Consumer Rating
(7)
Appraise this car

2013 Audi A5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classy styling
  • confident handling
  • uptown interior
  • frugal fuel economy
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Acceleration not as quick as many rivals
  • unintuitive standard control layout.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Audi A5 proves that beauty can be more than skin deep. With a pleasant driving demeanor, inviting cabin and admirable fuel economy, this sleek coupe is worthy of your attention.

Vehicle overview

In the five years since its introduction, the Audi A5 has remained one of the most attractive coupes on the road. To maintain that standing, the 2013 A5 has received a little nip and tuck. Thankfully, all of the exterior's sleek styling is intact, with only a subtle sharpening here and there.

Most notably, the headlights and grille have been restyled to match the angular design language that Audi has adopted. Interior revisions are less obvious, with only small changes to the steering wheel, gauges and illumination. More significant is the availability of Audi Connect, which delivers more Web functionality to the navigation system and also establishes a WiFi hotspot.

This minor freshening is a testament to how good the Audi A5 was to begin with. Besides the sexy outward appearance, the A5 boasts a comfortable ride, confident handling, a classy yet understated cabin and admirable fuel economy. For those who prefer an open-top experience, the A5 convertible will satisfy, and it does so without the usual pitfalls of compromised refinement or reduced cargo capacity.

In terms of power, the A5's turbocharged four-cylinder might seem outclassed by the six-cylinder engines of its rivals. But in reality, the A5 is only marginally slower under full acceleration. For the few who want more power, the Audi S5 and Audi RS 5 offer both more performance and crisper handling.

Overall, we think the A5 will satisfy a broad spectrum of drivers. Even against the BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the Audi remains a compelling choice, offering the athleticism of the BMW and Infiniti that's balanced with the luxury of the Mercedes. The 2013 Audi A5 proves that it's more than just a pretty face.

2013 Audi A5 models

The 2013 Audi A5 is offered in either coupe or Cabriolet (convertible) body styles. Trim levels start with Premium and climb to Premium Plus and Prestige.

Premium standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, automatic lights and wipers, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats with four-way driver lumbar support, split-folding rear seats, a dash-mounted MMI electronics interface controller, a trip computer and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio. The Cabriolet adds a multi-layer convertible top and a wind deflector.

For the A5 Premium, a Convenience package (Bluetooth and an enhanced music interface with iPod connectivity) and Lighting package (xenon headlights with LED running lights and taillights) are available as options.

Opting for the Premium Plus trim gets you all of the above, along with auto-dimming and heated mirrors, heated front seats and driver-seat memory functions. To that, the optional MMI Navigation Plus package can be added, which includes front and rear parking sensors, a navigation system, Bluetooth streaming audio, an upgraded, console-mounted MMI interface, a color display between the gauges, a rearview camera, HD radio and Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and WiFi hotspot).

The range-topping Prestige trim includes the MMI Navigation Plus package and adds adaptive headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot monitoring system and a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system.

Premium Plus and Prestige trims are eligible for the optional Sport package, which includes a lowered, sport-tuned suspension, front sport seats and shift paddles for automatic transmissions. The S line option is only offered on the Prestige and comes with the sport suspension, 19-inch wheels with performance tires, unique exterior trim elements, faux suede and leather upholstery, brushed aluminum interior trim, a black headliner and a three-spoke sport steering wheel. The Driver Assist package is also Prestige trim-only and adds adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering and Audi drive select, which provides adjustable settings for the steering and transmission.

Cabriolet models in Premium Plus and Prestige trim are eligible for the Comfort package that adds a neck-level heater, premium leather upholstery and perforated and ventilated front seats. Stand-alone options include 18-inch wheels, a variety of wood interior trim and a power rear sunshade (on Prestige coupe only). Some features on higher trim levels are available on supporting models.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Audi A5 receives a face-lift and a few minor interior revisions. Audi Connect mobile WiFi also debuts. In terms of mechanical changes, Audi has switched the power-steering assist from traditional hydraulic to electric.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Audi A5 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 211 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. Coupe models come standard with a six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive. A5 Cabriolets come standard with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is available as an option on the Cabriolet and it comes paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is also offered for all-wheel-drive coupes.

