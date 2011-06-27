Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,196
|$32,288
|$35,799
|Clean
|$28,480
|$31,485
|$34,891
|Average
|$27,049
|$29,881
|$33,076
|Rough
|$25,619
|$28,277
|$31,262
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,518
|$25,021
|$27,865
|Clean
|$21,966
|$24,400
|$27,158
|Average
|$20,862
|$23,157
|$25,746
|Rough
|$19,759
|$21,913
|$24,333
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,131
|$30,374
|$34,056
|Clean
|$26,466
|$29,620
|$33,192
|Average
|$25,136
|$28,111
|$31,466
|Rough
|$23,807
|$26,601
|$29,739
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,105
|$27,881
|$31,030
|Clean
|$24,490
|$27,188
|$30,244
|Average
|$23,260
|$25,803
|$28,671
|Rough
|$22,029
|$24,417
|$27,098
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,266
|$24,928
|$27,949
|Clean
|$21,721
|$24,309
|$27,240
|Average
|$20,629
|$23,070
|$25,823
|Rough
|$19,538
|$21,832
|$24,406
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,062
|$27,925
|$31,176
|Clean
|$24,448
|$27,231
|$30,386
|Average
|$23,219
|$25,844
|$28,805
|Rough
|$21,991
|$24,456
|$27,225
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,455
|$29,400
|$32,742
|Clean
|$25,807
|$28,669
|$31,912
|Average
|$24,511
|$27,208
|$30,253
|Rough
|$23,214
|$25,748
|$28,593
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Plus Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,638
|$26,401
|$29,537
|Clean
|$23,058
|$25,745
|$28,789
|Average
|$21,900
|$24,433
|$27,291
|Rough
|$20,741
|$23,121
|$25,794
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,180
|$32,280
|$35,799
|Clean
|$28,465
|$31,478
|$34,891
|Average
|$27,035
|$29,874
|$33,076
|Rough
|$25,605
|$28,270
|$31,262
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,395
|$29,336
|$32,674
|Clean
|$25,748
|$28,607
|$31,846
|Average
|$24,455
|$27,150
|$30,190
|Rough
|$23,161
|$25,692
|$28,533
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,048
|$27,906
|$31,150
|Clean
|$24,434
|$27,213
|$30,361
|Average
|$23,207
|$25,826
|$28,782
|Rough
|$21,979
|$24,439
|$27,202
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,136
|$22,542
|$25,274
|Clean
|$19,642
|$21,982
|$24,634
|Average
|$18,655
|$20,862
|$23,352
|Rough
|$17,668
|$19,742
|$22,071
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 6/18 (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,907
|$26,748
|$29,972
|Clean
|$23,321
|$26,083
|$29,212
|Average
|$22,149
|$24,754
|$27,693
|Rough
|$20,978
|$23,425
|$26,174
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI ultra Premium Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,165
|$24,815
|$27,822
|Clean
|$21,622
|$24,198
|$27,117
|Average
|$20,535
|$22,965
|$25,706
|Rough
|$19,449
|$21,732
|$24,296
Estimated values
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro Summer of Audi 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,156
|$28,987
|$32,201
|Clean
|$25,515
|$28,267
|$31,385
|Average
|$24,233
|$26,826
|$29,752
|Rough
|$22,951
|$25,386
|$28,120