Volvo C70 is a four-passenger luxury convertible with a retractable hardtop. The single T5 trim level comes equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, a power-retractable hardtop, foglights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, driver seat memory functions, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio jack.
Opting for the Premier Plus package gets you LED running lights, rear parking sensors and keyless ignition/entry. The Platinum adds to that a navigation system and a 14-speaker premium surround-sound audio system.
The Inscription package includes a more powerful engine, unique 18-inch wheels, adaptive xenon headlights, LED running lights, a rear spoiler, a sport steering wheel, aluminum sport pedals, monogrammed front seats/floor mats, and leather covering for the dash, center armrest and hand brake lever.
Other options include the Climate package (heated front seats and an automatic cabin air filter), the Dynamic package (18-inch alloy wheels, adaptive bi-xenon headlights and a sport steering wheel) and a blind-spot warning system.
2013 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2013 Volvo C70 is powered by a turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-5 engine rated at 227 hp and 236 pound-feet of torque. Opting for the Inscription package includes a higher-output version of that engine with 250 hp and 273 lb-ft. Front-wheel drive and a five-speed automatic transmission are standard.
In Edmunds performance testing, the C70 Inscription ran from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds -- energetic enough for most folks, but slow for the class. EPA fuel economy estimates for this powertrain are 19 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 22 mpg combined.
Safety
The 2013 Volvo C70 comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat-mounted side airbags, front seat curtain-style airbags, an automatically deploying rollover bar and active front head restraints.
In Edmunds brake testing, the C70 came to a stop from 60 mph in 133 feet, which is about 10 feet longer than average.
In crash tests, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the C70 its highest rating of "Good" for frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength protection.
Driving
What you think of the 2013 Volvo C70's performance depends a great deal on your expectations. If you're looking for sports car handling you're bound to be disappointed, as the steering feels a bit numb and the suspension allows a good deal of body roll and brake dive when pushing the car hard on a curvy stretch of asphalt. The turbocharged engine, while no slouch, can't match the punch delivered by the motors in more expensive competitors like the BMW 335i and Infiniti G37 convertibles.
The majority of convertible shoppers will find driving the C70 to be a pleasant experience, however. The car's supple suspension delivers a very civilized ride quality. With the top up, the cabin is luxury car quiet while the breeze is well-controlled with the top down.
Interior
The C70's passenger cabin earns high marks for form, with a sleek, stylish design accented by Volvo (http://www.edmunds.com/volvo/)'s trademark thin center stack panel that appears to float in the space between the dash and the center console. Quality materials, including leather upholstery and both the standard aluminum and optional wood trim, complete the effect. The front seats are very comfortable and the Platinum package's 14-speaker surround-sound audio system is one of the best you'll find in a convertible.
Function is more of a mixed bag, however. While the familiar "mode man" climate controls are intuitive, the audio controls can be frustrating and the optional navigation system has one of the worst control interfaces on the market. Rear seat legroom is a little tight, though still better than what you'll find in an A5, 3 Series or Infiniti G.
As with all retractable-hardtop convertibles, you'll lose trunk space with the top down. But the Volvo goes from a very generous 12.8 cubic feet with the top up to a still-usable 6.0 cubic feet with it lowered. That doesn't seem like a lot, but it's better than many competitors. Pressing the trunk-mounted Load Assist button lifts the roof assembly to make it easier to access the remaining space within the trunk.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2013 Volvo C70.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- sound system
- fuel efficiency
- warranty
- comfort
- engine
- spaciousness
Most helpful consumer reviews
I would recommend the BLIS system if you are used to having it. I purchased mine as a certified one since it one only had 7500 miles for a 2013, 0.9% financing, favorite calcite interior with caspian blue exterior. The interior is very luxurious; however, electronics/stereo could be updated. Then again, it is a 2013 car! I don't need entertainment.. just some music, bluetooth and the car! Top down it is a beautiful car; Top up it is a nice coupe to be used almost year round! Hardtop design is pretty incredible.. and you still have some trunk space available with top down. I purchased seat protectors and windbreaker on ebay for additional use/convenience. Several reviews say power is insufficient, but i am quite happy with it. Has all the power I need in town and on the highway. Love it! Love it! Update after 7 months of ownership: Love the flexibility of a true car with convertible option depending on weather or travel plans. Car has been wonderful with no issues! Can load my golf clubs easily in the trunk! Seats are so sweet and comfy! 2018 Update: I can put my golf clubs in the front seat with the top down! - just slide the seat back and they fit comfortably! Not a glitch one with this car so far.. oil change, rotate the tires and new wiper blades. Love the ride and reliability! 2020 Update:Still running great! One little noise issue,but trying to figure that out now. Otherwise, no issues with the car and love the convertible!