Fuel economy is estimated by the EPA at 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway and 26 mpg in combined driving for the coupe with the manual transmission. The automatic is rated at 20/24/30 mpg. The front-drive Cabriolet should achieve a similar 24/31/26 mpg, while the Quattro Cabriolet rings in at 20/30/24 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Audi A5 include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side and knee airbags and full-length side curtain airbags (for the coupe only). A blind-spot monitor is offered only on the Prestige trim, as is adaptive cruise control that includes an audible warning and brake preparation in the event the system detects an impending frontal crash.

Driving

Though it's not a sports car, the 2013 Audi A5 still has a taut, crisp feel on the road, combining impressive body control with tenacious traction from the all-wheel-drive system. At the same time, it's important to remember that the A5 weighs more than its rear-wheel-drive rivals, which helps explain why it feels more like a grand touring coupe than a high-performance one.

The A5's 2.0T engine is a mixed bag. It gives this coupe and convertible class-competitive acceleration and great fuel economy, but it doesn't sound as refined as a six-cylinder at high revs and it transmits some off-putting vibrations through the steering wheel. But unless you're habitually flooring the accelerator, you probably won't find this too much of a drawback. If you want something sweeter, check out the Audi S5 with its supercharged V6.

Interior

As is the case with nearly all Audis, the 2013 Audi A5's interior receives high marks for its understated design and use of top-notch materials. In terms of functionality, however, some elements can be hit and miss. The standard dash-mounted MMI controller isn't nearly as easy to operate as the interface that comes with the optional navigation system. The standard MMI requires a few extra steps compared to the optional MMI, which benefits from simplified menus and a more favorable console-mounted controller.

The comfort of the front seats is quite good for long road trips, but the seats lack the type of lateral support that a spirited driver desires. Thankfully, the optional sport seats remedy this problem. Unfortunately, there's no fix for the rear seats, as the lack of head- and legroom makes them suitable only for smaller passengers.

Those who choose the 2013 Audi A5 convertible will certainly appreciate the power-operated soft top's operation, which requires only about 15 seconds to raise or lower. With the tight-fitting, multi-layer top in place, the interior is so well insulated from noise and weather that you may forget you're driving a convertible. Even better, the al fresco driving experience doesn't come at the expense of trunk space. Thanks to the use of a fabric top instead of a more elaborate hardtop, the trunk can still accommodate 10.2 cubic feet of cargo when the top is folded down, only 2 cubes less than the coupe. Both body styles feature folding rear seats for added convenience, which is a rarity among convertibles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi A5.

