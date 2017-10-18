  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(41)
Appraise this car

2018 Acura MDX Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Generous array of features and active driver aids for the money
  • Optional SH-AWD system enhances handling and all-season sure-footedness
  • Smooth and confident acceleration from the V6 engine
  • Quiet, comfortable and spacious cabin
  • Cabin looks and feels less luxurious than those of some rivals
  • Auto stop-start function for V6 can be a bit rough
  • Adaptive cruise control can be slow to respond and abrupt when it does
List Price Range
$29,584 - $41,509
Used MDX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which MDX does Edmunds recommend?

While the improved power and fuel economy of the Sport Hybrid model seem appealing, the model's lack of responsiveness at low speeds can be annoying. For this reason, we recommend the standard MDX equipped with all-wheel drive and the Advance package. You won't be disappointed by its power, and the all-wheel-drive system adds welcome agility to this three-row SUV. Plus, the Advance adds features such as 20-inch wheels, a surround-view camera, premium leather and ventilated front seats.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

The 2018 Acura MDX may be less expensive than similarly sized three-row luxury SUVs, but by no means does that imply disappointment. This popular three-row crossover SUV is versatile and has an appealing mix of safety and luxury-oriented features.

The MDX is enjoyable to drive, too. Its two powertrain options, a standard 3.5-liter V6 engine or an optional gas-electric hybrid with a 3.0-liter V6, provide a suitable amount of oomph for quick passes and freeway merging. Acura's available Super Handling All-Wheel Drive system can also enhance this SUV's agility when you're driving around turns.

The aforementioned hybrid system is distinctive in that Acura designed it to deliver increases in both power and fuel economy. Indeed, we've found the Sport Hybrid is quicker than the regular MDX in our testing, and the EPA estimates you'll get 27 mpg combined in the Sport Hybrid compared to 22 mpg in a regular all-wheel-drive MDX.

After a refresh last year, the 2018 MDX is improved further by a faster and more powerful entertainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, addressing the biggest complaints we've had with prior years of the MDX. Though there are a few remaining drawbacks, they're pretty minor. Overall, the MDX remains a strong contender if you're shopping for a three-row midsize luxury crossover SUV.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know even more about the Acura MDX? Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 SH-AWD with Technology and Entertainment Packages. How much did we like the MDX's quiet interior? How was the tech? Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? How was the fuel economy? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2018 MDX differs from the 2014 model we tested — in 2016, it added a new SH-AWD system, nine-speed automatic, smartphone integration and a hybrid trim — but our coverage is otherwise applicable.

2018 Acura MDX models

The 2018 Acura MDX is a three-row luxury SUV that seats up to seven. It's offered in three trim levels: Standard, Technology and Advance. The Standard and Technology MDXs come nicely equipped, and the Advance has all the features you'll likely want in this class of vehicle. All of the above employ a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 267 pound-feet) that's paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with either front- or all-wheel drive. The Sport Hybrid uses a smaller 3.0-liter V6 in conjunction with three electric motors (combined 321 hp, 289 lb-ft) and a seven-speed automatic transmission to deliver an estimated 27 mpg combined.

Highlights of the Standard package include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights with automatic high beams, adaptive suspension dampers, a power liftgate, a sunroof, and keyless entry and ignition. Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Technology features include support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dual-screen infotainment system (with a 7-inch touchscreen), Bluetooth, four USB ports, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio. The MDX's standard AcuraWatch safety suite features forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane and road departure warning and mitigation, and adaptive cruise control.

The Technology package adds niceties such as 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, remote engine start, power-folding side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a navigation system, a color driver information display, and a 10-speaker premium audio system with HD radio.

The Advance package turns on the charm with front and rear parking sensors, LED foglights, automatic engine stop-start, a top-down surround-view camera system, a heated steering wheel, sport seats with premium leather and trim, front-seat ventilation, heated second-row captain's chairs, second-row sunshades and two additional USB ports for the third row.

