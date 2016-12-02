  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(81)
2017 Acura MDX Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Generous array of features and active driver aids for the money
  • Optional SH-AWD system enhances handling and all-season surefootedness
  • Smooth and confident acceleration from the V6 engine
  • Quiet, comfortable and spacious cabin
  • Touchscreen isn't user-friendly and graphics are subpar
  • Cabin looks and feels less luxurious than some rivals
  • Clunky auto stop-start function
  • Adaptive cruise control can be slow to respond and abrupt when it does
Which MDX does Edmunds recommend?

It costs a bit more, but we think the new Sport Hybrid is the best pick for an MDX this year. The additional power, better fuel efficiency and standard all-wheel drive are all worthwhile upgrades. You can't get the Sport Hybrid as a base trim level, but we like the top Advance package anyway.   Highlights include 20-inch wheels, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view camera system, second-row captain's chairs and elegant wood trim. The downside is that this is the most expensive MDX  you can buy. If you're drawn to the MDX for its value proposition, a lesser MDX is still appealing.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5

The Acura MDX has long been a popular choice for midsize SUV shoppers due to its reputation for reliability and favorable resale value, but it's more than just a practical alternative. Thanks to an advanced torque-vectoring all-wheel-drive system (SH-AWD), the MDX is one of the sportier three-row SUVs on the market for drivers so inclined. Its buttery-smooth V6 engine is another strong point, offering acceleration comparable to some European rivals yet returning respectable fuel economy, too. There were some drivability issues with the nine-speed automatic transmission upon its introduction last year, but a software update this year aims to provide a solution.

The 2017 MDX receives a significant face-lift, including a new hood, fresh front and rear fascias, restyled front fenders and different headlights. This year's MDX is also the first Acura to sport the brand's diamond pentagon grille, which will come as particularly welcome news if you weren't a fan of the previous shield-like grille.

Another notable addition is the Sport Hybrid model. With a gas-electric powertrain similar to the one in Acura's flagship sedan, the RLX Sport Hybrid, the MDX Sport Hybrid makes more power and returns better fuel economy than the standard model. And with its adaptive suspension and driver-selectable dynamic modes (two sport and two comfort modes), the Sport Hybrid is more agile than it appears. It comes at a significant price premium, however.
Overall, the 2017 Acura MDX still can't quite match the upscale feel of European rivals such as the Audi Q7 or Volvo XC90, but the gap is smaller than ever. Throw in the MDX's practical advantages and the Sport Hybrid's excellent three-row crossover fuel efficiency, and you've got a top contender in this class.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know even more about the Acura MDX? Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial team's long-term test of a 2014 SH-AWD with Technology and Entertainment Packages. How much did we like the MDX's quiet interior? How was the tech? Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? How was the fuel economy? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the updated 2017 MDX differs from the 2014 model we tested — in 2016, it added a new SH-AWD system, nine-speed automatic, smartphone integration and a hybrid trim — but our coverage is otherwise applicable.

2017 Acura MDX models

The 2017 Acura MDX is a three-row luxury crossover SUV that seats up to seven. It’s offered in three trim levels — Standard, Technology and Advance — that are positioned as packages. There's also an Entertainment package that's offered on both Technology and Advanced models. The Standard MDX comes pretty nicely equipped, but the Advance can't be ignored with its many attractive features. All of the above models employ a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 267 pound-feet) paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and can be had with front or all-wheel drive. The Sport Hybrid uses a smaller 3.0-liter V6 combined with three electric motors (combined 321 hp, 289 lb-ft) and a seven-speed automatic transmission to deliver an estimated 27 mpg combined.

Note that the AcuraWatch safety suite, which used to be a package, is now included in all models, so all MDX drivers will reap the benefits of features such as forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane and road departure warning and mitigation, and adaptive cruise control.

Highlights of the well-equipped Standard package include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights with auto high beams, heated side mirrors, an electronic parking brake, a power liftgate, a sunroof and keyless entry and ignition. Inside, you'll find heated, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with power lumbar adjustment for the driver), driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Technology highlights include dual dashboard displays (a lower 7-inch touchscreen and an upper 8-inch regular screen), Bluetooth, five USB ports, Siri Eyes Free, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, Pandora and Aha compatibility and satellite radio.

The Technology package adds niceties such as 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, remote engine start, power-folding side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a navigation system, a color driver information display and a 10-speaker premium audio system with HD radio.

The Advance package turns on the charm with front and rear parking sensors, LED foglights, automatic engine stop-start, a surround-view camera system, a heated steering wheel, sport seats with premium leather and trim, power lumbar adjustment for the front passenger, front-seat ventilation, natural wood trim, heated second-row captain's chairs, second-row sunshades and two additional USB ports for the third row.

