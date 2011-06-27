We looked at numerous SUVs and Sedans but kept coming back to the Acura MDX. Build quality, fit & finish, ride comfort, interior materials, driving performance and styling were equaled only by several of the other Japanese auto makers. Acura was the only one with a dealership nearby so it wouldn't be a hardship if the MDX does have problems in the future. This is our fourth Acura so we do have some degree of owner loyalty. Both of these factors weighed heavily in our decision on which SUV to purchase. However, there are several things that we do not care for and they are as follows, the automatic stop/start feature is a nuisance (and it cannot be disabled), navigation system and driver / vehicle interface is cumbersome and complex. You're better off just learning to use the voice prompt for most commands. I prefer the Bluetooth connectivity in my 2011 Ford truck than the Acura phone system. My wife has learned to use Siri on her linked IPhone to make calls from the MDX's Bluetooth connection (it's easier than their system, at least in her opinion). We drove both the two wheel drive and SH-AWD versions and I can say for a fact that the AWD option handles and performs MUCH better in a hard rain. We typically don't have any snow or Ice in this part of Texas but my guess is that the AWD would do just as well in those driving conditions too. Another consideration is that when the SH-AWD option ($2000) is purchased, you also get a spare tire and jack. If you buy these items separately from the dealer they are $510. The two wheel MDX drive DOES NOT COME with a spare tire. The multiple versions of ride control (e.g. IDS, Comfort, Normal, Sport) are wasted on us. Why would anyone want to drive a glorified station wagon in Sport Mode, the MDX is not a sports car! Acura could get away from having to install the VERY expensive magnetic shock absorbers currently in use but I suppose if that's what the competition is doing they have to do it too. Transmission, shift points, smoothness, etc. all seem to be set OK for normal to moderately aggressive driving. We really like the transmission push buttons in lieu of a "gear shift lever" sticking up in the middle of the console. The MDX has paddle shifters, if you have the need to shift manually but I doubt we'll ever use them. The engine is strong, quiet and idles smoothly. Our overall fuel economy has been in line with Acura's posted claims for miles per gallon but I sure wish they could have figured out how to do it on Regular (87 octane) fuel. Wheels and tires on the Advance model are good looking 19" wheels w/ Michelin rubber, but I saw several of the basic MDX two wheel drive vehicles equipped with Hankook tires. They would not be my first choice of tires on a $40K vehicle. Warranty is comparable to Lexus and Infiniti, I cannot understand why the Europeans (especially the Germans cannot seem to keep up with their competition in this category). As of this writing, we have not purchased an extended warranty on this vehicle and I doubt that we will. After all, Acura and Honda's claim to fame is their remarkable reliability and dependably so those features should be designed and built into the vehicle. I wish we had more mileage and driving time in the vehicle prior to writing this review but at least I could share a few things with a prospective buyer. In summation, my wife REALLY likes the vehicle. The additional room, the ability to set up a little higher than you do in a typical sedan and ease of driving were big selling points. I've changed my mind about several items. The nine (9) speed transmission is sort of annoying , especially when driving through an area where it has to stay in a lower gear. It's constantly "Hunting" for the correct gear. Ours is the Advance SHAWD version and it has proximity collision monitors front and rear however I think that ALL models should either have these as standard equipment or available as an option. Safety should not be held hostage for an additional $6K option. Still don't like the engine stop / start feature but it appears that numerous other auto manufacturers are opting to install the same thing in their vehicles. Guess that's a way they can claim a fraction more gas mileage on their overall EPA rating. Other than being a nuisance, I wonder what the toll is on the starter, battery, flywheel, etc. as additional wear and tear? Having said those things, we continue to be very pleased with the vehicle! Dependable, reliable and comfortable (both city and highway driving). We would definitely purchase the same make and model again! 1/11/17 - 15,000 miles. Vehicle is performing very well. We have pretty much learned how to use all of the technology so that mini-crises has passed. We have not experienced any mechanical, electrical or driving issues with the SUV. Would continue to recommend it to other potential buyers. 1/16/18, 20,250 miles. We're still happy with the Acura.

Read more