We wanted a "Adult" convertible with enough trunk space for a weekend trip. We also wanted to be able to enter and exit with reasonable ease. There is nearly zero wind buffeting with the top down. We drove it home from the dealer at highway speeds for over two hours. Truly amazing, and comfortable. This model has the premium sound system and it is great. I opted to have the Polestar software upgrade done. It adds +25 hp and 40 lbs of torque and No real change in the fuel economy, and it's keeps the full Volvo warranty.
This is our fourth Volvo C70...one rag-top and 3 hard tops. I traded our '11 on one of the very last '13s in the area in Dec '13 and got an excellent price. It's lacking a couple of things our earlier models had, namely Nav and super-duper audio(whatever the latest was called in '13...DynAudio no longer in use). It's still(and again) a great cruiser, capable in-town vehicle and a blast to drive with the top down. Yes, the suspension is more comfy than racy; but this is no track car. The hardtop, while not silent, is solid and confidence-inspiring...with excellent visibility for a drop-top. Gas mileage for us has been a solid 25mpg average on 87 octane fuel(Top Tier almost exclusively ). Road trips are much closer to 30mpg. I wouldn't mind eliminating some of the wheel-spin under acceleration and cornering; but it IS a FWD after all. The back seat is for the pup, so humans don't regularly ride in ours, although there's enough room for non-giant folks on trips of shorter duration. IF Volvo still made the C70, I reckon we would start looking about now(57k miles); but, alas, it may(will?) be a few more years before Volvo gets into the drop -top business again. IF the next gen is anything like the current C70; we'll be in line for one!!! Sept 2019 Update: Well, we have 68k miles on the C70 now and still as happy as ever to own such a nice vehicle. As the car ages a bit more, necessary repairs/maintenance will take a little of the "fun" out of the equation; but I can't complain. Even with some parking lot mishaps and three scraped corner panels, the main body of the car looks great and we get plenty of compliments on its appearance. The operation of the top still continues to impress folks and awe youngsters :) Had to replace the oil filter housing thingy at a cost of $300+, so that wasn't fun and the 70k mile service will be a little spendy. Still not a bad price for such a safe and capable vehicle!!! I keep looking on used car sites just in case I can find a '13 that has been a garage queen for someone...maybe with half the miles of ours ;) Until then, we will keep on enjoying the top-down experience and overall driving satisfaction provided by our C70! March '20 Update: No real changes except for a couple of gremlins showing up. Windshield washers are not working...not sure where the problem lies. Getting a bit of stutter/hesitation on low-end mild acceleration; but we're due for a plug change at the next service...maybe a fuel system clean as well. Despite these little bugs, this car remains a pleasure to drive(especially early morning or evenings with the top down!). We haven't kept a car this long since our '91 Miata stayed with us for nine years @ 135k miles. Not sure we will go THAT long; but we sure do like this car!!!
