Consumer Rating
(10)
2015 Audi A5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classy styling
  • confident handling
  • generously equipped
  • frugal fuel economy.
  • Limited rear headroom
  • compromised control layout without navigation
  • Bluetooth audio isn't standard
  • unremarkable acceleration.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its pleasant driving demeanor, inviting cabin and sophisticated style, the 2015 Audi A5 is worthy of your attention.

Vehicle overview

People buy sedans because they're practical, but a coupe tends to be an emotional purchase. And a convertible, well, that says, "I like the wind in my hair and just might veer off my commute and head to the beach for the day." Thankfully, the 2015 Audi A5 is offered in both coupe and Cabriolet (convertible) forms to satisfy such impulses. Blessed with sure-footed all-wheel drive, a refined ride, elegant style and advanced technology, this German two-door impresses in almost every way.

While the mandatory four-cylinder engine is a little underpowered for this class, the A5 really isn't that much slower than its six-cylinder rivals at legal speeds. If you keep a lid on your enthusiasm, you can expect fuel economy in the mid 20s, too, which is laudable for an all-wheel-drive luxury car. What's more, the A5 coupe is still available with a manual transmission, in case you're the sort who finds satisfaction in executing the perfect shift by yourself. As for the A5 convertible, it bucks the trend of folding-hardtop convertibles with a fabric soft top. Granted, you don't get the extra security of a hardtop, but the A5's soft top doesn't gobble up as much trunk space, affording more room for a weekend's worth of gear.

If you're shopping for a luxury coupe or convertible, you're no doubt aware of the wealth of choices available. The 2015 BMW 2 Series and 2015 BMW 4 Series are fresher and sportier, while the pricier Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible are arguably nice enough to make the stretch. On the American front, the new 2015 Cadillac ATS coupe delivers comparable style and performance, and a dark horse candidate is the bargain-priced 2015 Ford Mustang, which is easily the most civilized Mustang yet. But the 2015 A5 earned an Edmunds "A" rating for a reason, as it continues to measure up well with its thoughtfully calibrated blend of luxury, beauty and athleticism.

2015 Audi A5 models

The four-passenger 2015 Audi A5 is offered in coupe and convertible body styles. The latter features a power-operated soft top and a wind blocker. There are three trim levels: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige.

The base A5 Premium comes well-equipped with standard 18-inch alloy wheels, a tilt-only sunroof (coupe only), automatic xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, foglights, automatic wipers, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats (with four-way driver lumbar support), split-folding rear seatbacks, a monochromatic driver information display, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a dash-mounted MMI electronics interface with a 6.5-inch display and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and an iPod interface.

The Premium Plus adds an S line trim package (bumpers, side-sill blades, fender badges and doorsill inserts), auto-dimming mirrors, keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats (optional on Premium) and driver memory functions.

The Prestige adds adaptive headlights, a Bang & Olufsen sound system (with 14 speakers for the coupe and 12 for the Cabriolet; optional on Premium Plus) and the Technology package (including Bluetooth streaming audio, a color driver information center, Audi connect (with online services and mobile Wi-Fi), a navigation system, an upgraded MMI interface with a higher-resolution 7-inch screen and console-mounted controls between the front seats, a DVD player, HD radio, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot monitor.

A5 options are mainly grouped into packages. The Premium is eligible for a Navigation package that bundles the color driver information system with the navigation system, upgraded MMI interface, DVD player, HD radio and Bluetooth streaming audio (but lacks the Technology package's Audi connect features and parking/safety aids). The Premium Plus instead offers the full Technology package as an option. Available only on the Prestige are the Audi Exclusive Line Interior package (contrast piping and stitching, upgraded two-tone leather upholstery and piano black inlays) and the Driver Assist package (adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering and the Drive Select system, which provides driver control over steering, throttle and automatic transmission calibrations).

Offered on both Premium Plus and Prestige are a trio of sport-themed bundles. The Sport package includes Drive Select (see above), a sport-tuned suspension, front sport seats and (for the automatic) shift paddles. The Sport Plus package requires the Sport package and adds special 19-inch wheels with summer tires, a sport steering wheel and (for the coupe) gloss black trim and a black cloth headliner. The S line Competition package (coupe only) requires the Sport Plus package and adds more black exterior trim (including mirror housings and side-sill blades), leather and synthetic suede upholstery, piano black inlays and (for the manual) an aluminum shift knob.

Finally, Cabriolet models in Premium Plus or Prestige trim are eligible for a Comfort package that adds a neck-level heating system, upgraded leather upholstery and ventilated front seats with power lumbar.

2015 Highlights

The A5 Cabriolet's continuously variable transmission (CVT) and front-wheel-drive layout have been discontinued, so all-wheel drive is now standard on every A5. Xenon headlights and LED running lights and taillights are also standard on all models. Additionally, navigation is now available on the base A5 Premium, and the Prestige's S line exterior kit is newly standard on Premium Plus. A new Sport Plus package and an S Line Competition package round out the changes.

Performance & mpg

The all-wheel-drive 2015 Audi A5 is motivated by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the coupe, while an eight-speed automatic is optional there and mandatory for the convertible.

In Edmunds testing, an A5 with the manual transmission launched from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, an average time for this segment.

Fuel economy for the A5 is estimated by the EPA at 26 mpg combined (22 city/32 highway) for the coupe with the manual transmission, yet we managed an impressive 32 mpg on the 120-mile Edmunds mixed-driving evaluation loop. The automatic drops to 25 mpg combined (22/31) while the convertible gets 24 mpg combined (21/29).

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Audi A5 include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags and (for the coupe) full-length side curtain airbags. A blind-spot monitoring system is standard for the Prestige trim and optional on Premium Plus. The Prestige trim is available with adaptive cruise control that includes a collision mitigation system with forward collision alert and automatic low-speed braking.

In simulated panic stops from 60 mph at our test facility, an A5 coupe with the 19-inch wheels and summer tires needed just 108 feet to come to a standstill. This is an excellent performance, though most luxury coupes with summer tires post similar distances.

Driving

Though it's not a sports car, the 2015 Audi A5 has a taut, crisp feel on the road, combining impressive body control and a pleasant ride quality with trusty year-round traction from the all-wheel-drive system. The sport suspension feels tighter still, though it lacks the trick torque-vectoring "sport differential" available on fancier Audis. Notably, ride comfort remains satisfactory even with the sport suspension in place.

Although it doesn't offer the speed or sound of rival six-cylinder engines, the A5's turbocharged four-cylinder engine provides respectable acceleration and above-average real-world fuel economy. Its power deficit only really disappoints at speeds you shouldn't be reaching on public roads anyway. Of course, there are two spicier flavors of this car -- the S5 and RS 5 -- that are downright thrilling when you plant your right foot. If that's what you're after, there are more thrills available at the A5's price point, too, though they likely won't come with the same sophistication.

Interior

As is the case with nearly all Audis, the 2015 Audi A5's interior receives high marks for its understated design and top-notch materials. Actual functionality can be hit and miss, however. Performing basic tasks with the standard dash-mounted MMI controller requires a few extra steps compared to the upgraded MMI "high" interface that comes with the optional navigation system. The latter benefits from simplified menus, a slightly larger display screen and a more ergonomic controller mounted between the front seats.

The comfort of the front seats is quite good for long road trips, but the A5's standard seats lack the type of lateral support that more spirited driving demands. Thankfully, the optional sport seats remedy this problem with their robust side bolsters and extensive adjustability. Unfortunately, there's no fix for the rear seats, as the lack of headroom makes them suitable only for smaller passengers.

Those who choose the 2015 Audi A5 convertible will certainly appreciate the power-operated soft top's efficient operation -- it requires a tidy 15 seconds to raise and 17 seconds to lower. With the tight-fitting, multilayer top in place, the interior is so well insulated that you may forget you're driving a convertible.