The Entertainment package can be specified with either the Technology or Advance package and adds a DVD-based rear entertainment system. If you add it to the Technology package, it comes with a 9-inch screen and 11 audio speakers; if you add it to the Advance package, it comes with a 16.2-inch screen (with an HDMI input) and 12 audio speakers. Note that it replaces the captain's chairs with the standard second-row bench seating.

Finally, there's the all-wheel-drive MDX Sport Hybrid. It's available with the Technology and Advance packages only.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L V6 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 2018 Acura MDX has received some revisions, including an updated infotainment system that includes standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's MDX.

Driving

8.0
The 3.5-liter 290-horsepower V6, nine-speed automatic transmission and optional Super Handling All-Wheel Drive are key factors in making the MDX one of the most confident midsize SUVs to drive. It's not exciting, but it is effortlessly capable.

Acceleration

8.5
Acceleration is smooth and confident. The MDX hits 60 mph in 6.9 seconds, which is considerably quicker than the Infiniti QX60 and Lexus RX 350L, but a bit slower than rivals equipped with supercharged and turbocharged six-cylinder engines.

Braking

7.0
The pedal feel is light, but predictable modulation means it's easy to bring the MDX to a smooth stop. The MDX required 121 feet to stop from 60 mph, an average stopping distance for the class.

Steering

8.0
There are three steering mode settings. The Normal setting achieves a nice balance between feeling light but precise, while Sport's tighter on-center effort feels best suited for stability at highway speeds. Comfort is ultra-light and a little too loose for our preferences.

Handling

9.0
The torque-vectoring AWD system is impressive. It reduces understeer and allows this big SUV to whip around corners when you really push it. In most situations, the MDX doesn't feel like a sporty SUV, but it sure handles like one.

Drivability

7.0
The nine-speed transmission shifting has improved and is generally pleasant in typical driving. The automatic stop-start system takes too long to reignite the engine and pull away from a stop, which causes some annoyance.

Off-road

7.5
The MDX's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive is designed more for inclement weather than off-road exploration, which is typical for a more luxury-oriented class. It lacks the terrain and surface settings of the Honda Pilot and doesn't offer hill descent control.

Comfort

8.0
Comfortable seats and ample sound deadening are hard to fault, but paying more in this segment will yield even more impressive comfort credentials. The same goes for the ride, which lacks some of the bump-smoothing sophistication of pricier rivals.

Seat comfort

8.5
The front seats offer all-day comfort along with standard heating and available ventilation. The high second-row seats require minimal knee bend, but they are somewhat tight on headroom. The third row is quite snug and best reserved for children.

Ride comfort

7.5
Sharp bumps are felt through the 20-inch wheels, especially at lower speeds. But body motions are well-controlled and bigger undulations are nicely damped.

Noise & vibration

4.5
Wind noise is minimal at highway speeds. The smooth-revving V6 never feels harsh and stays quiet below 5,000 rpm. There is some mild thumping from the tires over surface changes.

Climate control

8.0
The climate controls are split between the touchscreen and a row of buttons and rocker switches. The layout is more logical than in some other Acura and Honda products, but it requires an extra step for certain adjustments. Performance is effective.

Interior

8.5
The MDX is spacious and versatile for the midsize luxury segment, and though its third row is tight, it's more usable than most. Still, mainstream models such as the mechanically related Honda Pilot are even more practical.

Ease of use

5.5
The push-button gear selector requires that drivers look down to see what they're doing, which isn't optimal. The same goes for the two-screen infotainment system, which divides functions between the upper display (with a dash-mounted knob controller) and the lower touchscreen.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Clever single-press buttons slide the second-row seats forward for third-row access, but the resulting pass-through can be a squeeze for adults. Otherwise, access to the front- and second-row seats is good and comparable to others in the segment.

Driving position

9.0
A highly adjustable driver's seat and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column are standard on all MDX models, so chances are you'll be able to find a comfortable position.

