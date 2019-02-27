5 star reviews: 78 %

5 out of 5 stars, A5 Sportback

Paul H. Fritz , 02/27/2019

2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I have had the car for over a month and love it. It rides great and with 4 driver modes you can select how you want the steering response is to be. The cooled seats are great (I live in Florida). This is actually a sports car in disguise. The reason I say this is getting in and out is a bit of chore till you figure out what is best for you. I use the steering wheel as a support to get in and our. The back seats are for kids or really small people. Otherwise they are not useable. All of the electronics are great, but some are hard to understand, especially the lane keeping system. My only point of reference is my second generation Ford Fusion. It had the same kind of lane warning: vibrating steering wheel. However, on the Ford it was on all the time and worked at all speeds. On the A5 you have to set it up and then actually turn it on but depressing button of the end of the cruise control stalk and it only works above 40 MPH. The very best feature of the car is the virtual dashboard and the HUD (heads up display). All the information I need is displayed on the drives window and can moved up or down till it is just at the correct eye level. It is worth every penny I paid. I prepaid the three year lease and intend to buy it at the end of the lease. The price stated below includes a 6.5% sales tax. I also had to select the coupe designation since there is no sport-back listed above.

4 out of 5 stars, unexpected rocket

new car user , 12/31/2019

2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I've had my sport back for a week. bought it as certified pre owned- got a good deal as its the end of the year, etc. I'm not sure why I was in the dealer for 5+ hours! You'd think that "old school" approach to car buying could be fixed by now. The one I opted for happened to have the "S" trim line and the "black optic package". Which, basically added a few trim pieces and a 3D B&O radio. ( I could have done without as the radio on the non-B&O is very nice for me. however this was the CPO vehicle in my price range, so I went with it) I agree with another consumer review, the car is a sports car in disguise. The Good: very responsive, sport suspension and sport mode transmission (along with other drive modes). A 4 door "sedan" with the versatility of the hatch back (which can tend to look weird but AUDI's is done very well). Lots of technology to play with. Coming from a Mazda CX5, I have a steep learning curve. I even had to call the Audi customer service because I could not figure out how to get "connected". Even with manuals and YouTube videos, I was clearly doing something wrong. Turns out a lot of the connectivity options and tech gadgets require a WiFi subscription- that is pricey. I'll stick to Apple CarPlay, as soon as I figure that out. Had the opportunity to car a road trip, 2 days into owning the car. It was a very pleasant drive, lots of room in the back for my 6 year old. He said it looked like a rocket inside. The bad: again agree with the reviewer(s). very limited storage inside. I'll likely use one of the cup holders for storage of keys and iPhone. speaking of iphone- there is a wireless charger in the console. which is probably great for some, but I think its a waste of the already limited space. and you can't turn it off. If you put your phone there to "store" it- the charger will engage and make the phone very warm/hot to the touch. I was also surprised that I could not connect wirelessly to Apple Play. The phone needs to be pulled in. No other real complaints. The car does everything very well. I didn't give the car a 5 star because of storage and WiFi annoyances.

4 out of 5 stars, Fun car, happy with purchase.

NPJ , 06/24/2019

2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

Overall I give it 4 stars. I tend to have high expectations when it comes to cars, and its difficult to find a vehicle in today's market that checks all of the boxes. This car comes close, with some minor annoyances. Pros: Great look, gets lots of compliments with the blue exterior and black optic package. Comfortable ride, great handling/acceleration, lots of room in the back for cargo. Fit/finish. Dealer was great to work with. Cons: ZERO storage up front. I went from a large SUV to this and truly didn't realize the amount of junk I keep in my car. The one small area in the center to store things has the wireless charger, so you have to keep it clear to use this feature. The glove box won't close if you put anything larger than a pair of sunglasses in it. Summer tires come standard on any appealing wheel choice, so I'll have to get a pair of all-seasons for the winter. Why Audi offers standard AWD and doesn't offer all-seasons is beyond me. Back seat leg room is meant for small children, middle seat is useless. Some paint chipping on the hood lip with less than 1k miles. Overall happy with the car, but will probably regret the purchase once I'm a few months into the payment.

5 out of 5 stars, *love* this car

JeanneAP , 03/27/2019

2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

I had an Audi S4 previously, which I thought I could not top, but the A5 Sportback (Prestige trim) filled the bill. Sporty yet luxurious, great technology, and excellent safety features. Have had it for a few months now and love driving it !

