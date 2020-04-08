Used 2011 INFINITI G Coupe for Sale Near Me

51 listings
G Coupe Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    93,386 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,599

    $1,196 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    79,695 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,990

    $801 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    84,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,350

    $216 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    95,498 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    97,948 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    208,811 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,750

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    92,324 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe IPL in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe IPL

    116,078 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,710

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    86,491 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    46,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,985

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    95,364 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,337

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Black
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    106,152 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    87,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $16,495

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Yellow
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    124,110 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,999

    Details
  • 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x in Gray
    used

    2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x

    Not Provided

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    83,279 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Black
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    84,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,713

    $408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey in Gray
    used

    2012 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey

    76,927 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI G Coupe

Overall Consumer Rating
4.52 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (50%)
Reliable, looks good, performs well
Dexter Haven,06/01/2017
G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
I bought this car certified pre-owned in 2104 with 28k miles. I canceled the dealer's extended warranty after a few days, which would have been a waste of $2,800, as I suspected. Since, it is now 2017, and I have not needed any repairs, other than new tires, which was my choice for a softer grip on the street. I didn't drive it for a few weeks and had to jump start it once. That was the only inconvenience, besides the battery on the keychain dying on me, and I almost got stranded, since they didn't tell me how to start the car with a dead fob. You take the key out of the underside, open the door manually, and insert the dead fob into the dashboard above your left knee. That should allow it to start. Then order a replacement battery on Amazon and install it yourself. It's easy to do and saves a trip to the dealer and some money. One con: the car sits too low for me and offers a poor view of the street, compared to an SUV. Getting in and out is a pain. I'm 6'2", though. I talked to a car guy who said the Infiniti lasts a long time. Other models I have seen here, like the Range Rover Evoque, seem to always break down. So the Infinit gives some peace of mind there. I might get a Nissan Rogue, though, to have a higher perch and more interior room. This G37x a sharp sports car, though.
Report abuse
