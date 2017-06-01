Used 2017 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me
- 19,303 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$26,499$4,087 Below Market
Off Lease Only Orlando - Orlando / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $8890 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H39HB011474
Stock: B292887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-21-2020
- 44,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,999$6,132 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H53HB033648
Stock: 3648
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 27,342 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,966$5,276 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
Rest assured, once you take this Acura MDX home you will know you've made a solid investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Global Auto Outlet we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. This is one of the cleanest, low mileage MDXs we have had in a long time and it definitely won't last at this price. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. We believe in building consumer confidence and will stand by this belief through providing this full SERVICE HISTORY report. Like all the vehicles that we sell, this one has been through a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION by our skilled technicians to be certain that it is of the highest quality. They say money can't buy happiness but for a small price we're certain you can feel it inside this luxuriously crafted Acura MDX. Check out all the power, convenience and safety options that are offered on this baby. You will not find another fully equipped Acura MDX like this at any price! The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new SUV. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Overall, the exterior is in really good shape with just a few insignificant blemishes in the finish that aren't even noticeable from a short distance. While not totally new looking, the interior is quite nice and clean with no stains or tears in it and is very presentable. STANDARD WARRANTY coverage applies to this SUV, and we would be more than happy to go over all that is covered in this package. We have an optional extended warranty program available for an incredibly low price. Don't hesitate to ask. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Brandywine!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H57HL004251
Stock: 004251
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 35,567 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,900$6,454 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Acura MDX 4dr SH-AWD with Technology Pkg features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Fathom Blue Pearl with a Graystone interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H55HB019203
Stock: 019203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 45,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,990$5,074 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H5XHB038667
Stock: 8667
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 38,563 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,598$5,219 Below Market
AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Enjoy a higher level of satisfaction with a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. Very few vehicles meet the exacting standards of Certified Pre-Owned status. This Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg has met those standards. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg. Well-known by many, the MDX has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD AcuraMDX w/Technology Pkg. The MDX w/Technology Pkg is well maintained and has just 38,562mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal wear and tear. Price. Performance. Protection. This vehicle has it all, including a manufacturer's warranty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2017 Acura MDX: The Acura MDX seems to grow in popularity every year, and the third-generation model is no exception. Acura's mid-size luxury SUV is easy to love and even easier to live with. Three rows of seats make carpooling easy, while increased cargo space behind the second row of seats makes carting around a weekend project's worth of gardening supplies a snap. For those who don't need Acura's excellent Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, front-wheel-drive availability makes the MDX a bit easier on the wallet. Like all Acuras, the MDX is loaded with plenty of excellent, useful technology to enhance entertainment, comfort and safety in equal measures. Interesting features of this model are room for seven, improved fuel efficiency, Attractive styling, advanced technology, and available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H53HB040597
Stock: HB040597
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 30,465 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,966$4,451 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Acura MDX is one that you really need to take out for a test drive to appreciate. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Global Auto Outlet we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. An odometer that reads 30,465 miles speaks for itself. This MDX has been well maintained with a long, healthy life ahead of it. The previous owner was a non-smoker, which is a definite plus. Have no fear the complete SERVICE HISTORY is here. Driven by a determination to earn your confidence, we have taken this SUV through a painstakingly detailed MULTI-POINT INSPECTION to ensure your utmost satisfaction. Worried about getting stuck with a wrecked SUV? Not this Acura MDX and we can guarantee it! Humility is said to be a virtue. Well, you can leave that virtue at the door because the ferocious power of this Acura MDX's 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V engine is anything but humble. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Acura MDX. This SUV has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We have made sure that this Acura has kept its same faultless beauty as when it first rolled out the factory doors. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. The interior is in sufficient condition for a used vehicle with no major damage like tears, rips, or stains. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this SUV. For more information, stop by or give us a call. If you're interested in our extended warranty options please don't hesitate to call or stop in to speak with a sales associate. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (301) 702-7214 or come by to see if you qualify. We set this SUV's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Issue!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H8XHB039327
Stock: 039327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 22,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,898$3,500 Below Market
AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Crystal Black Pearl Ebony; Leather-Trimmed Interior This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H30HB041642
Stock: HB041642
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 21,176 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,998$3,047 Below Market
AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Meticulously inspected -- Worry-free -- Quality assured. All of this comes with a Certified vehicle, like this 2017 Acura. This Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Acura MDX. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean "used." The clean interior of this Acura MDX makes it one of the nicest you'll find. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg is in a league of its own Performance, ease of use and efficiency are just a few reasons you'll love the navigation system that comes with this car. More information about the 2017 Acura MDX: The Acura MDX seems to grow in popularity every year, and the third-generation model is no exception. Acura's mid-size luxury SUV is easy to love and even easier to live with. Three rows of seats make carpooling easy, while increased cargo space behind the second row of seats makes carting around a weekend project's worth of gardening supplies a snap. For those who don't need Acura's excellent Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, front-wheel-drive availability makes the MDX a bit easier on the wallet. Like all Acuras, the MDX is loaded with plenty of excellent, useful technology to enhance entertainment, comfort and safety in equal measures. Strengths of this model include room for seven, improved fuel efficiency, Attractive styling, advanced technology, and available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H55HB035692
Stock: HB035692
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 30,724 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,900$4,794 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 Acura MDX 4dr SH-AWD features a 3.5L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 9 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond Pearl with a Parchment interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H33HB038329
Stock: 038329
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 20,900 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,995$3,115 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H38HB038200
Stock: 38200A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,520 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,966$4,809 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
This Acura MDX is an excellent value for the money and is priced to move! Buyer confidence is more important than ever these days which is why we at Global Auto Outlet have the title records to prove this SUV is a one-owner vehicle. Rest assured knowing that this Acura MDX has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 52,520 on the odometer. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. This SUV, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Everyone loves leaving the competition in the dust. With your hands firmly at the wheel of this powerful 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V engine, you'll leave the competition wondering why they even tried. Feel like royalty in the luxury of this SUV. Compared with other SUV's out there, you will not find another better equipped Acura MDX at the price we are offering. This SUV has undergone a painstakingly thorough inspection ensuring it exceeds mechanical standards. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This SUV has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior is spotless with no rips, stains, or blemishes of any kind. All in all the exterior is in great shape with no rust, dings or dents other than the usual minuscule scuff or two that require close scrutiny to even notice. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. Call us now to find out how our GUARANTEED FINANCING program will put you in this ride today! Don't want to stress about high payments? We can help qualified buyers get low payments. Call us at (301) 702-7214 to find out more. Want a great deal? This SUV has been set under the BLUE BOOK value and won't last long. Come swing by today and check out this great deal, we are only minutes from Mount Victoria!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H87HB038975
Stock: 038975
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,374 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,987$3,871 Below Market
Versatile Collection - Alpharetta / Georgia
WE WILL BEAT ANY PRICE - SH AWD - PREMIUM TECH PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BLIND SPOT MONITORS - LANE KEEP ASSIST LKA - COLLISION ALERT WARNING - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATING SEATS - SUNROOF - PARKING SENSORS - KEYLESS PUSH BUTTON START - SIDE AIRBAGS - LED HID XENON LIGHTS - PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM WITH MP3 AUX XM USB iPOD OPTIONS - CLEAN CARFAX CERTIFIED - AUTOCHECK QUALIFIED - ONE OWNER - ALL BOOKS n SERVICE RECORDS - MUST CONTACT SALES 770-777-2030 ANYTIME - OPEN 7 DAYS - FINANCING AVAILABLE - WWW.VCCARS.COMALPHARETTA............
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H51HB013236
Stock: b013236
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,900$3,018 Below Market
Continental Honda - Countryside / Illinois
Only 31,031 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Acura MDX delivers a Premium Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*All Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Locking/Limited Slip Differential, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, 3rd Row Seat, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, A/C, Rear A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Leather Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Keyless Start, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Mirror Memory, Seat Memory, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Back-Up Camera* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Continental Honda, 5901 S La Grange Rd, Countryside, IL 60525.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H37HB015376
Stock: M1688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 18,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$35,898$2,308 Below Market
AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley - Spokane Valley / Washington
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Fathom Blue Pearl Graystone; Leather-Trimmed Interior This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. If you're going to purchase a pre-owned vehicle, why wouldn't you purchase one with CARFAX one-owner report. This vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Acura MDX. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Acura is in a class of its own. This 2017 Acura MDX has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Fathom Blue Pearl Acura MDX. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg. Find the quickest driving route in this Acura MDX w/Technology Pkg using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2017 Acura MDX: The Acura MDX seems to grow in popularity every year, and the third-generation model is no exception. Acura's mid-size luxury SUV is easy to love and even easier to live with. Three rows of seats make carpooling easy, while increased cargo space behind the second row of seats makes carting around a weekend project's worth of gardening supplies a snap. For those who don't need Acura's excellent Super Handling All-Wheel Drive, front-wheel-drive availability makes the MDX a bit easier on the wallet. Like all Acuras, the MDX is loaded with plenty of excellent, useful technology to enhance entertainment, comfort and safety in equal measures. Interesting features of this model are room for seven, improved fuel efficiency, Attractive styling, advanced technology, and available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5J8YD4H54HL003624
Stock: HL003624
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 33,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,500$3,325 Below Market
Acura of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
: Brand New Tires, CARFAX 1-Owner, Acura Certified, Extra Clean, LOW MILES - 33,570! Lunar Silver Metallic exterior and Ebony interior, MDX trim. $5,500 below Kelley Blue Book! EPA 26 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Lane Keeping Assist, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Adaptive Cruise Control, Brand New Tires. CLICK ME! WHY BUY FROM US: Acura of Brookfield's Pre-Owned Vehicles are like no other. Our unique process ensures high quality, fully reconditioned vehicles at a fair price. Our trained technicians inspect and prepare every vehicle to exacting standards. In addition, we devote significant resources to ensure each vehicle looks great. Minor dings, dents, wheel and bumper scuffs are reduced or eliminated. We've gone to great lengths to make purchasing a pre-owned vehicle the right choice for you. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: Acura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio included EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says The MDX's V6 is a smooth-revving engine with a surprisingly nice snarl when you bury your foot in the accelerator.. *Based on current year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, battery pack age/condition (hybrid models only) and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H30HB038949
Stock: 21232
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 19,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,298$2,017 Below Market
Smithtown Acura - Saint James / New York
"Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Transferable Warranty * 182 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H30HB027787
Stock: 11096L
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 44,984 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,422$3,928 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
One look at this Acura MDX and you will just know, this is your ride. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. Rest assured knowing that this Acura MDX has the low miles that you have been searching for with only 44,984 on the odometer. The interior of this beautiful Acura MDX is completely smoke free. We know the stress of worrying about buying a 'lemon' car and can provide the complete SERVICE HISTORY to help put your worries to rest. Our customers are important, and we want to make sure that they get the best, so we put all of our inventory including this Acura MDX through a strict and severe MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck. With a powerful 3.5L V6 SOHC 24V engine under the hood, you will have plenty of oomph to easily get up to speed when the situation calls for it. Spend less time at the gas pumps with great fuel mileage from this Acura MDX. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Acura MDX. You will be able to handle any weather condition, both on and off-road with the tough built suspension that this baby is built with. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. Nothing was spared in outfitting this highly functional SUV. You will find every desirable feature accounted for. The SUV is mechanically perfect right down to the last bolt's threading. We know you want a vehicle that looks good. This SUV has been well maintained and is flawless. The interior of this SUV has been perfectly maintained. A thorough inspection has shown this SUV to be in tip-top condition with no need for any major mechanical work. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. As with any used vehicle, a certain level of depreciation is expected but the interior of this SUV is still in beautiful condition. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. We make the car buying experience easy for any type of credit with our GUARANTEED FINANCING. Our job is to get you on the road, and if you have approved credit with us, we can make this transition easier by providing you with low monthly payments. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Springfield.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FRYD4H87HB035557
Stock: 035557
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX
- 5(47%)
- 4(21%)
- 3(15%)
- 2(5%)
- 1(12%)
