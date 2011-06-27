Used 2013 Audi A5 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Type
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $12,995Great Deal | $1,568 below market
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro104,063 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2013 Audi A5 Premium Plus Quattro 2D CoupeNavigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR6DA048994
Stock: AT12949
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $11,999Good Deal | $874 below market
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro107,764 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Magic Auto Sales - Little Ferry / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR6DA012769
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,990Good Deal
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro66,342 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Signature Autos - Austin / Texas
* NAVIGATION.. * BACKUP CAMERA.. * SUNROOF.. * HEATED FRONT SEATS.. * 19 INCH WHEELS.. * CRUISE CONTROL..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR5DA023357
Stock: 12385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $15,490Good Deal | $1,063 below market
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro68,819 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lake City Exports - Auburn / Maine
Your ne w2013 Audi A5 Premium Plus AWD is here! The parking sensors in the rear bumper as well as a backup camera are both there to assist the driver while in reverse. The in dash navigation system will get you to your next destination with ease. The controls on the face of the steering wheel will keep your hands in place and your focus on the road. All your power options completes this package! This vehicle comes with a 60 day, 2500 mile 100% warranty that covers not only the complete list of state of Maine inspection standards but also engine & drive train as well. We also offer extended warranties for an addition fees. Please call 207-333-3558 and speak with Eric for further details or email us at sales@lakecityexports.com. Also ask us about our AMAZING NEW GAP program! Buy Gap Coverage through us and if your vehicle becomes a total loss we will give you $1000 towards the purchase of a new vehicle here at Lake City Exports! DISCLAIMER: Vehicle may or may not have equipment/options listed due to the fact that it is computer generated when VIN # is entered into the system and is listed with ALL options available within that package but this does not actually mean this vehicle may be equipped with it.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR0DA056332
Stock: D1511270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,999Good Deal | $1,238 below market
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro81,314 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baldwin Auto Sales - Escondido / California
DREAM CAR 81K MILES! PREMIUM PLUS PREM SOUND NAV SMART KEY/START/ENTRY ALL BOOKS HEATED LEATHER 20 CUSTOM AUDI WHEELS ALL LIKE NEW TIRES BANG AND OLUFSON SOUND HID LIGHTS REAR CAMERA PARK SENSORS This coupe is a total dream car and runs/drives like it's on rails! Stand out from the crowd in this very rare coupe. Pride-of-ownership car and very well cared for. Loaded with premium power options and awesome sound system. Extremely clean front to back. None will compare to this condition anywhere for the price and mileage. A 5year/100k additional mile service contract is available and can be used at any Audi dealer nationwide. Stock# 5125 Such a cool vehicle. We are a Carfax Advantage dealer. Carfax certified with buyback guarantee. Has just gone through pre-sale inspection smog safety and certification. Cancellation contract/buyback option available if you are not completely satisfied!! Call directly between 10am and 6:00pm Monday through Saturday in Escondido at 877-514-8926. We are located at 234 West 3rd. Ave Escondido Ca. 92025. We are happy to answer any questions you may have. We are a family-run business and have been owner-operated for over 30 years. You are purchasing this vehicle from a licensed bonded source with the assurance of a full mechanical inspection smog check and certification upon delivery! This is not a risky private-party purchase without recourse. You can meet the owner directly have peace of mind and the assurance of a physical presence. Check the rest of inventory online at... www.baldwinautosales.com YES…WE HAVE FINANCING!! Very low rates available and 72 Month term O.A.C. Bad Credit OK! Trades are welcome. Many forms of payment are available. A purchaser is welcome to check out our vehicles as much as they like onsite. Our last test drive is at 5:30 and we close at 6:00 Monday-Saturday unless otherwise scheduled with sales. Baldwin Auto Sales does not guarantee electrical components or accessories including but not limited to-factory installed/aftermarket cd players dvd players touchscreens or navigation units. COME IN AND GIVE US A REVIEW YOUR OPINION IS VERY IMPORTANT TO US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR1DA074869
Stock: 5125
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,995Fair Deal | $852 below market
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro51,177 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
American Automotive - Tucson / Arizona
American Automotive, LLC is founded on trust, integrity, and respect. We are proud to offer these values in our sales and business practices so our customers keep coming back. The vehicles on our lot have the best prices and quality in the area so come by and see us today! Prices subject to change without notice. Price is plus fees and tax. On Approved Credit.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR6DA059395
Stock: 1162
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,993Good Deal | $513 below market
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro96,127 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A-1 Auto Wholesale - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVFAFR0DA000867
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $15,499Fair Deal
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro84,987 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Orland Toyota - Tinley Park / Illinois
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro **LOCAL TRADE, **1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, **NAVIGATION, **BLUETOOTH, **LEATHER SEATS, **HEATED SEATS, **PANORAMIC MOONROOF, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **SPORTY, **CLASSY, **NON-SMOKER, **ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Alloy wheels, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Automatic temperature control, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Radio: Audi Concert System w/1CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Speed control. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR5DA001679
Stock: P7792
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- New Listing$12,995
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro112,530 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi South Atlanta - Union City / Georgia
