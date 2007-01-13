Used 2007 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

2,493 listings
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Gray
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    183,736 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,500

    $2,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    140,168 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,999

    $1,009 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Silver
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    178,726 miles
    2 Accidents, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,988

    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Gray
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    135,265 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,795

    $857 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Black
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    164,093 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,499

    $552 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Black
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    158,610 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,387

    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Black
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    167,277 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,552

    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in White
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    183,118 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $902 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Dark Green
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    166,004 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,997

    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in White
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    140,274 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Black
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    106,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Black
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    67,315 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    90,988 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    $314 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Gray
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    137,015 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,000

    $587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Black
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    162,593 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    187,247 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    $349 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Gray
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    186,926 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,997

    $364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Acura MDX in Gray
    used

    2007 Acura MDX

    184,185 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    $355 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7188 Reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (15%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Best in Class!
Tony,01/13/2007
Wife and I were in market for vehicle with 3rd row of seating. We don't like the large truck-like SUVs and also do not like minivans. We decided to look into the luxury SUV segment and narrowed our choices to the BMW X5, Volvo XC90, LandRover LR3, and the Acura MDX. After test driving all and reviewing the numbers, the MDX was the obvious choice. Unbelievable extras for the money. When compared with these other luxury SUVs, I would have had to pay around $60K to get the same amount of features. Acura navigation currently head and shoulders above competition. Love the combination of luxury, utility, and convenience.
Report abuse
