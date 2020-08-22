Used 2014 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

770 listings
A5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 770 listings
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    61,652 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,883

    $1,866 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    22,883 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,995

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    88,935 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,000

    $491 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    88,078 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,999

    $554 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    41,487 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,991

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    42,725 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,999

    $943 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    50,058 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $19,350

    $332 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    100,220 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $15,995

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    55,286 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,250

    $248 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    70,244 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $17,249

    $1,037 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    47,305 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

    $886 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    105,509 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $14,491

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    21,048 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $25,990

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    78,168 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,998

    $918 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    27,493 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,999

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    97,316 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,450

    $1,249 Below Market
  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    56,764 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,879

  • 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    76,561 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $16,995

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A5

Read recent reviews for the Audi A5
Overall Consumer Rating
55 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Quality Plus!
Linda,10/23/2017
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Because this car is so more cost effective than a comparable BMW or Mercedes, both of which I've owned, I highly recommend it. The quality is evident and (with the 6 speed manual transmission) it's a joy to drive. Handling is superb.
