Used 2016 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    14,388 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,975

    $1,963 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    52,217 miles

    $21,900

    $2,258 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    41,964 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,988

    $2,440 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    34,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    25,719 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,797

    $1,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    15,949 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $28,999

    $1,462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    27,789 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,249

    $1,008 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    27,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,495

    $955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    36,486 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,498

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    27,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,789

    $694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    32,058 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,998

    $1,109 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    16,346 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,999

    $413 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    65,611 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,999

    $872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    9,653 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,988

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    certified

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    35,076 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,898

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    certified

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    37,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,680

    $725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    10,782 miles

    $31,998

    Details
  • 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro

    13,485 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,998

    Details

  • 5
    (100%)
German engineering at its best
Neil Bucklew,05/19/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
German engineering at its best. The Audi is a smooth handling car with great looks. The technology is first class and intuitive. It does take a little time to gain mastery. It was a good bargain as well. I recommend it highly.