Even better, the al fresco driving experience doesn't come at the expense of much trunk space. Thanks to the use of a fabric top instead of a more elaborate hardtop, the convertible trunk can still accommodate 10.2 cubic feet of cargo when the top is folded down, only 2 cubes less than the coupe. Both body styles feature folding rear seatbacks for added convenience.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Audi A5.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
10 reviews
See all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun Car!
Brian,03/12/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I've owned the car for about three months now. I traded in a 6 year Acura TL which I loved. I was a little worried about going from a 6 cylinder to a 4 cylinder. I as worried for no reason. I'm completely happy with the torque of the 4 cylinder turbo. And the engine is quieter and smoother than my Acura's 6 cylinder. The A5 has a great balance of sporty and fun or comfortable and smooth. For a similar price to a BMW 3 series I get real leather interior. I just couldn't force myself to spend 40,000 on a car that didn't have leather. I've only found a few frustrating things. I was surprised to find out that I can play music through the Bluetooth. Really? And the cup holder holds one and a half cups. The half ... I have no idea what you could put in it. The stereo and entertainment system is not as intuitive as it should be. And the visor doesn't slide or extend out to block the sun fully. I feel like this was a great purchase and have been very happy with this car!
Definitely not worth what it costs
Paco H.,02/25/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I seldom write reviews about cars, as I truly believe that each driver is different. However, I have to say that the 2015 Audi A5 was a huge disappointment for me. Sure, the car is stylish on the outside and the performance is quite good, but Audi didn't live to the expectations with the interior and controls design. I bought the A5 Premium Plus with the Technology Package. Here is the good: - Stylish exterior - Great engine performance - Good MPG performance as related to the HP of the engine - High quality interior materials - Premium sound is amazing Here is the bad: - The controls are quite confusing. It is difficult to navigate the overall controls and features. Any system that forces you to look down to find a specific button is plain dangerous. All controls for the Multimedia system are on the center console between the driver and passenger. - Voice recognition is poor, even after going through the 5-minute voice training program. - Integration with Bluetooth devices is poor. I had to constantly turn off and turn on the Bluetooth on my iPhone for the car to pick it up. It does not happen on my wife's Honda Odyssey. - Maps on the navigation system are quite old; streets that are over 3-years old do not show up on the map. - There is only one usable cup-holder on the front. For some strange reason, Audi decided to include a cup holder in which only a baby bottle would fit. - No touch-screen functionality. Everything is controlled through a joystick in the center console, forcing you to look down whenever you want to adjust anything on the car. - If you use Spotify, Pandora, or any other music service through Bluetooth, the system does not allow you to skip tracks with the steering-wheel-mounted controls. You have to use the center console. - The steering-wheel controls are track-wheels instead of levers and buttons. They are very sensitive to the touch and you have to be careful not to roll the wheel more than one notch. - No USB ports. Only SD card slot (who uses a SD Card slot for music anyways?) I got rid of my Audi A5 just after 9 months. It was just to uncomfortable and awkward to control. Hope this review helps you.
A drivers car with all the right features
Marty M,02/29/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
My wife is on her second Audi and my kids on VW number 3 so suffice it to say we're fans of the Audi/VW products. I wasn't really looking for the A5 when I looked to trade my last vehicle but after driving it I was sold. Great power for a 4 cylinder and awesome styling. Since my wife has an A6 and previously had an A4 the controls were completely familiar and comfortable. The A5 is a driving car and I've read reviews where people thought the controls weren't convenient but they are precisely where they should be. If you're spending time changing radio stations and messing with settings then you're driving distracted and should probably just pull over. Both cup holders hold venti Starbucks cups just fine so unless you're planning on an oversized water bottle no problem here. The doors conveniently hold water bottles if you need more fluids in the front seat. All in all this is a great car that's fun to drive and looks fantastic.
2 years in a 2015 Audi A5 and ready for a switch
Jenny H.,12/16/2017
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
PROS: Beautiful car, smooth ride and acceleration, great power for a 4 cylinder,interior is very quiet and soundproof, GREAT mileage for luxury sports car (I was back to gassing up every 2 weeks like I did with my old Corolla), excellent sound system (OUTSTANDING and impressive), excellent cargo space (especially if back seats were down; carried as much as a pick up truck), more features than my previous BMW 3 series for less $$$, CONS: navigation does not update and would often send me in the wrong direction or could not find address (I had to use the Iphone to get me out safely), screen is not touchscreen, can not change music using steering wheel buttons, brakes squeaked after a few months/a few thousand miles and have continued to do so entire 2 years I have had, windows screech when rolling down/up, moonroof gets stuck when opening and "thuds", transmission problems (in first 3 gears, the gear "jump" when shifting up. It does it sometimes at higher speeds but is most noticeable in first 3 gears. It's embarrassing and makes the car no longer fun to drive. I have taken it into the dealership and they "can't find an issue since the computer is not reporting a problem." I find this UNACCEPTABLE for a $45k car that I have had for 2 years/35k miles.)
See all 10 reviews of the 2015 Audi A5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
220 hp @ 4450 rpm
See all Used 2015 Audi A5 features & specs

More about the 2015 Audi A5

Used 2015 Audi A5 Overview

The Used 2015 Audi A5 is offered in the following submodels: A5 Coupe, A5 Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Audi A5?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Audi A5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $19,685 and$19,685 with odometer readings between 60389 and60389 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $22,995 and$22,995 with odometer readings between 53277 and53277 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro is priced between $16,495 and$16,495 with odometer readings between 94189 and94189 miles.

Which used 2015 Audi A5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Audi A5 for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2015 A5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $16,495 and mileage as low as 53277 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Audi A5.

