Used 2015 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

- 57,192 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,385
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, Very Nice, GREAT MILES 57,192! EPA 27 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! White Diamond Pearl exterior and Parchment interior. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless Start. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release. Acura Tech Pkg with White Diamond Pearl exterior and Parchment interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6200 RPM*. Maintenance Up To Date, CARFAX Certified One Owner, Very Clean Vehicle! Great color! Local Trade-in!EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYBlind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. Edmunds.com's review says The 2015 Acura MDX is a top pick for a three-row luxury crossover, offering abundant refinement, luxury and comfort at a relatively reasonable price..WHY BUY FROM USOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H47FB017764
Stock: UB017764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 91,084 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,300$2,678 Below Market
Jim Browne Chevrolet - Tampa / Florida
This Acura is backed by a NATIONWIDE LIFETIME WARRANTY!! It comes equipped with ALLOY WHEELS * AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION * BACKUP / REVERSE / REAR VISION CAMERA * BLUETOOTH * LEATHER SEATS * POWER EQUIPMENT * POWER SEAT / SEATS * SUNROOF / MOONROOF / ROOF * HEATED SEATS and MORE! * You will love your experience shopping with us! Our prices are very competitive. We don't charge a $2,000 Reconditioning Fee that a lot of places charge. We make financing in-house simple, as we work with over 20 Different Local and National Lenders! You can get Pre-Approved before you even come in! Check it out at JIMBROWNECHEVY.COM ! Price does not include tax , tag, title, $999.95 dealer fee and $249.95 Electronic registration filing fee. These charges represent cost and profit to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning, and adjusting vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale. Price does not include dealer added accessories and Lift kits. Pricing is for In Stock Units. By submitting my cell phone number to Jim Browne Chevrolet, I agree to receive text messages and phone calls. I understand that my consent to be contacted is not a requirement to purchase products and services. I am able to Opt-out at any time. Only qualifying vehicles come with Nationwide Lifetime Warranty. See dealer for Exclusions and details.. The features and options listed may not apply to this specific vehicle. Tax, title, license (unless itemized above) are extra. *NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS ** We pride ourselves in service the ENTIRE Tampa Bay Area including Tampa, Wesley Chapel, South Tampa, Zephyrhills, Bradenton, Spring Hill, Clearwater, Palm Harbor, St Petersburg, Land O Lakes and MORE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H8XFB002050
Stock: D029080B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 117,702 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$17,491
Mac Haik Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! White Diamond Pearl exterior and Parchment interior, Tech Pkg trim. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate. Acura Tech Pkg with White Diamond Pearl exterior and Parchment interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 290 HP at 6200 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com explains "The 2015 Acura MDX is a top pick for a three-row luxury crossover, offering abundant refinement, luxury and comfort at a relatively reasonable price.". PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: At Mac Haik Chevrolet, we believe in customer satisfaction and try to make it our mission that each and every shopper is happy with our service. Our vehicles come with a warranty and an auto-check certified history. Chevrolet drivers in Houston and those near Katy have made the drive to Mac Haik Chevrolet again and again. Visit us now and experience our top-class customer service yourself! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX Technology Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD3H49FB002404
Stock: 210101A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 92,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,950$1,918 Below Market
BMW of Mamaroneck - Mamaroneck / New York
**3rd row seats: split-bench**SiriusXM**Blind Spot Sensor** Exterior Parking Camera Rear**Heads-Up Display**Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats**Heated front/rear seats**Navigation System**Power moonroof**Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 18/27 City/Highway MPG Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, 4.25 Axle Ratio, Heated & Ventilated Front Sport Seats, Perforated Milano Premium Leather Seating Surfaces, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/V remote, Adaptive suspension, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Entertainment system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ventilated front seats, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Blind Spot Sensor, Heads-Up Display, Lane Departure Warning System, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Premium audio system: Acura/ELS Studio, Exterior Parking Camera Rear Front Heated Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H82FB003399
Stock: B003399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 110,496 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,450$1,519 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Leather-Trimmed Interior Silver Moon This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Cerritos today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Acura MDX Tech Pkg. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Acura MDX Tech Pkg. Find the quickest driving route in this Acura MDX Tech Pkg using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2015 Acura MDX: The Acura MDX seems to grow in popularity every year, and the new third-generation model is no exception. Acura engineers accentuated last year's model's positives to help design a midsize luxury SUV that is easy to love and even easier to live with. Three rows of seats makes carpooling a breeze, while increased cargo space behind the second row of seats makes carting around a weekend project's worth of gardening supplies a snap. Front-wheel-drive availability makes the MDX a bit easier on the wallet, for those who don't need Acura's excellent Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. Like all Acuras, the MDX is loaded with plenty of excellent, useful technology to enhance entertainment, comfort and safety in equal measures. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, advanced technology, room for seven, improved fuel efficiency, and Attractive styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX Technology Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD3H40FB007913
Stock: FB007913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 93,584 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, TaxiGreat Deal
$15,495$1,670 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION All Wheel Drive, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H20FB029317
Stock: 40221
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 56,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$21,555$1,680 Below Market
