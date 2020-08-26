Used 2008 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

Elite Acura - Maple Shade / New Jersey

This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. This Acura MDX is equipped with AWD for improved handling. Whether you're faced with inclement weather or just out enjoying the twisting back road, you'll have the grip of AWD on your side. A Acura with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This MDX was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2008 Acura MDX: The 2008 Acura MDX is sporty enough to make most drivers forget they are behind the wheel of a seven-passenger truckster while still being convenient to use for family and household activities. The lavish attention to detail will leave you feeling as if you'll never need a luxury sedan again. Interesting features of this model are 300-horsepower V6, super handling all-wheel drive, and luxury coupled with reliability.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HNYD282X8H508969

Stock: 8H508969

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-27-2020