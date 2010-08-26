Used 2008 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me
- 78,765 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,495
Audi Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Metallic & Pearl Effect Paint Keyless Start All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDK78T88A027050
Stock: 8A027050A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 90,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,800
Audi Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. AS - IS NO WARRANTY, QUATTRO, AWD/4X4, 3.2L V6 FSI, 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, 10 Speakers, 18" x 8.5J 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Audi Symphony w/SIRIUS Satellite, CD player, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power moonroof, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Audi A5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDK78T78A029727
Stock: A029727A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 98,285 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,894
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2009 Audi A5 IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDK78T29A037946
Stock: 9A037946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 180,128 miles
$8,991
Audi Plano - Plano / Texas
Panoramic Roof Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Brilliant Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDK78T89A011657
Stock: 9A011657
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 110,739 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,595
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
$1,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Leather Interior, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, Multi-CD Changer, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Panoramic Roof, Rear Air, Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com's review says "Those who value sophisticated design as much as performance will feel right at home in the Audi A5.". Consumer Guide Best Buy Car. EXCELLENT VALUE: This A5 is priced $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Audi A5 quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDK78TX9A033062
Stock: T20755SA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 109,486 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,786
Birmingham Luxury Motors - Birmingham / Alabama
Birmingham Luxury Motors, Inc has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2010 Audi A5. This Audi includes: BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES Leather Seats LEATHER SEATING SURFACES (STD) Leather Seats BRILLIANT BLACK *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Take home this 2010 Audi A5 2.0L Premium and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. The A5 2.0L Premium is well maintained and has just 109,486mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Audi A5 2.0L Premium. More information about the 2010 Audi A5: With the addition of Cabriolet models for 2010, Audi has a full line of coupes and convertibles ranging from fuel-efficient turbo 4-cylinder to powerful V8 and turbo V6 models. The A5 and S5 coupes hit the target on design and styling--they're quite possibly the best-looking 2-door touring cars inside and out. Interior comfort and ride quality is also top notch, with the coupe making an especially good long-distance cruiser for two. Also, Audi says that the A5 and S5 Cabriolet models have best-in-class trunk space. Interesting features of this model are beautiful, well-appointed interior, Styling and design, performance in the S5 model, ride comfort, quattro's all-weather traction, and fuel-efficiency in the 2.0 model ***FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH RATES AS LOW AS 2.49% WAC** **GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT*FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAMS** *WE OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES ON ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES** VISIT US ONLINE AT WWW.BIRMINGHAMLUXURYMOTORS.COM **
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFR9AA034729
Stock: S-034729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,919
CarDirect USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2010 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO AWD is Brilliant Red in color and will have you in awe at its bold road presence.� Offering a powerful 2.0L Turbo Engine, a sleek exterior, and a luxurious interior, this Audi is set to impress!� It is also CarFax certified One Owner, stop by today and take it for a spin!This Audi A5 is available and is awaiting its new owner at CarDirect USA!� To compliment its Brilliant Red Exterior, this A5 has been fitted with a Brown Leather Interior. This Audi has all the options you are looking for in a vehicle, including AWD, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise Control, A/C, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seats, Navigation, Single Disc CD Player, Satellite Radio Capabilities, Sirius Radio Capabilities, Bluetooth Wireless, Front and Rear Airbags, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Theft Recovery/Anti-Theft System, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Mirrors with Turn Signals, Keyless Entry, Sunroof, Fog Lamps, Jack, Spare Tire, and Floor Mats.� This Audi has been equipped with a 2.0L V4 Engine, an Automatic Transmission, and Traction Control.**CARFAX ONE OWNER***LOW MILEAGE!� Previous Owner drove this vehicle LESS THAN the CarFax Industry Average of Total Miles Per Year!!*� This Audi A5 will come CarFax certified. CarFax reports come with a Vehicle History Report and a Vehicle Warranty Check! This Audi qualifies with CarFax for their Buy Back Guarantee.� When you purchase your vehicle from CarDirect USA, we promise that you will leave with a vehicle has been:� FULLY SERVICED� STATE INSPECTED� Includes our SIGNATURE MAINTAINENCE PROGRAM� OIL CHANGES� VA STATE INSPECTIONS� Come on down and check this Audi out! You can finance this 2010 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO AWD on the spot with no money down and at an interest rate as low as 3.44% APR *wac. THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE TO ALL MILITARY AND CIVILIANS! CarDirect USA provides the Hampton Roads area and neighboring states with unparalleled customer service and quality pre-owned vehicles Every Day! Let us show you how easy it is to have you riding today! Located on the corner of Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach, VA.� We are right on the corner and right on the price!Contact us at (757)464-1200 to schedule a test drive today!� � #cardirectusa #usedcars #audi #a5 #quattro #awd #turboengine #turbo #luxury #audiforsale #a5forsale #virginia #virginiabeachPricing excludes $645 processing fee. State fees for tax, tag, title and registration are additional.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR6AA042981
