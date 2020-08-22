Used 2014 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me
- 61,652 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,883$1,866 Below Market
Mike Morgan Hyundai - Shreveport / Louisiana
This 2014 Audi A5 Premium Plus is proudly offered by Morgan HyundaiOpulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. This Audi A5 Premium Plus comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs.This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new.More information about the 2014 Audi A5:The 2014 Audi A5, S5 and RS5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and cabriolets. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware are different among the three models, much of the same features are carried over and they have essentially the same seating space and design, though coupes have seating for five while cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS coupe and INFINITI Q50 coupe. In S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models, while the RS5 takes performance coupes to a new level, with 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. With the Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems.Strengths of this model include stylish interior, advanced infotainment and connectivity, nicely proportioned exterior, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, and great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR0EA034347
Stock: EA034347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 22,883 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,995
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
ACCIDENT FREE ... 2014 AUDI A5 COUPE QUATTOR AWD ... PREMIUM PLAS MODEL LOADED WITH AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE ... 19 10-SPOKE-DYNAMIC -DISIGN WHEELS ... CD/DVD-PLAUER with HD RADIO ... AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS with VOICE CONTROL ... COLOR DRIVER INFORMATION DISPLAY ... AUDI PARKING SYSTEM PLUS with REARVIEW CAMERA ... AUTO DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR with COMPASS ... AUTO DIMMING HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS ... HEATED FRONT SEATS with DRIVER MEMORY ... AUDI ADVANCED KEY ... TILTING GALSS PANEL SUNROOF WITH RETRACTABLE SUNSHADE ... HALOGEN HEADLIGHTS WITH FRONT FOG LIGHTS ... HEATED POWE EXTERIOR MIRROS ... LEATHER SEATING SURFACES ... SATELLIE RADIO ... THIS VEHICLE IS PREVIOUS BUY BACK UNIT BECAUSE OF CHECK ENGINE LIGHT ON, THE REASON WAS FAULTY FUEL PRESSURE SENDER, FUEL PRESSURE SENDER WAS CHANGED UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY , THE VEHICLE PERFORMS AS PER MANUFACTURER STANDARDS ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ... FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2014 Audi A5 2dr 2dr Coupe Automatic quattro 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Monsoon Gray Metallic with a Black Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR6EA031713
Stock: 1260AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-11-2019
- 88,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,000$491 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row.original sticker price was $49K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/1980176-2014-audi-a5
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR8EA021927
Stock: A021927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,078 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,999$554 Below Market
Rockville Audi - Rockville / Maryland
*2014 AUDI A5 PREMIUM PLUS, ORIGINAL STICKER PRICE $49,035!! *ENJOY ICE SILVER METALLIC EXTERIOR, BLACK INTERIOR, FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER, AUDI CONNECT, CARGO NET, AUDI FIRST AID KIT, IPOD CABLE FOR AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE, AUDI GUARD ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS AND LINER, AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS PACKAGE, WHEELS AND TIRES, PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE!!ROCKVILLE AUDI, THE MID ATLANTIC'S NUMBER 1 CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP!! WE ARE ALSO KNOWN FOR GREAT FINANCING WITH RATES ON APPROVED CREDIT FROM 3.9% APR AND TERMS UP TO 84 MONTH BASED UPON VEHICLE AND LENDER CONDITIONS. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT MAY BE APPROVED AND FINANCED WITH ROCKVILLE AUDI. ALSO AVAILABLE ON MOST CARS UP TO 10 YEARS OLD AND LESS THAN 120K MILES ARE OPTIONAL VEHICLE SERVICE CONTRACTS WHICH CAN OFTEN BE INCLUDED DIRECTLY WITH YOUR FINANCING OR CASH PAYMENT. MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED WITH OVER 120 POINT INSPECTION PERFORMED BY A TRAINED TECHNICIAN. BUYERS SHOULD TAKE PRIDE IN KNOWING THAT MARYLAND HAS ONE OF THE MOST COMPREHENSIVE STATE INSPECTIONS IN THE COUNTRY. BUYERS COME FROM FAR AND WIDE FOR THE VALUE AVAILABLE WITH A SONIC PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. WE REGULARLY PICK-UP CLIENTS THAT USE OUR LOCAL ACCESS TO METRO AND AMTRAK, OR BY DC/BALTIMORE AIRPORTS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR2EA005853
Stock: TEA005853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 41,487 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,991
Chuck Fairbanks Chevrolet - DeSoto / Texas
* A RATING FROM EDMUNDS * * Luxurious Chestnut Brown leather interior in this 2014 Audi A5 2.0T quattro Premium Plus * * 2014 ** Audi * * A5 * Rocking a gorgeous brilliant black exterior and a chestnut brown interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Interested? Call today and schedule a test drive! Contact Information: Chuck Fairbanks Chevrolet, 629 Interstate 35 E, Desoto, TX, 75115, Phone: 9722237611, E-mail: khesami@chuckfairbankschevy.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR9EA074863
Stock: EA074863U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 42,725 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$19,999$943 Below Market
Rick Hendrick Chevrolet of Buford - Buford / Georgia
Premium Plus trim. LOW MILES - 42,725! EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Alloy Wheels, Turbo.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.EXPERTS CONCLUDEApprox. Original Base Sticker Price: $40,200*.OUR OFFERINGSWe want to be your car dealer-please tell us how!Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR0EA067607
Stock: L73706A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 50,058 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$19,350$332 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1821378 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR7EA018596
Stock: c116180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 100,220 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$15,995
Mercedes-Benz of Waco - Waco / Texas
Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Convertible Soft Top All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Ibis White/Black Roof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Mercedes-Benz of Waco today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Audi A5 Premium Plus. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This exceptional 2014 A5 Premium Plus has passed the Audi stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. You'll see the world in a whole new light when you slip behind the wheel of this impressive 2014 Audi A5 convertible. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This Audi A5 Premium Plus comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. More information about the 2014 Audi A5: The 2014 Audi A5, S5 and RS5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and cabriolets. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware are different among the three models, much of the same features are carried over and they have essentially the same seating space and design, though coupes have seating for five while cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS coupe and INFINITI Q50 coupe. In S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models, while the RS5 takes performance coupes to a new level, with 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. With the Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. This model sets itself apart with stylish interior, advanced infotainment and connectivity, nicely proportioned exterior, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, and great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFH4EN009001
