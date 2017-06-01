Used 2017 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

2,493 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,493 listings
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    19,303 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $26,499

    $4,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    44,900 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,999

    $6,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    27,342 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,966

    $5,276 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    35,567 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,900

    $6,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    45,470 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,990

    $5,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Black
    certified

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    38,563 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,598

    $5,219 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    30,465 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,966

    $4,451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Black
    certified

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    22,445 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,898

    $3,500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Silver
    certified

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    21,176 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,998

    $3,047 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    30,724 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,900

    $4,794 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    20,900 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,995

    $3,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    52,520 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,966

    $4,809 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    64,374 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,987

    $3,871 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    31,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,900

    $3,018 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    18,216 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $35,898

    $2,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Silver
    certified

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    33,570 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,500

    $3,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Silver
    certified

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    19,279 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,298

    $2,017 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    44,984 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,422

    $3,928 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,493 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX

See all 81 reviews
Great car!
Justin,01/06/2017
SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
I cross shopped multiple vehicles prior to purchasing this SUV. My wife and I sat in and drove many SUVs. We felt like this SUV offered a lot more than the others for the price. The biggest/best surprise is the SH-AWD (google torque vectoring if you haven't already) which makes the car a lot of fun to drive and adds a spare tire. The ELS sound system is great. The safety features should be standard on all vehicles -- the technology package adds the blind spot detection which is awesome. I was worried that the transmission would at least take some getting used to given the complaints but it's great actually. Their are plenty of YouTube videos explaining why it feels a little funny between 2 gears but I have honestly not had a problem in any IDS mode (sport, comfort, normal). The complaints don't seem to be primarily regarding reliability. I was also worried I wouldn't like the shifter after so many complaints. It is actually very easy to use and keeps me from ever having to look down. It has the added benefit of protecting you from changing gears when you shouldn't (i.e. P while driving, D while shutting off the engine, etc...) which ultimately saves wear on your transmission. Good warranty compared to the other SUVs (7 years on the drive train). The infotainment system is just ok even with the tech package but has all of the functionality I need. I wish that it had a panoramic sunroof. If you compare to other vehicles in the class, for example the Lexus RX, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 etc.. or even the Pilot, Pathfinder, Highlander, and Forester, I thought the Acura was ultimately the best bang for your buck.
