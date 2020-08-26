Used 2008 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

2,493 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
MDX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,493 listings
  • 2008 Acura MDX in White
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    129,112 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $2,628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Purple
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    179,523 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,434

    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Gray
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    181,788 miles

    $5,907

    $1,197 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Silver
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    102,924 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $1,707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in White
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    129,665 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Black
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    111,574 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,250

    $1,947 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Black
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    152,276 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,495

    $824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Silver
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    86,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,900

    $649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Black
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    148,463 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    $477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    141,555 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,800

    $311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Gray
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    118,195 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,981

    $1,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Black
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    100,072 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Silver
    certified

    2008 Acura MDX

    127,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,999

    $680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Light Blue
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    141,554 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $8,800

    $311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Light Brown
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    105,289 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,500

    $690 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    134,532 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in White
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    152,516 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,987

    $202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Acura MDX in Silver
    used

    2008 Acura MDX

    130,474 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,795

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Acura MDX searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,493 listings
  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura MDX
  4. Used 2008 Acura MDX

Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX

Read recent reviews for the Acura MDX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6130 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 130 reviews
  • 5
    (74%)
  • 4
    (20%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (4%)
SH-AWD Will Make Everything Better
marko221,03/02/2011
During the recent snowstorm we received at Lake Tahoe, our MDX simply blew past everyone installing chains and kept up with the 4x4 rigs with the huge mud/snow tires and lift kits. Even on icy surfaces, we held our traction. The OEM Bridgestones have 5/32" tread left but the power distribution to the fronts, rears, or left or right was incredible! It can be monitored on the computer within the dash. My confidence kept building during our 3-hour commute up the mountain. A hazard warning blipped on and off when I intentionally tried to "drift" the vehicle on an icy patch at the gas station. Note to all: the commercials regarding the SH-AWD are fact!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Acura
MDX
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Acura MDX info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings