Used 2015 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me
- 20,531 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,445$1,295 Below Market
Audi Peoria - Peoria / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR7FA051163
Stock: FA051163
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 35,688 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,898$2,845 Below Market
AutoWits - Scottsdale / Arizona
2015 Audi A5 Premium Plus Coupe!! Clean Carfax, smoke free, damage, and accident free!! The 2.0L 4 cylinder Turbo engine is paired with an 8 speed automatic transmission. It comes in a Moonlight Blue Metallic exterior and is matched with a Brown leather interior. This vehicle is also fully equipped with features such as Premium Plus Package, Bang & Olufsen radio, Sirius XM Satellite, Navigation, Bluetooth, heated seats, panorama roof, and much more!! Come in today, visit our website, or give us a call at 480-949-1200! AutoWits is fully open for business, sales & service, just as weve always been since 2012. Rest assured that AutoWits is monitoring the COVID-19 situation very carefully We want to let everyone know that we are taking social distancing to the next level! We call it AUTOWITS DELIVERY DASH! We are here to bring the vehicle that you are interested in looking at to the safe and convenient place of your choosing, albeit your home or office anywhere here in the State of Arizona. We can complete all the sales paperwork online, and deliver your new vehicle to you anywhere you want without you ever having to come into the dealership. We can even take your vehicle that you might want to trade in as well! Please call the dealership directly at 480-949-1200, or you can send us an email at SALES@AUTOWITS.COM , you can also send us a text at 408-640-8527. Our website, www.AUTOWITS.com is always available and has current and up to date information. We understand these are trying and unprecedented times in our great nations history and all of us here at AutoWits are committed to our tradition of Customers First, Excellence Always! Thank you for your continued patronage and friendship, rest assured we are here to help in anyway that we can.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFR2FA010296
Stock: A3427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 40,599 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,999
Audi Central Houston - Houston / Texas
CLEAN CARFAX, PREMIUM PLUS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, REAR VIEW CAMERA, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PARKING SYSTEM, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED MIRRORS, XENON HEADLIGHTS, CARGO NET, AUXILIARY INPUT, Scuba Blue Metallic exterior, and Titanium Gray/Steel interior. Proudly serving HOUSTON, SUGAR LAND, KATY, PEARLAND AND MEMORIAL AREAS! We at Audi Central Houston take pride at being the top volume Audi dealer in the Great State of Texas (over 10 years running!), as well as being a multi-year winning recipient of Audi's prestigious Magna Society Award-for incredible customer service!! Come see what makes us great! Check available offers and schedule your reservation TODAY /s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFR4FA004371
Stock: TFA004371
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 25,438 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$20,499$861 Below Market
Audi Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs / Colorado
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, LOW MILES - 25,480! FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Premium trim. Leather, Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Bluetooth, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, FLORETT SILVER METALLIC. CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors.OPTION PACKAGESFLORETT SILVER METALLIC. Audi Premium with Florett Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 220 HP at 4450 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, New TiresVEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says "With its pleasant driving demeanor, inviting cabin and sophisticated style, the 2015 Audi A5 is worthy of your attention.". Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $41,200*.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerPricing analysis performed on 8/26/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR4FA037687
Stock: A22931
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 87,921 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,850$1,552 Below Market
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>2015 AUDI A5 S LINE***PREMIUM PLUS***QUATTRO***NAVIGATION***REVERSE CAMERA***BLUETOOTH AUDIO & CALLING***AUDI DRIVE SELECT*** HEATED SEATS***BLIND-SPOT DETECTION***KEYLESS ENTRY***AM/FM***XM RADIO***POWER LOCKS***POWER MIRRORS***POWER WINDOWS ***FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFR1FA032578
Stock: W3996A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,733 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,488$1,276 Below Market
Medved Chevrolet - Wheat Ridge / Colorado
2015 Audi A5 22/31 City/Highway MPG 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Clean CARFAX. quattro, 17 Leather. This 2015 Audi A5 is located at the Medved Autoplex in Wheat Ridge. Call to schedule a test drive today! Medved gives you the MAX! Medved guarantees the MAXIMUM trade allowance for your trade! Price is after 3500.00 Push, Pull and Drag. All prices include $699 Dealer Handling Fee. Price does not include title or tax. Certified Pre-owned vehicles do not qualify for Push Pull and Drag. See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFR4FA033501
