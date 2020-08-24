Used 2016 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me
- 14,388 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,975$1,963 Below Market
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Gorgeous 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro, finished in Moonlight Blue Metallic over a Black Leather interior.One Owner, Like New with Less Than 15K Miles, Clean CarFax Vehicle with good tires wrapping 18 inch alloy wheels.- Navigation- Bluetooth hands-free and voice recognition- Sunroof- Heated Seats- Backup Camera and Parking Sensors- Power windows, mirrors, locks with keyless entry, dual climate, cruise control- Incredible Bang and Olufsen Sound System.A solid turbocharged 2.0L 4 cylinder engine and 8 speed Tiptronic automatic transmission push power to all 4 wheels with Quattro AWD, ensuring you get there, in all weather conditions, safely and comfortably.This gorgeous and capable AWD luxury coupe won't be here long. Call and schedule a test drive, or stop by and see it today! Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR5GA002027
Stock: 13288Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 52,217 miles
$21,900$2,258 Below Market
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR4GA002827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,964 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,988$2,440 Below Market
Sandy Sansing Chevrolet - Pensacola / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BLUETOOTH MP3, quattro. Sandy Sansing Nissan is very proud to offer this fantastic 2016 Audi A5 in White. Beautifully equipped with quattro, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Convertible roof lining, Convertible roof wind blocker, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Glass rear window, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Integrated roll-over protection, Knee airbag, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Concert System w/1CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers!2016 Audi A5 quattro
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFH7GN004572
Stock: S13885A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 34,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,995
Audi North Park - Selma / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 34,401! REDUCED FROM $26,995! EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, WHEELS: 8.5J X 19" 10-SPOKE-DESIGN . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Audi connect , TFT 7" color display screen, MMI high control panel, WVGA, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, Operates climate control, central locking, instrument cluster, vehicle diagnostics, cellular phone, navigation, CD and radio functions and MOST optical bus connecting all infotainment electronics, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, speech-to-text engine and controls cellular phone, CD, radio and navigation, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Bluetooth streaming audio w/navigation plus system and SiriusXM Traffic , Parking System w/Rearview Camera, rear acoustic sensors, Audi Side Assist, lane change assistant, operates at speeds above 19mph, visual warnings located in exterior mirror housings, Radar Sunroof, All Wheel Drive, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist.EXCELLENT VALUECARFAX 1-Owner Was $26,995.WHO WE AREAudi North Park will provide an exceptional level of service when it comes to every element of the four rings. Whether it is choosing your next new of Certified pre-owned Audi, completing scheduled maintenance, or showing your love for the brand with a purchase of additional parts or accessories, the management team at Audi North Park is committed to a customer experience that creates a fan of both Audi and this particular dealership for life.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR0GA038241
Stock: PA038241
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 25,719 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,797$1,674 Below Market
Audi Fort Washington - Fort Washington / Pennsylvania
CARFAX One-Owner. quattro, Brown w/Leather Seating Surfaces.Audi Fort Washington is pumped up to offer this superb-looking 2016 Audi A5. Tornado Gray Metallic 2.0T Premium Plus quattroSince 1924, our dedicated sales and service staff have made our customer's auto ownership experience truly exceptional. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, view current offers, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. Audi Fort Washington 428 Pennsylvania Ave Fort Washington, PA 19034.2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro Clean CARFAX. 21/30 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 3601 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR7GA029522
Stock: GA029522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2020
- 15,949 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$28,999$1,462 Below Market
California Motor Trade - Downey / California
