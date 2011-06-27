Vehicle overview

The 2012 Acura MDX could be the best luxury crossover you haven't yet considered. Lost among the European-style icons, the American bulk carriers and its own Japanese rivals, the Acura MDX is a quiet challenger. It offers some of the nicest luxury appointments, top comfort and safety technology, and satisfying driving dynamics in the class without relying on brand cachet to get your attention.

Much of the MDX's dynamic enjoyment comes from its "Super Handling" all-wheel-drive system (SH-AWD). Many luxury crossover shoppers will only consider a rear- or all-wheel-drive model, and the Acura uses its AWD system to apportion power automatically to outside wheels during cornering. While the MDX is still mostly driven by the front wheels in straight-line cruising, the system kicks in undetected to all but the savviest drivers during spirited maneuvers on twisting sections of road. The net effect is a crossover with predictable driving dynamics in all kinds of weather conditions, plus communicative steering that makes this utility vehicle feel smaller than it is.

Inside its cabin, the MDX rivals Acura's flagship RL sedan for quality. Soft leather, handsome wood trim, and buttons, switches and knobs with a precise action to them demonstrate Acura's attention to detail. The base MDX comes with a wealth of standard features, but three available packages push the tech and luxury into territory more familiar to buyers of European models.

For the money, the 2012 Acura MDX makes a lot of sense. Crossovers like the Buick Enclave and Ford Flex are roomier, but lack the MDX's refinement. The BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz M-Class offer slightly more premium environments, but in smaller, more expensive packages. The Lexus RX 350 is more comfortable but lacks a third-row seat. Certainly, all have distinct benefits, but when it comes to a deft blend of luxury, technology and drivability, the MDX is peerless.