Vehicle overview

The Acura brand is typically the purveyor of sensible luxury cars with strong value and copious features. You buy an Acura because it's reliable and well-made; ultimate brand cachet isn't as important. That mindset also applies to the 2011 Acura MDX, but in this case the MDX also happens to be one of the most luxurious and fun-to-drive midsize luxury crossover SUVs in its class.

Much of the fun-to-drive quality relates to Acura's so-called "Super Handling" all-wheel-drive system (SH-AWD). By proportioning power automatically to the outside wheels during cornering, the system helps make the MDX feel more agile and happier in the corners. Finally, well-controlled body roll and communicative steering contribute to a responsive crossover that drives much smaller than it is.

Inside, the MDX has a cabin that matches Acura's RL flagship for quality and certainly all of its similarly priced SUV competitors. Wood trim, soft-touch materials and high-quality switchgear create a luxurious ambience. As for features, even the base MDX comes with a wealth of standard equipment, and the three available option packages up the luxury and convenience quotient even further. If there's any point of contention, it's that the center stack is awash with buttons, though they prove to be intuitive once you know where everything is.

For the money, the 2011 Acura MDX makes a lot of sense. True, vehicles like the 2011 Buick Enclave and 2011 Ford Flex are roomier, but the Acura is certainly a more high-end item. The 2011 BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz ML-Class are smaller and more expensive, the Infiniti FX is considerably smaller, the 2011 Land Rover LR4 is thirstier and more expensive, and the 2011 Lexus RX 350 lacks a third-row seat. All certainly have benefits of their own, but when it comes to being both sensible and desirable, the Acura MDX is second-to-none.