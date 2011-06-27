  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(232)
2004 Acura MDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Room for seven passengers or serious amounts of cargo, gutsy V6 engine, well-balanced suspension, top-rated crash test scores, low price.
  • Limited off-road capability, below-average tow rating, ho-hum interior design and materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A somewhat bland but otherwise utterly capable and perfectly useful crossover SUV.

2004 Highlights

A number of interior, exterior and mechanical updates were made for 2004. The V6 engine added slightly more power and is now rated at 265 horsepower and 253 pound-feet of torque. Outside, you'll find a restyled front fascia, new chrome trim, dual exhaust tips, a new wheel design for Touring models, updated headlights and taillights and a rear wing spoiler. The interior now features trendy brushed metal-look trim for the center stack, leather armrests, auto-on/off headlights, new ambient foot lighting and enhanced functionality of the second-row seat for third-row access. Touring models get a new version of the Bose premium audio system and power lumbar support for the driver seat. Finally, safety has been improved on all MDXs with the addition of side curtain airbags and a tire-pressure monitoring system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Acura MDX.

5(86%)
4(11%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
232 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2004 MDX reliable after 100,000
Terry,08/12/2010
I have had my car for 4 years and reached 100,000 miles on it and still a great car to drive and dependable. Only changing the oil and brake pads. No problems with maintenance. This car is amazing while in town or traveling on vacation on the highway. Its an All Weather car also. Forget Toyota or Nissan, Acura has definitely made a quality car to last a long time.
400k miles strong
Jill G.,09/08/2016
Touring AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
This car was the best investment in a car we have ever made. My husband bought it new for me in 2004. I have just hit 401,000 miles. It still has the original engine, but the transmission was replaced about 200k miles. Regular maintenance and an exceptional service department have given this girl of mine the longevity she deserves!! A lot of history and many miles on the road together have made this purchase over 12 years ago a wonderful gift. My next car will be an Acura, likely an RDX, as the new MDX is way out of my price point, and nearly matches what I spent on my first house. I would and have on numbers of occasions, without hesitation recommend buying an Acura to anyone who will listen.
Just hit 170k miles and very reliable
Costa,02/21/2016
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I bought this as a third vehicle (instead of a work truck for my rental properties) with about 160k miles. I have owned it for a little over a year and it just hit 170k miles with no major problems. The original owner maintained it well for it's first 160k miles, as have I for the last 10k miles. I do have to replace the power steering pump soon, the loud whine that seems to be a common problem, but otherwise no problems. I have never owned a car with mileage this high so I have no basis for comparison but I am very happy with the reliability. It also drives great and if the odometer said 50k miles I would believe it. The navigation system seems very modern for a 12 year old car and the leather is in like new condition. We have an Infiniti JX35 with 50k miles and the drivers seat is already more worn than this MDX with 170k miles; they must have used a very high quality/durable leather. The only downsides are no blue tooth in the 2004, I believe 2005 models have blue tooth, and the interior is small for a 3 row SUV (trade off for handling well for a 3 row SUV).
It's the best SUV
Tabasco,10/02/2003
This is the best SUV on the market. Here are my only complaints: The switch for the sunroof is located to the left of the drivers wheel. Passenger can not control the sunroof. The other annoying thing is the clock, located on the radio which most times is not readable. They should either locate it in the instrument cluster or make it bright so I don't need glasses to see the time. It would be nice to make a time button on the Navigation screen.
See all 232 reviews of the 2004 Acura MDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Acura MDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2004 Acura MDX

Used 2004 Acura MDX Overview

The Used 2004 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV. Available styles include Touring AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A), AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

