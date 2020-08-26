Used 2015 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

This Loaded 2015 Audi A5 Premium 2.0T Quattro 2-Door Convertible Sport Coupe is proudly offered by Trust Auto If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Audi A5 Premium. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Audi A5 Premium equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. In addition to being well-cared for, this Audi A5 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi A5 Premium. With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Audi A5 Premium is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. The Audi A5 Premium is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Audi A5 Premium's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2015 Audi A5: The 2015 Audi A5, S5 and RS5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and cabriolets. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware are different among the three models, much of the same features are carried over and they have essentially the same seating space and design, though coupes have seating for five while cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS coupe and INFINITI Q50 coupe. In S5 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models, while the RS5 takes performance coupes to a new level, with 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. With the Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. Strengths of this model include nicely proportioned exterior, Strong, responsive, fuel-efficient powertrains, great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, advanced infotainment and connectivity, and stylish interior

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUCFAFH4FN008609

Stock: 008609A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020