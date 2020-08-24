Used 2016 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

Select Auto Imports - Alexandria / Virginia

Outlet Inventory, Buy it at Wholesale Price 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Coupe Premium Plus "Outlet Inventory, Buy it at Wholesale Price" 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Coupe Premium Plus Tiptronic Trans, Technology PKG, Premium Plus PKG, 18'' 5-Arm Dynamic Design Wheels, Rear View Camera, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Side Assist and so much more.................................................. *Tornado Gray Metallic Exterior ($575) with Chestnut Brown Interior *65,611 Miles *Original MSRP $49,465.00 *Local Trade-in with us by one of our V.I.P clients for a 2018 BMW X6 xDrive 50i M Sport PKG. *We have just performed the 60K MILES Service, Replaced 4 Shocks, New Front Brake Pads & Rotors as well as New Rear Brake Pads. * 8-Speed Tiptronic Transmission *Technology Package ($3,150) -1 CD/DVD-Player with HD Radio -Audi MMI Navigation Plus with Voice Control -Color Driver Information Display -Parking System with Rearview Camera -Audi Connect® with Online Service -Audi Side Assist *A5 Premium Plus Model ($2,300) -Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror with Compass -Auto-Dimming, Heated Exterior Mirrors -Heated Front Seats with Driver Memory -Audi Advanced Key -Bang & Olufsen® Sound System *Fine Grain Ash Natural Wood Inlays ($350) *18" 5-Arm Dynamic Design Wheels *Bang & Olufsen Sound System *Rear View Camera ​*Navigation System *Extended Warranty available. "Outlet Inventory, Buy it at Wholesale Price": These are automobiles that have been traded-in with us or other New Car Dealerships around the country and offer fantastic values for consumers. While they do not qualify for our exclusive Select Certification due to the age or mileage or other factors, they offer substantial savings to our clients since you can purchase them at wholesale, pre-auction prices which can save you thousands of dollars up front. -Some may still be under their Original Factory Warranty and some may not but they may still qualify for extended warranty programs. Please ask your Sales Consultant about availability of extended warranty for the automobile you are interested in. *Several more to choose from as well. We can arrange to ship your car Nationwide. Please contact us for more details. 1-877-971-9100 sales@selectautoimports.com Select Auto Imports, 5630 South Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA 22310 -RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov All prices are subject to change without prior notice and are exclusive of any State or County fees and taxes for all buyers, in state and out. There will be fees applied to your final purchase price along with a Processing Fee of $699.00. (Not required by law).

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAUM2AFRXGA016425

Stock: 20748AN

Certified Pre-Owned: No