Stock: ZC3517
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 90,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
21/27 City/Highway MPG Recent Arrival! 2010 Brilliant Black Audi A5 quattro Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4209 miles below market average! quattro, Black Leather. 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFR4AA018143
Stock: 13157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,036 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR0AA044662
Stock: 044662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,920 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJFAFH8AN013716
Stock: r7461
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,867 milesDelivery Available*
$17,990
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFRXAA033376
Stock: 2000631045
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 53,058 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,999
AutoNation Ford St. Petersburg - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CALL OR EMAIL TODAY TO RESERVE THIS VEHICLE! ** RIGOROUS 50 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION! ** We spend a lot of time checking the price of every vehicle based on what they are actually selling for in the Market. You will enjoy our stress-free, haggle-free sales process. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX Buy Back Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJFAFH7AN011715
Stock: AN011715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 79,635 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,495
Snap Car Buying - Chantilly / Virginia
A life-changing experience awaits you with our 2010 Audi A5 Premium Plus Cabriolet showing off in a dazzling Meteor Gray Pearl. Motivated by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder which generates 211hp that is perfectly matched to an impressive CVT. This Front Wheel Drive team allows our stellar Convertible to provide nearly 30mpg on the open road. This A5 Premium Plus is ready for you to cruise the highway in style. Our Premium Plus A5 turns heads with its sleek lines, Alloy wheels, bi-xenon headlights, LED running lamps and bright metal exterior trim. Inside the Premium Plus cabin, indulge yourself by settling into the heated comfortable leather 8-way power Sport front seats with added lateral support thanks to the Sport package and enjoy the power-retractable soft top plus a wind blocker. Amenities such as tri-zone automatic climate control, a dash-mounted Multi-Media Interface and a concert-quality sound system make every ride feel first class. Of course, Audi engineers put your safety ahead of all else when meticulously designing advanced safety features that protect you and your passengers from harm. With fog resistant review mirrors, ABS, Brake assist and so much more, you will feel confident behind the wheel of this sturdy luxury A5. Reward yourself with this masterpiece - it may be one of the best decisions you'll make this year! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! 'Delivery options available.'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJFAFH7AN025517
Stock: SCB1409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,455
Elite Motors - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR7AA047753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,663 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,950
Zone Motors - Addison / Illinois
REST EASY! With its Buyback Qualified CARFAX report, you can rest easy with this Audi purchase. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3. This Audi A5 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Head-Protection System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input.BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY INCLUDED! A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact us today for more information. LOADED WITH VALUE! Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof, MP3. This Audi A5 also includes Power Driver's Seat, Clock, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Center Arm Rest, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Roll Stability Control, Head-Protection System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, 12v Power Outlet, Overhead Console, Aux. Audio Input. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 630-543-7005 or contactus@zonemotorsales.com for more information. - PLEASE CALL US FOR SPECIAL FINANCING TRADES ARE WELCOME 630-543-7005 -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUGFAFR5AA049180
Stock: C828
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 96,141 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,999
Deals Automall - Jamaica / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFH1AN022301
Stock: 22301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,999
Cal Auto Net - Inglewood / California
Turn heads with our great looking 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus Cabriolet shown in Pure White with Cinnamon Brown Leather. Powered by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 211hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Tiptronic Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive Convertible is ready to drive down the road any time while extending near 27mpg on the highway. This slinky A5 boasts 18-inch 15-spoke alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, chrome accents, fog lamps, and the power-retractable soft top. Inside our 2.0T Premium Plus, you are welcomed with luxury features crafted to make you smile. Gorgeous wood grain trim and aluminum inlays accent the interior while a leather-wrapped steering wheel lets you command the world around you with mounted controls. Slide into the heated leather front seats with memory as you check out the easy-to-use technology including HomeLink and the Audi 10-speaker music interface with iPod cable connected to the premium AM/FM sound system with CD player, available SIRIUS satellite radio, and Bluetooth connectivity. You will know your precious cargo is safe with Audi thanks to four-wheel ABS, brake assist, stability and traction control, daytime running lights, tire pressure monitor, as well as multiple airbags. This A5 2.0T Premium Plus will make people stop and stare wherever you go while providing you with the ultimate in driving perfection. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJFAFH4AN017388
Stock: 017388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 111,712 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,990
Toyota of York - York / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR4AA083576
Certified Pre-Owned: No
