2003 Acura MDX Review
Pros & Cons
- Room for seven passengers or serious amounts of cargo, gutsy V6 engine, well-balanced suspension, top-rated crash test scores, low price.
- Limited off-road capability, below-average tow rating, ho-hum interior design and materials, might have to pay over sticker to get one.
List Price
$2,500
Edmunds' Expert Review
A somewhat bland but otherwise utterly capable and perfectly useful crossover SUV.
2003 Highlights
Further honing its already quite capable MDX, Acura has made a number of key improvements for 2003. First up is a 20-horsepower boost, giving the MDX a total of 260. To support the increased power, there's a revised five-speed automatic transmission, a new stability control system, a strengthened chassis, a retuned suspension and stronger brakes. Inside, the optional navigation system has gained voice recognition capability, enhanced graphics and expanded database coverage. There's also a tailgate-mounted rearview camera this year that transmits its view to the display screen when the vehicle is put in reverse. Lastly, Acura will be offering an optional DVD-based entertainment system as a factory option.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
andy3631,03/23/2013
I have had my Acura for about 7 years now and I absolutely love it. I bought it with 70,000 miles on it and I currently have 209,000 miles. I have never had any major problems with it. I actually drove about 2000 miles from Chicago to California and it drove great. I hope to have it for another 200,000 miles.
mvegastar,02/21/2012
My husband and I have owned a lot of different makes and models in our time, but we have had the WORST experience with our '03 Acura MDX. We are the 2nd owner of the car, clean carfax report, bought it with 48K miles. Owing it less than 4 yrs, not including regular maint such as oil changes, brakes and tires, we have spent over $15k on repairs! Two transmissions, a motor, a paint job and breaking down on vacations twice to name some if it! This car has been a nightmare and Acura could care less since we bought it used. When reading other reviews, the transmission is clearly a problem, but has there been a recall? Nope. I hope sharing our experience will help others avoid the same pain
rquigley1,01/14/2012
I was the 2nd owner. Bought in 4 years ago with 100k on the odometer. Super reliable. Changed timing belt at 140k and follow the service recommendations. I do all my own work from fluids to plugs etc. Read some posts about a tranny shift problem and noticed a little hesitation around 170k. I did a triple flush of the AT fluid and care is running just fine. I expect to get it to 200k and then buy the current body style acura. Only real problem is a hum in the stereo and loud whine in the rear dvd system after about an hour of operation. For the money- a super car.
logun,05/17/2012
Bought this SUV for my wife in late 2009 early 2010, with 74,500 miles on it. We've put 23,000 miles on it (+ or -). We've had it dealer maintained as it was from the previous owner (we r 2nd owner). We've made sure to maintain the transmission (both frnt & rear diffs as well) as AWD or 4 x 4 vehicles require this otherwise it breaks. We have replaced shocks, struts, motor mounts, window regulator & a tensioner set. The pwr steering does quit when we hit a large puddle till the belt dries (within a few sec.) Otherwise it's been a great vehicle. She even runs low to mid grade octane gas without issue.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5750 rpm
Safety
