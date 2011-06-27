I seldom write reviews about cars, as I truly believe that each driver is different. However, I have to say that the 2015 Audi A5 was a huge disappointment for me. Sure, the car is stylish on the outside and the performance is quite good, but Audi didn't live to the expectations with the interior and controls design. I bought the A5 Premium Plus with the Technology Package. Here is the good: - Stylish exterior - Great engine performance - Good MPG performance as related to the HP of the engine - High quality interior materials - Premium sound is amazing Here is the bad: - The controls are quite confusing. It is difficult to navigate the overall controls and features. Any system that forces you to look down to find a specific button is plain dangerous. All controls for the Multimedia system are on the center console between the driver and passenger. - Voice recognition is poor, even after going through the 5-minute voice training program. - Integration with Bluetooth devices is poor. I had to constantly turn off and turn on the Bluetooth on my iPhone for the car to pick it up. It does not happen on my wife's Honda Odyssey. - Maps on the navigation system are quite old; streets that are over 3-years old do not show up on the map. - There is only one usable cup-holder on the front. For some strange reason, Audi decided to include a cup holder in which only a baby bottle would fit. - No touch-screen functionality. Everything is controlled through a joystick in the center console, forcing you to look down whenever you want to adjust anything on the car. - If you use Spotify, Pandora, or any other music service through Bluetooth, the system does not allow you to skip tracks with the steering-wheel-mounted controls. You have to use the center console. - The steering-wheel controls are track-wheels instead of levers and buttons. They are very sensitive to the touch and you have to be careful not to roll the wheel more than one notch. - No USB ports. Only SD card slot (who uses a SD Card slot for music anyways?) I got rid of my Audi A5 just after 9 months. It was just to uncomfortable and awkward to control. Hope this review helps you.

