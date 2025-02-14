The 2025 Acura ADX Costs $36,350, Is The Cheapest Acura SUV

The 2025 Acura ADX will start at $36,350 including a $1,350 destination charge, making it the least expensive SUV offered by the Japanese automaker. It not-so-subtly shares its design with the Honda HR-V (the dead giveaway is its sloped rear) but gets a more powerful engine and a more upscale interior.

Acura is calling the compact crossover a "gateway" to the brand. It costs just a little more than the base Acura Integra, while the top trim ADX A-Spec with Advance Package comes in at $45,350. That just so happens to undercut the price of the larger RDX, which starts at $46,050, so Acura may be on to something.

But it's also significantly more expensive than the Honda HR-V, which starts at $26,750. So, what are you getting for an extra $10,000?