PACKAGES INSTALLED/OTHER TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE 3150.00 A5 PREMIUM PLUS MODEL 2300.00 SPORT PACKAGE 950.00 **TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR PUBLIC WHOLESALE PRICING GOING ON RIGHT NOW!!!** **LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY FOR 30 DAYS OR 1000 MILES!!! THIS VEHICLE IS ELIGIBLE FOR AN EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER COVERAGE! CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS!!!! WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN BRINGING THE BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE!! ALL THE RIGHT COMPONENTS!! CALL US TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AND EASE WITH OUR HAGGLE FREE ENVIRONMENT** NO NEGOTIATIONS NECESSARY, COMPETITIVE PRICES & BELOW RETAIL VALUES** WE VALUE YOUR TIME WITH US, SEE YOU SOON** DON'T WAIT COME TO OUR LOT AT 7440 FIRESTONE BLVD DOWNEY CA 90241
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFH2GN011428
Stock: GN011428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 27,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,249$1,008 Below Market
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Audi Certified Pre-Owned-- FACTORY WARRANTY FOR 5 YEARS FROM ORIGINAL SALE DATE WITH UNLIMITED MILES!!CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3-Spoke Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Drive Select Controls, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, Driver Memory, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Heated Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium Plus Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Sport Package, Sport Seats, Sport Suspension, Technology Package, Traction control.Audi Certified Pre-Owned. This car has been through Audi’s 300+ inspection and reconditioning process and includes a warranty extension to 5 years from original sale date with UNLIMITED MILES and NO Deductible!! Audi Certified Pre-Owned vehicles include complimentary roadside assistance, trip interruption service, and special financing rates. Call or email now and see why Audi Denver is the region’s volume AND customer satisfaction leader in both new and Certified Pre-Owned Audi vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR5GA035044
Stock: APGA035044
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 27,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,495$955 Below Market
Auto Member - Leesburg / Virginia
Welcome to AutoMember. We have the biggestselection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices. Ask us aboutfree *Member for life* program. You will not be disappointed. 2016 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUMhas had two previous owner with regular oil changes. The exterior is very cleanand the interior has been fully detailed. This car is equipped with some of thebest features such as, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Traction control, CD player,USB port, AUX Audio Input, with a lot more for you to discover. Auto-Member is located at 911 Edwards FerryRD NE, Leesburg, VA 20176. If you have any question please feelfree to contact us directly and we'll be glad to help. we're here toserve you better each time. GREAT DEAL!!! VA SAFETY INSPECTED. FREE VA EMISSIONAND STATE INSPECTION FOR LIFE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE. For great deals call Auto Member at 703.669.4848
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD2AFR0GA024758
Stock: DC119599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,498
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Audi connect w/6-month trial subscription, TFT 7" color display screen, MMI high control panel, WVGA, control knob w/joystick and buttons in center console, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Bluetooth streaming audio w/navigation plus system and SiriusXM Traffic, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, rear acoustic sensors, Audi Side Assist, lane change assistant.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR3GA023314
Stock: TGA023314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 27,166 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,789$694 Below Market
Audi South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
quattro, Black Leather, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, Driver Memory, HDD Navigation, Heated Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Parking System w/Rearview Camera, Premium Plus Package, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Technology Package. 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus Monsoon Gray Metallic 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic CARFAX One-Owner.Welcome to Audi South Atlanta, Georgia’s newest Audi dealership! We are Georgia's only Audi dealership to offer our customers COMPLIMENTARY DELIVERY in Sales, COMPLIMENTARY PICKUP & DELIVERY in Service and COMPLIMENTARY AIRPORT PARKING for any customer that wishes to have their vehicle serviced while they travel! We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Audi's, accompanied by a diverse Pre-Owned Inventory of Luxury Vehicles, Volume Imports and Domestic Trucks & Jeeps! In addition to our amazing inventory, we're a proud part of the Butler Auto Group family, which provides us with access to an over 3,000 vehicle network! In other words, if we don't have it, we can get it for you!In addition to a Great Selection, we always provide Impeccable Service, Complimentary Delivery anywhere in GA for New & Pre-Owned Sales and Complimentary Pickup and Delivery in many cases for our Service Customers! We plan to open our beautiful 3-story, 60,000-square-foot facility in March of 2018. Despite being a new dealership, Butler Auto Group has a long-standing history, first opening the doors over 47 years ago! As we’ve grown, we’ve remained true to our roots and exuded family values in every interaction with customers and the community alike. We look forward to welcoming you to the Butler Auto Group family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFH2GN002793
