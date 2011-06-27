  1. Home
2007 Acura MDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cutting-edge electronic entertainment and telematic features, exemplary handling, powerful yet relatively fuel-efficient V6 engine.
  • Love-it-or-hate-it grille, un-Acura-like price tag.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Freshly redesigned for 2007, the new Acura MDX is a luxury SUV built with enthusiasts in mind, offering the sort of performance that puts it on par with the segment's Teutonic leaders.

Vehicle overview

When it was introduced five years ago, the Acura MDX was a respected entry in the luxury SUV segment, offering tons of features and excellent build quality for a reasonable price. Still, rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class outgunned the MDX in overall performance. For 2007, the MDX gets a top-to-bottom overhaul that closes the gap between it and its German rivals. Re-imagined as a sleek blend of family hauler and performance machine, the 2007 Acura MDX is miles ahead of its predecessor; enthusiasts will love it, and it's still able to comfortably manage both kids and groceries following a weekend trek to Trader Joe's.

The midsize ute is powered by the largest and most powerful V6 ever to grace an Acura, giving it unparalleled juice and athleticism. A dual-stage intake manifold and a very high (11.0:1) compression ratio allow this engine to perform like a V8, while retaining the fuel-efficiency of a V6. The ute's handling also benefits from an all-new chassis and the addition of an electromechanical all-wheel-drive system first seen in the RL sedan. This SH-AWD system can not only actively shift torque from front to rear, but also from side to side in order to maximize traction and stability in all situations.

But the upgrades don't stop with performance. The MDX raises the bar when it comes to luxury, offering a full complement of electronic and telematic features. Standard features include tri-zone climate control; an eight-speaker 253-watt audio system with XM satellite radio and auxiliary jack for personal audio input; and Bluetooth connectivity. A navigation system with real-time traffic, surround sound audio and rear-seat entertainment is also available.

With big fish like the BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne and Volvo XC90, Acura's hauler swims in an extremely competitive pond. But the ute's makeover has been a complete success. The 2007 Acura MDX is our pick for the best midsize SUV, surpassing its rivals on the strength of its performance and wealth of safety and luxury features.

2007 Acura MDX models

The 2007 Acura MDX is a midsize luxury crossover SUV. Only one trim level is available. All MDXs come equipped with 18-inch wheels, xenon HID headlights, a moonroof, power and heated front seats, tri-zone climate control, cruise control and an audio system with a six-disc CD/MP3 player and an auxiliary input jack. Three optional packages are available to provide additional features.

The Technology package adds a navigation system with voice recognition and real-time traffic, a surround-sound audio system, a rearview camera and solar-sensing climate control. The Sport package includes the features of the Technology package, and throws in an Active Damper System sport suspension, special wheels and perforated leather trim. Finally, an Entertainment package can be had with either the Technology or Sport packages, and includes a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, heated second-row seats, a remote-linked power tailgate and a 115-volt power outlet.

2007 Highlights

The Acura MDX has been redesigned for the 2007 model year. Compared to the previous generation, this year's model is a huge leap forward. Major gains have been posted in terms of power, handling, traction and style.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood is a 3.7-liter V6 good for 300 horsepower and 275 pound-feet of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed automatic transmission with SportShift manual capability. An electromechanical all-wheel-drive system keeps this Acura's wheels firmly glued to the pavement. Maximum towing capacity is 5000 pounds.

Safety

The 2007 Acura MDX is no slouch when it comes to safety. Standard safety equipment includes front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front head restraints, stability control with a stabilizing feature for trailering, a tire-pressure monitoring system and antilock disc brakes with brake assist.

Driving

The 2007 Acura MDX handles with a nimbleness that surprised us. Equipped with the Sport package, the MDX's two-mode dampers soak up the bumps when necessary and firm up when the pace quickens. Overall, the MDX demonstrates a quickness and dexterity that makes it every bit as confidence-inspiring as high-performance rivals like the Porsche Cayenne and BMW X5.

Interior

With high-grade materials quality and a bevy of electronic features, the seven-passenger MDX's cabin is a comfy and luxurious place to be. The interior achieves a certain degree of versatility thanks to 60/40-split folding second-row seats and 50/50-split folding third-row seats. Cargo room with the seats up is a decent 15 cubic feet; fold them down and capacity grows to a generous 83.5 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Acura MDX.

4.7
188 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best in Class!
Tony,01/13/2007
Wife and I were in market for vehicle with 3rd row of seating. We don't like the large truck-like SUVs and also do not like minivans. We decided to look into the luxury SUV segment and narrowed our choices to the BMW X5, Volvo XC90, LandRover LR3, and the Acura MDX. After test driving all and reviewing the numbers, the MDX was the obvious choice. Unbelievable extras for the money. When compared with these other luxury SUVs, I would have had to pay around $60K to get the same amount of features. Acura navigation currently head and shoulders above competition. Love the combination of luxury, utility, and convenience.
Snow machine!
nregier,02/09/2011
We love our MDX Sport. Smooth, powerful, stylish, great looks, handles like a sports sedan. We've had lots of snow and ice lately and this Acura handles it like a champ. The vehicle stability control, ABS, big tires, and 300hp V6 make for a formidable all weather machine. Driving it inspires confidence. We get 14mpg in city, best ever is 24 on highway.
Germany meets Japanese SUV
JGumby,01/10/2007
I have about 1,300 miles so far and do enjoy it. Tested RX 330, XC90, Touraeg and this is it. Acceleration a little touchy at start, maybe software upgrade to transmission needed. Ride is excellent, super quiet, luxurious interior. I purchased base model and has great features for price point. Mileage about 19 mpg with mostly suburb driving. Mine came with Bridgestone Dueler tires with B/B rating, I would expect best quality for this vehicle. You get Mich. A/A when you buy other trim lines. Shame on you Acura. Telescopic steering wheel could go another inch, I'm 6'1" just to be safe.
Good Value SUV
jt,01/10/2007
Good vehicle, good overall value. Handles well, lots of nice technological items inside. High seating.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2007 Acura MDX

Used 2007 Acura MDX Overview

The Used 2007 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV. Available styles include 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology, Entertainment Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD w/Sport Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A), and 4dr SUV AWD w/Sport, Entertainment Package (3.7L 6cyl 5A).

