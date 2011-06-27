2007 Acura MDX Review
Pros & Cons
- Cutting-edge electronic entertainment and telematic features, exemplary handling, powerful yet relatively fuel-efficient V6 engine.
- Love-it-or-hate-it grille, un-Acura-like price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Freshly redesigned for 2007, the new Acura MDX is a luxury SUV built with enthusiasts in mind, offering the sort of performance that puts it on par with the segment's Teutonic leaders.
Vehicle overview
When it was introduced five years ago, the Acura MDX was a respected entry in the luxury SUV segment, offering tons of features and excellent build quality for a reasonable price. Still, rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class outgunned the MDX in overall performance. For 2007, the MDX gets a top-to-bottom overhaul that closes the gap between it and its German rivals. Re-imagined as a sleek blend of family hauler and performance machine, the 2007 Acura MDX is miles ahead of its predecessor; enthusiasts will love it, and it's still able to comfortably manage both kids and groceries following a weekend trek to Trader Joe's.
The midsize ute is powered by the largest and most powerful V6 ever to grace an Acura, giving it unparalleled juice and athleticism. A dual-stage intake manifold and a very high (11.0:1) compression ratio allow this engine to perform like a V8, while retaining the fuel-efficiency of a V6. The ute's handling also benefits from an all-new chassis and the addition of an electromechanical all-wheel-drive system first seen in the RL sedan. This SH-AWD system can not only actively shift torque from front to rear, but also from side to side in order to maximize traction and stability in all situations.
But the upgrades don't stop with performance. The MDX raises the bar when it comes to luxury, offering a full complement of electronic and telematic features. Standard features include tri-zone climate control; an eight-speaker 253-watt audio system with XM satellite radio and auxiliary jack for personal audio input; and Bluetooth connectivity. A navigation system with real-time traffic, surround sound audio and rear-seat entertainment is also available.
With big fish like the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne and Volvo XC90, Acura's hauler swims in an extremely competitive pond. But the ute's makeover has been a complete success. The 2007 Acura MDX is our pick for the best midsize SUV, surpassing its rivals on the strength of its performance and wealth of safety and luxury features.
2007 Acura MDX models
The 2007 Acura MDX is a midsize luxury crossover SUV. Only one trim level is available. All MDXs come equipped with 18-inch wheels, xenon HID headlights, a moonroof, power and heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, cruise control and an audio system with a six-disc CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary input jack. Three optional packages are available to provide additional features.
The Technology package adds a navigation system with voice recognition and real-time traffic, a surround-sound audio system, a rearview camera and solar-sensing climate control. The Sport package includes the features of the Technology package, and throws in an Active Damper System sport suspension, special wheels and perforated leather trim. Finally, an Entertainment package can be had with either the Technology or Sport packages, and includes a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, heated second-row seats, a remote-linked power tailgate and a 115-volt power outlet.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Under the hood is a 3.7-liter V6 good for 300 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission with SportShift manual capability. An electromechanical all-wheel-drive system keeps this Acura's wheels firmly glued to the pavement. Maximum towing capacity is 5000 pounds.
Safety
The 2007 Acura MDX is no slouch when it comes to safety. Standard safety equipment includes front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front head restraints, stability control with a stabilizing feature for trailering, a tire-pressure monitoring system and antilock disc brakes with brake assist.
Driving
The 2007 Acura MDX handles with a nimbleness that surprised us. Equipped with the Sport package, the MDX's two-mode dampers soak up the bumps when necessary and firm up when the pace quickens. Overall, the MDX demonstrates a quickness and dexterity that makes it every bit as confidence-inspiring as high-performance rivals like the Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5.
Interior
With high-grade materials quality and a bevy of electronic features, the seven-passenger MDX's cabin is a comfy and luxurious place to be. The interior achieves a certain degree of versatility thanks to 60/40-split folding second-row seats and 50/50-split folding third-row seats. Cargo room with the seats up is a decent 15 cubic feet; fold them down and capacity grows to a generous 83.5 cubic feet.
