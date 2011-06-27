2018 Audi A5 Review
- Interior that's understated and classy
- Strong overall performance
- Loads of tech features and options
- Interior storage is limited
The previous-generation Audi A5 was one of our favorite luxury two-doors. Sleek styling and a premium interior helped set it apart from its German rivals. It was getting a bit dated in the last few years, though, which is why we're happy to see the debut of the redesigned 2018 Audi A5.
For 2018, the coupe and convertible A5 models return, joined by a new hatchback (the Sportback) that has four doors. Seeing a four-door A5 might seem a little strange to you if you're used to the model just being a two-door. But like the bigger A7 hatchback, the new A5 Sportback enhances the car's cargo-carrying versatility. Other notable changes this year include a more powerful four-cylinder engine and the inclusion of Audi's latest technology and safety features.
Although we haven't yet tested the A5, we have driven the mechanically similar A4 sedan and higher-performing S5 coupe. With that background, we're confident stating Audi has another winner on its hands. The A5 checks all of the boxes required in the class for performance, comfort, luxury and technology. It gets an additional edge for its sleek styling, elegantly simple cabin and easy-to-use infotainment system. On top of that, there are plenty of advanced safety features that its predecessor was missing. Pitted against the typical leaders in the class that include the BMW 4 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, we place the A5 at the top.
2018 Audi A5 models
The redesigned 2018 Audi A5 is available in its typical two-door coupe and convertible (Cabriolet) body styles as well as a new four-door hatchback (the Sportback). All A5s are available in Premium, Premium Plus or Prestige trims and are powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (252 horsepower, 273 pound-feet of torque). All-wheel drive is also included, as is a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. A six-speed manual transmission is only available on the A5 coupe.
Standard Premium trim features include 18-inch wheels, xenon headlights, heated mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, keyless entry and ignition, selectable drive modes, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, folding rear seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth, a 7-inch infotainment display with Audi's MMI interface, a rearview camera, and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, two USB ports and HD radio. Low-speed frontal collision warning and mitigation is also included.
Stepping up to the Premium Plus trim gets you LED headlights, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, Audi's Connect Care (with 4G LTE connection and emergency telematics), rear collision mitigation, blind-spot monitoring, heated front seats, driver-seat memory functions and satellite radio.
The Prestige trim rounds out the lineup with a head-up display, a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, simulated leather upholstery for the center console and armrests, a digital instrument panel, remote vehicle function controls via a smartphone app, a top-down parking camera system, an 8.3-inch infotainment display and a navigation system.
Most features on the upper trim levels are available on supporting trims as options. Other add-ons include 20-inch wheels, high-performance summer tires, sporty S line exterior embellishments, adaptive steering, a sport suspension, ventilated sport seats and a heated steering wheel.
The Prestige model is also eligible for the Driver Assistance package (adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, automatic high-beams and a traffic sign reader) and an adaptive suspension.
- Audi Pre Sense City
- Warns of an impending front collision and automatically applies the brakes if you don't.
- Audi Side Assist
- Notifies you if there's a car in your blind spot and alerts you if you activate the turn signal.
- Audi Pre Sense Basic
- If an impending collision is detected, the seat belts will tighten, brakes are primed and windows/sunroof are closed.
