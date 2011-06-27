  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(44)
Appraise this car

2012 Acura MDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable handling
  • user-friendly high-tech features
  • finely crafted interior
  • relatively roomy third-row seat.
  • Not as much interior space as some larger rivals
  • busy control layout.
List Price Range
$12,900 - $17,998
Edmunds' Expert Review

Both sensible and desirable, the 2012 Acura MDX is a standout for its brand and its class.

Vehicle overview

The 2012 Acura MDX could be the best luxury crossover you haven't yet considered. Lost among the European-style icons, the American bulk carriers and its own Japanese rivals, the Acura MDX is a quiet challenger. It offers some of the nicest luxury appointments, top comfort and safety technology, and satisfying driving dynamics in the class without relying on brand cachet to get your attention.

Much of the MDX's dynamic enjoyment comes from its "Super Handling" all-wheel-drive system (SH-AWD). Many luxury crossover shoppers will only consider a rear- or all-wheel-drive model, and the Acura uses its AWD system to apportion power automatically to outside wheels during cornering. While the MDX is still mostly driven by the front wheels in straight-line cruising, the system kicks in undetected to all but the savviest drivers during spirited maneuvers on twisting sections of road. The net effect is a crossover with predictable driving dynamics in all kinds of weather conditions, plus communicative steering that makes this utility vehicle feel smaller than it is.

Inside its cabin, the MDX rivals Acura's flagship RL sedan for quality. Soft leather, handsome wood trim, and buttons, switches and knobs with a precise action to them demonstrate Acura's attention to detail. The base MDX comes with a wealth of standard features, but three available packages push the tech and luxury into territory more familiar to buyers of European models.

For the money, the 2012 Acura MDX makes a lot of sense. Crossovers like the Buick Enclave and Ford Flex are roomier, but lack the MDX's refinement. The BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class offer slightly more premium environments, but in smaller, more expensive packages. The Lexus RX 350 is more comfortable but lacks a third-row seat. Certainly, all have distinct benefits, but when it comes to a deft blend of luxury, technology and drivability, the MDX is peerless.

2012 Acura MDX models

The 2012 Acura MDX is available in one trim level.

Standard equipment includes 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlamps, foglamps, heated side mirrors, a power liftgate, a sunroof, privacy glass, heated eight-way power front seats, two-way adjustable driver lumbar, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated rearview camera, Bluetooth, and an eight-speaker sound system with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The Technology package adds a multi-view parking camera, GPS-linked and solar-sensing climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, a navigation system with 8-inch display and dial controller, real-time traffic and weather, voice controls and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system with digital music storage and an iPod/USB interface.

The Advance package includes all Technology package features and adds 19-inch wheels, an adaptive suspension, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot warning system, the Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), auto-leveling headlamps, a sport steering wheel and ventilated front seats. The Entertainment package, which can be added to the Technology or Advanced packages, adds a rear-seat entertainment system and heated second-row seats.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Acura MDX carries over unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Acura MDX is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 300 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

In Edmunds performance testing, the MDX accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined. Properly equipped, the MDX can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2012 Acura MDX includes antilock brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, active front head restraints, traction control and stability control with a stabilizing feature for trailer towing. The optional CMBS monitors following distance and closure rate, and uses visual and auditory warnings to alert the driver to a possible collision. If the system senses an imminent collision, it can apply hard braking and cinch up the front seatbelts.

In government crash testing, the MDX received four out of five possible stars for overall frontal crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the MDX its top score of "Good" for occupant protection in frontal offset and side-impact crashes. In Edmunds brake testing, the MDX came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average result for this class of vehicle.

Driving

For a three-row SUV, the 2012 Acura MDX rarely acts like one. The all-wheel-drive system, while biased toward the front wheels, does an outstanding job of shifting torque during hard cornering. Body roll is well-contained and the MDX's center of gravity feels lower than it looks to the eye. The active dampers (available with the Advance package) soak up the bumps when necessary and firm up when the pace quickens, though the standard suspension works just fine (and without the added cost).

Acceleration from the 3.7-liter V6 is a little soft until the revs reach the midrange. From there the engine pulls with enthusiasm, while the MDX's six-speed automatic transmission upshifts smoothly. Overall, the MDX is one of the most rewarding luxury crossovers to drive.