The Entertainment package can be specified with either the Technology or Advance package and adds a DVD-based rear entertainment system. If you add it to the Technology package, it comes with a 9-inch screen and 11 audio speakers; if you add it to the Advance package, it comes with a 16.2-inch screen (with an HDMI input) and 12 audio speakers, plus it replaces the captain's chairs with seven-passenger seating.

Lastly, the all-wheel-drive MDX Sport Hybrid boasts a 31-horsepower advantage over the non-hybrid MDX, with a total of 321 hp delivered via a unique powertrain consisting of a smaller 3.0-liter V6 engine, three electric motors and a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Sport Hybrid is available with the Technology or Advance package only, however.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L V6 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

Driving

4.5
The 290-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 and optional Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive are key factors in making the MDX one of the most confident midsize SUVs in this price range. It's not as thrilling as some competitors, but it is effortlessly capable.

Acceleration

4.5
Acceleration is smooth and assertive. Although low-end torque is not this V6's strong suit, the nine-speed transmission does a great job of keeping the revs high at full sail. The MDX hits 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, which is more than respectable but a half-beat slower than the supercharged Audi Q7.

Braking

2.5
Pedal feel is light. We found the MDX's brakes easy to modulate in real-world driving. But at our test track, the initial stopping distance from 60 mph was a longish 123 feet and it got worse from there, with notable brake fade after multiple stops. This could be an issue on long downhill stretches.

Steering

4.0
Of the three steering mode settings, the Normal setting achieves a nice balance between light and precise, while the Sport setting's tighter on-center effort feels best suited for stability at highway speeds. Comfort is ultra-light and a little too loose for our preferences.

Handling

5.0
The MDX's torque-vectoring AWD system is impressive. It whips this big SUV around corners and magically allows it to carve tighter lines than you'd believe it could. We can't imagine the front-wheel-drive MDX being capable of the same.

Drivability

3.5
The nine-speed transmission is smoother-shifting for 2017 thanks to a software update, but the auto engine stop-start function still takes too long to react off the line after coming to a stop. The MDX Sport Hybrid's three electric motors promise to enhance the base MDX's modest low-end oomph.

Off-road

4.0
The MDX's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive is capable enough, but it's designed more for inclement weather than off-road exploration. The SH-AWD system lacks the adjustable terrain/surface settings that its lesser Honda Pilot sibling provides. There is no hill descent control.

Comfort

4.0
Comfortable seats and ample sound deadening are hard to fault, but more expensive competitors offer slightly better accommodations. The same goes for the ride, which lacks some of the bump-smoothing sophistication that pricier rivals provide.

Seat comfort

4.5
The front seats offer all-day comfort along with standard heating and available ventilation (standard on Advance). The high second-row seats require minimal knee bend but are somewhat tight on headroom. The third row is quite snug and best reserved for kids.

Ride comfort

3.5
Sharp, higher frequency bumps are felt through the 20-inch wheels (especially at lower speeds), but body motions are well-controlled and bigger undulations are nicely damped.

Noise & vibration

4.5
Wind noise is kept at bay thanks to triple-pane windows. The smooth-revving V6 never feels harsh and stays quiet below 5,000 rpm. There is some mild thumping from the tires over surface changes.

Climate control

4.0
Climate controls are split between the touchscreen and a row of buttons and rocker switches. The layout is more logical than in some other Acura/Honda products, but it requires an extra step for certain adjustments. Performance is effective.

Interior

3.5
The MDX is spacious and versatile for the midsize luxury segment, and though its third row is tight, it's more usable than most. Still, mainstream models such as the mechanically related Honda Pilot are even more practical.

Ease of use

2.0
The push-button gear selector will take some time to adjust to and requires that drivers look down to see what they're doing, which isn't optimal. The same goes for the two-screen infotainment system, which allocates functions between screens in a sometimes confusing manner.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
Clever single-press buttons slide the second-row seats forward for third-row access, but the resulting pass-through can be a squeeze for adults. Otherwise, access to the front- and second-row seats is good and comparable to others in the segment.

Driving position

5.0
A highly adjustable driver seat and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column are standard on all MDX models, so chances are you'll be able to find a comfortable position regardless of trim level and personal dimensions.

Roominess

4.0
The third row will please only kids and perhaps adults of short stature. Still, it's better than the third rows of some other luxury SUVs. The front seats feel spacious in every dimension, but headroom in the second row is surprisingly tight.

Visibility

4.0
Tall side windows, an upright windshield and big side mirrors all facilitate visibility, but the second-row seat blocks the rear quarter window. The optional surround-view camera lends significantly more confidence while parking.

Quality

3.5
Everything seems meticulously put together, and the Advance's wood trim adds an air of luxury. However, European competitors still manage to feel more substantial than the MDX, and their cabin designs more elegant.

Utility

5.0
Convenience and efficiency play a big part in vehicle utility, and here the Acura MDX capitalizes. Total cargo volume isn't the biggest, but easy fold-flat seats make loading long items a breeze. Storage space in nooks and crannies is another win.

Small-item storage

5.0
The MDX's cabin features large cupholders and door bins, plus a deep center bin with clever compartment configurations that can accommodate a purse or a tablet. Use of space is commendable.

Cargo space

4.5
Total cargo capacity is on par with that of other three-row midsize luxury crossovers, and better than two-row models. The ease with which the third- and second-row seats fold flat and provide a level load floor merits praise.

Technology

4.0
Acura has projected an image of advanced technology in recent years but hasn't always followed through. The MDX remains a mixed bag. Its smart device integration and host of advanced safety aids are impressive, but its clunky dual-screen interface and so-so graphics leave something to be desired.

Audio & navigation

4.0
The MDX's navigation system is straightforward to use via the rotary knob, with easy zoom and pan functions, but its graphics aren't great. Acura's 10-speaker ELS sound system comes standard on all but the base model, adding a speaker or two with the Entertainment package. Sound quality is strong.

Smartphone integration

4.5
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aside (they aren't offered), the MDX offers responsive smartphone integration, particularly for iPhone users. The standard Siri Eyes Free feature allows you to hear and respond to texts on the go.

Driver aids

3.0
Acura deserves credit for the MDX's suite of standard active safety features, though we find the adaptive cruise control to be somewhat dimwitted. It's often too quick to hit the brakes and too slow to speed up again. The surround-view camera is effective and easy to recommend.

Voice control

4.0
Acura's native voice recognition has always been pretty good for inputting navigation directions, and it's even more powerful when paired to the Siri Eyes Free system for access to functions such as reading and responding to texts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Acura MDX.

5(47%)
4(21%)
3(15%)
2(5%)
1(12%)
3.9
81 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car!
Justin,01/06/2017
SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
I cross shopped multiple vehicles prior to purchasing this SUV. My wife and I sat in and drove many SUVs. We felt like this SUV offered a lot more than the others for the price. The biggest/best surprise is the SH-AWD (google torque vectoring if you haven't already) which makes the car a lot of fun to drive and adds a spare tire. The ELS sound system is great. The safety features should be standard on all vehicles -- the technology package adds the blind spot detection which is awesome. I was worried that the transmission would at least take some getting used to given the complaints but it's great actually. Their are plenty of YouTube videos explaining why it feels a little funny between 2 gears but I have honestly not had a problem in any IDS mode (sport, comfort, normal). The complaints don't seem to be primarily regarding reliability. I was also worried I wouldn't like the shifter after so many complaints. It is actually very easy to use and keeps me from ever having to look down. It has the added benefit of protecting you from changing gears when you shouldn't (i.e. P while driving, D while shutting off the engine, etc...) which ultimately saves wear on your transmission. Good warranty compared to the other SUVs (7 years on the drive train). The infotainment system is just ok even with the tech package but has all of the functionality I need. I wish that it had a panoramic sunroof. If you compare to other vehicles in the class, for example the Lexus RX, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 etc.. or even the Pilot, Pathfinder, Highlander, and Forester, I thought the Acura was ultimately the best bang for your buck.
Great relief!!!
RG,12/01/2016
SH-AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
I've owned it for about a month and from all my experiences so far, I'm very impressed with quality of interior as well as luxury feel of the car. I've driven German cars for the last 5 years and decided to go back to old reliable Japanese-made cars and couldn't be more relieved. After spending a ridiculous amount for maintenance on my 328 iX Drive, looking forward to owning this car and not worrying about the next pothole or the next maintenance project that will cost thousands of dollars.
Best of all car's I've owned, including S500
Anthony,11/14/2016
SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Overall, an excellent piece of engineering and design. It's not 100% perfect on design, but it's pretty darn close. Let me summarize simply with Pro's and Con's. PRO'S are: Awesome handling with SH-AWD, I mean really awesome. Just about as good as my E92 M3, I totally mean that, for all intents and purposes on the street. The semi-autonomous driving features are great. The Lane Keeping system, the Adaptive Cruise Control with Follow, Blind spot warning, all make it ALOT safer to drive in these days of distracted driving. You must study the functionality of each system to know when you can and should not rely on them. But overall I find them productive and adding to safety for me and those around me. Comfort is 8.5 of 10. Seats are not super duper, but definitely more than acceptable. You can customize the crap out of all the systems, and if you read the 500 page manual like I did, you will be amazed at what this car can do. Walk away auto locking system is quite nice. WIth the right setup in the menu, you never, ever have to take the key out of your pocket/purse. Just walk in, walk out, the car does exactly what you want, when you want it, and you just never touch a button on the remote, EVER. Worried about the car being locked? You can send it a message via your remote, querying the lock status, and I've tested that at 100 yards remote distance, no problem! Engine is satisfactory - it ain't a Porsche, BMW, but it gets the job done. The 9 spd tranny does fine! All these complaints about transmission hunting around for a gear, but I have not noticed it. Auto engine stop awesome, auto brake hold system awesome. Headlights are freaking amazing, SO BRIGHT. Sound system is 8.5/10. I have heard better, but this is totally fine. Mileage is pretty darn good, on a freeway going about 65 you can easily get 25mpg if not closer to 28-29mpg. CON'S: the navigation system sort of sucks, compared to Google Maps. You can't beat Google with it's machine learning and real-time mobile updates on traffic etc. Plus the processor powering the Nav and the Phone menus is slow and outdated. But usable if you have to. One huge con is for USB flash drives, the search functionality is AWFUL, as you can only scroll the huge list of songs or folders, you cannot search by Artist, Title, etc.... If you want to bring your own music, you better have a large iPOD, in which case the Search/Selection functionality is reasonable. OVERALL: definitely a car you will enjoy taking road trips with.
Now at 67,000 miles: As good as day 1.....
Michael DeWaal,10/27/2017
SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Update: Now at 67,000 miles. Proven reliability, space for clients, luggage, our dogs, etc. Sometimes, all at once. On our 2nd day of ownership, we had our clients with us in Breckenridge, Colorado. After our meetings, we decided to take them behind the resort to an old mining town site. We had been there several times before on our own for our daily hikes with our dogs - thought it would be a perfect hike for our guests, 4 of which were runners from New Jersey (sea level, not the 10,000 feet of where we were). They left before me on foot with my wife. About 30 minutes in, I got a call. It had started to snow on the ridge behind me - it was not yet snowing where I was and no one was ready for that, nor was it predicted - it's a common fault of the local weather predictions. It started to really come down. So, I had no choice but to get in our new MDX and go rescue 5 people - dirt road first, then dirt road with heavy pockets of emptied out dirt from water flows, etc. Toss in a few boulders and rocks, it's a good test of the SH-AWD, now on slick rocks wetted with snow, mud and some rain, on inclines in excess of 10 degrees, more so depending on where you were. Decent control kicked in, the SUV did not slip, even with the heavy pitching and yaw angles, and I was there in about 6-7 minutes where they were. All 5 piled in, found the back seat/3rd row access quickly and found plenty of head room for 2 adult females in the 3rd row, 2 in the middle captain's chairs and my wife sitting shotgun. Before leaving the driveway, I turned on the captain's chairs seat heaters, the rear heater system to blow warm air all the way in the 3rd row and for the "toe warmers" blowing out from under the 2 front seats for the 2nd row passengers. The "oooo's" and "ahhhhhs" expressed were the best demonstration of what the MDX can do when called upon. Every single person was pretty impressed with the SUV's capability. So, yes - I do recommend the MDX, hands down, over the Lexus RX350/450 and the Audi Q5 SQ5 and the Q7. We are now 2 1/2 years into the ownership experience. We will replace it with an updated MDX in the Fall.
See all 81 reviews of the 2017 Acura MDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 6
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the MDX models:

Lane Keeping Assist
The system uses a camera that identifies lane markings and works to keep the vehicle within its detected lane using steering corrections.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Allows you to set a speed and maintain a desired distance from the car detected ahead. Will bring you to a stop if needed.
Surround-View Camera System
Four exterior cameras create a 360-degree view of the MDX's immediate surroundings. Six different camera angles can be selected.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Acura MDX

Used 2017 Acura MDX Overview

The Used 2017 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV, MDX Hybrid. Available styles include SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Acura MDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Acura MDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD is priced between $22,950 and$39,000 with odometer readings between 14949 and103120 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura MDX Sport Hybrid SH-AWD is priced between $32,692 and$38,925 with odometer readings between 11403 and62659 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura MDX Base is priced between $24,995 and$30,661 with odometer readings between 24735 and42860 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura MDX Technology Package is priced between $27,995 and$31,900 with odometer readings between 32839 and42394 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Acura MDX Advance Package is priced between $33,998 and$33,998 with odometer readings between 34557 and34557 miles.

Which used 2017 Acura MDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Acura MDX for sale near. There are currently 138 used and CPO 2017 MDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,950 and mileage as low as 11403 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Acura MDX.

Can't find a used 2017 Acura MDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura MDX for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,876.

Find a used Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,848.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura MDX for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,949.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,545.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Acura MDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