Stock: CN1623TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 60,389 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,685
Passport INFINITI of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro* Technology Package* Premium Plus Package*Bang & Olufsen Sound System* Panoramic Roof* Leather* Navigation* SPort Coupe!This vehicle has passed a multi point inspection. Full interior detail with shampoo. Exterior detail with 2 stage wax and engine bay cleaning. 2 keys and floor mats. Fresh oil with new oil filter. Passed Virginia State safety inspection & Emissions test. Guaranteed to Pass Maryland state inspection and D.C inspection. We at Passport INFINITI believe in presenting our customers a no excuses product consistent with what the luxury client expects.Check out over 30 HD photos of this car ,the area's largest selection Quality Pre -owned vehicles and Certified INFINITI's at 1 location! @ www.passportINFINITI.com Due to our high volume of pre-owned inventory sales, please call ahead to confirm availability. (703) 461-1550.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFR3FA034784
Stock: P6103A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 30,464 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,060$643 Below Market
Audi Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, GREAT MILES 30,464! FUEL EFFICIENT 31 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Turbo, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Alloy Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver SeatOPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi connect, TFT 7" color display screen, MMI high control panel, WVGA, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation, CD, radio functions and color driver information system w/trip computer, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, speech-to-text engine and controls cellular phone, CD, radio and navigation, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM Traffic, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Audi Side Assist, lane change assistant, operates at speeds above 19mph, visual warnings located in exterior mirror housings, Radar technology located behind rear bumper (not visible), Can be, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE S Line Bumpers, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, S Line Fender Badges, Memory Function for Driver, Aluminum Door Sills w/S Line Badge, Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors, driver memory feature, Audi Advanced Key, keyless start, stop and entry (sensors in front doors), Side Sill Blades. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought hereWHY BUY FROM USAt Audi Omaha, we are here to help you find the perfect Audi vehicle that fits your luxury, capacity and performance needs. Audi vehicles are engineered to provide an exhilarating driving experience with the best high-class characteristics and technology.Pricing analysis performed on 8/11/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFR5FA029635
Stock: A009917A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 61,065 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,500
Nexcar - Spring / Texas
LET'S DEAL *HASSLE FREE PRICING **YOU MUST ASK FOR THE INTERNET SALES DEPARTMENT TO GET THIS PRICING WHICH IS THE CASH PRICE OR TO MAKE AN OFFER *** NATIONWIDE EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE. As with all pre-owned cars, normal wear and tear should be expected. Please call first to verify availability, mileage and current pricing. Visit our website www.nexcarauto.com for a complete list of our inventory and/or to fill out a credit application. Your Next Car is Here!Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR2FA020564
Stock: FA020564T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 29,820 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,880
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
AUDI CERTIFIED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY!! 2015 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS, TECHNOLOGY PKG ... 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL, 6 SPEED AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 220 HP, 258 LB-FT OF TORQUE, 30 HWY MPGs. BRILLIANT BLACK ON BLACK HEATED LEATHER. LET'S REVIEW THE EQUIPMENT. PREMIUM PLUS PKG HAS AUDI ADVANCED KEY WITH PUSH START, HEATED AUTO DIMMING POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, INTERIOR MIRROR WITH COMPASS, HIGH GLOSS WINDOW SURROUNDS, HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY... TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE HAS AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH VOICE CONTROL, CD/DVD PLAYER WITH HD RADIO, COLOR DRIVER INFORMATION SCREEN, PARKING SYSTEM WITH BACK UP CAMERA, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI CONNECT WITH WI-FI (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION) ....STANDARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDES SUNROOF, RAIN AND LIGHT SENSOR, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS WITH LED DRLs AND TAILLIGHTS, LED AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, THREE ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE WITH USB PORTS AND AUX IN, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN, AND 18" WHEELS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES.LET'S TALK WARRANTY. YOU GET AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY GOOD FOR ONE YEAR UNLIMITED MILES...THAT'S 365 DAYS FROM YOUR DATE OF PURCHASE AND AS MANY MILES AS YOU CAN.... NOW THAT'S GREAT COVERAGE!! THIS COVERAGE IS GOOD AT ANY AUDI DEALER IN AMERICA AND COMES WITH ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE. AND YOU CAN PURCHASE MORE TIME, TOO. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.GLASSCOAT CERAMIC COATING!! TO EVERY PRE OWNED VEHICLE 5 MODEL YEARS OLD AND NEWER, AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES ADDS GLASSCOAT HIGH PERFORMANCE CERAMIC COATING THAT PROTECTS YOUR VEHICLE'S PAINT FROM HARSH ENVIRONMENTAL ELEMENTS AND SIMONIZ TEFLON INTERIOR PROTECTION. THIS ONE TIME APPLICATION COVERS STAINS, RIPS, AND TEARS WITH A 7 YEAR WARRANTY. YOUR $495 INVESTMENT COVERS PRODUCT, LABOR, AND WARRANTY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.1.99% APR FOR 36 MONTHS WITH APPROVED FINANCING THRU AFS. ENDS JULY 31, 2020.AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....NEED MORE?? LET'S TALK CERTIFICATION. WE START BY HAND SELECTING THE BEST OF THE BEST VEHICLES AND QUALIFYING THEM FOR A 300 POINT INSPECTION. THAT INCLUDES THE INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, ENGINE COMPARTMENT, UNDERCARRIAGE, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, COSMETIC, AND THE WEAR ITEMS. WEAR ITEMS INCLUDE TIRES, BRAKES, WIPERS, AND OTHER MAINTENANCE ITEMS. TREAD DEPTH OF 5/32NDS OR BETTER AND MORE THAN 50% OF BRAKE LINING WEAR REMAINING... IN SHORT, YOU WON'T NEED TIRES OR BRAKES FOR A LONG TIME!! WE WILL EVEN SHOW YOU THE INSPECTION IN WRITING WHEN YOU VISIT THE SHOWROOM. IF SHE DOESN'T PASS ALL 300 POINTS, SHE WON'T QUALIFY FOR THE PROGRAM.. IT'S JUST THAT EASY...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFR1FA033732
Stock: P6602
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 33,164 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,998
CarMax Ellicott City - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Ellicott City / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFRXFA021249
Stock: 19108426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,860 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,691
Mercedes-Benz of San Jose - San Jose / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSFAFR9FA044775
Stock: FA044775
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 34,038 miles
$21,998
CarMax Lexington - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lexington / Kentucky
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in KY, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR6FA032748
Stock: 18759697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,775 miles
$26,998
CarMax Laurel - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Laurel / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFH8FN004163
Stock: 19109153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,172 miles
$24,998
CarMax Charlottesville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Charlottesville / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFR1FA023119
Stock: 19095894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,319 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$21,950
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1946527 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUSFAFRXFA039245
Stock: c176260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 53,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
This Loaded 2015 Audi A5 Premium 2.0T Quattro 2-Door Convertible Sport Coupe is proudly offered by Trust Auto If you're looking for a great pre-owned convertible, look no further. This exceptional car has all the features you want. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Audi A5 Premium. Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Audi A5 Premium equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. In addition to being well-cared for, this Audi A5 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi A5 Premium. With past service records included, feel comfortable knowing that the history of this Audi A5 Premium is provided in order for you to make a knowledgeable decision. The Audi A5 Premium is in a class on its own. So much so, that Audi didn't miss a beat when they loaded this vehicle with an abundance of a-la-carte options. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Audi A5 Premium's installed Navigation system. More information about the 2015 Audi A5: The 2015 Audi A5, S5 and RS5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and cabriolets. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware are different among the three models, much of the same features are carried over and they have essentially the same seating space and design, though coupes have seating for five while cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS coupe and INFINITI Q50 coupe. In S5 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models, while the RS5 takes performance coupes to a new level, with 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. With the Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. Strengths of this model include nicely proportioned exterior, Strong, responsive, fuel-efficient powertrains, great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, advanced infotainment and connectivity, and stylish interior *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFH4FN008609
Stock: 008609A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 64,268 milesDelivery Available*
$20,990
Carvana - San Francisco - San Franciso / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUMFAFH2FN006457
Stock: 2000656344
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.