Used 2010 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me

770 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
A5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 770 listings
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    109,486 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,786

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Red
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,919

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    90,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    123,036 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium

    90,920 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    42,867 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium in White
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium

    53,058 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium in Gray
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium

    79,635 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,495

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,455

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    106,663 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,950

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    96,141 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium

    127,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,999

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    111,712 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $10,990

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    119,441 miles

    $10,900

    Details
  • 2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2010 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    106,682 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,500

    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    88,358 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $3,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    59,300 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $12,995

    $2,118 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro in Silver
    used

    2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro

    94,205 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $1,750 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi A5 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 770 listings
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A5
  4. Used 2010 Audi A5

Consumer Reviews for the Audi A5

Read recent reviews for the Audi A5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.941 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
  • 5
    (88%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (2%)
50+ Guy's Dream Car
Cranmer,10/08/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
2010 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Cabriolet is a very satisfying car. I love to drop the top and drive this car, if I do not have an errand, I'll cruise to Home Depot for a stroll. It's a bit underpowered if you want to be the first off the line at a redlight, but all the looks and functionality far make up for it. Regarding a comment about the soft top wearing out early, I cannot support that review. I'm on the original soft top at 77000 miles and it show no wear or disintegration. Plainly stated, it is fun drive and my best car buy of my life. UPDATE 2018: I'm now a 60+ guy. I still have the same love for this car. I "find" opportunities to go to Home Depot so that I can drop the top and enjoy the Spring weather in Texas. Sadly, the glue that held in the back window failed and of course we had heavy rains. I ended up replacing the soft top and the interior carpet. The good news: my State Farm Insurance covered it. For me, this car is part of "Living the good life!". UPDATE 2020: I'm getting older. The Audi only gets out of the garage once or twice on the weekend. But my Audi s still a looker. My wife is the Houston organizer for a voluntary group of women sewing and distributing of Masks for the Coronavirus ( masksnow.org ). We drove 60 miles across Houston to pickup a batch. The very first thing the sewing lady said, *I love your car".
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Audi
A5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Audi A5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.