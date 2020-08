Close

Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia

2013 Audi A5 Premium Plus Quattro 2D CoupeNavigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Front Seat Heaters, Leather Seats, Memory Seat(s), Overhead Airbags, Parking Sensors, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Defroster, Rear View Camera, Satellite Radio Ready, Side Airbags, Smart Key, Traction Control, Turbo Charged Engine, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Audi A5 2.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WAULFAFR6DA048994

Stock: AT12949

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020