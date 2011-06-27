Overall rating

Nine years is a long time for a car to go without a redesign. In the case of the 2017 Audi A5, it's a testament to how well it was designed in the first place. With a replacement on the horizon, this outgoing A5 remains a solid choice among luxury coupes thanks to its timeless styling inside and out, as well as its impeccable balance of performance and comfort.

As well as it has held up over time, there are signs of age. The more advanced features available on rivals are not offered, and where the Audi once held an advantage, it's now considered average. If you're looking for the latest high-tech features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and frontal collision mitigation, you're out of luck with the 2017 Audi A5. Performance is also merely average for the class, though still plenty capable when you consider that all-wheel drive is standard.

If the latest features are what you crave, it's worth checking out some of the A5's chief competitors like the BMW 4 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Audi A5 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear parking sensors and front-seat side and knee airbags. The coupe further benefits from full-length side curtain airbags. A blind-spot monitor is optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, the A5 coupe with the 19-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet. It's an impressively short distance but about what we expect from similar vehicles.