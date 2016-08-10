Used 2010 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

2010 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Cabriolet is a very satisfying car. I love to drop the top and drive this car, if I do not have an errand, I'll cruise to Home Depot for a stroll. It's a bit underpowered if you want to be the first off the line at a redlight, but all the looks and functionality far make up for it. Regarding a comment about the soft top wearing out early, I cannot support that review. I'm on the original soft top at 77000 miles and it show no wear or disintegration. Plainly stated, it is fun drive and my best car buy of my life. UPDATE 2018: I'm now a 60+ guy. I still have the same love for this car. I "find" opportunities to go to Home Depot so that I can drop the top and enjoy the Spring weather in Texas. Sadly, the glue that held in the back window failed and of course we had heavy rains. I ended up replacing the soft top and the interior carpet. The good news: my State Farm Insurance covered it. For me, this car is part of "Living the good life!". UPDATE 2020: I'm getting older. The Audi only gets out of the garage once or twice on the weekend. But my Audi s still a looker. My wife is the Houston organizer for a voluntary group of women sewing and distributing of Masks for the Coronavirus ( masksnow.org ). We drove 60 miles across Houston to pickup a batch. The very first thing the sewing lady said, *I love your car".

