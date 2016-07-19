Used 2001 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me
2,493 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 194,728 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,900
- 239,800 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 239,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,998
- 151,255 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,499
- 140,396 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$3,490
- 254,583 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,400
- Not Provided1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
- 165,484 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$1,387 Below Market
- 249,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,111$300 Below Market
- 134,850 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,598
- used
2003 Acura MDX171,740 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
- 195,391 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 52,212 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,975
- 247,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,000
- 182,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,500
- used
2003 Acura MDX142,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,499
- 100,441 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 97,942 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,289
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura MDX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX
Read recent reviews for the Acura MDX
Write a reviewSee all 89 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.689 Reviews
Report abuse
Tango Papa,07/19/2016
Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Bought this brand new when it first came out in 2001 when my daughter was born so we had space to change baby diapers in the back and was safe for the whole family. It was a fantastic new car on the scene. Well, 15 years later, my daughter is 15 now and learning to drive and she will inherit the MDX as her first car to drive around. It has 210K miles on it. Its mostly been trouble free. Transmission went at 129K so was out of any warranty. (Apparently the early models, including mine, used a GM transmission as Acura had not quiet gotten their transmission ready for the car, later models used Acura transmission). The transmission rebuild cost $4500 but included a special attachment to the radiator to resolve the heating problem that these transmission had. On this second transmission, the car is now at 210K miles and it looks like it would probably do another 20K-40K without much problems. Changed battery 4 times (we live mostly in hot climate). Changed Tires 4-5 times. Changed brakes twice. Three timing belt jobs. One 100K tune up. Countless air filter and oil changes. Leak in power steering fixed (twice). A/C hose replaced. Engine mounts replaced under warranty. Catalytic converter went at 160K miles...feel I have spend $6-7K on all the repairs and normal maintenance over the years including wear and tear items like Battery, Tire, Brakes , Wipers etc....that works out to less than $500 per year which is not bad at all. I feel part of the issue with car trouble is crooked dealers who try to get you to replace items which don't need immediate replacement. Unless its an obvious problem impacting safety and drivability don't replace the item unless you are convinced it needs replacing. Car still looks new after 15 years. Amazing paint job. And guess what, didn't like the look of the new 2014 MDX so bought a nice new Range Rover - very fancy - but after 2 years and numerous problems, I traded it in for an UGLY but hopefully much more reliable 2016 MDX. New 2001 MDX touring bought for $37K in California in 2001. New 2016 MDX Base model bought for $39K in Texas in 2016...which was $5K off the MSRP due to up coming model change over.
Related Acura MDX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon Edison NJ
- Used Acura MDX Spartanburg SC
- Used Acura RDX Frisco TX
- Used Acura MDX Tempe AZ
- Used Acura ZDX Long Island City NY
- Used Acura ZDX Dallas TX
- Used Acura RDX Irvine CA
- Used Acura RDX Pensacola FL
- Used Acura MDX Richmond VA
- Used Acura MDX Bloomington IL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon