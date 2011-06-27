Close

Baldwin Auto Sales - Escondido / California

DREAM CAR 81K MILES! PREMIUM PLUS PREM SOUND NAV SMART KEY/START/ENTRY ALL BOOKS HEATED LEATHER 20 CUSTOM AUDI WHEELS ALL LIKE NEW TIRES BANG AND OLUFSON SOUND HID LIGHTS REAR CAMERA PARK SENSORS This coupe is a total dream car and runs/drives like it's on rails! Stand out from the crowd in this very rare coupe. Pride-of-ownership car and very well cared for. Loaded with premium power options and awesome sound system. Extremely clean front to back. None will compare to this condition anywhere for the price and mileage. A 5year/100k additional mile service contract is available and can be used at any Audi dealer nationwide. Stock# 5125 Such a cool vehicle. We are a Carfax Advantage dealer. Carfax certified with buyback guarantee. Has just gone through pre-sale inspection smog safety and certification. Cancellation contract/buyback option available if you are not completely satisfied!! Call directly between 10am and 6:00pm Monday through Saturday in Escondido at 877-514-8926. We are located at 234 West 3rd. Ave Escondido Ca. 92025. We are happy to answer any questions you may have. We are a family-run business and have been owner-operated for over 30 years. You are purchasing this vehicle from a licensed bonded source with the assurance of a full mechanical inspection smog check and certification upon delivery! This is not a risky private-party purchase without recourse. You can meet the owner directly have peace of mind and the assurance of a physical presence. Check the rest of inventory online at... www.baldwinautosales.com YES…WE HAVE FINANCING!! Very low rates available and 72 Month term O.A.C. Bad Credit OK! Trades are welcome. Many forms of payment are available. A purchaser is welcome to check out our vehicles as much as they like onsite. Our last test drive is at 5:30 and we close at 6:00 Monday-Saturday unless otherwise scheduled with sales. Baldwin Auto Sales does not guarantee electrical components or accessories including but not limited to-factory installed/aftermarket cd players dvd players touchscreens or navigation units. COME IN AND GIVE US A REVIEW YOUR OPINION IS VERY IMPORTANT TO US.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAULFAFR1DA074869

Stock: 5125

Certified Pre-Owned: No

