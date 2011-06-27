  1. Home
2005 Acura MDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Room for seven passengers or serious amounts of cargo, gutsy V6 engine, well-balanced suspension, top-rated crash test scores.
  • Limited off-road capability, below-average tow rating, ho-hum interior design and materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A somewhat bland but otherwise utterly capable and perfectly useful crossover SUV.

2005 Highlights

This year the MDX receives standard XM Satellite Radio, a Bluetooth hands-free cell phone interface on Touring models, a larger fuel tank and an enhanced stability control system. The optional rear entertainment system now includes an in-dash six-disc CD changer, and the navigation system has an enhanced database. MDXs with navigation also include the OnStar communications system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Acura MDX.

5(82%)
4(12%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
207 reviews
See all 207 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Yes , the transmission is a problem
Kevin M,09/04/2015
Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
Very good Suv. Love the AWD. Felt safe going down the road, it feels like driving a tank. But, the transmission failed at 160000 and we were left stranded on the side of the road. Also, some other little issues. Used regular gas. It did a good job towing. We finally did trade it in at 200000 miles and Lindsay Acura Cols. Gave us 5000 for it. It had a lot of bumps and bruises on it from towing and parking lots. Overall a good suv if Honda would solve the transmission problems that the MDX has.
'05 MDX
mdxer,08/07/2010
Replacing Cadillac Eldorado and more than happy with the change. The MDX had 82,000 miles when I got it, 97,000 six months later without any trouble, except with an a/c vent cover. Early on I had the opportunity to drive for several hours in a blizzard with complete confidence. I have also had it on unimproved old logging roads with equal confidence. I would not take it where I would take a 4Runner, but I prefer cabin comforts. The cabin is awesome and the toys are awesome. Front seats are 5 star. This is my favorite car ever. I installed after market transmission and power steering filters as a precaution. The tranny's are suspect. I drive in D4 around town and D5 only over 60 mph.
Love my Acura!
cfischer15,05/20/2015
Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I am the original owner of my 2005 Acura MDX. Love my car! I have owned this car for over 10 years with no problems. The only thing has been the electric door locks that needed the actuator replaced. Other than that issue, this car is so reliable and comfortable to drive. Love my Acura!
Lots of mechanical issues
MHirt1,05/16/2015
Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
I am the original owner of my 2005 MDX, and currently have about 130,000 miles on the car. We have had many mechanical issues with this car, including: - failed torque converter at about 55,000 miles - failed transmission cooler at about 85,000 miles which caused intermingling of transmission and radiator fluids - not good - failed electrical harness unit - had to wait to get one from Germany! - numerous suspension issues - rust appearing on front of hood and in all four wheel wells starting at around 100,000 miles Even my 15-year old Saab has had far fewer, and less expensive, mechanical issues. I am not sure whether I will buy another MDX.
See all 207 reviews of the 2005 Acura MDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2005 Acura MDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2005 Acura MDX

Used 2005 Acura MDX Overview

The Used 2005 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV. Available styles include Touring AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav and Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A), AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Touring AWD 4dr SUV w/Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Acura MDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Acura MDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring is priced between $5,885 and$5,885 with odometer readings between 164171 and164171 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Acura MDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Acura MDX for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 MDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,885 and mileage as low as 164171 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Acura MDX.

Can't find a used 2005 Acura MDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura MDX for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,361.

Find a used Acura for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,208.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura MDX for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,896.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,964.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Acura MDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

