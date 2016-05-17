Used 2015 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

2,493 listings
MDX Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    57,192 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,385

    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    91,084 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,300

    $2,678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX Technology Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Acura MDX Technology Package

    117,702 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $17,491

    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    92,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,950

    $1,918 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2015 Acura MDX Technology Package

    110,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,450

    $1,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    93,584 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Taxi
    Great Deal

    $15,495

    $1,670 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    56,114 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,555

    $1,680 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Acura MDX

    70,396 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,298

    $2,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    71,415 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,950

    $1,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    104,663 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,842

    $1,740 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    129,820 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,998

    $1,092 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    84,053 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $18,995

    $1,339 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    102,359 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Taxi
    Good Deal

    $18,699

    $1,134 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2015 Acura MDX Technology Package

    82,804 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $19,939

    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    72,856 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,419

    $1,191 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    42,023 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,297

    $812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    103,750 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,395

    $327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Acura MDX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Acura MDX

    117,205 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,371

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX

Read recent reviews for the Acura MDX
Overall Consumer Rating
3.661 Reviews
See all 61 reviews
  • 5
    (33%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (15%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Bad Transmission
Diane,05/17/2016
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
I bought a used 2015 Acura MDX. You can feel the transmission changing with every gear. At slow speeds the car feels like it is missing. Took to dealer and software was updated but still same problem. Returned to dealer and was told it had an adaptable transmission and to drive it until it got used to the way I drove. I have driven it about 2,000 miles and still the same problem. Very disappointed as I thought Acura was a great car. Has anyone else had this problem?
Report abuse
