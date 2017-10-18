2018 Acura MDX Review
Pros & Cons
- Generous array of features and active driver aids for the money
- Optional SH-AWD system enhances handling and all-season sure-footedness
- Smooth and confident acceleration from the V6 engine
- Quiet, comfortable and spacious cabin
- Cabin looks and feels less luxurious than those of some rivals
- Auto stop-start function for V6 can be a bit rough
- Adaptive cruise control can be slow to respond and abrupt when it does
Which MDX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
The 2018 Acura MDX may be less expensive than similarly sized three-row luxury SUVs, but by no means does that imply disappointment. This popular three-row crossover SUV is versatile and has an appealing mix of safety and luxury-oriented features.
The MDX is enjoyable to drive, too. Its two powertrain options, a standard 3.5-liter V6 engine or an optional gas-electric hybrid with a 3.0-liter V6, provide a suitable amount of oomph for quick passes and freeway merging. Acura's available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system can also enhance this SUV's agility when you're driving around turns.
The aforementioned hybrid system is distinctive in that Acura designed it to deliver increases in both power and fuel economy. Indeed, we've found the Sport Hybrid is quicker than the regular MDX in our testing, and the EPA estimates you'll get 27 mpg combined in the Sport Hybrid compared to 22 mpg in a regular all-wheel-drive MDX.
After a refresh last year, the 2018 MDX is improved further by a faster and more powerful entertainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, addressing the biggest complaints we've had with prior years of the MDX. Though there are a few remaining drawbacks, they're pretty minor. Overall, the MDX remains a strong contender if you're shopping for a three-row midsize luxury crossover SUV.
What's it like to live with?
Want to know even more about the Acura MDX? Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 SH-AWD with Technology and Entertainment Packages. How much did we like the MDX's quiet interior? How was the tech? Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? How was the fuel economy? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2018 MDX differs from the 2014 model we tested — in 2016, it added a new SH-AWD system, nine-speed automatic, smartphone integration and a hybrid trim — but our coverage is otherwise applicable.
2018 Acura MDX models
The 2018 Acura MDX is a three-row luxury SUV that seats up to seven. It's offered in three trim levels: Standard, Technology and Advance. The Standard and Technology MDXs come nicely equipped, and the Advance has all the features you'll likely want in this class of vehicle. All of the above employ a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 267 pound-feet) that's paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with either front- or all-wheel drive. The Sport Hybrid uses a smaller 3.0-liter V6 in conjunction with three electric motors (combined 321 hp, 289 lb-ft) and a seven-speed automatic transmission to deliver an estimated 27 mpg combined.
Highlights of the Standard package include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights with automatic high beams, adaptive suspension dampers, a power liftgate, a sunroof, and keyless entry and ignition. Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Technology features include support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dual-screen infotainment system (with a 7-inch touchscreen), Bluetooth, four USB ports, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio. The MDX's standard AcuraWatch safety suite features forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane and road departure warning and mitigation, and adaptive cruise control.
The Technology package adds niceties such as 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, remote engine start, power-folding side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a navigation system, a color driver information display, and a 10-speaker premium audio system with HD radio.
The Advance package turns on the charm with front and rear parking sensors, LED foglights, automatic engine stop-start, a top-down surround-view camera system, a heated steering wheel, sport seats with premium leather and trim, front-seat ventilation, heated second-row captain's chairs, second-row sunshades and two additional USB ports for the third row.
The Entertainment package can be specified with either the Technology or Advance package and adds a DVD-based rear entertainment system. If you add it to the Technology package, it comes with a 9-inch screen and 11 audio speakers; if you add it to the Advance package, it comes with a 16.2-inch screen (with an HDMI input) and 12 audio speakers. Note that it replaces the captain's chairs with the standard second-row bench seating.
Finally, there's the all-wheel-drive MDX Sport Hybrid. It's available with the Technology and Advance packages only.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L V6 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2018 Acura MDX has received some revisions, including an updated infotainment system that includes standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's MDX.
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility9.0
Technology7.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|7.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the MDX models:
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Identifies lane markings and works to keep the vehicle within its detected lane if it starts to drift due to driver inattention.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Allows you to set a speed and maintain a desired distance from the car ahead. Will bring you to a stop if needed.
- Surround-View Camera System
- Four exterior cameras create a 360-degree view of the MDX's immediate surroundings.
