Vehicle overview

Has that Escalade or Suburban got you down? Perhaps you bought way more SUV than you really need, and now something smaller and sportier is in order.

Or maybe your spouse is nagging you to sell that luxury sport sedan for something more practical. If so, perhaps you're on the hunt for something bigger (but still sporty).

In both cases, the solution to these infomercial-like dilemmas could very well be the 2009 Acura MDX. Although it's not as spacious as seven-passenger crossovers from Ford, GM and Mazda, the three-row MDX does provide more space for passengers and their stuff than any other midsize luxury-branded utility vehicle. At the same time, thanks to a trick all-wheel-drive system and an available adjustable suspension, the MDX delivers impressive handling for those who are being dragged kicking and screaming out of their fun-to-drive sedans and into a family-friendly rig. Fuel economy's not bad either, given its 300-horsepower V6.

If high-tech toys are your game, the MDX is sure to please. Even the base model gets loads of standard equipment, including xenon headlights, tri-zone climate control, Bluetooth and satellite radio. Stepping up to the options packages brings such goodies as voice-activated controls, rear-seat DVD entertainment and an excellent navigation system with Zagat restaurant ratings and real-time traffic. Audiophiles will find the Panasonic/ELS surround-sound system that comes with the Technology and Sport packages a must-buy -- it's one of the best around.

Overall, the 2009 Acura MDX is a well-balanced midsize luxury SUV with solid sporting credentials. And since the MDX offers some of both worlds when it comes to performance and utility, alternatives can fall on both sides of the spectrum. If performance and handling are bigger priorities than family hauling, the BMW X5, Infiniti FX35 and Porsche Cayenne are worth taking a look at. Competitors on the family-friendly side of things include the Buick Enclave, Ford Flex Limited and Mazda CX-9 Grand Touring. The similarly priced Lexus RX 350 is also worth checking out, although it is smaller. But in our opinion, the MDX represents a pretty good middle ground among all these other choices. And -- in keeping with the infomercial theme -- it can be yours for a reasonable price.