Used 2007 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Katy - Katy / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Katy 's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2007 Acura MDX with 167,277mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Acura MDX defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication.Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find.More information about the 2007 Acura MDX:The Acura MDX routinely wins SUV comparisons for good reasons, and the redesigned 2007 model is no exception. It is sporty enough to make most drivers forget that are behind the wheel of a seven-passenger familymobile. Paired with its Nurburgring-tested ride are features that make the MDX convenient to use for family and household activities. Plus the lavish attention to details will leave you feeling as if you'll never need a luxury sedan again.Interesting features of this model are luxury coupled with reliability., super handling all-wheel drive, and 300-horespower V6 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HNYD28227H515705

Stock: 7H515705

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020