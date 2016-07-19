Used 2001 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

2,493 listings
MDX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,493 listings
  • 2001 Acura MDX Touring
    used

    2001 Acura MDX Touring

    194,728 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,900

    Details
  • 2001 Acura MDX Touring
    used

    2001 Acura MDX Touring

    239,800 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2002 Acura MDX Touring in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Acura MDX Touring

    239,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,998

    Details
  • 2002 Acura MDX Touring
    used

    2002 Acura MDX Touring

    151,255 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,499

    Details
  • 2002 Acura MDX Touring in Silver
    used

    2002 Acura MDX Touring

    140,396 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $3,490

    Details
  • 2002 Acura MDX Touring
    used

    2002 Acura MDX Touring

    254,583 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,400

    Details
  • 2002 Acura MDX Touring
    used

    2002 Acura MDX Touring

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2003 Acura MDX Touring in Silver
    used

    2003 Acura MDX Touring

    165,484 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $1,387 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Acura MDX Touring in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Acura MDX Touring

    249,876 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,111

    $300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Acura MDX Touring in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Acura MDX Touring

    134,850 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,598

    Details
  • 2003 Acura MDX in Silver
    used

    2003 Acura MDX

    171,740 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2003 Acura MDX Touring in Black
    used

    2003 Acura MDX Touring

    195,391 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2003 Acura MDX Touring in Red
    used

    2003 Acura MDX Touring

    52,212 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,975

    Details
  • 2003 Acura MDX Touring in White
    used

    2003 Acura MDX Touring

    247,000 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,000

    Details
  • 2003 Acura MDX Touring
    used

    2003 Acura MDX Touring

    182,497 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2003 Acura MDX
    used

    2003 Acura MDX

    142,502 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,499

    Details
  • 2004 Acura MDX Touring
    used

    2004 Acura MDX Touring

    100,441 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2004 Acura MDX Touring in Silver
    used

    2004 Acura MDX Touring

    97,942 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,289

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX

Overall Consumer Rating
4.689 Reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (1%)
210K miles - going strong - paid for itself
Tango Papa,07/19/2016
Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Bought this brand new when it first came out in 2001 when my daughter was born so we had space to change baby diapers in the back and was safe for the whole family. It was a fantastic new car on the scene. Well, 15 years later, my daughter is 15 now and learning to drive and she will inherit the MDX as her first car to drive around. It has 210K miles on it. Its mostly been trouble free. Transmission went at 129K so was out of any warranty. (Apparently the early models, including mine, used a GM transmission as Acura had not quiet gotten their transmission ready for the car, later models used Acura transmission). The transmission rebuild cost $4500 but included a special attachment to the radiator to resolve the heating problem that these transmission had. On this second transmission, the car is now at 210K miles and it looks like it would probably do another 20K-40K without much problems. Changed battery 4 times (we live mostly in hot climate). Changed Tires 4-5 times. Changed brakes twice. Three timing belt jobs. One 100K tune up. Countless air filter and oil changes. Leak in power steering fixed (twice). A/C hose replaced. Engine mounts replaced under warranty. Catalytic converter went at 160K miles...feel I have spend $6-7K on all the repairs and normal maintenance over the years including wear and tear items like Battery, Tire, Brakes , Wipers etc....that works out to less than $500 per year which is not bad at all. I feel part of the issue with car trouble is crooked dealers who try to get you to replace items which don't need immediate replacement. Unless its an obvious problem impacting safety and drivability don't replace the item unless you are convinced it needs replacing. Car still looks new after 15 years. Amazing paint job. And guess what, didn't like the look of the new 2014 MDX so bought a nice new Range Rover - very fancy - but after 2 years and numerous problems, I traded it in for an UGLY but hopefully much more reliable 2016 MDX. New 2001 MDX touring bought for $37K in California in 2001. New 2016 MDX Base model bought for $39K in Texas in 2016...which was $5K off the MSRP due to up coming model change over.
Report abuse
