Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2017 Audi A5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classic styling that has stood the test of time
  • The interior is a fine example of elegant simplicity
  • Standard all-wheel drive and sharp handling instill confidence
  • Certain high-tech features are not offered on the aging A5
  • Power from the 2.0-liter engine is adequate but unimpressive
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Nine years is a long time for a car to go without a redesign. In the case of the 2017 Audi A5, it's a testament to how well it was designed in the first place. With a replacement on the horizon, this outgoing A5 remains a solid choice among luxury coupes thanks to its timeless styling inside and out, as well as its impeccable balance of performance and comfort.

As well as it has held up over time, there are signs of age. The more advanced features available on rivals are not offered, and where the Audi once held an advantage, it's now considered average. If you're looking for the latest high-tech features like adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and frontal collision mitigation, you're out of luck with the 2017 Audi A5. Performance is also merely average for the class, though still plenty capable when you consider that all-wheel drive is standard.

If the latest features are what you crave, it's worth checking out some of the A5's chief competitors like the BMW 4 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupe.

Standard safety features for all 2017 Audi A5 models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear parking sensors and front-seat side and knee airbags. The coupe further benefits from full-length side curtain airbags. A blind-spot monitor is optional.

In Edmunds brake testing, the A5 coupe with the 19-inch wheels and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet. It's an impressively short distance but about what we expect from similar vehicles.

2017 Audi A5 models

The 2017 Audi A5 is a four-passenger luxury coupe that is also available as a cabriolet (convertible). The higher-performing S5 is covered in a separate model review.

The sole A5 Sport trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic xenon headlights, headlight washers, LED running lights, rain-sensing wipers, heated mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, a sunroof, a rear spoiler, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 10-way power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar, split-folding rear seats, a universal garage door opener, Bluetooth and a 10-speaker stereo with satellite radio and iPhone input. The cabriolet adds a power-folding cloth top and a wind blocker.

Options are bundled in packages and include the Convenience package (keyless entry/ignition, auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats), Sport package (a sport-tuned suspension, selectable drive modes, a black headliner, front sport seats), Black Optic package (19-inch gloss black wheels with summer tires and black exterior trim) and the Technology package (adaptive headlights, a blind-spot monitor, a color trip computer screen, a navigation system, a rearview camera, Audi's MMI infotainment system with a controller mounted on the center console, Google maps and services, a Wi-Fi hotspot and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen stereo with CD/DVD player).

Powering the Audi A5 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the coupe while an eight-speed automatic is standard on the convertible and optional on the coupe.

In Edmunds testing, the A5 with the manual transmission accelerated to 60 mph in a class-average 6.3 seconds.

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 26 mpg combined (22 mpg city/32 mpg highway) for the manual transmission. The automatic is rated at 25 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) for the coupe and 24 mpg combined (21 city/29 highway) for the convertible. These estimates are better than the class average.

Driving

The 2017 Audi A5 instills cornering confidence with its well-tuned suspension and standard all-wheel drive. Whether it's a rain-slicked road or a challenging mountain switchback, the sleek coupe tracks predictably flat right where the driver intends. Adding the optional Sport package firms up the ride somewhat, but not at the expense of ride comfort.

Power from the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine is adequate, but not impressive. Drivers with a healthier appetite for performance would do well to check out the more powerful S5 model. Still, the A5 remains a well-balanced choice for comfort, luxury and athleticism that will satisfy the majority of drivers.

Interior

As is the case with the 2017 Audi A5's exterior, its interior has stood the test of time and continues to impress with its elegant simplicity and excellent materials. Most controls are logically placed and all buttons and knobs have a quality feel. It loses some points for the lack of a USB port, opting instead for a proprietary cable that only supports the latest Apple devices.

Front passengers will appreciate the well shaped seats that provide plenty of support over extended trips. More performance-oriented drivers will likely enjoy the added side bolstering of the optional sport seats. Rear seat passengers on the other hand, will find the child-sized accommodations lacking in head and legroom. The convertible top does get high marks for its quick operation and ability to keep out wind and road noise.

Cargo capacity for the coupe comes to 12.2 cubic feet, which is smaller than rivals. The convertible takes away another two cubic feet, but the folding rear seats offer good overflow space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Audi A5.

5(33%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(34%)
3.3
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Do your research before you buy a 2017 Audi A5 Cab
Former Audi Lover,05/15/2017
Sport quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
As a longtime Audi owner, I have been shocked and disappointment in this car. It has been in for service 6 times in 8 months. In addition, there have been 2 recalls. The car drives fine, but has a constant vibraton/buzz from the engine. The car also has difficulty shifting, and can be quite jerky at times. While the car is fun to drive when it is acting properly, it isn't worth the money or the headache. I moved on to Mercedes as a result of the customer service and dishonesty from Audi. I drove Audis since 1995, and will never purchase again. They said it needed a new engine at 800 miles, and wouldn't provide me with a new vehicle. I went to an independent Audi servicer who told me something is wrong with an engine when you replace a cam adjuster at 800 miles. Audi refused to do anything. As a result, I will never drive an Audi again - which is a shame.
Fun driving head turner
Vince M,09/16/2018
Sport quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
love driving this vehicle...acceleration is ok..comfort & handling great
The Great. Audi Converitable Silver
Sheena Trask,11/02/2016
Sport quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
If it's been recked an if. It was a one person owener . an test drive it . How. Many miles to the gallon it gets. In town an out.
See all 3 reviews of the 2017 Audi A5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
See all Used 2017 Audi A5 features & specs

More about the 2017 Audi A5

Used 2017 Audi A5 Overview

The Used 2017 Audi A5 is offered in the following submodels: A5 Coupe, A5 Convertible. Available styles include Sport quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), Sport quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and Sport quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

