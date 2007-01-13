Used 2007 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 183,736 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,500$2,018 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28217H530860
Stock: R6987T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 140,168 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,999$1,009 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Acura MDX 4dr 4WD 4dr Tech Pkg features a 3.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Teal with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28367H538641
Stock: YC-538641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 178,726 miles2 Accidents, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,988
Roger Beasley Mazda Georgetown - Georgetown / Texas
Here's a great deal on a 2007 Acura MDX! A premium SUV seating as many as 7 occupants with ease! It includes heated seats, leather upholstery, automatic temperature control, and the power moon roof opens up the cabin to the natural environment. A 3.7 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 5 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are knowledgeable and professional. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28427H502924
Stock: G5077C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 135,265 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,795$857 Below Market
Hedberg Solomon Auto Sales - Bountiful / Utah
FRESH TRADE IN-CLEAN TITLE-CARFAX GUARANTEED AWD HEATED LEATHER SEATS MOONROOF DVD LOADED- JUST SERVICED AND IN GREAT CONDITION-CALL OR TEXT JASON- 801-580-8081
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD288X7H523135
Stock: js23135
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,093 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,499$552 Below Market
Phoenix Motors - Raleigh / North Carolina
Freshly redesigned for 2007, the Acura MDX is a luxury SUV built with enthusiasts in mind. The 2007 Acura MDX is a midsize luxury crossover SUV. Only one trim level is available. All MDXs come equipped with 18-inch wheels, xenon HID headlights, a moonroof, power and heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, cruise control and an audio system with a six-disc CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary input jack. The Technology package adds a navigation system with voice recognition and real-time traffic, a surround-sound audio system, a rearview camera and solar-sensing climate control. The 2007 Acura MDX is no slouch when it comes to safety. Standard safety equipment includes front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front head restraints, stability control with a stabilizing feature for trailering, a tire-pressure monitoring system and antilock disc brakes with brake assist.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28347H540419
Stock: 2518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 158,610 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,387
Bloomington Acura - Bloomington / Minnesota
Tech/Entertainment Pkg trim, Formal Black exterior and Ebony interior. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Aluminum Wheels, AWD, IIHS Top Safety Pick. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! VALUE STATEMENT: BEST DEAL IN TOWN! Our vehicles are SAFETY inspected. Minor repairs are completed to ensure a safe mode of transportation for a fair budget. Priced to sell, all vehicles are clearly marked. Only available for a short period of time before they are liquidated. Sold 100% AS-IS. Want a second opinion? All vehicles are available for you to take to your mechanic, we encourage it! Carfax, safety inspection, and reconditioning repair orders available for your viewing. Not eligible for warranty or exchange policy. Not eligible for Luther Advantage. DONT WAIT. Call us TODAY at 952-881-6200. *Financing available on SELECT vehicles*. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $45,700*. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, DVD, Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof Acura Tech/Entertainment Pkg with Formal Black exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 300 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted SUV Under $45,000. Edmunds.com's review says Re-imagined as a sleek blend of family hauler and performance machine, the Acura MDX is miles ahead of its predecessor; enthusiasts will love it, and it's still able to comfortably manage both kids and groceries following a weekend trek to Trader Joe's.. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. WHO WE ARE: Bloomington Acura offers competitive pricing on our New and Pre-owned vehicles. Our service and parts departments are open early, late and even on Saturdays. We also carry 40 service loaners for your convenience. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28497H541123
Stock: W62381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,277 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,552
AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Katy 's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2007 Acura MDX with 167,277mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Acura MDX defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication.Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find.More information about the 2007 Acura MDX:The Acura MDX routinely wins SUV comparisons for good reasons, and the redesigned 2007 model is no exception. It is sporty enough to make most drivers forget that are behind the wheel of a seven-passenger familymobile. Paired with its Nurburgring-tested ride are features that make the MDX convenient to use for family and household activities. Plus the lavish attention to details will leave you feeling as if you'll never need a luxury sedan again.Interesting features of this model are luxury coupled with reliability., super handling all-wheel drive, and 300-horespower V6 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28227H515705
Stock: 7H515705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 183,118 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$6,995$902 Below Market
Randy Cavender Motorcars - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28837H526085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 166,004 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,997
Bloomington Acura - Bloomington / Minnesota
: Aberdeen Green Metallic exterior and Ebony interior, MDX trim. Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Alloy Wheels, AWD, IIHS Top Safety Pick. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE: The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US?: Bloomington Acura offers competitive pricing on our New and Pre-owned vehicles. Our service and parts departments are open early, late and even on Saturdays. We also carry 40 service loaners for your convenience. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Re-imagined as a sleek blend of family hauler and performance machine, the Acura MDX is miles ahead of its predecessor; enthusiasts will love it, and it's still able to comfortably manage both kids and groceries following a weekend trek to Trader Joe's. -Edmunds.com. Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted SUV Under $45,000. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28247H507055
Stock: P62337A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999
Allen Automotive - Merriam / Kansas
Call or Text Brad for details at 913-638-3858. **WE FINANCE AND WE LOVE TRADE INS** WE BUY CARS OUT RIGHT**WITHOUT TRADING ~A GREAT PLACE TO BUY A CAR~ If you are not on our website please go to www.allenautokc.com for more photos and a free Carfax on all our cars. We also have a Great Service Department that can help you save thousands of dollars in the future. If you buy a car here we put you into our system and you automatically get all your service work done on any vehicle you own at ONLY $65 per hour. You also get discounts on Body Work Detail Interior Upholstery work Tint Dent Removal Tires and more. CELEBRATING OUR 10TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28347H537570
Stock: AA2007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
BRAND NEW TIRES NICE S-U-V MUST SEE MOSTLY HIGHWAY MILES WE TRADE OVER 500 USED CARS IN STOCK SEE ARTHE WEB AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28407H530463
Stock: 530463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995
Inline Auto Sales - Fuquay-Varina / North Carolina
3RD ROW ENTERTAINMENT SUNROOF NAVIGATION BACKUP CAMERA
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28877H528390
Stock: 528390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,988 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999$314 Below Market
Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Olathe / Kansas
Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep...Where we treat our customers like family. Please call to check for availability and we will have the vehicle pulled up for you. You can view all of our inventory at www.olathedcj.com . How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Want more room? Want more style? This Acura MDX is the vehicle for you. Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. More information about the 2007 Acura MDX: The Acura MDX routinely wins SUV comparisons for good reasons, and the redesigned 2007 model is no exception. It is sporty enough to make most drivers forget that are behind the wheel of a seven-passenger familymobile. Paired with its Nurburgring-tested ride are features that make the MDX convenient to use for family and household activities. Plus the lavish attention to details will leave you feeling as if you'll never need a luxury sedan again. This model sets itself apart with luxury coupled with reliability., super handling all-wheel drive, and 300-horespower V6 At Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, we are proud to offer a high quality selection of pre-owned vehicles from many major auto manufacturers at competitive prices. Please call to verify availability and we can have the vehicle pulled up for you. We are located just northeast of I-35 and 119th Street in Olathe, Kansas at 15500 W. 117th St, Olathe, KS 66062. We look forward to working with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28267H522124
Stock: LD604028B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 137,015 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,000$587 Below Market
The Car Exchange - Virginia Beach / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28877H519043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,593 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
For sale today is a 2007 Acura MDX AWD with the 3.7L V6 engine and automatic transmission heated leather interior tow package and alloy wheels
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28267H503590
Stock: 24779a
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,247 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999$349 Below Market
H1 Auto Group - Roseville / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28507H520752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 186,926 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,997$364 Below Market
Toyota Bountiful - Bountiful / Utah
*EQUIPPED WITH :* NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF, LEATHER SEATS, FOG LAMPS, 3RD ROW SEAT, KEYLESS ENTRY.*TOTAL RECONDITIONING:* We put $143 worth of serviced items into Stock# 7H513309 including Performed Used Car Vehicle Inspection, and Performed State Emission Test.This amazing 2007 Acura MDX 3.7L is priced below KBB Market Value!Toyota Bountiful proudly serves Bountiful, Salt Lake City & Farmington, UT area Pre-Owned shoppers.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:* This Acura MDX Includes, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Multi-zone Climate Control, Homelink System, Satellite Radio, Anti Theft System, Aftermarket Anti Theft System, Memory Seats, Outside Temperature Gauge, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player along with Automatic Climate Control, Rear Heat / AC, Power Drivers Seat, Overhead Console, Power Moonroof, Air Conditioning, Rear Reading Lamps, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Rear Seat Center Armrest, Split Folding Rear Seat, Reading Light(s), Center Arm Rest, Rear Window Defroster, Vanity Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, HID Headlamps, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Overhead airbag, Head Restraints, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Anti-Lock Brakes, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 22.0 highway, 17.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*CONTACT US:*Call (888) 470-9126 or stop by Toyota Bountiful located at 2380 S Hwy 89.Delivery to door for Test Drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28537H513309
Stock: 7H513309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 184,185 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,990$355 Below Market
Skyline Motors - Louisville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD28407H547988
Certified Pre-Owned: No