I am perhaps not the usual Volvo C70 owner. When my 2011 Honda CR-V started to have serious engine and air conditioner problems, that were going to be over $5000 to fix, I decided to try to find a convertible with a 2000 pound tow rating to replace the Honda. I've owned five convertibles in my lifetime and it was time for another. However, I have two small boats: one rig is 1000 pounds and the larger one is 1500 pounds. The 2006-2013 Volvo C70 is the only modern convertible with a 2000 pound tow rating (braked trailer) and a 1640 pound tow rating (un-braked trailer). Both my un-braked rigs are under 1640 pounds, so they are with-in the specification. With the C70 (purchased in April, 2018 with 62,000 miles on it), I now have a car that is my only car, and as such, it is my daily driver, my convertible, my hobby car, and my truck for towing. It tows both my boats very well, much better than the CR-V did, runs on regular gas just fine (Volvo specified minimum grade of 87), has front-wheel drive for good wintertime traction, has a big trunk, a reasonable back seat with LATCH attachments for the grand-kids, plenty of room in front for me at 6" 4" and weighing 275 pounds, and is a great looking car. The convertible top works flawlessly, the Bridge of Weir leather is high quality, the car only uses about 1/4 of a quart of synthetic oil between the 10,000 mile oil change intervals, and I have an independent shop with-in walking distance of me that maintains it at a reasonable cost. For towing, I lock it in 4th gear of the 5-speed automatic, run at 60MPH, and it pulls the boats great. I get 32MPG highway, 25MPG just driving around town, and for towing, I get 20-22MPG depending on terrain. Curt makes an 1 1/4" receiver hitch for it that mounts completely behind the rear bumper cover, with only the small receiver portion of the hitch showing, and it's not very visible. To see my trailer when backing up to retrieve a boat, I just retract the top and thus have great visibility. In the 18,000 miles I've put on it, my only real repair has been an air conditioner pressure switch, and it was not very expensive to get fixed. I have made one modification, since these these cars tend to run at the high end of the Volvo spec for negative camber in the rear suspension, and thus often cause premature tire wear and tire noise after about 10K miles on a pair of rear tires, as mine did. I fixed this problem by installing a a pair of aftermarket adjustable rear upper control arms, plus two new rear tires. The alignment shop that installed them then dialed in the negative camber to the low end of the spec (about -.7 to -1.0 degree camber), fixing the unadjustable -2.6 degrees my car had. (The spec is -.7 to -2.7 degrees, but more than about -1.4 degrees causes the premature inner tire wear and roaring noise.) I've put 16,000 miles on since the fix and it's still quiet, with the tires are not showing unusual wear, so all good. Also, pre-2013 cars had a firmware problem in the satellite radio portion of the stereo that would run the battery down if left parked for a week. The 2013's have a firmware fix for this from the factory. Also, 2013's are the only models that support bluetooth music streaming from a phone or other device. If you are like me, and can only have one car, but need it to do all this, the 2013 Volvo C70 is the way to go. It was the last model year they were built and mine was made in December, 2012. I love it. I plan to drive it until it hits at least 250K miles. July, 2020 Update: Car is still as I reviewed two years ago. Only component failure was an A pressure switch, which was not real expensive to replace. I still need to watch the negative rear camber on alignments by staying at the low range of the spec (keep at -.7 to -1.2).
Features & Specs
|T5 2dr Convertible
2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A
|MPG
|19 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 4
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Volvo C70 a good car?
Is the Volvo C70 reliable?
Is the 2013 Volvo C70 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2013 Volvo C70?
The least-expensive 2013 Volvo C70 is the 2013 Volvo C70 T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $41,200.
Other versions include:
- T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A) which starts at $41,200
What are the different models of Volvo C70?
More about the 2013 Volvo C70
Used 2013 Volvo C70 Overview
The Used 2013 Volvo C70 is offered in the following submodels: C70 Convertible. Available styles include T5 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A).
What do people think of the 2013 Volvo C70?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2013 Volvo C70 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2013 C70 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2013 C70.
What's a good price for a New 2013 Volvo C70?
Which 2013 Volvo C70s are available in my area?
Should I lease or buy a 2013 Volvo C70?
