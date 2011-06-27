  1. Home
2018 Acura MDX Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,477$34,957$37,801
Clean$31,758$34,178$36,938
Average$30,320$32,619$35,213
Rough$28,882$31,059$33,487
Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,118$33,604$36,452
Clean$30,429$32,855$35,620
Average$29,051$31,356$33,956
Rough$27,674$29,857$32,292
Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,975$40,317$43,010
Clean$37,135$39,418$42,028
Average$35,453$37,620$40,065
Rough$33,772$35,822$38,102
Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,862$38,314$41,129
Clean$35,068$37,460$40,190
Average$33,481$35,751$38,313
Rough$31,893$34,042$36,435
Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,117$39,485$42,207
Clean$36,295$38,605$41,244
Average$34,652$36,844$39,317
Rough$33,009$35,083$37,390
Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,121$39,488$42,207
Clean$36,299$38,607$41,244
Average$34,656$36,846$39,317
Rough$33,012$35,084$37,390
Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,829$36,166$38,848
Clean$33,080$35,360$37,961
Average$31,582$33,747$36,188
Rough$30,084$32,134$34,415
Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,834$32,310$35,143
Clean$29,173$31,589$34,341
Average$27,853$30,148$32,737
Rough$26,532$28,707$31,133
Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,442$36,909$39,739
Clean$33,679$36,086$38,832
Average$32,154$34,440$37,018
Rough$30,629$32,793$35,203
Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,938$40,342$43,104
Clean$37,098$39,442$42,120
Average$35,418$37,643$40,152
Rough$33,738$35,844$38,185
Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,613$36,082$38,913
Clean$32,869$35,278$38,025
Average$31,381$33,668$36,248
Rough$29,893$32,059$34,472
Estimated values
2018 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,601$36,076$38,913
Clean$32,858$35,272$38,025
Average$31,370$33,663$36,248
Rough$29,882$32,053$34,472
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Acura MDX on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,173 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,589 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Acura MDX is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,173 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,589 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Acura MDX, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Acura MDX with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $29,173 for one in "Clean" condition and about $31,589 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Acura MDX. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Acura MDX and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Acura MDX ranges from $26,532 to $35,143, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Acura MDX is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.