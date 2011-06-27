  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2016 Audi A5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • After almost a decade, the A5's classy styling holds up
  • sharp handling and standard all-wheel drive instills confidence
  • interior is a model of elegant simplicity.
  • The base MMI system's control layout is awkward
  • Bluetooth audio costs extra
  • proprietary external device cable lacks the convenience of a regular USB port
  • acceleration is unimpressive.
List Price Range
$18,995 - $26,957
Used A5 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

If you've had your eye on the Audi A5 and its timeless style, you may consider buying one before its forthcoming redesign. The sleek 2016 A5 may be missing some of the latest technological features, but it still gets high marks for the way it drives and makes you feel. See why we're still fans after all this time.

Vehicle overview

There comes a time in many drivers' lives when prudent and practical car purchases have run their course. If that's where you find yourself these days, you're probably taking a long, hard look at cars like the 2016 Audi A5. From its subtly sexy exterior to its high-quality cabin, the A5 looks and feels classy. Mechanically, a turbocharged engine, standard all-wheel drive and a well-tuned suspension can turn any outing into a pleasure cruise. Add in the A4's wide range of comfort and convenience features and you've got a luxury two-door that would seem to be a great choice to revitalize your daily drive.

Classy styling is an Audi A5 hallmark.

All is not perfect, however. Although the A5's four-cylinder engine is peppy, its acceleration is ultimately a bit underwhelming for this price range. More objectionable, perhaps, is the A5's lack of standard Bluetooth audio connectivity and the unavailability of a USB port. Then there's the matter of safety technology. If you're intrigued by recent innovations like lane-keeping assist and collision mitigation with automatic braking, keep in mind that the 2016 A5 offers nothing more than a blind-spot monitor.

The Audi A5 has no shortage of attractive competitors. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible are pricier, but some may find their stronger engines and additional safety features to be worth the extra money. We're also fond of the fully redesigned Audi TT, which delivers the latest tech and safety features plus plenty of performance. More comparable entries include the BMW 2 Series and BMW 4 Series, both of which are sportier and more up to date inside. There's also the 2016 Cadillac ATS coupe with its aggressive looks and excellent handling. Among this group, the 2016 Audi A5, as appealing as it is, nonetheless fades a bit in the background.

2016 Audi A5 models

The four-passenger 2016 Audi A5 is offered in coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) body styles. The latter features a power-operated soft top and a wind blocker. There are two trim levels: Premium and Premium Plus.

The Premium model comes standard with 18-inch alloy wheels, an S Line trim package (unique bumpers, side sills, fender badges and door sill inserts), automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, foglights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a tilt-only sunroof (coupe only), tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 10-way power front seats (with four-way driver lumbar support), split-folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth phone connectivity, the MMI infotainment system (with a dash-mounted controller and a 6.5-inch display) and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and Audi's proprietary digital music interface.

Audi offers the 2016 A5 as either a coupe or a convertible.

The Premium Plus adds auto-dimming mirrors, heated front seats and keyless ignition and entry (both optional on Premium), driver memory functions and a Bang & Olufsen sound system with 14 speakers for the coupe and 12 for the convertible.

Options start with an MMI Navigation Plus package on Premium models that adds a color driver information system, a navigation system, an upgraded MMI system with console-mounted controls, Audi Connect online services (with mobile WiFi), a CD/DVD player, HD radio and Bluetooth streaming audio. Premium Plus models can be had with a Technology package that contains the MMI Navigation Plus package's features plus a blind-spot monitor, front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

A Sport package available on Premium Plus models includes a sport-tuned suspension, front sport seats, a sport steering wheel with shift paddles (automatic only) and Audi's Drive Select system, which provides driver control over steering, throttle and automatic transmission calibrations. Also offered on Premium Plus is a Sport Plus package that adds 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, a flat-bottomed steering wheel and (on the coupe) a black cloth headliner and gloss-black interior trim. The S Line Competition Plus package (coupe only) adds an aero body kit, leather and faux-suede upholstery and a sport shifter (manual only). Finally, Cabriolet models in Premium Plus trim are eligible for a Comfort package that adds a neck-level heating system, upgraded leather upholstery and ventilated front seats with power lumbar for both driver and passenger.

Stand-alone options include various wheel designs and wood interior trim.

2016 Highlights

For 2016, every A5 comes standard with the S Line package, while Audi Connect online services are now available on the base Premium trim. The Premium Plus gets the Bang & Olufsen sound system as standard, and a red top is available on the convertible. The Prestige trim level has been dropped, and with it the formerly optional collision mitigation system.

Performance & mpg

The all-wheel-drive 2016 Audi A5 is powered by a turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the coupe, and an eight-speed automatic is available as an option on the coupe and comes standard on the convertible.

In Edmunds testing, an A5 with the manual transmission accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, an average time for this segment.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the A5 coupe are 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway) with the manual and 25 mpg combined (21/30) for the automatic. We managed an impressive 32 mpg in a manual coupe on the diverse 120-mile Edmunds driving evaluation loop. The A5 convertible gets 24 mpg combined (21/29).

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Audi A5 include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags and (for the coupe) full-length side curtain airbags. A blind-spot monitoring system, a rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors are all exclusively available on the Premium Plus trim.

In simulated panic stops from 60 mph at our test facility, an A5 coupe with the 19-inch wheels and summer tires needed just 108 feet to come to a standstill. This is an excellent performance, though rivals with summer tires generally post similar distances.

Driving

The 2016 A5's nicely calibrated suspension delivers a rewarding balance of athletic cornering and a livable ride. Picking the optional sport suspension firms up handling but doesn't fully ruin the ride comfort, so it's the way to go if you want the most sport from the A5. The standard all-wheel-drive system both enhances dry pavement performance and adds some extra peace of mind when roads turn slick.

Though packing only 220 horsepower, the 2016 Audi A5 feels suitably sporty.

By sport-luxury standards, the A5's turbocharged four-cylinder engine is modest in terms of both speed and sound. That said, it still produces fairly zesty acceleration in everyday driving, along with pleasing fuel economy numbers. Those in search of more thrust are advised to check out Audi's performance-oriented S5.

Interior

Audi consistently earns high marks for its classy cabins, and the 2016 A5 is no exception. The design is handsome without too much flash, and the look is complemented by high-quality materials and excellent workmanship. Basic gauges and controls are straightforward, though the standard MMI system's dash-mounted control knob can make performing some common operations a bit cumbersome. The upgraded "high" MMI interface that comes with the optional navigation system benefits from a slightly larger display screen, simplified menus and a more ergonomic control knob located on the center console. Incidentally, this upgrade also brings Bluetooth streaming audio, though USB connectivity is absent from every A5; you're stuck with Audi's odd proprietary music interface instead.

The A5 is based on Audi's A4 sedan and shares its well-built interior.

The standard front seats offer good comfort on long drives, though those who plan on exploring the A5's performance potential will prefer the available sport seats with their bigger side bolsters. The rear seats are another story, as their lack of head- and legroom make them best suited to pint-size passengers. We do like the convertible's power-operated soft top for its quick operation and impressive wind noise insulation.

In terms of cargo capacity, the coupe's trunk offers a healthy 12.2 cubic feet of storage. The convertible isn't much worse at 10.2 cubic feet. Either way, the standard 50/50-split rear seatbacks open up additional cargo room when folded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Audi A5.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

German engineering at its best
Neil Bucklew,05/19/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
German engineering at its best. The Audi is a smooth handling car with great looks. The technology is first class and intuitive. It does take a little time to gain mastery. It was a good bargain as well. I recommend it highly.
Insanely fun car to drive
Diana,05/06/2018
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Wow. First time buyer of this level of vehicle with little to say negatively about it. Had it more than a year. USB port is a problem although the cigarette lighter with adapter works. MMI in this car is ok but not as intuitive. I use navigation daily as I drive a lot for work and find it serviceable. But the ride, the handling, the lux feel all make this a super insanely great car to drive everyday! Makes the most mundane travel special and enjoyable. The trunk is HUGE! I have 3 grown sons and all 3 fit ( mr 6’2” / 220 sits in the front but 5’9” /170 fits either)...driving it is very fun And a year later... feel completely the same. great car, great fun to drive, effortless acceleration on hills, takes curves and likes the open road... even had 30- 32 MPG going up to the bay area. Have had to replace the 'summer tires' they sold with the car... cushy ride / handling thing that helps sell Audi's I suppose, and they are not cheap to replace. But wow. love this car. a true pleasure to drive.
First time Audi Owner
Alex Litvinov,12/17/2015
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This is my first time owning a luxury vehicle, so I can only compare it to the test drives I’ve taken of the competition. Overall, I am very impressed with the vehicle. The car has an incredible grip of the road, the acceleration is superb, and the torque comes in handy when overtaking others on the highway. I got the premium plus with tech package, so it came with bang and olufsen sound system which has a fantastic sound quality. I only have one small complaint with the navigation, compared to my last vehicle, it's a bit confusing and feels outdated. Over all, I couldn't be happier with my purchase. ***Update*** I’ve owned the car for just over two years now, and unless I all-of-a-sudden go broke, I doubt that I will ever get anything other than an Audi. Two years, 45,000 miles, and one long move half-way across the country, and the car is still exciting every time I drive it.
I love this car
Tom M,08/30/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Not a lot of backseat room. Leave the kids at home.
See all 7 reviews of the 2016 Audi A5
Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Audi A5

Used 2016 Audi A5 Overview

The Used 2016 Audi A5 is offered in the following submodels: A5 Coupe, A5 Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), and 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Audi A5?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Audi A5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $21,999 and$26,957 with odometer readings between 37782 and65611 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $18,995 and$18,995 with odometer readings between 76475 and76475 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Audi A5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Audi A5 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2016 A5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,995 and mileage as low as 37782 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Audi A5.

Can't find a used 2016 Audi A5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A5 for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,656.

Find a used Audi for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,620.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A5 for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,364.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,278.

