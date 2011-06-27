Vehicle overview

When it was introduced five years ago, the Acura MDX was a respected entry in the luxury SUV segment, offering tons of features and excellent build quality for a reasonable price. Still, rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class outgunned the MDX in overall performance. For 2007, the MDX gets a top-to-bottom overhaul that closes the gap between it and its German rivals. Re-imagined as a sleek blend of family hauler and performance machine, the 2007 Acura MDX is miles ahead of its predecessor; enthusiasts will love it, and it's still able to comfortably manage both kids and groceries following a weekend trek to Trader Joe's.

The midsize ute is powered by the largest and most powerful V6 ever to grace an Acura, giving it unparalleled juice and athleticism. A dual-stage intake manifold and a very high (11.0:1) compression ratio allow this engine to perform like a V8, while retaining the fuel-efficiency of a V6. The ute's handling also benefits from an all-new chassis and the addition of an electromechanical all-wheel-drive system first seen in the RL sedan. This SH-AWD system can not only actively shift torque from front to rear, but also from side to side in order to maximize traction and stability in all situations.

But the upgrades don't stop with performance. The MDX raises the bar when it comes to luxury, offering a full complement of electronic and telematic features. Standard features include tri-zone climate control; an eight-speaker 253-watt audio system with XM satellite radio and auxiliary jack for personal audio input; and Bluetooth connectivity. A navigation system with real-time traffic, surround sound audio and rear-seat entertainment is also available.

With big fish like the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne and Volvo XC90, Acura's hauler swims in an extremely competitive pond. But the ute's makeover has been a complete success. The 2007 Acura MDX is our pick for the best midsize SUV, surpassing its rivals on the strength of its performance and wealth of safety and luxury features.