Roominess

8.0
The third row will suit only kids and perhaps adults of short stature. Still, it's better than the third rows of some other luxury SUVs. The front seats feel spacious in every dimension, but headroom in the second row is surprisingly tight.

Visibility

8.0
The tall side windows, an upright windshield and big side mirrors all facilitate visibility, but the second-row seat blocks the rear-quarter window. The optional surround-view camera lends significantly more confidence while parking.

Quality

7.5
Everything seems meticulously put together, and the Advance's wood trim adds an air of luxury. But European competitors still manage to feel more substantial than the MDX, and their cabin designs are more elegant.

Utility

9.0
Convenience and efficiency play a big part in vehicle utility, and the Acura MDX capitalizes on the space it occupies. Total storage volume is spacious, and easy fold-flat seats make loading long cargo a breeze. Interior storage space is another area that was thoughtfully configured.

Small-item storage

9.0
The MDX's cabin features large cupholders and door bins, plus a deep center bin with clever flip compartment configurations that can hold a purse or a tablet. The use of space is commendable.

Cargo space

9.0
Total cargo capacity is slightly larger than it is in other three-row midsize luxury crossovers and more sizable than in two-row rivals. The ease with which the third- and second-row seats fold flat and provide a level load floor is cause for praise. A storage bin beneath the cargo area is a nice touch.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
There are two LATCH anchors on each of the outboard middle seats, hidden under slits. They are slightly below the slits and quite easy to access. Tethers are on the bottom of the second-row seatback. The third row has no anchors, but there are two tethers in the middle of the seatback.

Technology

7.5
The MDX's dual-screen setup certainly looks high-tech, but it isn't terribly intuitive, even after you've used it for a while. It's difficult to remember which screen contains which settings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present, but the dial controller is suboptimal.

Audio & navigation

7.5
Unfortunately, the new infotainment interface isn't much more intuitive than the last one. Functions are still split between two screens, and the lower touchscreen has a confusing menu structure and layout. Lots of unused space in some menus and a cluttered display in others. Audio is excellent.

Smartphone integration

8.0
The MDX Advance features five USB ports: three under the front armrest console and two behind the console for rear passengers. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but the image is displayed on the top screen. That means you have to use the dash-mounted dial controller to access it.

Driver aids

7.0
Our Advance model came with a number of high-tech safety features, but there were some issues. Adaptive cruise control accelerated and braked suddenly in heavy traffic but was otherwise fairly predictable. Lane keeping assist didn't always activate. The resolution on the surround-view camera display is muddy.

Voice control

7.5
The voice control system recognizes speech well, and navigation instructions are easily understood. It didn't always have our phonebook indexed, so calling via voice commands ("Call Mike," for example) wasn't always possible.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior8.5
Utility9.0
Technology7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Acura MDX.

