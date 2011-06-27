  1. Home
2011 Audi A5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Classy styling
  • confident handling
  • uptown interior
  • frugal fuel economy
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Quirky steering feel
  • unintuitive control layout
  • acceleration not as quick as many rivals.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Thanks to its sleek and sexy styling, the 2011 Audi A5 could be a dog to drive and we'd still like it. Luckily, it's quite nice to drive, and fuel-efficient, too.

Vehicle overview

The 2011 Audi A5 is one sexy coupe and convertible. It's wide, low and voluptuous -- make your own Kim Kardashian reference here. Unlike Kim, the A5's talents go beyond simply looking pretty in pictures or shaky, handheld home video. The A5 is a comfortable, rewarding car to drive, with a beautiful cabin and fuel economy that soars to about 30 mpg on the freeway. Beautiful and sensible -- now that's a combination to fall in love with.

The Audi A5 is available only with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the two-doors from the competition are usually available with six-cylinder engines of various configurations and outputs. While the 211 horsepower from the A5's turbo inline-4 might seem merely adequate, the 258 pound-feet of torque it produces helps the car feel quick enough. The A5 coupe comes standard with all-wheel drive (it's optional for the cabriolet). For those who like the A5's looks but want greater performance, Audi offers the high-performance S5 coupe and convertible. The A5 Cabriolet features a power-operated fabric top that is stored beneath a metal tonneau cover, a lighter and less complicated arrangement than an expensive retractable hardtop, though at the price of both refinement and appearance.

Inside and out, the A5 offers all the class and sophistication you'd expect in an Audi. Its cabin is handsome in an unapologetically German sort of way, and it seems both more luxurious and more modern than its competition from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

As we've mentioned, the A5 doesn't offer outstanding power, but in every other respect Audi has done a lot to improve every aspect of performance, from the newly refined steering to the revised Multi Media Interface (MMI). The 2011 BMW 3 Series, Infiniti G37 and 2011 Volvo C70 are worth considering, but for those looking for a beautiful luxury coupe or convertible that manages to return relatively excellent fuel economy, the 2011 Audi A5's beauty should prove to be more than skin deep.

2011 Audi A5 models

The 2011 Audi A5 is available in coupe and cabriolet (convertible) body styles. Both are available in Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels. The Premium gets you standard 18-inch wheels, foglights, cruise control, eight-way power front seats, leather upholstery, a dash-mounted Multi Media Interface (MMI) controller and a 10-speaker CD audio system with satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The coupe features a tilt-only sunroof, while the cabriolet gets a power-retractable soft top and a wind blocker. The options list includes heated front seats, Bluetooth and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Premium Plus adds different wheels, automatic bi-xenon headlights, LED running lamps and taillights, automatic wipers, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated front seats, Bluetooth and an iPod/USB audio interface. The optional list for the Premium Plus includes the Navigation package, which adds Audi's latest navigation system, a more user-friendly console-mounted MMI controller, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, voice controls, HD radio and a color trip-computer screen.

The A5 Prestige comes standard with the equipment in the Navigation package and further adds keyless ignition/entry, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, driver memory functions and a Bang & Olufsen premium sound system (optional on the Premium Plus). The Prestige can further be equipped with an optional blind-spot warning system (Audi Side Assist), Audi Drive Select (adjustable settings for suspension, steering and transmission) and adaptive cruise control.

The Sport package available for the Premium Plus and Prestige trim levels adds 19-inch wheels, high-performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, sport seats and shift paddles for the automatic transmission. The S Line package available on the Prestige adds some special S Line trim pieces and faux-suede seat inserts to the Sport package. The Coupe's Titanium Sport package is basically a Sport package with some dark exterior and interior trim. The cabriolet's Comfort package adds a neck-level heating system, ventilated front sport seats, adjustable lumbar for the passenger seat and upgraded leather upholstery.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Audi A5 Quattro gets an optional eight-speed automatic in place of its old six-speed. The 3.2-liter V6 has been discontinued. A new Titanium Sport package adds black trim and 19-inch wheels to the regular Sport package, while the Prestige trim picks up a standard rearview camera and parking sensors, plus an optional power rear-window shade. The Driver Assist package has been discontinued, but blind-spot warning becomes a stand-alone option in its place. HD radio is now included with the Navigation package.

Performance & mpg

Every 2011 Audi A5 comes standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine good for 211 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. The cabriolet comes standard with front-wheel drive and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Optional on the cabriolet is all-wheel drive connected to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Every coupe comes standard with all-wheel drive; a six-speed manual transmission is standard and the eight-speed automatic is optional.

In performance testing, an all-wheel-drive A5 Coupe with the six-speed manual went from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds. The performance from the car when equipped with the eight-speed automatic should be about the same, which is impressive given the A5's excellent fuel economy. EPA estimates with all-wheel drive and the automatic stand at 21 mpg city/29 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined, with the manual getting a slight bump up to 21/31/25. The front-wheel-drive Cabriolet achieves an estimated 22/30/25.

Safety

Antilock brakes (with brake assist), stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags are all standard on the 2011 Audi A5. The Prestige can be equipped with a blind-spot warning system, while the adaptive cruise control alerts the driver and primes the brakes for full stopping power if a collision seems imminent.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A5 Quattro Coupe with the Sport package came to a stop from 60 mph in an impressively short 108 feet.

Driving

The 2011 Audi A5 handles well, with impressive body control and tenacious traction from the all-wheel-drive system. It's important to remember that the A5 weighs more than its rear-wheel-drive rivals, which largely explains why the car feels more like a grand touring coupe than a high-performance one. The standard speed-sensitive power steering system can seem artificially light at parking lot speeds and too heavy on the highway, though it's very precise. The optional variable-ratio steering system that comes with the Audi Drive Select package feels even more contrived, so we'd skip that pricey option.

The A5's 2.0T engine is a mixed bag. It gives this coupe and convertible class-competitive acceleration, but it doesn't sound as refined as a six-cylinder and it transmits some off-putting vibrations through the steering wheel. If you want something sweeter, check out the S5 with its V8 or supercharged V6.

Interior

The 2011 A5's attractive cabin is one of its strong points, though the competition has largely caught up with Audi's formerly segment-leading interiors. The dash-mounted version of the MMI controller can try your patience, but the new console-mounted one is a different story thanks to an updated menu structure and a special joystick-like button atop the control knob -- it's definitely the most user-friendly MMI yet.

The front seats are comfortable, although lateral support for spirited driving is lacking unless you pay the money for the upgraded sport seats. The limited head- and legroom available in the rear seat (the inevitable consequence of a coupe configuration) make it suitable for small passengers only. The rear seat folds down to accommodate larger items, a welcome convenience in a luxury two-door.

The Cabriolet's soft top powers down beneath the metal tonneau cover in 17 seconds and goes back up in just 15 seconds. There's an impressive amount of space within the trunk when the top is down, some 11.4 cubic feet (only 2.1 cubes fewer than in the coupe). You can't say this about a hardtop convertible.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Audi A5.

5(63%)
4(22%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(4%)
4.4
27 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Worth It
Mike,12/05/2010
Wow! I wanted a nice refined coupe to transition to from my '97 4Runner as my daily driver to ease my commute, and I am over the moon with this car. Initially I had some worries about Audi's spotty quality record, but the past 2.5 months have been reassuring. The 2.OT has more than enough pep for me right now, the interior is museum- quality, and the exterior design is drool-inducing. 99.9% of the amenities are well thought out and well implemented. Fuel economy with premium fuel is a bit less than I hoped (22mpg mixed, but as high as 29 on a clear hwy); given everything else this car has, I have had NO twinges of buyer's remorse. I look forward to another 15+ years with this car.
Excellent Value!
mps_,04/13/2011
Have been driving my A5 for 5 months now and I still love it. It has decent engine power, although I would not classify it as sports car class. The handling on the other handling is excellent and extremely confident in the corners at speed. My car get 34mpg on the highway as well! I don't think there is a car on the road that is this efficient, fun to drive, and great looking. If you are looking for real sports car acceleration go for the S5.
Worth the wait
rs691919,03/22/2011
It took almost five months to receive the car, but I took delivery last Friday. I was apprehensive about the 4 cyl engine, but now 200 miles in I love it. It is smooth and yet has enough power for a driver who is not looking to set speed records. There is a slight turbo lag, but it doesn't bother me one bit. The engine sound isn't brawny, but I just turn the music up so I can't hear it anyway! The design, both exterior and interior, is immaculate. It is truly a joy to drive, and even my eight year old son keeps running into the garage to sneak peeks in it. I also feel the Prestige package is worth it for the smart key alone.
Reliable sporty coupe that still looks great
Andy,08/12/2016
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I've had my 2011 A5 s-line 2.0t for over 4 years now, and it has met or exceeded all expectations. It did have an oil burning issue that is common to certain years of a4/a5/q5 with the 2.0t engine. This was fixed under warranty without issue and the car hasn't burnt a drop of oil since. Only other unscheduled maintenance in 4 years was a pcv valve that recently went bad and started making a screeching noise ($350 iirc). Overall at 73k miles now it has been very reliable, maybe moreso than expected, given my previous experience with owning vw/Audi, knock on wood. The car is on its 3rd set of tires, and I have not replaced brake pads and rotors yet in the 4 years and 50k miles I have owned it. City driving will give 21-22 mpg, with 30+ on the freeway (I've gotten over 500 miles on a tank before). The car is not fast but it is quick enough, and handles well. The build quality is great, especially interior materials, with no significant rattles on what is almost a 6 year old car. Rear seat space is good for a two door - I am 6'2 and have ridden back there comfortably on reasonably short trips. Trunk is large for a coupe. If I could change anything, it would be to have the sunroof open and not just tilt. Bluetooth audio would also be nice, not just phone compatibility. I am still a huge fan of the a5's styling and think it will look classic for years to come. I plan to keep it for at least a few more years. Overall I would highly recommend this car to a prospective buyer, just make sure it has has the piston ring/oil consumption repair done under warranty!
See all 27 reviews of the 2011 Audi A5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
See all Used 2011 Audi A5 features & specs

More about the 2011 Audi A5

Used 2011 Audi A5 Overview

The Used 2011 Audi A5 is offered in the following submodels: A5 Coupe, A5 Convertible. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and 2.0T Premium 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Audi A5?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Audi A5 trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Premium quattro is priced between $15,000 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 114249 and114249 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Audi A5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Audi A5 for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 A5s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,000 and mileage as low as 114249 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Audi A5.

Can't find a used 2011 Audi A5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A5 for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,456.

Find a used Audi for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $16,927.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A5 for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,616.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,533.

