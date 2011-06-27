Vehicle overview

The 2011 Audi A5 is one sexy coupe and convertible. It's wide, low and voluptuous -- make your own Kim Kardashian reference here. Unlike Kim, the A5's talents go beyond simply looking pretty in pictures or shaky, handheld home video. The A5 is a comfortable, rewarding car to drive, with a beautiful cabin and fuel economy that soars to about 30 mpg on the freeway. Beautiful and sensible -- now that's a combination to fall in love with.

The Audi A5 is available only with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the two-doors from the competition are usually available with six-cylinder engines of various configurations and outputs. While the 211 horsepower from the A5's turbo inline-4 might seem merely adequate, the 258 pound-feet of torque it produces helps the car feel quick enough. The A5 coupe comes standard with all-wheel drive (it's optional for the cabriolet). For those who like the A5's looks but want greater performance, Audi offers the high-performance S5 coupe and convertible. The A5 Cabriolet features a power-operated fabric top that is stored beneath a metal tonneau cover, a lighter and less complicated arrangement than an expensive retractable hardtop, though at the price of both refinement and appearance.

Inside and out, the A5 offers all the class and sophistication you'd expect in an Audi. Its cabin is handsome in an unapologetically German sort of way, and it seems both more luxurious and more modern than its competition from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

As we've mentioned, the A5 doesn't offer outstanding power, but in every other respect Audi has done a lot to improve every aspect of performance, from the newly refined steering to the revised Multi Media Interface (MMI). The 2011 BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and 2011 Volvo C70 are worth considering, but for those looking for a beautiful luxury coupe or convertible that manages to return relatively excellent fuel economy, the 2011 Audi A5's beauty should prove to be more than skin deep.