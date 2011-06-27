  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura MDX
  4. Used 2011 Acura MDX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(55)
Appraise this car

2011 Acura MDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable handling
  • user-friendly high-tech features
  • powerful engine with decent fuel economy
  • finely crafted interior
  • relatively large third-row seat.
  • Not as much interior space as some rivals
  • button-happy control layout.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Acura MDX for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$9,000 - $14,301
Used MDX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Both sensible and desirable, the 2011 Acura MDX is a standout for its brand and its class. Definitely a top pick.

Vehicle overview

The Acura brand is typically the purveyor of sensible luxury cars with strong value and copious features. You buy an Acura because it's reliable and well-made; ultimate brand cachet isn't as important. That mindset also applies to the 2011 Acura MDX, but in this case the MDX also happens to be one of the most luxurious and fun-to-drive midsize luxury crossover SUVs in its class.

Much of the fun-to-drive quality relates to Acura's so-called "Super Handling" all-wheel-drive system (SH-AWD). By proportioning power automatically to the outside wheels during cornering, the system helps make the MDX feel more agile and happier in the corners. Finally, well-controlled body roll and communicative steering contribute to a responsive crossover that drives much smaller than it is.

Inside, the MDX has a cabin that matches Acura's RL flagship for quality and certainly all of its similarly priced SUV competitors. Wood trim, soft-touch materials and high-quality switchgear create a luxurious ambience. As for features, even the base MDX comes with a wealth of standard equipment, and the three available option packages up the luxury and convenience quotient even further. If there's any point of contention, it's that the center stack is awash with buttons, though they prove to be intuitive once you know where everything is.

For the money, the 2011 Acura MDX makes a lot of sense. True, vehicles like the 2011 Buick Enclave and 2011 Ford Flex are roomier, but the Acura is certainly a more high-end item. The 2011 BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz ML-Class are smaller and more expensive, the Infiniti FX is considerably smaller, the 2011 Land Rover LR4 is thirstier and more expensive, and the 2011 Lexus RX 350 lacks a third-row seat. All certainly have benefits of their own, but when it comes to being both sensible and desirable, the Acura MDX is second-to-none.

2011 Acura MDX models

The 2011 Acura MDX is available in one trim level. Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlamps, foglamps, a power liftgate, a sunroof, privacy glass, heated eight-way power front seats, two-way adjustable driver lumbar, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and an eight-speaker sound system with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The Technology package adds a multiview parking camera, GPS-linked and solar-sensing climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, voice controls and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system with digital music storage and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Advance package includes all Technology items and adds 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot warning system, the Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), auto-leveling headlamps, a sport steering wheel and ventilated front seats. The Entertainment package, which can be added to the Technology or Advanced packages, adds a rear-seat entertainment system and heated second-row seats.

2011 Highlights

The Acura MDX is unchanged for 2011.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Acura MDX is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 300 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and Acura's "Super-Handling" all-wheel-drive system are standard.

In Edmunds performance testing, the MDX went from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined. When properly equipped, the MDX's maximum towing capacity is 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2011 Acura MDX includes antilock disc brakes with brake assist, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and stability control with a stabilizing feature for trailer towing. The optional CMBS, by monitoring following distance and rate of closure, alerts the driver if a collision seems probable via visual and auditory warnings. If a collision is imminent, the system can automatically apply hard braking and cinch up the front seatbelts.

In Edmunds brake testing, the MDX came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet -- a solid distance for this type of vehicle. The MDX has not yet been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash tests. According to 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 ratings) the Acura MDX earned a top five-star rating in all of the frontal-impact and side-impact tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave a top score of "Good" to the same vehicle for occupant protection in frontal offset and side-impact crashes.

Driving

For a three-row SUV, the 2011 Acura MDX does a fine job of acting as if it's not one. On curvy roads, the MDX is an eager partner thanks to the "Super-Handling" all-wheel drive. There's a sensation of torque shifting from wheel to wheel as needed during hard cornering, cluing the driver into the magic behind the electronic curtain, but it all happens so effectively that the result is encouraging rather than distracting. Equipped with the Advance package, the MDX's active dampers soak up the bumps when necessary and firm up when the pace quickens. The MDX is truly one of the most rewarding luxury crossovers to drive.