quattro, Velvet Beige/Brown Leather, Audi Xenon Plus Front Lighting, Automatic Headlamp Leveling, Bluetooth Preparation for Mobile Phone, Convenience Package, HomeLink Garage Door Opener, Lighting Package. 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Black 8-Speed Automatic with TiptronicWelcome to Audi South Atlanta, Georgia’s newest Audi dealership! We are Georgia's only Audi dealership to offer our customers COMPLIMENTARY DELIVERY in Sales, COMPLIMENTARY PICKUP & DELIVERY in Service and COMPLIMENTARY AIRPORT PARKING for any customer that wishes to have their vehicle serviced while they travel! We offer a tremendous selection of New & Pre-Owned Audi's, accompanied by a diverse Pre-Owned Inventory of Luxury Vehicles, Volume Imports and Domestic Trucks & Jeeps! In addition to our amazing inventory, we're a proud part of the Butler Auto Group family, which provides us with access to an over 3,000 vehicle network! In other words, if we don't have it, we can get it for you!In addition to a Great Selection, we always provide Impeccable Service, Complimentary Delivery anywhere in GA for New & Pre-Owned Sales and Complimentary Pickup and Delivery in many cases for our Service Customers! We plan to open our beautiful 3-story, 60,000-square-foot facility in March of 2018. Despite being a new dealership, Butler Auto Group has a long-standing history, first opening the doors over 47 years ago! As we’ve grown, we’ve remained true to our roots and exuded family values in every interaction with customers and the community alike. We look forward to welcoming you to the Butler Auto Group family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR9DA056443
Stock: TDA056443
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $21,990
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro42,923 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVFAFR3DA047570
Stock: 2000623953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- New Listing$17,981
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus69,536 milesDelivery available*
Smart Chevrolet - Madison / North Carolina
2013 Audi A5 Convertible for Sale. Leather, Heated Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, and HID Headlights! Donâ t worry about going out in public; we ship to your door! FREE OIL CHANGES FOR 1ST YEAR AND NC STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE!! You can Fill out a Free Super Quick Pre-Approval Credit Application here! https://www.smartchevrolet.com/finance/apply-for-financing/ We Use Over 40 banks a Credit Unions For the Lowest Rates Possible For All Types Of Credit! FINANCING FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT! BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, Repossession NO PROBLEM! SLOW PAYMENTS, BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM! COLLECTIONS, JUDGEMENTS, DIVORCE NO PROBLEM! MONTHLY PAYMENTS TO FIT ANY INCOME! TRADE-INS WELCOME! WE BUY CARS Everyday, Even if you don't buy Ours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUJFAFH9DN002633
Stock: 002633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $17,988Fair Deal
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro74,621 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Select Motor Auto Sales - Lynnwood / Washington
...Cream Puff !!! ...I THINK IT WILL BE VERY HARD TO FIND A NICER ONE * THIS IS A TRULY DEPENDABLE LONG LASTING VEHICLE & CERTAINLY ...YOU WILL NOT BE LET DOWN ON THIS ONE AT ALL .... I ASSURE YOU THIS AUDI - IS A GEM ALL AROUND & LOTS OF MILES LEFT ON IT!! - FULL POWER & A POWERFUL 2.0T Turbocharger ENGINE... --ONE OF THE BEST & MOST RELIABLE MOTORS OUT THERE....IF YOU TRULY WANT A DIAMOND CALL US...,EZ Financing & Optional Extended Warranty plans avail at a low price!! , CALL (425)745-8500 ;See us only when quality and price matter
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUWFAFR3DA037934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $16,250Fair Deal
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro74,218 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2013 Audi A5 2dr 2.0T Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Cuvee Silver Metallic with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, Audi MMI Navigation Plus Package, Convenience Package, Lighting Package, Prestige Package, 10 Speakers, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Radio data system, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD, Automatic temperature control, Audi Advanced Key, Power driver seat, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Audi Side Assist, Brake assist, Audi Parking System Plus with Rearview Camera, Delay-off headlights, Audi Adaptive Light, Audi Xenon Plus Front Lighting, Auto-Dimming Heated Exterior Mirrors, Automatic Headlamp Leveling, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror with Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, HDD Navigation with Voice Control, Illuminated entry, Memory Function for Driver, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, 3-Step Heated Front Seats, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Leather Seating Surfaces, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, 8.5J x 18 5-Spoke V-Design Wheels, Rain sensing wipers, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth, Backup Camera 12v Power Outlet, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR7DA042105
Stock: DA042105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $16,495
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattroNot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Virginia Auto Trader Co - Arlington / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro with Soft Top, Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVFAFH1DN015796
Stock: 1574
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,990
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro41,200 milesDelivery available*
Carvana - Columbus - Columbus / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULFAFR1DA023159
Stock: 2000628068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $15,999
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro94,011 milesDelivery available*
Big Star Motors - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR3DA049259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,500Fair Deal
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro70,420 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Sport Autos - Portland / Oregon
**We are Open! Home Delivery Available**, Certified Carfax History, Bluetooth/Handsfree Phone, *TEXT 503-850-0544 or CALL 503-567-1360, **LOW 70,000 Miles** Rare Loaded Prestige Pkg, Best Color Combination, Premium Leather, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Navigation, Premium Sound, Powerful and Economical 2.0L Engine, Pre-Purchase Inspected, Quattro All-Wheel-Drive, Great NW All Weather Commuter Choice, quattro, Black with Leather Seating Surfaces, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Split folding rear seat, Traction control. 2013 Audi A5 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI90 Days No Payments OAC On Approved Credit! We Accept Trade-In Vehicles, Credit Union Direct Lending, Extended Warranties Available for Peace of Mind, Consignment Vehicle Sales Program, We work with All Levels of Credit, Vehicles are Shown Inside our Indoor 21,000 Sqft Showroom. Call 503-567-1360 Today for Great Financing Rates!* - This 2013 Audi A5 2dr PRESTIGE Pkg LOW 70,000 Miles Quattro All Options features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Daytona Gray with a Black Leather interior. It is offered with a Service Contract available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 503-567-1360 or joe@luxurysportautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVFAFR2DA002278
Stock: JC5109
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- New Listing$12,991
2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro90,280 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Buick GMC West Sahara - Las Vegas / Nevada
Panoramic Roof Leather Seats All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUCFAFR5DA065804
Stock: DA065804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.