Rallye Acura - Roslyn / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2015 Acura MDX 3.5L Technology Package SH-AWD Crystal Black Pearl Balance of Manufacture Warranty, 182 Point Safety Inspection, Fresh Oil Change!!, Graystone W Trimmed Interior Leather, Blind Spot Sensor, Bumpers: body-color, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Radio: Acura/ELS Studio Premium Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 19 x 8 Machine Finished Aluminum-Alloy.Rallye Acura, like Carmax & Autonation now price their cars at market price to aid in transparency and make purchasing a car easier for the consumer. Long term financing and low interest rates are available for qualified buyer's with approved credit. Quick call 516-231-6849 or visit us @ www.rallyeacura.com. Our non-Certified brands do come with a 1 year limited powertrain warranty. We do have extended warranties available for all cars. This means that the dealer does not make any specific promises to fix things that need repair when you buy the vehicle or after the time of sale. But, implied warranties may give you some rights to have the dealer take care of serious problems that were not apparent when you bought the car. This does not apply to wholesale cars.* All vehicles are sold COSMETICALLY AS-IS * Due to high internet call volume. we are not responsible for any appointment made in which the vehicle was sold prior to ARRIVAL. A deposit is required in order to HOLD a vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H40FB020389
Stock: U13740
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- used
2015 Acura MDX70,396 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,298$2,302 Below Market
HGreg.com Miami - N Miami / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD3H2XFB010509
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,415 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,950$1,405 Below Market
Audi Mentor - Mentor / Ohio
- 2015 Acura MDX 3.5L Technology Package SH-AWD: CARFAX One-Owner. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX.PRICED BELOW KBB FAIR PURCHASE PRICE!SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION GPS, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, Local Trade, Non-Smoker. 18/27 City/Highway MPG - Contact Jeff Ward at 888-430-8209 or jeff.ward@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H44FB004129
Stock: 20279A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 104,663 milesGreat Deal
$17,842$1,740 Below Market
Lakeshore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Slidell / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H41FB011507
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,820 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,998$1,092 Below Market
Park Place BMW - Rochester / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H41FB015329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,053 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$18,995$1,339 Below Market
S S Car Store Inc - East Freedom / Pennsylvania
Please call/text eight one four three one seven five two zero four
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H25FB031063
Stock: 031063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,359 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, TaxiGood Deal
$18,699$1,134 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2015 ACURA MDX AWD WITH CLEAN CARFAX WITH EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY RECORDS LOADED WITH AUX & USB, CLIMATE CONTROL AND ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS/ BLUETOOTH CONNECTION/ SUNROOF/ HID LIGHTS A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H45FB028813
Stock: LLM7360
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 82,804 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$19,939
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Silver Moon This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Acura MDX Tech Pkg is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Honda Lewisville. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Acura MDX Tech Pkg is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Acura MDX Tech Pkg delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. More information about the 2015 Acura MDX: The Acura MDX seems to grow in popularity every year, and the new third-generation model is no exception. Acura engineers accentuated last year's model's positives to help design a midsize luxury SUV that is easy to love and even easier to live with. Three rows of seats makes carpooling a breeze, while increased cargo space behind the second row of seats makes carting around a weekend project's worth of gardening supplies a snap. Front-wheel-drive availability makes the MDX a bit easier on the wallet, for those who don't need Acura's excellent Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. Like all Acuras, the MDX is loaded with plenty of excellent, useful technology to enhance entertainment, comfort and safety in equal measures. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, advanced technology, room for seven, improved fuel efficiency, and Attractive styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX Technology Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD3H46FB002313
Stock: FB002313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 72,856 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$20,419$1,191 Below Market
Royal Volkswagen of Bloomington - Bloomington / Indiana
SPECTACULAR VEHICLE!!!!!! This 2015 Acura MDX 3.5L Technology Package features a sleek Gray coat with an AWD 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V under the hood with a FREEEEESH OIL CHANGE!!!*** Like to live a little extra? perfect! this vehicle can tow up to 3,500 pounds! throw on a trailer and throw in the luggage and let this luxurious humbly priced vehicle take you to your next fun adventure! This car is more powerful- and more feul efficient than any comparable models! What are you waiting for?? Give us a call at (812)332-3333 and schedule your test drive today! Our team here at Royal on the Eastside is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Do not hesitate to call for more information. We are here to help you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H46FB023409
Stock: S8788B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 42,023 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,297$812 Below Market
Charleston DriveTime - Charleston / South Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H80FB019892
Stock: 1190147934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$19,395$327 Below Market
Herb Connolly Acura of Framingham - Framingham / Massachusetts
Clean Car Fax - AWD - Technology Package - Navigation System - Leather Interior - Heated Seats - 3rd Row Seating - Driver Memory Seat - Power Sunroof - Remote Keyless Entry - Alloy Wheels -Herb Connolly Motors is the home of used car Live Market Pricing. Live Market Pricing gives our customers the peace of mind that we have already done the shopping for you. We price our vehicle aggressively in today's internet information marketplace, while adjusting accordingly for - Supply - Equipment - Condition and Mileage. Remember at Herb Connolly Motors We Don't Play Pricing Games!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H4XFB020996
Stock: A6358Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- used
2015 Acura MDX117,205 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,371
Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2015 Acura MDX. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The MDX doesn't disappoint, and comes with all the quality and understated opulence buyers have come to expect from the respected Acura marque. A truly versatile SUV, this vehicle will please even the most discerning of buyers. This Acura MDX is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. More information about the 2015 Acura MDX: The Acura MDX seems to grow in popularity every year, and the new third-generation model is no exception. Acura engineers accentuated last year's model's positives to help design a midsize luxury SUV that is easy to love and even easier to live with. Three rows of seats makes carpooling a breeze, while increased cargo space behind the second row of seats makes carting around a weekend project's worth of gardening supplies a snap. Front-wheel-drive availability makes the MDX a bit easier on the wallet, for those who don't need Acura's excellent Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. Like all Acuras, the MDX is loaded with plenty of excellent, useful technology to enhance entertainment, comfort and safety in equal measures. Interesting features of this model are available all-wheel drive, advanced technology, room for seven, improved fuel efficiency, and Attractive styling We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD3H23FB005250
Stock: FB005250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