5(42%)
4(24%)
3(17%)
2(10%)
1(7%)
3.8
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 MDX Tech..1st Acura, Has some misteps
Chris B,06/01/2018
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Update: After 10,000 miles I traded in my MDX. I had to many issues with Air conditioning Compressor/ fans etc and it being in the shop for multiple days at a time For my liking. I liked the vehicle overall but reliability is questionable. Reading some other reviews I can concur with, the break clicking noise when backing up, The strange distorting haze on the passenger side while looking from the driver side of windshield and vice versa. My biggest issue is the acceleration off the line. When a light turns green and you ease on the gas, it almost does nothing, and then Jerks and accelerates hard. This is enough not to want to drive especially in areas with a lot of stop and go or lights. The dash is dated but i believe it will change to what the 2019 RDX has in 2020. Make sure to get a version with SH-AWD it makes a large difference in the driving dynamics. I still think its funny how the moon roof shade is completely manual like a base model civic from the 2000's. At this price point all things should be automated. Although i'm glad for Apple Car play, it defeats the purpose when you have to use the control knob to access the functions, seems to be one of those, well here ya go type of updates.
Blurry windshield
SS,02/14/2018
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
There is a problem with the passenger front windshield. It's blurry along the edge and hard to look out especially to check for on coming traffic from the right side. Brought it in to the dealership, the district manager checked it, and noted all the other 2018's have the same issue, but said nothing could be done. It is a hazard to drive and see properly out that window. There service department took photos and agreed there is a problem. Now I am stuck driving this car for the next 3 years knowing that an accident could happen due to the defect that they won't correct.
Base SHAWD Bang for the Buck!
Leo,02/16/2018
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
After researching, haggling, test driving, and repeating this process, we ended up with the 2018 MdX Base with SH AWD. So here's the deal, after test driving all the trim levels, I decided on the base model. Reason being, it comes with all the options that you will ever need. The tech package is advantageous if you REALLY need the blind spot monitor. However this car is very easy to drive/switch lanes and is proportioned very well. And keep in mind, tech package adds a pretty penny to the purchase price. I had the new body X5 but was paying an arm and leg in lease payments so immediately got rid of it, meanwhile the MDX has more options and is half the price. But going back to the car, it drives well, size is relatively small thus making it easy to drive for smaller statured people, has great utility, and actually fun to drive so long as you have the SHAWD. The only drawback is the infotainment system. However, with the 2018's having apple carplay, it makes it bearable. The shifter is annoying in the beginning, but easy to get used to. The Infiniti QX60 is probably the only viable competitor but to get standard options with AWD that you get in the mdx , it will drive up the price significantly. Added bonus is you get a fleet of standard safety and driver aid options with the base. If youre in the market, just go with the base model with SHAWD. Youre welcome!
Updated Review After 2 years of Ownership
David S.,01/03/2018
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
After owning a few of these MDXs, this one is the worst! My wife loves this one but I really hate all the different buttons you have to push or slide to engage everything. I hate the way the locks unlock when you walk by the car if you have your key fob on you and it does NOT lock itself back! It should only unlock or lock when I want it too!! Lane assist is annoying because you have to keep moving the wheel or it times our VERY fast, it should just stay set! Acura Navi & voice has always sucked and it still does, Acura refuses to listen to their customers & switch to Garmin. Still needs a panoramic sun roof and heads up. The front seats do not provide enough comfort under the thigh area. This one did not come standard with all wheel drive and I really miss it but it is not worth paying the extra money they are trying to gouge you for now. Acura needs to look at how much better the rims on other MFRs look. Even the so called Acura premium wheels they up-charge for do not look that great & you should not have to pay extra to have nice wheels anyway, just put descent wheels to begin with & give us a choice of silver, black, etc. It was still the best bang for the buck and it has great utilitarian value with great layout, just wanted to point out to Acura what I want fixed or changed for the next one. If Acura would start listening to their customers and front line salesmen, they could improve in so many areas and increase sales. Our 1993 Acura Legend LS Coupe is still funner, more enjoyable, user friendly, sporty, stylish, and more comfortable than most of what they offer today and Acura really needs to find their way back. It took Acura far to long to fix the RDX. The RLX is still a dog. They ruined the TSX (we owned two) with the ugly cheap looking ILX. They did not leave any heritage in the NSX at all. Why all the no name letter meaningless prefixes?? Acura does not act on feed back and the point is proven with the bird beak error!!
See all 41 reviews of the 2018 Acura MDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2018 Acura MDX features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the MDX models:

Lane Keeping Assist
Identifies lane markings and works to keep the vehicle within its detected lane if it starts to drift due to driver inattention.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Allows you to set a speed and maintain a desired distance from the car ahead. Will bring you to a stop if needed.
Surround-View Camera System
Four exterior cameras create a 360-degree view of the MDX's immediate surroundings.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Acura MDX

Used 2018 Acura MDX Overview

The Used 2018 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV, MDX Hybrid. Available styles include SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Acura MDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Acura MDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD is priced between $29,999 and$41,509 with odometer readings between 7948 and69262 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Acura MDX Base is priced between $29,584 and$33,549 with odometer readings between 38878 and43565 miles.