Stock: TGN002793
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 32,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,998$1,109 Below Market
CarMax Serramonte - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Colma / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR7GA031139
Stock: 18352915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,346 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,999$413 Below Market
University Volkswagen - Seattle / Washington
*NAVIGATION*, *PREMIUM PLUS PKG*, *QUATTRO*, *AWD*, *AUDI SIDE ASSIST*, *AUDI ADVANCED KEY*, *AUDI CONNECT*, *TECHNOLOGY PKG*, *SATELLITE RADIO*, *BLUETOOTH*, *HEATED SEATS*, *KEYLESS PUSH START*, *BLIND SPOT MONITOR*, *BACK UP CAMERA*, *SUNROOF*, *BANG & OLUFSEN*, *SPORT PACKAGE*, *AUDI DRIVE SELECT*, SUPER LOW MILES!!!, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *HARD TO FIND!*, FLORETTE SILVER W/ BLACK INTERIOR.Every vehicle comes with a thorough inspection report, Carfax history report and market evaluation. Many of our vehicles sell within the first 14 days so we highly encourage you to call to check availability.2016 Audi A5 Florett Silver Metallic 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR2GA030951
Stock: 83527A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 65,611 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,999$872 Below Market
Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia
Outlet Inventory, Buy it at Wholesale Price 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Coupe Premium Plus "Outlet Inventory, Buy it at Wholesale Price" 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Coupe Premium Plus Tiptronic Trans, Technology PKG, Premium Plus PKG, 18'' 5-Arm Dynamic Design Wheels, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Side Assist and so much more.................................................. *Tornado Gray Metallic Exterior ($575) with Chestnut Brown Interior *65,611 Miles *Original MSRP $49,465.00 *Local Trade-in with us by one of our V.I.P clients for a 2018 BMW X6 xDrive 50i M Sport PKG. *We have just performed the 60K MILES Service, Replaced 4 Shocks, New Front Brake Pads & Rotors as well as New Rear Brake Pads. * 8-Speed Tiptronic Transmission *Technology Package ($3,150) -1 CD/DVD-Player with HD Radio -Audi MMI Navigation Plus with Voice Control -Color Driver Information Display -Parking System with Rearview Camera -Audi Connect® with Online Service -Audi Side Assist *A5 Premium Plus Model ($2,300) -Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror with Compass -Auto-Dimming, Heated Exterior Mirrors -Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory -Audi Advanced Key -Bang & Olufsen® Sound System *Fine Grain Ash Natural Wood Inlays ($350) *18" 5-Arm Dynamic Design Wheels *Bang & Olufsen Sound System *Rear View Camera *Navigation System *Extended Warranty available. "Outlet Inventory, Buy it at Wholesale Price": These are automobiles that have been traded-in with us or other New Car Dealerships around the country and offer fantastic values for consumers. While they do not qualify for our exclusive Select Certification due to the age or mileage or other factors, they offer substantial savings to our clients since you can purchase them at wholesale, pre-auction prices which can save you thousands of dollars up front. -Some may still be under their Original Factory Warranty and some may not but they may still qualify for extended warranty programs. Please ask your Sales Consultant about availability of extended warranty for the automobile you are interested in. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFRXGA016425
Stock: 20748AN
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,988
Audi North Austin - Austin / Texas
quattro, Black w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 3-Spoke Flat-Bottom Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles, Audi Advanced Key, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Compass, Driver Memory, Heated Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, High-Gloss Black Package, Premium Plus Package, Sport Plus Package, Wheels: 9.0J x 19" Titanium 5-Arm-Rotor-Design. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. - Austin's first & best Audi dealership with the largest inventory & lowest prices on New & Used Audi vehicles. Call Internet Sales for the BEST PRICE on any vehicle 8 4 4 - 4 7 4 - 6 0 7 6 or visit us at AudiNorthAustin dot com. - - Pricing and vehicle details are provided by a third party polling service. Any mistake is neither the responsibility of Audi North Austin nor our site provider. All reasonable efforts are made to ensure our pricing is current and updated on a regular basis. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR1GA028351
Stock: AP9314
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 35,076 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,898
Audi West Houston - Houston / Texas
CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED, 4 YEARS OR 50,000 MILES FROM IN-SERVICE DATE PLUS ONE YEAR UNLIMITED MILES, ONE OWNER, PREMIUM PLUS MODEL, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, SPORT PACKAGE, 19 INCH WHEELS.Own a vehicle that passed a 300+ point dealer inspection process that is brought up to new car standards and comes with 5yr/unlimited mile warranty with competitive rates. 24/7 Roadside assistance! 12- year Limited warranty against Corrosion Perforation, regardless of mileage. Our highly trained technicians inspected this vehicle and reconditioned it to Sonic Safety Standards. All recommended services are complete. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, please verify any information in question with Audi West Houston. Please chat, email or call today and request your VIP Appointment to enjoy the Sonic Automotive Sonic Price Experience for yourself. Call 1-888-445-6998 Visit AUDI WEST HOUSTON at 15865 Katy Fwy, Houston Tx, 77094!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR3GA043403
Stock: LGA043403
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 37,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,680$725 Below Market
Audi Hoffman Estates - Hoffman Estates / Illinois
AUDI CARE MAINTENANCE AND AUDI CERTIFIED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY!! 2016 AUDI A5 2.0T QUATTRO PREMIUM PLUS, TECHNOLOGY PKG ... 2.0L TURBOCHARGED 4 CYL, 6 SPEED AUTO TRANS, QUATTRO ALL WHEEL DRIVE. 220 HP, 258 LB-FT OF TORQUE, 30 HWY MPGs. BRILLIANT BLACK ON BLACK HEATED LEATHER. LET'S REVIEW THE EQUIPMENT. PREMIUM PLUS PKG HAS BANG AND OLUFSEN SOUND, AUDI ADVANCED KEY WITH PUSH START, HEATED AUTO DIMMING POWER FOLDING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, INTERIOR MIRROR WITH COMPASS, HIGH GLOSS WINDOW SURROUNDS, HEATED FRONT SEATS WITH DRIVER MEMORY... TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE HAS AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS WITH VOICE CONTROL, CD/DVD PLAYER WITH HD RADIO, COLOR DRIVER INFORMATION SCREEN, PARKING SYSTEM WITH BACK UP CAMERA, AUDI SIDE ASSIST, AUDI CONNECT WITH WI-FI (REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION) ....STANDARD EQUIPMENT INCLUDES SUNROOF, RAIN AND LIGHT SENSOR, AUDI XENON PLUS HEADLIGHTS WITH LED DRLs AND TAILLIGHTS, LED AMBIENT INTERIOR LIGHTING, THREE ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, AUDI MUSIC INTERFACE WITH USB PORTS AND AUX IN, HOMELINK GARAGE DOOR OPENER, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, SPLIT FOLDING REAR SEATS, AM/FM/CD/DVD/USB PLAYER WITH COLOR SCREEN, AND 18" WHEELS WITH ALL SEASON TIRES.LET'S TALK WARRANTY. YOU GET AUDI BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY GOOD FOR ONE YEAR UNLIMITED MILES...THAT'S 365 DAYS FROM YOUR DATE OF PURCHASE AND AS MANY MILES AS YOU CAN.... NOW THAT'S GREAT COVERAGE!! THIS COVERAGE IS GOOD AT ANY AUDI DEALER IN AMERICA AND COMES WITH ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE. AND YOU CAN PURCHASE MORE TIME, TOO. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.AUDI CARE!! AND YOU GET THE BALANCE OF AUDI CARE SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE FOR 5 YEARS AND 45,000 MILES!! THAT COVERS ALL SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INTERVALS INCLUDING OIL CHANGES, ALL FLUIDS, INSPECTIONS, BRAKE FLUID FLUSHES, EVEN SPARK PLUGS AND MORE!! SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS...GLASSCOAT CERAMIC COATING!! TO EVERY PRE OWNED VEHICLE 5 MODEL YEARS OLD AND NEWER, AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES ADDS GLASSCOAT HIGH PERFORMANCE CERAMIC COATING THAT PROTECTS YOUR VEHICLE'S PAINT FROM HARSH ENVIRONMENTAL ELEMENTS AND SIMONIZ TEFLON INTERIOR PROTECTION. THIS ONE TIME APPLICATION COVERS STAINS, RIPS, AND TEARS WITH A 7 YEAR WARRANTY. YOUR $495 INVESTMENT COVERS PRODUCT, LABOR, AND WARRANTY. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.1.99% APR FOR 36 MONTHS WITH APPROVED FINANCING THRU AFS. ENDS JULY 31, 2020.AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS A BOUTIQUE SINGLE POINT AUDI DEALERSHIP, SECOND GENERATION OWNERSHIP AWARDED HIGHEST IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SALES AND AWARDED HIGHEST IN SERVICE SATISFACTION INDEX FOR SERVICE. AUDI HOFFMAN ESTATES IS DEALER RATER'S ILLINOIS AUDI DEALER OF THE YEAR 5 CONSECUTIVE YEARS. LOCATED AT 1200 W GOLF RD, HOFFMAN ESTATES IL 60169. WE SERVICE THE WESTERN SUBURBS INCLUDING SCHAUMBURG, NAPERVILLE, WESTMONT, MORTON GROVE, CHICAGO, ORLAND PARK, AND SURROUNDING AREAS.....NEED MORE?? LET'S TALK CERTIFICATION. WE START BY HAND SELECTING THE BEST OF THE BEST VEHICLES AND QUALIFYING THEM FOR A 300 POINT INSPECTION. THAT INCLUDES THE INTERIOR, EXTERIOR, ENGINE COMPARTMENT, UNDERCARRIAGE, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, COSMETIC, AND THE WEAR ITEMS. WEAR ITEMS INCLUDE TIRES, BRAKES, WIPERS, AND OTHER MAINTENANCE ITEMS. TREAD DEPTH OF 5/32NDS OR BETTER AND MORE THAN 50% OF BRAKE LINING WEAR REMAINING... IN SHORT, YOU WON'T NEED TIRES OR BRAKES FOR A LONG TIME!! WE WILL EVEN SHOW YOU THE INSPECTION IN WRITING WHEN YOU VISIT THE SHOWROOM. IF SHE DOESN'T PASS ALL 300 POINTS, SHE WON'T QUALIFY FOR THE PROGRAM.. IT'S JUST THAT EASY...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR7GA006368
Stock: P6607
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 10,782 miles
$31,998
CarMax Ft. Lauderdale - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Davie / Florida
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in FL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR6GA006023
Stock: 18968495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,485 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,998
CarMax Henderson - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Henderson / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AFR6GA012811
Stock: 19154776
Certified Pre-Owned: No
