AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2005 Acura MDX. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. This low mileage Acura MDX has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Acura MDX . Although this 2005 Acura MDX is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Buying a pre-owned vehicle shouldn't mean buying a vehicle with scratches, blemishes, and paint touch-ups. Fortunately, the paint on this 2005 Acura MDX is as flawless as a new vehicle. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HNYD18205H555160

Stock: 5H555160

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020