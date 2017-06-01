Used 2017 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia

One look at this Acura MDX and you will just know, this is your ride. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. Rest assured knowing that this Acura MDX has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 44,984 on the odometer. The interior of this beautiful Acura MDX is completely smoke free. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Acura MDX through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. With a powerful 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Acura MDX. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Acura MDX. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This SUV has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this SUV has been perfectly maintained. A thorough inspection has shown this SUV to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this SUV is still in beautiful condition. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Springfield.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FRYD4H87HB035557

Stock: 035557

Certified Pre-Owned: No

