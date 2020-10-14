2022 Acura MDX video

2022 Acura MDX First Look — Acura's Redesigned SUV | Interior, MPG, Price & More

[MUSIC PLAYING] SPEAKER: What's this right next to me? This is the all new Acura MDX prototype. Essentially it's a very close to production model of the 2022 Acura MDX three-row luxury crossover from Acura that is the new flagship for this company. It's not the halo vehicle like the NSX. It won't get all of the crazy Instagram posts, but this ushers in a whole new era for Acura. It's on an all new platform, it's got new suspension underneath, all sorts of tech goodies on the inside, and it ushers in a whole new styling language for Acura. The current MDX is one of our favorite three-row luxury crossovers. It's comfortable, it's quiet, it's got a smooth V6, but the interior doesn't feel as special as it should. But, Acura says, things have changed with this MDX. You're going to get a whole new look and vibe on the interior and, really, that's the part we're most excited to check out. While it might look similar to the old model, this is a complete redesign, it's not a refresh. It's built on a new platform, there's new suspension underneath, and things have grown substantially. The wheelbase, for instance, is almost three inches longer, and it's gotten wider. It's gotten a little bit sleeker and lower. Acura hasn't confirmed exactly how wide yet, but we're hoping that that will help with improving ride stability and handling. It also means more room on the inside. The first, second, and third row all get more leg room, and the first and the third row get more headroom, and there's more cargo space. So more space for everybody. What's under the hood? Well, it's a carryover version of Acura's current 3.5 liter V6. It gets a new transmission, a 10-speed automatic replacing the old nine-speed automatic. Later in production there will even be a Type S version, a high performance MDX built with handling and speed in mind. It'll have a 3 liter single turbo V6 under the hood, putting out 355 horsepower and 354 pound feet of torque. That's the most power an MDX has ever had. That should be a pretty fun drive. At this point, as you'd probably expect, there's a five-sided grill. That's kind of what Acura is doing these days. It's part of their design language. It's slimmer than the current MDX, and the headlights are slimmer too, as are the tail lights. And the headlights use Acura's signature Jewel Eye LEDs that look pretty sweet up front, especially paired with this nice satin gray, silver color. There's also a whole new lineup of interior colors and interior features that we're going to take a closer look at now. So what's the big party piece with this new MDX? Well, we're in it-- the interior. This is a classier version of the MDX. There's all sorts of great stuff just to look at when you first step in; open-pore wood, stainless steel speaker covers, contrasting stitching and piping on the seats. It definitely feels classier than MDXs of even the recent past. There are also a lot of nice touches you can't see on camera, like these seats are 16-way adjustable front seats, with nine different massage settings. And there are 27 different interior lighting settings that can be based on the area of the world that you want to set them on. These are details that kind of matter when you're thinking of high-end luxury, but this seems a little bit more accessible. Now, let's talk about the layout of the interior. One of the things on the current MDX that's a big gripe-- for me anyways-- is the two screen setup. The buttons are confusing, and you don't know which screen does what, and then there are a lot of commands you can't get through without some difficulty. This one uses Acura's new 12.3 inch center screen, which is not a touch screen. It uses this touchpad in the center console. And the MDX now has a digital driver display-- so no analog gauges-- and it's also 12.3 inches. And honestly, these are really crisp, clean looking displays that seem relatively easy to use. Now, touchpads are kind of hit and miss-- we'll have to go deeper into this in testing to find out just how well it works-- but I like the way it falls to hand, and I especially like this kind of bridge over the wireless charging pad where you just put your hand. And instead of a phone being stuffed away down in the center console when you're driving, you get out, you get to your destination, boom, your phone's right there. Now, the steering wheel feels pretty good. I can't say much about build quality on a prototype, but this feels nice. It's got a nice chunky rim on it. The diameter of the steering wheel is good. It is a little bit crowded with buttons, but they're all well labeled, and I think I could figure things out pretty easily. What's really important, though, is how much space is in the back, so let's go in the second and third row and see how well an adult fits. So this is the second row of the MDX, and it's pretty nice back here, too. These are really well contoured seats, they recline, and this is a really nice center console for the back seat. You've got the air vents, you've got controls for the heated seats, 12 volt power, 115 volt power, and two USB outlets. This is not a bad place to be, and I'm seated behind my own seating position. I'm 5' 9", and there's plenty of space here for leg room. And now I've wedged myself into the third row. I mean, I'm a little cramped, but this would not be bad for a teenager or a set of kids back here. And even if I'm just cruising down to the grocery store with six of my closest friends, I wouldn't mind sitting back here. And, even though it's the third row, I still get a USB port here and a USB port over there. It's not so bad back here. One of our favorite things about the current MDX is how much cargo space you get. Even with the third row in place there's plenty of storage back here for luggage, and there's a little compartment underneath. Look at that! So much space! Some of the great things about the interior, like the new single screen 12.3 inch setup as opposed to the dual screens from before, all of the nice stitching and piping that contrasts with the seats, really makes things feel a little bit upper class on the interior of this MDX like the old generation didn't really have. And there's also that Type S coming. It's going to be a high horsepower, fun version to drive. I'm not sure if it'll quite compete with the AMGs of the world, but it will certainly up the fun quotient. Now that carry over 3.5 liter V6? That's a strong engine. We like it's performance now, and pair it with that 10-speed automatic transmission and things could get even better. So, when can you get your hands on one? Well, pretty soon actually. This vehicle is going to go on sale in early 2021 as a 2022 Model. And the Type S, Acura says, will go on sale summer of next year. So, there you have it. The all new 2022 Acura MDX prototype-ish. It looks like they've got all the pieces in place to make this an improvement over the old Model and I, for one, really like that interior. It's pretty fresh. [MUSIC PLAYING]

