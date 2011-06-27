Vehicle overview

If you're in the market for a luxury sport coupe and your primary goal is to stand out from the crowd, look no further than the curvaceous 2009 Audi A5. This is a car whose luscious lines will quicken the pulse of even the most jaded valet. And unlike rival models sporting blue-and-white propeller badges and three-pointed stars, an A5 can't be seen every day. But is this appealing Audi more than just a pretty face? Well, yes and no. The A5 is a highly capable car with a finely wrought interior, but it's also rather pricey compared to some competitors.

Underneath the A5's slinky sheet metal, it's basically a two-door version of the A4 3.2 Quattro sedan, save for its low-slung seating position. As such, it shares with the A4 a direct-injected 3.2-liter V6 that pumps out a healthy 265 horsepower, as well as the Quattro all-wheel-drive system and a choice between a manual or automatic transmission. The V6 isn't blindingly fast, but it provides the sort of refined yet authoritative acceleration that shoppers in this segment will appreciate. When the going gets twisty, the A5's impressive composure belies its nose-heavy weight bias -- unlike the boulevard-cruising Mercedes-Benz CLK350, say, this Audi is a willing dance partner in tight corners.

The 2009 Audi A5 is also a bargain compared to the Benz, undercutting the latter's base price by a few thousand dollars. Relative to the rest of the field, though, the Audi costs a pretty penny. For example, Infiniti's G37 handily outperforms the A5 for thousands less, and BMW's AWD 328xi coupe splits the difference between the Audi and the Infiniti price-wise, while offering the best handling of all. Moreover, if you can do without AWD, the rear-wheel-drive 328i coupe is cheaper still, and the crushingly quick 335i coupe is only marginally more expensive than the A5.

But curb appeal is often what draws shoppers to luxury sport coupes in the first place, and the A5 is easily the class leader in this regard. That may be enough to tip the scales in its favor, regardless of its performance or value for the dollar. Those who do choose an A5 based on its seductive looks are unlikely to be disappointed by how it drives. If you'd rather be thrilled than ogled, however, there are better -- and cheaper -- choices.