Interior

The MDX's cabin is a technology lover's dream. Thankfully, the MDX's connected creature comforts are easy to use via a multipurpose knob and a selection of voice commands. As in most Acuras, the center stack is loaded with buttons for climate control and multimedia. It's an intimidating array at first, but the learning curve is short. The Panasonic/ELS surround-sound audio system is one of the best in the business, as is the navigation system.

The MDX is pretty spacious for a three-row midsize luxury crossover SUV. The rearmost seats are better suited to children, but adults can ride there for short journeys without complaint. Second-row seats recline for additional comfort, but if you need legitimate room for adults in the third row, the Buick Enclave and Ford Flex are better choices. The MDX yields 83.5 cubic feet of cargo space with its second and third rows folded, which is above average for a midsize luxury crossover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Acura MDX.

5(50%)
4(18%)
3(21%)
2(9%)
1(2%)
4.0
44 reviews
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Traded down to Trade up!
wayne91,01/30/2012
I traded my 2011 QX56 for the 2012 MDX. Why? Well, I am looking to downsize my life while not giving up everything. Then MDX offers all I need and what I want. Versatility, sportiness, comfort, performance, and better MPG. Thought about LEXUS, MERCEDES, and found the pricing too high. The Range Rover does not provide the reliability and resale of ACURA.
Oil Burner!
Dave M,04/25/2017
Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Bought a used 2012 MDX to replace a 2007 MDX. Quickly discovered it burns oil at a rate of a quart every 1100 miles. Thought the previous owner had abused the engine and not changed oil regularly. WRONG. Seems that most "reviewers" and organizations have missed the fact that Acura has a bad engine - the J37A - out there on the 2008-2014 MDX. A new cylinder material is rumored to be abrasive against the piston rings - and the oil is being burned quickly. Acura has taken the stance that a quart/1000 miles is "normal." And they are only ponying up money to totally irate consumers with signing of an NDA. There is the rumor that the rings were installed improperly at the factory. Initial statistics show that over 11% of Acura MDX's have this problem with the J37A engine. Advise strongly again buying unless some warranty guarantee from Acura. The problem has shown up in cars with as few as 40,000 miles. Usually AFTER the warranty is expired. Caution!!!
Enjoying my first SUV
appstategrad95,12/01/2011
Overall quite pleased with the vehicle. It's fun to drive, has a good bit of technological goodies and should be a reliable vehicle I hope my family enjoys for years to come.
My "New" 2012 MDX - 2k miles so far
jg88,04/14/2015
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
Just bought a 2012 MDX Tech CPO with 30k miles and am pretty darn happy with it. Tested the X5 and X3, the Q5, the ML 350 and the similarly sized Infinity; the MDX was hard to beat for overall driving, quality build and standard features. SH-AWD is in a class of its own for on-the-road traction and performance. Driving during a couple of heavy down pour is a breeze. Surprisingly it has decent ground clearance for logging roads and unimproved two-tracks yet felt lower in driving than the others. Noticed how low in the bonnet the engine sits, must be how Acura lowered it's center of gravity. Lastly, could not believe the deal I struck with Acura vs. the German cars - much better. Three years later, now with 52K miles - not one issue or problem with the MDX. We've taken it many long trips, have used it for carrying large items - still going great as a people and cargo mover. One area of concern, the MPG seems to have fallen both for local and highway driving. On a recent 3K trip from TX to NM to CO and back back, overall MPG for the trip was about 19.5. A year earlier, on essentially the same trip, it was about 21 MPG overall. Have also noticed lower MPG for local driving, about 15 - 16 versus 17.5 during the 1st 2 years. Not sure why this is.
See all 44 reviews of the 2012 Acura MDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2012 Acura MDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2012 Acura MDX

Used 2012 Acura MDX Overview

The Used 2012 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Acura MDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Acura MDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Acura MDX Technology Package is priced between $12,900 and$17,500 with odometer readings between 74461 and131180 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages is priced between $17,000 and$17,998 with odometer readings between 87703 and97913 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Acura MDX Base is priced between $15,362 and$17,990 with odometer readings between 79876 and97116 miles.

