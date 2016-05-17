Used 2015 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Leather-Trimmed Interior Silver Moon This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Lexus of Cerritos today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Acura MDX Tech Pkg. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Acura MDX Tech Pkg. Find the quickest driving route in this Acura MDX Tech Pkg using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2015 Acura MDX: The Acura MDX seems to grow in popularity every year, and the new third-generation model is no exception. Acura engineers accentuated last year's model's positives to help design a midsize luxury SUV that is easy to love and even easier to live with. Three rows of seats makes carpooling a breeze, while increased cargo space behind the second row of seats makes carting around a weekend project's worth of gardening supplies a snap. Front-wheel-drive availability makes the MDX a bit easier on the wallet, for those who don't need Acura's excellent Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. Like all Acuras, the MDX is loaded with plenty of excellent, useful technology to enhance entertainment, comfort and safety in equal measures. This model sets itself apart with available all-wheel drive, advanced technology, room for seven, improved fuel efficiency, and Attractive styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Acura MDX Technology Package with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FRYD3H40FB007913

Stock: FB007913

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-25-2020