5(86%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(14%)
4.4
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A5 Convertible is a delightful year-round driver!
Tim Moore,01/18/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
My 2013 Audi A5 has been a delight to own. The car is incredibly functional with all wheel drive, comfortable interior, great looks and good fuel economy. The convertible works effortlessly, and it is incredibly quiet with the top up, as well as warm during the winter. The attention to detail is exceptional with high quality materials and options that will impress most drivers. The car is very competent on the road at high speeds, but does equally well as a relaxed touring car at slower speeds with the top down. I never thought I would ever enjoy owning a car like this, especially driving it year-round! I picked mine up used with very low miles, and for the price it was just too good to pass up. It still has the balance of the factory warranty, and the dealer has been great so far. A few highlights: The Bang and Olufsen stereo will not disappoint, even with the top down. The MMI Nav system has an incredible amount of features, but it does take time to master, so keep your owner's manual close. The heated seats coupled with the neck warmers and wind deflector will keep you cozy with the top down even on very cold days. The Quattro system is incredibly competent on slippery roads. This is just such a complete package in a convertible that's designed to be used as a daily driver. Audi's quality seems to have increased significantly in recent years, so hopefully the car will stand the test of time. So far I have had great luck with the dealer for servicing. Seems as though Audi is trying very hard to compete successfully against the other luxury brands. Update on 7/19/16: Been putting a lot of miles on the A5, and now at 21,000. It continues to be a great car to own. I did need to replace the tires though because of an alignment issue which caused the Pirellis to make a lot of noise. Other than that, it has been pretty much a trouble free ride with up to 30 mpg on the highway. It's an easy car to live with on a daily basis. Update on 1/20/17: Miles are now at 27,000 and the Audi continues to be trouble free. I put a set of Michelin Alpin Sports on for winter, and the car is wonderfully competent on slippery roads. A small disappointment is the sound quality of SiriusXM, especially when compared to HD FM stations and CDs. SiriusXM does not allow the sounds system to show off all it can truly do. Other than that, I do enjoy owning this vehicle a lot. I can't wait until it's warm enough again to put the top down! Update on 1/23/18: Miles are now at 42,000. The last year has been relatively trouble-free with the A5. The only issue was a bad fuel injector that was replaced under warranty. Other than that, the car continues to be a delight to own and drive. The mileage continues to be very good, it's always enjoyable to drive, and it goes like a tank in the winter. If you're thinking about purchasing an A5 cabrio, I would highly recommend it. It's a very easy car to live with regardless of the season. Update on 1/24/20: The A5 now has 68,000 miles on it. The extended warranty ran out, so now I'm on my own. Took it on a 3,000 mile round trip to Florida, and it performed flawlessly except for an oil level sensor issue. Seems this is a somewhat common issue and an easy fix, but it is alarming when the car tells you to add oil when it's not needed. I did need the steering half-shaft replaced a second time in two years, and the car has developed a few electrical quirks during the past couple of years including the automatic power window not working correctly on the passenger side sometimes and the inability to adjust the volume when using the satellite radio sometimes. I do still enjoy the car very much, but wonder what lies ahead because it has not been exactly a maintenance-free vehicle. Also, a trip to the Audi dealer almost always is not cheap and you may need to travel a distance to find one. It may partially explain why the resale value on these is not that great. My recommendation would be to find one with as few miles as possible that was not used in winter. They are delightful cars though! Update on 7/25/20: The A5 just hit 75,000 miles and needs a $700 required maintenance that includes spark plugs. It seems as though this car could be designed to be more maintenance free than it is. Other than that, the car is still a joy to drive. A recent trip of 1,600 miles returned 32 mpg. Other than the quirk of the radio volume not working occasionally (usually fixes itself with a restart of the car), the A% continues to be generally trouble-free. Used A5 Cabriolets can be found at reasonable prices, and I continue to recommend this car knowing that maintenance costs will be above average.
Audi-awesome car
Dwise,02/10/2016
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Amazing car, luxury, comfort, and great looks-pleased for 3 yrs and NO issues at all
My second A5 Cab
Jack B Perlmutter,10/04/2018
2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
I really love my car. I traded in a Porsche Boxter and a Jeep and bought this car. It is easy to drive, handles great, and is better than my Jeep in the snow of Chicago winters. Acceleration is adequate, handling is great, and the convertible top is so tight and quiet you don't even know that you are in a rag top. I can get golf clubs in the trunk with the top down. Not may convertibles will allow that. I will probably buy another A5 or possible move up to an S5. I think it is the best convertible out there if you live where there is snow.
Awesome AWD, fun, road-gripping, head-turning
Ken T,01/27/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
SO NICE to own something that under-promises & over-delivers... in spades. Total blast to create some G's in every direction... including when it's wet or snow roads(!). Simply outstanding style, safety, & sizzle. Most well-thotout vehicle i'v ever owned (& that includes alot). Be smart/safe & make sure warranty covers U for awhile &/or add an (expensive-but-worth-it) extended warranty. Even tho rarely needed, Audis are NOT cheap if they break. Note to all: Prestige trim is best, NOT Premium Plus.
Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Audi A5

Used 2013 Audi A5 Overview

The Used 2013 Audi A5 is offered in the following submodels: A5 Coupe, A5 Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Prestige 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

