  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. Used 2018 Audi A4
  5. Appraisal value

2018 Audi A4 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,196$32,288$35,799
Clean$28,480$31,485$34,891
Average$27,049$29,881$33,076
Rough$25,619$28,277$31,262
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,518$25,021$27,865
Clean$21,966$24,400$27,158
Average$20,862$23,157$25,746
Rough$19,759$21,913$24,333
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,131$30,374$34,056
Clean$26,466$29,620$33,192
Average$25,136$28,111$31,466
Rough$23,807$26,601$29,739
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,105$27,881$31,030
Clean$24,490$27,188$30,244
Average$23,260$25,803$28,671
Rough$22,029$24,417$27,098
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,266$24,928$27,949
Clean$21,721$24,309$27,240
Average$20,629$23,070$25,823
Rough$19,538$21,832$24,406
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,062$27,925$31,176
Clean$24,448$27,231$30,386
Average$23,219$25,844$28,805
Rough$21,991$24,456$27,225
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,455$29,400$32,742
Clean$25,807$28,669$31,912
Average$24,511$27,208$30,253
Rough$23,214$25,748$28,593
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,638$26,401$29,537
Clean$23,058$25,745$28,789
Average$21,900$24,433$27,291
Rough$20,741$23,121$25,794
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,180$32,280$35,799
Clean$28,465$31,478$34,891
Average$27,035$29,874$33,076
Rough$25,605$28,270$31,262
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,395$29,336$32,674
Clean$25,748$28,607$31,846
Average$24,455$27,150$30,190
Rough$23,161$25,692$28,533
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,048$27,906$31,150
Clean$24,434$27,213$30,361
Average$23,207$25,826$28,782
Rough$21,979$24,439$27,202
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,136$22,542$25,274
Clean$19,642$21,982$24,634
Average$18,655$20,862$23,352
Rough$17,668$19,742$22,071
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,907$26,748$29,972
Clean$23,321$26,083$29,212
Average$22,149$24,754$27,693
Rough$20,978$23,425$26,174
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,165$24,815$27,822
Clean$21,622$24,198$27,117
Average$20,535$22,965$25,706
Rough$19,449$21,732$24,296
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,156$28,987$32,201
Clean$25,515$28,267$31,385
Average$24,233$26,826$29,752
Rough$22,951$25,386$28,120
Sell my 2018 Audi A4 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A4 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Audi A4 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,642 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,982 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A4 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,642 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,982 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Audi A4, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Audi A4 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $19,642 for one in "Clean" condition and about $21,982 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Audi A4. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Audi A4 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Audi A4 ranges from $17,668 to $25,274, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Audi A4 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.