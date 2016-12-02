Overall, an excellent piece of engineering and design. It's not 100% perfect on design, but it's pretty darn close. Let me summarize simply with Pro's and Con's. PRO'S are: Awesome handling with SH-AWD, I mean really awesome. Just about as good as my E92 M3, I totally mean that, for all intents and purposes on the street. The semi-autonomous driving features are great. The Lane Keeping system, the Adaptive Cruise Control with Follow, Blind spot warning, all make it ALOT safer to drive in these days of distracted driving. You must study the functionality of each system to know when you can and should not rely on them. But overall I find them productive and adding to safety for me and those around me. Comfort is 8.5 of 10. Seats are not super duper, but definitely more than acceptable. You can customize the crap out of all the systems, and if you read the 500 page manual like I did, you will be amazed at what this car can do. Walk away auto locking system is quite nice. WIth the right setup in the menu, you never, ever have to take the key out of your pocket/purse. Just walk in, walk out, the car does exactly what you want, when you want it, and you just never touch a button on the remote, EVER. Worried about the car being locked? You can send it a message via your remote, querying the lock status, and I've tested that at 100 yards remote distance, no problem! Engine is satisfactory - it ain't a Porsche, BMW, but it gets the job done. The 9 spd tranny does fine! All these complaints about transmission hunting around for a gear, but I have not noticed it. Auto engine stop awesome, auto brake hold system awesome. Headlights are freaking amazing, SO BRIGHT. Sound system is 8.5/10. I have heard better, but this is totally fine. Mileage is pretty darn good, on a freeway going about 65 you can easily get 25mpg if not closer to 28-29mpg. CON'S: the navigation system sort of sucks, compared to Google Maps. You can't beat Google with it's machine learning and real-time mobile updates on traffic etc. Plus the processor powering the Nav and the Phone menus is slow and outdated. But usable if you have to. One huge con is for USB flash drives, the search functionality is AWFUL, as you can only scroll the huge list of songs or folders, you cannot search by Artist, Title, etc.... If you want to bring your own music, you better have a large iPOD, in which case the Search/Selection functionality is reasonable. OVERALL: definitely a car you will enjoy taking road trips with.

