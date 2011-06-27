Used 2005 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me
- $3,487Great Deal | $1,432 below market
2005 Acura MDX Touring171,958 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18955H537900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Great Deal | $767 below market
2005 Acura MDX Touring142,793 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18805H542025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,885Good Deal | $1,440 below market
2005 Acura MDX Touring164,171 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cherner Brothers Auto - Kensington / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18935H521923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,950Fair Deal | $854 below market
2005 Acura MDX Touring185,712 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Glendenning Buick Chevrolet GMC - Mount Ayr / Iowa
Local trad in. Leather, heated seats, sunroof, CD player.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18615H528181
Stock: 19008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- $3,250Fair Deal | $667 below market
2005 Acura MDX Touring243,980 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Superior Automotive - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18615H542579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,500Fair Deal | $659 below market
2005 Acura MDX Touring113,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Unlimited Motors Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
Bluetooth, Sun/Moon Roof, Hard Top, Heated Seats, 4.375 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Acura/Bose AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat/Outside Mirror Memory Settings, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Interior, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 45777 miles below market average!2005 Billet Silver Met Acura 4D Sport Utility MDX Touring 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24VAt Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18625H511406
Stock: STK511406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $6,450Good Deal | $864 below market
2005 Acura MDX Touring166,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Qually's Auto Sales - Olathe / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18945H507335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$7,000Fair Deal | $478 below market
2005 Acura MDX Touring126,415 milesDelivery available*
Gwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Stone Mountain / Georgia
Recent Arrival! FACTORY LEATHER INTERIOR, POWERSUNROOF / MOONROOF, FRESH TRADE!!!!, WON'T LAST LONG!!!. Gwinnett Chrysler/Jeep/ Dodge/ Ram/ is proud to offer this Beautiful 2005 Acura MDX. This Touring MDX is beautifully finished in Billet Silver Met and complimented by Quartz w/Leather Trimmed Interior and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with all the features you would expect in a vehicle like this. It also gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 17/23 City/Highway MPGGwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, family owned and operated, has been driving Georgia home for over 35 years! Gwinnett CDJR proudly serves the greater Atlanta area and our entire, beautiful state! Gwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram offers a wide variety of used cars for you to choose from, all of which have gone through our detailed quality inspection. We offer financing services so you can get into the PERFECT vehicle that matches your needs, budget and tastes without all the back and forth hassles you find in the big city stores. YOU GOTTA GET TO GWINNETT!!!!!! In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax & title. Sale price includes dealer fee. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18955H541588
Stock: 912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $4,999Fair Deal | $347 below market
2005 Acura MDX Touring192,419 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Olympia Motors - Olympia / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18885H542225
Stock: 218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,999
2005 Acura MDX Base104,660 milesDelivery available*
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2005 Acura MDX. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. This low mileage Acura MDX has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Acura MDX . Although this 2005 Acura MDX is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Buying a pre-owned vehicle shouldn't mean buying a vehicle with scratches, blemishes, and paint touch-ups. Fortunately, the paint on this 2005 Acura MDX is as flawless as a new vehicle. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18205H555160
Stock: 5H555160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- New Listing$6,995
2005 Acura MDX Touring144,172 milesDelivery available*
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18845H541525
Stock: 541525
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,000
2005 Acura MDX Touring113,638 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lexus of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
2005 Acura MDX Touring Navigation Nighthawk Black Pearl 4WD 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with OverdriveLOCAL TRADE, Ebony w/Leather Trimmed Interior, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Acura/Bose AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio, Heated front seats, Leather Trimmed Interior, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers.Odometer is 34837 miles below market average!Come to www.lexusofbellevue.com To See Our Specials!! Call us at 425-533-2147 for Help with any of our departments. Enjoy a seamless, transparent luxury buying experience at Lexus of Bellevue and Lexus Plus. A dealer documentary service fee in an amount up to one hundred and fifty dollars may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18995H526611
Stock: 23811A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $5,999
2005 Acura MDX Touring186,837 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Autoamore - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD188X5H549337
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,969
2005 Acura MDX Touring151,335 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
VILLAGER OWNED, NO ACCIDENTS, ONE-OWNER2005 Acura MDX Touring Leather.Learn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18875H528106
Stock: 6628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,500
2005 Acura MDX Base197,466 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Royal Moore Buick GMC - Hillsboro / Oregon
> WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC!!! >*** THIS CAR NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY, ON-SITE PURCHASE ONLY! Royal Moore Auto center is not able to offer financing on these pre-Wholesale vehicles. Due to the COVID 19 Virus, the normal auto auctions that we sell our vehicles deemed to not be 'front line' and 'retail' ready, are closed. Royal Moore Auto Center will now make these vehicles available to the public. These vehicles have NOT been inspected by the Royal Moore Auto Center because they do not meet our requirements and therefore may, and usually do, need repairs. The Customer will pay ALL costs for ANY repairs. The Customer understands that Royal Moore Auto Center is NOT obligated to make any repairs regardless of any oral statement about these vehicles. The Customer understands that the vehicle is being purchased ' AS IS' AND WITH NO WARRANTIES OR GUARANTEES. 2005 Acura MDX Tax, Title, Registration, $150.00 Documentation Fee, and any optional dealer installed accessories are not included in this price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18285H557397
Stock: 70812XA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- New Listing$8,998
2005 Acura MDX Touring104,816 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Tonkin Honda - Portland / Oregon
Available Soon. Pending Mechanical Pre-Inspection. Please Call (503) 255-0177 for Details! CARFAX reports this as a LOCAL NW vehicle, with a CLEAN history and EXCELLENT Maintenance history! 3rd Row Seating, Navigation, Moon Roof and Leather Interior! Red 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Acura/Bose AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Interior, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.17/23 City/Highway MPGPrice does not include Tax, Title, and License.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18805H526469
Stock: T280119A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $6,250
2005 Acura MDX Touring196,823 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Boise Auto Arena - Boise / Idaho
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18905H521796
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,822 below market
2006 Acura MDX Touring145,397 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Premium Auto Collection - Chesapeake / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18666H530574
Certified Pre-Owned: No