Stock: EN009001
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 55,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,250$248 Below Market
Escondido Auto Super Center - Escondido / California
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Dark Blue 30 Day - 1000 Mile Comprehensive Warranty. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/29 City/Highway MPGNO HAGGLE PRICING! OUR INVENTORY IS PRICED RIGHT FROM THE START, NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY! COMPREHENSIVE 151 POINT INSPECTION ON EVERY VEHICLE! WARRANTY INCLUDED! We can get you financed regardless of your credit score, so please dont hesitate to give us a call at (760)737-9400 to see how we can help you! Come see how easy and fun buying a car can be at Escondido Auto Super Center. Internet special pricing cannot be combined with any other offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR4EA071465
Stock: 19989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 70,244 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,249$1,037 Below Market
INFINITI of Englewood - Englewood / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR7EA024060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,305 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,995$886 Below Market
Liberty Autoland - Jamaica / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR7EA074120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,509 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$14,491
Driveline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for visiting another one of Driveline Motorcars's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2014 Audi A5 Premium Plus with 105,509mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Audi A5 Premium Plus. This Audi A5 Premium Plus comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. More information about the 2014 Audi A5: The 2014 Audi A5, S5 and RS5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and cabriolets. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware are different among the three models, much of the same features are carried over and they have essentially the same seating space and design, though coupes have seating for five while cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS coupe and INFINITI Q50 coupe. In S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models, while the RS5 takes performance coupes to a new level, with 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. With the Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. This model sets itself apart with stylish interior, advanced infotainment and connectivity, nicely proportioned exterior, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, and great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR8EA007316
Stock: 007316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 21,048 milesDelivery Available*
$25,990
Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR2EA015704
Stock: 2000643587
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 78,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$17,998$918 Below Market
Park Place BMW - Rochester / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFH4EN000265
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,493 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,999
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Premium Plus Package Bang & Olufsen Sound System Sun/Moonroof Ice Silver Metallic Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces Wheels: 8.5J X 18" 5-Arm-Dynamic Design This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2014 Audi A5 we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Audi A5. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. This low mileage Audi A5 has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi A5 Premium Plus. More information about the 2014 Audi A5: The 2014 Audi A5, S5 and RS5 are a family of compact luxury coupes and cabriolets. While the powertrains and some of the performance hardware are different among the three models, much of the same features are carried over and they have essentially the same seating space and design, though coupes have seating for five while cabriolets can seat four. The A5 lineup offers a good alternative to the BMW 3-Series, Cadillac CTS coupe and INFINITI Q50 coupe. In S4 form, it offers one of the best compromises between ride, comfort and performance of any of these models, while the RS5 takes performance coupes to a new level, with 0 to 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds, according to Audi. With the Audi Connect system and revised MMI controller and its live Google Earth maps, it has one of the best (and best-looking) infotainment systems. This model sets itself apart with stylish interior, advanced infotainment and connectivity, nicely proportioned exterior, excellent quattro all-wheel drive system, Strong and responsive yet fuel-efficient powertrains, and great soft-top arrangement in the cabriolet All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR5EA003644
Stock: EA003644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 97,316 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,450$1,249 Below Market
4 Wheels of Fox Lake Sales - Fox Lake / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR1EA070452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,764 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,879
Germain Volkswagen of Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
Schedule home delivery or curbside test drive and pick up. Our dealership is disinfected and we practice social distancing. We offer Extra discounts for active and retired Military, active and retired Law Enforcement, first response teams, and for recent college grads. . We Are #1 in New & CPO Volkswagen volume in our designated area, including most of Ohio and parts of Pennsylvania for the first half of 2020. All New VW vehicles come standard with Apple Car Play or Android Auto and backup camera! All pre-owned vehicles will be safety inspected and road tested. Ask for a copy of the vehicle inspection and a free Carfax vehicle report. We will also provide a complimentary market report for any vehicle in stock upon request.We can offer the best interest rates for excellent credit or challenged credit! Want to get pre-approved? Click on the link; https://www.germainvwofcolumbus.com/finance-application.htm Thank you! Backup Camera, Bluetooth, quattro, Gray w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 10 Speakers, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Delay-off headlights, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Audi Concert System w/1CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Security system, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Monsoon Gray Metallic/Black Roof 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with TiptronicOdometer is 36348 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR1EA035104
Stock: VEA035104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 76,561 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$16,995
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
***BLIND-SPOT MONITORING***BANG & OLUFSEN SOUND***SPORT PACKAGE*** Carfax 1-OwnerPanoramic Sunroof Blind Spot Monitor Bang & Olufsen Sound System Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Smart KeySwing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible vehicle today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR7EA021501
Stock: A021501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
