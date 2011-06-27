Vehicle overview

Passion over practicality? When one is shopping in the luxury sport coupe segment, most definitely. Luxury sport sedans provide virtually identical performance and comfort plus extra practicality, but sometimes the passionate pull of a coupe's swanky body style is too strong to resist. And when it comes to style, not much else in this class can match the 2008 Audi A5 coupe.

All-new for this year, the A5 (as well as its high-performance sibling, the S5) is instantly desirable thanks to its curvaceous sheet metal, which performs the rare task of being both elegant and muscular. Backing up this bionic Jaime Sommers-like bod is Audi's direct-injected V6 that makes 265 horsepower, a six-speed transmission (manual or automatic) and Quattro all-wheel drive.

Although much of the A5's platform is shared with the A4 sedan, there are a few key differences that further the coupe's sporting intentions. Among those tweaks are a new front suspension design, a longer wheelbase and a repackaging of the engine, transmission and steering rack. The result is improved weight distribution and handling, for more precise steering feel and action. These upgrades are slated to make it on the next-generation A4 sedan as well.

A key advantage for those who live with slippery weather conditions is the A5's AWD, a feature shared only with BMW's 328xi and 335xi coupes. With a 40/60-percent front-to-rear power split, the Quattro system provides a rear-wheel-drive car's crisp handling dynamics along with the extra grip of AWD. Other Audi assets include an expectedly handsome cabin filled with luxury features such as triple-zone climate control and finely finished leather and wood trim.

The 2008 Audi A5 faces some tough competition, however, in the form of the BMW 328i and 335i coupes, Infiniti G37 and Mercedes-Benz CLK350. The G37 is the bargain of the group, with its class-leading power and low price tag, though it can't match the warm cabin and overall polished demeanor of the A5. The Benz offers little beyond prestige, starting out at six grand more than the A5 while lacking the Audi's engaging character. The BMW siblings are the Audi's most direct competition, boasting superior driving dynamics along with reasonable pricing -- the 328i is considerably cheaper than the A5, and the 335i is only marginally more expensive, though adding AWD does bump up the Bimmers' prices. Really, there's not a bad one in the bunch. Just as long as you know you're choosing passion over practicality.