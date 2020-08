Used 2011 INFINITI G Coupe for Sale Near Me

RC Automotive - Salt Lake City / Utah

CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, MOONROOF, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, GPS NAVIGATION, LOCAL TRADE-IN, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, LEATHER INTERIOR, 19" x 8.5 Fr & 19" x 9 Rr Split 7-Spoke Wheels, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Audio System, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Clean CARFAX. 2011 INFINITI G37 IPL Malbec Black RWD 7-Speed Automatic with Manual Shift 3.7L V6 DOHC 24V 19/27 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 INFINITI G Coupe IPL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN1CV6EK5BM211401

Stock: T1451

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020