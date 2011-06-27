Vehicle overview

Luxury coupes have a certain sex appeal. Perhaps it's their defiant lack of practicality that gives them such a glamorous edge. The 2014 Audi A5 is one of the more fetching choices in this comely bunch and it offers more than mere surface charms. This shapely Audi two-door impresses in almost every way imaginable.

Some cars present a beauty that's somewhat of an acquired taste, but this is not the case with the A5. Its sheet metal boasts an allure that's easily understood. This stylish refinement is also reflected in the cabin, which is one of the most deluxe and eye-catching interiors in the segment. The A5 continues to inspire praise on the open road, with sure-footed handling that makes you want to take the long way home. It even has a sensible streak, in the form of strong fuel economy. And drivers who frequently face intemperate weather will appreciate its available all-wheel drive.

Under the hood is a turbocharged four-cylinder engine. While this engine might seem puny relative to the six-cylinders that dominate the segment, in reality, the A5 is only slightly slower than its rivals under full acceleration. If you crave more power, you could always look at the Audi S5 and Audi RS 5, both of which offer improved performance and sharper handling.

The 2014 Audi A5 is in many ways an ideal luxury coupe, and it has the goods to please a wide range of buyers in this segment. With competition like the 2014 BMW 4 Series, 2014 Infiniti Q60 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, this Audi isn't exactly going up against lightweights. Still, it earned an overall "A" Edmunds rating and stands out even among this distinguished lineup by offering a thoughtfully calibrated blend of luxury and athleticism.