Used 2001 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

Bought this brand new when it first came out in 2001 when my daughter was born so we had space to change baby diapers in the back and was safe for the whole family. It was a fantastic new car on the scene. Well, 15 years later, my daughter is 15 now and learning to drive and she will inherit the MDX as her first car to drive around. It has 210K miles on it. Its mostly been trouble free. Transmission went at 129K so was out of any warranty. (Apparently the early models, including mine, used a GM transmission as Acura had not quiet gotten their transmission ready for the car, later models used Acura transmission). The transmission rebuild cost $4500 but included a special attachment to the radiator to resolve the heating problem that these transmission had. On this second transmission, the car is now at 210K miles and it looks like it would probably do another 20K-40K without much problems. Changed battery 4 times (we live mostly in hot climate). Changed Tires 4-5 times. Changed brakes twice. Three timing belt jobs. One 100K tune up. Countless air filter and oil changes. Leak in power steering fixed (twice). A/C hose replaced. Engine mounts replaced under warranty. Catalytic converter went at 160K miles...feel I have spend $6-7K on all the repairs and normal maintenance over the years including wear and tear items like Battery, Tire, Brakes , Wipers etc....that works out to less than $500 per year which is not bad at all. I feel part of the issue with car trouble is crooked dealers who try to get you to replace items which don't need immediate replacement. Unless its an obvious problem impacting safety and drivability don't replace the item unless you are convinced it needs replacing. Car still looks new after 15 years. Amazing paint job. And guess what, didn't like the look of the new 2014 MDX so bought a nice new Range Rover - very fancy - but after 2 years and numerous problems, I traded it in for an UGLY but hopefully much more reliable 2016 MDX. New 2001 MDX touring bought for $37K in California in 2001. New 2016 MDX Base model bought for $39K in Texas in 2016...which was $5K off the MSRP due to up coming model change over.

