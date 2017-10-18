After owning a few of these MDXs, this one is the worst! My wife loves this one but I really hate all the different buttons you have to push or slide to engage everything. I hate the way the locks unlock when you walk by the car if you have your key fob on you and it does NOT lock itself back! It should only unlock or lock when I want it too!! Lane assist is annoying because you have to keep moving the wheel or it times our VERY fast, it should just stay set! Acura Navi & voice has always sucked and it still does, Acura refuses to listen to their customers & switch to Garmin. Still needs a panoramic sun roof and heads up. The front seats do not provide enough comfort under the thigh area. This one did not come standard with all wheel drive and I really miss it but it is not worth paying the extra money they are trying to gouge you for now. Acura needs to look at how much better the rims on other MFRs look. Even the so called Acura premium wheels they up-charge for do not look that great & you should not have to pay extra to have nice wheels anyway, just put descent wheels to begin with & give us a choice of silver, black, etc. It was still the best bang for the buck and it has great utilitarian value with great layout, just wanted to point out to Acura what I want fixed or changed for the next one. If Acura would start listening to their customers and front line salesmen, they could improve in so many areas and increase sales. Our 1993 Acura Legend LS Coupe is still funner, more enjoyable, user friendly, sporty, stylish, and more comfortable than most of what they offer today and Acura really needs to find their way back. It took Acura far to long to fix the RDX. The RLX is still a dog. They ruined the TSX (we owned two) with the ugly cheap looking ILX. They did not leave any heritage in the NSX at all. Why all the no name letter meaningless prefixes?? Acura does not act on feed back and the point is proven with the bird beak error!!

Read more