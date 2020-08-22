Used 2014 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Waco - Waco / Texas

Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Ibis White/Black Roof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Mercedes-Benz of Waco today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Audi A5 Premium Plus. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This exceptional 2014 A5 Premium Plus has passed the Audi stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2014 Audi A5 convertible. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This Audi A5 Premium Plus comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. More information about the 2014 Audi A5: The 2014 Audi A5, S5 and RS5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and cabriolets. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware are different among the three models, much of the same features are carried over and they have essentially the same seating space and design, though coupes have seating for five while cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS coupe and INFINITI Q50 coupe. In S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models, while the RS5 takes performance coupes to a new level, with 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. With the Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. This model sets itself apart with stylish interior, advanced infotainment and connectivity, nicely proportioned exterior, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, and great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAULFAFH4EN009001

Stock: EN009001

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020