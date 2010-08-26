Used 2008 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

CarDirect USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia

This 2010 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO AWD is Brilliant Red in color and will have you in awe at its bold road presence.� Offering a powerful 2.0L Turbo Engine, a sleek exterior, and a luxurious interior, this Audi is set to impress!� It is also CarFax certified One Owner, stop by today and take it for a spin!This Audi A5 is available and is awaiting its new owner at CarDirect USA!� To compliment its Brilliant Red Exterior, this A5 has been fitted with a Brown Leather Interior. This Audi has all the options you are looking for in a vehicle, including AWD, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, A/C, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Single Disc CD Player, Satellite Radio Capabilities, Sirius Radio Capabilities, Bluetooth Wireless, Front and Rear Airbags, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Theft Recovery/Anti-Theft System, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirrors with Turn Signals, Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Fog Lamps, Jack, Spare Tire, and Floor Mats.� This Audi has been equipped with a 2.0L V4 Engine, an Automatic Transmission, and Traction Control.**CARFAX ONE OWNER***LOW MILEAGE!� Previous Owner drove this vehicle LESS THAN the CarFax Industry Average of Total Miles Per Year!!*� This Audi A5 will come CarFax certified. CarFax reports come with a Vehicle History Report and a Vehicle Warranty Check! This Audi qualifies with CarFax for their Buy Back Guarantee.� When you purchase your vehicle from CarDirect USA, we promise that you will leave with a vehicle has been:� FULLY SERVICED� STATE INSPECTED� Includes our SIGNATURE MAINTAINENCE PROGRAM� OIL CHANGES� VA STATE INSPECTIONS� Come on down and check this Audi out! You can finance this 2010 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO AWD on the spot with no money down and at an interest rate as low as 3.44% APR *wac. THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE TO ALL MILITARY AND CIVILIANS! CarDirect USA provides the Hampton Roads area and neighboring states with unparalleled customer service and quality pre-owned vehicles Every Day! Let us show you how easy it is to have you riding today! Located on the corner of Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach, VA.� We are right on the corner and right on the price!Contact us at (757)464-1200 to schedule a test drive today!� � #cardirectusa #usedcars #audi #a5 #quattro #awd #turboengine #turbo #luxury #audiforsale #a5forsale #virginia #virginiabeachPricing excludes $645 processing fee. State fees for tax, tag, title and registration are additional.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAULFAFR6AA042981

Stock: ZC3517

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020