Acceleration from the 3.7-liter V6 is a shade soft until the tach needle climbs into the midrange, at which point the engine pulls with enthusiasm. The MDX's six-speed automatic transmission upshifts smoothly and quickly downshifts when the throttle is prodded.

Interior

The MDX's cabin is a technology-lover's dream. Even the base model has its share of electronic toys, and the Technology and Advance packages add even more. Best of all, they are easy to use thanks to the use of not only buttons but also a multipurpose knob and voice commands. Basically, you can do things the way you prefer. The Panasonic/ELS surround-sound system is one of the best, as is the navigation system.

The MDX is pretty spacious for a three-row midsize luxury crossover SUV. An adult can fit in the third row for a short journey, although the rearmost seats are better suited for kids. If you want legitimate room for adults, the Buick Enclave or Ford Flex are better choices. A total of 83.5 cubic feet of cargo space is available with the second and third rows folded, which is also above average for a midsize luxury crossover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Acura MDX.

5(56%)
4(22%)
3(15%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.3
55 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best value
kris2,09/02/2011
Needed a sooner than expected replacement after my 2005 X5 3.0 got totalled. After looking at 2012 X5, 2011 Q7 and 2011 MDX I ended up purchasing the MDX and I am not disappointed. In terms of performance I did not feel it a lot different than the X5. Torque felt low but there is enough power when you need and the brakes feel good. Been getting 17 mpg in mixed driving with 60-70% city using premium. Kids like the third row though the access is difficult like all third row SUVs. Seats are comfortable and provide support. You will get used to the power tailgate and backup camera in no time. Got the roof rails (should have been standard) so it looks like an SUV and I like the look.
WOW!!!
becca00,05/11/2011
This is my second Acura (first was a 2010 TL Tech). I fell in love with Acura after my first one, this one is even better. I came out of a 2007 Suburban into the TL. Great for me but my kids (boys, 16 & 12) didn't have as much room as they would have liked in the back seat. So.. traded it for the MDX. This is, by far, the BEST SUV in it's class. I wake up everyday and cannot WAIT to drive it! Somewhere, anywhere, I don't care as long as I'm driving. I live on a curvy, hilly road and this car handles like a sports car (I have a MINI S too, so I know). Handling, braking, steering, interior, exterior- all perfect. Only one thing... just a LITTLE too much road noise. Still the best!!!
Best 7 Seater Luxury SUV
ploftis,08/02/2011
We've had the MDX for about 2000 miles now and absolutely love it. It's extremely comfortable and has a very smooth ride which is balanced with excellent handling for something so large. Power is always there, but shines with highway passing which is exceptional Looks beautiful inside and out and has the most comforable interior I've even been in. The controls take some getting used to but once you do that, the technology is excellent.
Heated Seats
janetrich,09/28/2011
I purchased the 2011 MDX in August and simply love the SUV. I have always owned a Honda and wanted to own the luxury line of Acura. I love the car but since I drove it out of the dealership I have had problems with the drivers side heated seat (back rest). It feels like it is always on. I have taken it back to the dealers and they ran tests on it but insist that it is fine. But my back always sweats. They will not do anything about it but have told me that other people have brought in their MDX saying the same thing, that the back of the seat feels like it is always heated. Does anyone else have this problem? Maybe if enough people complain they will issue a recall.
See all 55 reviews of the 2011 Acura MDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2011 Acura MDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Acura MDX

Used 2011 Acura MDX Overview

The Used 2011 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Acura MDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Acura MDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Acura MDX Base is priced between $9,876 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 81979 and194912 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Acura MDX Technology Package is priced between $9,000 and$14,301 with odometer readings between 97000 and205048 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Acura MDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Acura MDX for sale near. There are currently 12 used and CPO 2011 MDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,000 and mileage as low as 81979 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Acura MDX.

Can't find a used 2011 Acura MDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura MDX for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,125.

Find a used Acura for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $12,047.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura MDX for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,620.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,603.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Acura MDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura MDX lease specials

Related Used 2011 Acura MDX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles