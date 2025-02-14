- The Acura ADX is now the cheapest Acura SUV you can buy.
- It starts at $36,350 and goes up to nearly $46,000.
- Even the priciest trims are less than a base RDX.
The 2025 Acura ADX Costs $36,350, Is The Cheapest Acura SUV
But is the upgrade over the Honda HR-V worth the extra cash?
The 2025 Acura ADX will start at $36,350 including a $1,350 destination charge, making it the least expensive SUV offered by the Japanese automaker. It not-so-subtly shares its design with the Honda HR-V (the dead giveaway is its sloped rear) but gets a more powerful engine and a more upscale interior.
Acura is calling the compact crossover a "gateway" to the brand. It costs just a little more than the base Acura Integra, while the top trim ADX A-Spec with Advance Package comes in at $45,350. That just so happens to undercut the price of the larger RDX, which starts at $46,050, so Acura may be on to something.
But it's also significantly more expensive than the Honda HR-V, which starts at $26,750. So, what are you getting for an extra $10,000?
2025 Acura ADX pricing
Acura ADX trim
Drivetrain
ADX (base)
FWD
$36,350
ADX (base)
AWD
$38,350
A-Spec
FWD
$39,350
A-Spec
AWD
$41,350
A-Spec with Advance Package
FWD
$43,350
A-Spec with Advance Package
AWD
$45,350
A more powerful engine
We described the Honda HR-V's engine as "utterly gutless once you have passengers on board" in our rating. Thankfully, the Acura ADX will have a more powerful engine. The ADX gets the Acura Integra's engine: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. We'll see how big an upgrade that is once we get an ADX in for testing.
Interior niceties
The ADX builds upon the HR-V's cabin, which we quite like. There's more flair when it comes to interior color schemes, which you'd expect from an Acura. Every ADX above the base trim also gets ambient lighting, red contrast stitching and a flat-bottom steering wheel. These sporty features are more about looks than performance, of course.
Acura says the ADX has "additional acoustical spray foam insulation" for a quieter cabin, though we didn't note the HR-V as particularly noisy. On the top trim, you get a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and ventilated front seats — a relatively uncommon find at this price point. The 9-inch touchscreen display is almost certainly the same one you can find on a midlevel HR-V; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and there's a wireless device charger on every ADX.
Is the ADX worth it?
Boring answer incoming: It depends. Is a more stylish interior with higher-quality materials and a more powerful engine worth $10,000 to you? If so, yes! We'll have to wait until we get behind the wheel to find out just how much of an upgrade the Acura ADX is over its more economical Honda cousin.