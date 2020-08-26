Used 2008 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me
2,493 listings
- 129,112 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$2,628 Below Market
- 179,523 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,434
- 181,788 miles
$5,907$1,197 Below Market
- 102,924 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$8,995$1,707 Below Market
- 129,665 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999
- 111,574 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,250$1,947 Below Market
- 152,276 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495$824 Below Market
- 86,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900$649 Below Market
- 148,463 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$477 Below Market
- 141,555 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,800$311 Below Market
- 118,195 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,981$1,092 Below Market
- 100,072 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995$474 Below Market
- certified
2008 Acura MDX127,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,999$680 Below Market
- 141,554 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$8,800$311 Below Market
- 105,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,500$690 Below Market
- 134,532 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,999
- 152,516 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,987$202 Below Market
- 130,474 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,795
Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX
Read recent reviews for the Acura MDX
Write a reviewSee all 130 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.6130 Reviews
Report abuse
marko221,03/02/2011
During the recent snowstorm we received at Lake Tahoe, our MDX simply blew past everyone installing chains and kept up with the 4x4 rigs with the huge mud/snow tires and lift kits. Even on icy surfaces, we held our traction. The OEM Bridgestones have 5/32" tread left but the power distribution to the fronts, rears, or left or right was incredible! It can be monitored on the computer within the dash. My confidence kept building during our 3-hour commute up the mountain. A hazard warning blipped on and off when I intentionally tried to "drift" the vehicle on an icy patch at the gas station. Note to all: the commercials regarding the SH-AWD are fact!
