Used 2018 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

3rd A4 in a row, this one better than ever! Alex H. , 02/15/2018 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Best car I've ever owned, hands down. I am a 3 time A4 owner and love the significant improvements they've made in the 2018. Sport Package and Black Optics set off the look and the front sport seats grip my body in spirited driving. Dynamic blend of performance and luxury. 100% would buy again Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Very different from any car I ever owned. albert , 08/12/2018 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful Easily the best machine I have owned or driven. The A4 is light on its feet and will simply outrun my former Subbie WRX and does not rob you of your dental fillings doing it. Fit and finish is excellent. I like the styling. Not so much flourish and swoops as now appears the vogue with Lexus. I also have owned Lexus IS 250. Not even close to Audi anymore. Don't know what Lexus is thinking these days. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Audi leads the way J. Vandercrake , 10/10/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 15 of 19 people found this review helpful 2018 improvements make the purchase of the new A4 a solid investment that will provide enjoyment and a sense of pride for years to come. We recently replaced our 2009 A4 with 121,000 trouble free miles with a new 2018 A4 Premium Plus Quattro. Both cars are from AudiTampa purchased and serviced there. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

New Owner C Karas , 12/31/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Have now owned the car for 7 months and went in with high expectations. Happy to say they have all been exceeded. Great drive, excellent handling, great technology. Exceeded all expectations. Just keeps getting better! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse