Used 2012 Audi A5 Consumer Reviews

A car you can Drive all year round
There are cars you ride in and cars you drive. This is a driver. Skip the FWD car with the CVT transmission. You want the quattro version with the magnificent ZF 8HP transmission. Car feels solid like a block of granite, with little wind noise. Over MPH in winter time is around 22-25 on premium fuel. Turbo motor feels like a v6 or larger car, with no turbo lag. Interior is nice and heated seats are a must in cold climates, as is the back up camera, as the only thing you see out the back is the sky. B&O stereo is very nice but don't pass on the standard Audi stereo as that too sounds good Update 8/23/16 Still love the A5 but one has to wonder if the people who design these cars actually drive them. For instance the window drops down when you open the car. Know what happens in the winter when at work when it sleets out. The window freezes up and will not drop down so you can't open the door, or if you can open the door you can't close it. Of course remote start would help but Audi will not offer one even though VW does. Another thing, eighteen inch low profile tires. I'm on the third set in 20,000 miles. Hitting a pot hole rattles the fillings, and then you can expect side wall damage or an outright blowout. Does not matter what brand of tire either. Water pump failure at 30K would cost over $1000 if not under warranty. Crank case ventilation valve bad at 35K have to replace the entire valve cover, really? Yep. Warped brake rotors a 35K miles. I do love this car but, but when we went shopping for an SUV instead of buying an Q5 we purchased a Venza.
Dreams wrapped in metal
This car is simply amazing. It is everything you could ever want in a grand touring sports coupe. You get looks everywhere you go. The car is super smooth and gets great gas mileage. The A5 is one of the most comfortable cars I have ever owned/ridden in. The sport package is a must because the seats are that much better then the standard offerings. I look forward to many years of bliss with this car.
bluetooth, terrible
all in all, a great car. love it , but the bluetooth connection to any phone is awful! . all other manufacturers have it figured out. i used to hink because i have the cabriolet the cause was the vibration in the pliiars, but no. its all about the microphones. supposedly they are recalling them, but its been 2 years ! come on........... i drive all day and use my phone all day. I need a bluetooth that works. I may sell the car just because oif this reason, arrrrgggg
Beautiful Car, Poor Gas Mileage and Ride
Lovely exterior, nicest interior I've ever experienced. I'm proud to be seen in this car. However, gas mileage is nowhere near EPA's 21/29 rating. I get a disgraceful 16-17 mpg in town, doing little highway driving -- and I'm anything but a leadfoot. In typical German fashion, controls/infotainment are way too complicated, very hard to learn. Also, I find the ride very stiff and rough, especially on some of West L.A.'s pitted streets. This is probably my first and last Audi. (I kept my previous car, a 1996 Mercedes C280, for 16 years, and I miss its simplicity.) UPDATE, February 2016: My 3-year lease of this A5 ended in December 2014. I had said it was probably my last Audi, but my wife bought an Audi Q3 compact crossover SUV in January 2015 and I drive that (reluctantly). I miss the A5's looks but not its rough ride and its disappointing fuel efficiency.
Smooth ride, set ride
It needs high test to perform assy is peak. Biy Michelin tires, made ther fixer smooth and quiet. The navigation is difficult, probably will use google. The are no USB ports, not made for gadgets... only one cigarette lighter charging. MMI does have connection for an Ipad in the glove box.
