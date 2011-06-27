Vehicle overview

There comes a time in many drivers' lives when prudent and practical car purchases have run their course. If that's where you find yourself these days, you're probably taking a long, hard look at cars like the 2016 Audi A5. From its subtly sexy exterior to its high-quality cabin, the A5 looks and feels classy. Mechanically, a turbocharged engine, standard all-wheel drive and a well-tuned suspension can turn any outing into a pleasure cruise. Add in the A4's wide range of comfort and convenience features and you've got a luxury two-door that would seem to be a great choice to revitalize your daily drive.

Classy styling is an Audi A5 hallmark.

All is not perfect, however. Although the A5's four-cylinder engine is peppy, its acceleration is ultimately a bit underwhelming for this price range. More objectionable, perhaps, is the A5's lack of standard Bluetooth audio connectivity and the unavailability of a USB port. Then there's the matter of safety technology. If you're intrigued by recent innovations like lane-keeping assist and collision mitigation with automatic braking, keep in mind that the 2016 A5 offers nothing more than a blind-spot monitor.

The Audi A5 has no shortage of attractive competitors. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible are pricier, but some may find their stronger engines and additional safety features to be worth the extra money. We're also fond of the fully redesigned Audi TT, which delivers the latest tech and safety features plus plenty of performance. More comparable entries include the BMW 2 Series and BMW 4 Series, both of which are sportier and more up to date inside. There's also the 2016 Cadillac ATS coupe with its aggressive looks and excellent handling. Among this group, the 2016 Audi A5, as appealing as it is, nonetheless fades a bit in the background.