What is the A5?

A host of minor performance and style upgrades come to the 2022 Audi A5, and for that we give thanks. This is a versatile model that comes in three available versions: a sporty coupe, a drop-top convertible and four-door hatchback (called the Sportback). If you're bored of crossover SUVs, owning an A5 could liven up your daily motoring experience. You can also count on the A5 to back its stylish looks and performance goods with an impeccably designed interior and lots of standard and optional tech features.

Most of the 2022 action happens in the A5's S line models — those with the 261-horsepower four-cylinder engine — but the entry-level trims also get some attention. There's a new 19-inch all-season tire option available across the board, and the Sportback model now offers the optional Black Optic package with black-painted wheels and gloss black exterior trim. Various interior wood and metal trim inlays are now bundled into easier-to-order packages too. Also on tap is a standard sport suspension for the S line coupe and hatchback models.

Count among the A5's closest competition the BMW 4 Series and the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.