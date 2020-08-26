Used 2015 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

770 listings
A5 Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    20,531 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,445

    $1,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    35,688 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,898

    $2,845 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    40,599 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,999

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    25,438 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,499

    $861 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    87,921 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,850

    $1,552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    51,733 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,488

    $1,276 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    60,389 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $19,685

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    30,464 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,060

    $643 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    61,065 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    29,820 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $24,880

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    33,164 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    39,860 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,691

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    34,038 miles

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    39,775 miles

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    45,172 miles

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    47,319 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $21,950

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    53,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,995

    Details
  • 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    64,268 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $20,990

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A5

Overall Consumer Rating
4.410 Reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (20%)
Fun Car!
Brian,03/12/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I've owned the car for about three months now. I traded in a 6 year Acura TL which I loved. I was a little worried about going from a 6 cylinder to a 4 cylinder. I as worried for no reason. I'm completely happy with the torque of the 4 cylinder turbo. And the engine is quieter and smoother than my Acura's 6 cylinder. The A5 has a great balance of sporty and fun or comfortable and smooth. For a similar price to a BMW 3 series I get real leather interior. I just couldn't force myself to spend 40,000 on a car that didn't have leather. I've only found a few frustrating things. I was surprised to find out that I can play music through the Bluetooth. Really? And the cup holder holds one and a half cups. The half ... I have no idea what you could put in it. The stereo and entertainment system is not as intuitive as it should be. And the visor doesn't slide or extend out to block the sun fully. I feel like this was a great purchase and have been very happy with this car!
