The 2025 Acura ADX Costs $36,350, Is The Cheapest Acura SUV

But is the upgrade over the Honda HR-V worth the extra cash?

2025 Acura ADX A-Spec with Advance Package
  • written by
    edited by
  • The Acura ADX is now the cheapest Acura SUV you can buy.
  • It starts at $36,350 and goes up to nearly $46,000.
  • Even the priciest trims are less than a base RDX.

The 2025 Acura ADX will start at $36,350 including a $1,350 destination charge, making it the least expensive SUV offered by the Japanese automaker. It not-so-subtly shares its design with the Honda HR-V (the dead giveaway is its sloped rear) but gets a more powerful engine and a more upscale interior. 

Acura is calling the compact crossover a "gateway" to the brand. It costs just a little more than the base Acura Integra, while the top trim ADX A-Spec with Advance Package comes in at $45,350. That just so happens to undercut the price of the larger RDX, which starts at $46,050, so Acura may be on to something. 

But it's also significantly more expensive than the Honda HR-V, which starts at $26,750. So, what are you getting for an extra $10,000?

Consider These Recommendations

2025 Acura ADX pricing

Acura ADX trim
Drivetrain

ADX (base)

FWD

$36,350

ADX (base)

AWD

$38,350

A-Spec

FWD

$39,350

A-Spec

AWD

$41,350

A-Spec with Advance Package

FWD

$43,350

A-Spec with Advance Package

AWD

$45,350

A more powerful engine

We described the Honda HR-V's engine as "utterly gutless once you have passengers on board" in our rating. Thankfully, the Acura ADX will have a more powerful engine. The ADX gets the Acura Integra's engine: a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that produces 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque. We'll see how big an upgrade that is once we get an ADX in for testing. 

2025 Acura ADX A-Spec interior

Interior niceties

The ADX builds upon the HR-V's cabin, which we quite like. There's more flair when it comes to interior color schemes, which you'd expect from an Acura. Every ADX above the base trim also gets ambient lighting, red contrast stitching and a flat-bottom steering wheel. These sporty features are more about looks than performance, of course. 

Acura says the ADX has "additional acoustical spray foam insulation" for a quieter cabin, though we didn't note the HR-V as particularly noisy. On the top trim, you get a 15-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system and ventilated front seats — a relatively uncommon find at this price point. The 9-inch touchscreen display is almost certainly the same one you can find on a midlevel HR-V; wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard and there's a wireless device charger on every ADX. 

Is the ADX worth it?

Boring answer incoming: It depends. Is a more stylish interior with higher-quality materials and a more powerful engine worth $10,000 to you? If so, yes! We'll have to wait until we get behind the wheel to find out just how much of an upgrade the Acura ADX is over its more economical Honda cousin. 

24_2025_Acura_ADX_A-Spec_with_Advance_Package.jpg
Jake Sundstromby

Jake Sundstrom has worked in the automotive industry since 2017. He has written hundreds of car-related articles. Jake is currently an Editor for CarMax and has also contributed to National Hot Rod Association publications. When he's not driving cars, he's eating takeout inside of them (probably burgers, burritos or pizza).

Nick Yekikianedited by

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

Related information

Latest Automotive News

Related Automotive News

Recommended

Other models

Back to Top
Back to Top