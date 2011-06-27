  1. Home
2003 Acura MDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Room for seven passengers or serious amounts of cargo, gutsy V6 engine, well-balanced suspension, top-rated crash test scores, low price.
  • Limited off-road capability, below-average tow rating, ho-hum interior design and materials, might have to pay over sticker to get one.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A somewhat bland but otherwise utterly capable and perfectly useful crossover SUV.

2003 Highlights

Further honing its already quite capable MDX, Acura has made a number of key improvements for 2003. First up is a 20-horsepower boost, giving the MDX a total of 260. To support the increased power, there's a revised five-speed automatic transmission, a new stability control system, a strengthened chassis, a retuned suspension and stronger brakes. Inside, the optional navigation system has gained voice recognition capability, enhanced graphics and expanded database coverage. There's also a tailgate-mounted rearview camera this year that transmits its view to the display screen when the vehicle is put in reverse. Lastly, Acura will be offering an optional DVD-based entertainment system as a factory option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Acura MDX.

5(79%)
4(14%)
3(4%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
300 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 300 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my MDX
andy3631,03/23/2013
I have had my Acura for about 7 years now and I absolutely love it. I bought it with 70,000 miles on it and I currently have 209,000 miles. I have never had any major problems with it. I actually drove about 2000 miles from Chicago to California and it drove great. I hope to have it for another 200,000 miles.
Thinking of an '03 Acura MDX? Run Away!!!!!!
mvegastar,02/21/2012
My husband and I have owned a lot of different makes and models in our time, but we have had the WORST experience with our '03 Acura MDX. We are the 2nd owner of the car, clean carfax report, bought it with 48K miles. Owing it less than 4 yrs, not including regular maint such as oil changes, brakes and tires, we have spent over $15k on repairs! Two transmissions, a motor, a paint job and breaking down on vacations twice to name some if it! This car has been a nightmare and Acura could care less since we bought it used. When reading other reviews, the transmission is clearly a problem, but has there been a recall? Nope. I hope sharing our experience will help others avoid the same pain
Keeps on going
rquigley1,01/14/2012
I was the 2nd owner. Bought in 4 years ago with 100k on the odometer. Super reliable. Changed timing belt at 140k and follow the service recommendations. I do all my own work from fluids to plugs etc. Read some posts about a tranny shift problem and noticed a little hesitation around 170k. I did a triple flush of the AT fluid and care is running just fine. I expect to get it to 200k and then buy the current body style acura. Only real problem is a hum in the stereo and loud whine in the rear dvd system after about an hour of operation. For the money- a super car.
2 yr 3 month ownership (happy)
logun,05/17/2012
Bought this SUV for my wife in late 2009 early 2010, with 74,500 miles on it. We've put 23,000 miles on it (+ or -). We've had it dealer maintained as it was from the previous owner (we r 2nd owner). We've made sure to maintain the transmission (both frnt & rear diffs as well) as AWD or 4 x 4 vehicles require this otherwise it breaks. We have replaced shocks, struts, motor mounts, window regulator & a tensioner set. The pwr steering does quit when we hit a large puddle till the belt dries (within a few sec.) Otherwise it's been a great vehicle. She even runs low to mid grade octane gas without issue.
See all 300 reviews of the 2003 Acura MDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5750 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
260 hp @ 5750 rpm
See all Used 2003 Acura MDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2003 Acura MDX

Used 2003 Acura MDX Overview

The Used 2003 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV. Available styles include Touring AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Acura MDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Acura MDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Acura MDX Touring is priced between $2,500 and$2,500 with odometer readings between 182497 and182497 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 2003 Acura MDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Acura MDX for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 MDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,500 and mileage as low as 182497 miles.

Can't find a used 2003 Acura MDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura MDX for sale

Find a used Acura for sale

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura MDX for sale

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Acura MDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

