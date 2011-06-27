  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura MDX
  4. Used 2016 Acura MDX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(116)
Appraise this car

2016 Acura MDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Generous number of features for the money
  • adept handling
  • good fuel economy
  • confident acceleration
  • quiet cabin
  • excellent crash-test scores.
  • Distracting tech interface with subpar graphics
  • cabin looks and feels less luxurious than rivals
  • modest cargo space behind the third row
  • dim-witted adaptive cruise control.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Acura MDX for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$19,444 - $29,791
Used MDX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Offering familiar comfort, value and performance plus a slew of updates, the 2016 Acura MDX is a top pick among three-row luxury crossovers.

Vehicle overview

Shoppers have flocked to the reasonably priced Acura MDX for years due to its strong resale value and reputation for reliability. The 2016 MDX boasts numerous updates, including a standard nine-speed automatic transmission and a widely available AcuraWatch Plus bundle that provides cutting-edge safety technologies. Add the MDX's rewarding driving dynamics to the mix and you're looking at one of the best picks for a three-row luxury crossover SUV this year.

The popular 2016 Acura MDX receives a few changes this year, including a new nine-speed automatic transmission.

Notably, the AcuraWatch Plus package isn't completely new, although it does mark the debut of both rear cross-traffic alerts and a camera-based lane-keeping assist system that Acura calls "Road Departure Mitigation." Many of its features were offered on the 2015 MDX, too, including lane-departure and blind-spot warning systems, adaptive cruise control and a collision mitigation system with automatic braking. In order to get them, however, you had to specify the top-of-the-line Advance package, whereas AcuraWatch Plus is available across the lineup. That means safety-minded consumers can save a hefty chunk of change for 2016 by specifying AcuraWatch Plus on lower-priced MDX models.

On the road, the 2016 Acura MDX remains one of the more satisfying three-row crossovers to drive, with a quiet interior at highway speeds and surprising athleticism when driving around turns (especially with all-wheel drive). The standard 3.5-liter V6 engine lacks the strong low-rpm torque of some turbocharged rivals, but wind it out a bit and you'll find that the MDX is still one of the quicker vehicles out there.

Add it all up and this versatile, well-made and feature-packed Acura is arguably the most sensible choice in the midsize luxury SUV segment. As such, we gave it an "A" rating, but know that there are other options out there that can be more desirable, if not more sensible. The 2016 Volvo XC90, redesigned at long last, has wowed us with its slick styling, exquisite interior and strong yet fuel-efficient power plants. When similarly equipped, it also offers similar value to the MDX. The overhauled 2016 Audi Q7, meanwhile, has a more restrained design, but it offers a sumptuous cabin, an advanced infotainment interface and an available turbodiesel V6.

Other popular picks include the BMW X5, which serves up the most engaging performance of the bunch but has less third-row space and a substantially higher price. The Infiniti QX60 is well-equipped and spacious, but is comparatively slow and unexciting to drive. We would also be remiss if we didn't mention the redesigned 2016 Honda Pilot, which gives up little to its pricier Acura corporate cousin, while being less expensive and offering even more utility. All are worth a look, but the well-rounded MDX may represent the best balance of value, utility and luxury of them all.

2016 Acura MDX models

The 2016 Acura MDX is a luxury crossover SUV that seats seven. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, a sunroof, rear privacy glass, keyless entry and ignition, heated eight-way power front seats (with driver power lumbar), driver memory settings, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Technology highlights include twin dashboard displays (lower 7-inch touchscreen and upper 8-inch information display), a multi-angle rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, Siri Eyes Free voice controls for compatible Apple devices and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB interface, Pandora and Aha compatibility and satellite radio.

The AcuraWatch Plus package adds a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking, lane-keeping assist, Road Departure Mitigation and adaptive cruise control.

A navigation system is standard on the 2016 Acura MDX if you select the Technology, Entertainment or Advance option packages.

The MDX Technology (available with or without the AcuraWatch Plus package) adds a navigation system, voice controls (navigation and audio), a color driver information center, AcuraLink and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system with HD radio. Also included with this package are 19-inch alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, rear-door keyless entry, GPS-linked and solar-sensing climate control and a trio of safety systems: lane-departure warning, blind-spot monitoring (with rear cross-traffic alert) and a forward-collision warning system (but without the automatic mitigation braking that's part of the AcuraWatch package).

The Entertainment trim level requires the Technology package and adds a 110-volt power outlet, heated rear seats, rear door window sunshades and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system with a 9-inch screen and an additional speaker. AcuraWatch Plus is again available for this MDX combination.

The Advance trim level includes the contents of the Technology and the AcuraWatch Plus package, and it adds roof rails, front and rear parking sensors, remote engine start, automatic engine stop-start, auto-dimming sideview mirrors, upgraded leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, power lumbar for the front passenger and heated second-row seats.

You can also get the Advance and Entertainment trim level, which combines the respective features of those two lower trim levels while adding an upgraded rear-seat entertainment system with a bigger 16.2-inch screen, another speaker (bringing the total to 12) and an HDMI input.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 MDX gets a standard nine-speed automatic transmission with push-button gear selection, an optional suite of safety technologies called AcuraWatch Plus and a revised all-wheel-drive system that Acura says is lighter and more responsive. Other changes include a standard frameless rearview mirror, Siri Eyes Free voice controls for compatible Apple devices, an easy-entry driver seat and (via the Advance package) auto stop-start.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Acura MDX employs a 3.5-liter V6 engine that produces 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is front-wheel drive, with all-wheel drive (SH-AWD) available as an option.

EPA-estimated fuel economy starts at 22 mpg combined (19 city/27 highway) with front-wheel drive. Adding the Advance package with its auto stop-start feature to the front-wheel-drive MDX bumps the rating up to 23 mpg combined (20 city/27 highway). As for the AWD models, they return 21 mpg combined (18/26) in standard form and 22 mpg combined (19/26) with the Advance package.

In Edmunds testing, the 2016 MDX with SH-AWD went from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds, making it a solid, mid-pack performer. Properly equipped, the MDX can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2016 Acura MDX includes antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera is also standard, and AWD models come with a stabilizing function for trailer towing. Optional or standard, depending on the trim level, are blind-spot monitoring (with rear cross-traffic alert), a frontal collision warning system, automatic braking for frontal crash mitigation, a lane-departure warning system, lane keeping assist and Road Departure Mitigation. The latter essentially combines the functions of the camera-based lane-keeping system and the automatic braking system to help you avoid drifting off the road into roadside objects.

In Edmunds brake testing, an MDX required 122 feet to stop from 60 mph, which is a decent stop, but it displayed brake fade on subsequent stops. This could be an issue on mountain roads and grades.

In government crash tests, the MDX earned a perfect five-star overall rating, with five stars each for total frontal impact safety and total side-impact safety. The MDX also aced the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's crash tests, earning the top score of "Good" in all categories and additionally garnering a second-best "Advanced" rating for its optional frontal collision mitigation system.

Driving

The MDX's V6 is a sweet engine with a nice-sounding snarl when you plant your right foot. Nine-speed transmissions have a tendency to produce odd low-speed tendencies and inappropriate gear selections, but that's not the case with this new-for-2016 automatic gearbox. It's smooth, smart and has resulted in improved acceleration and fuel economy, although its automatic stop-start system included with the Advance package can send some uncouth shivers through the car when it's stopped. We also aren't enamored with the optional adaptive cruise control, which is too quick to slam on the brakes, too slow to speed up again and generally mediocre at keeping the set speed.

Thanks to its strong V6 and composed handling, the 2016 Acura MDX is pretty sporty as three-row crossover SUVs go.

We do know that the Acura MDX rides a little more firmly than some competing crossovers on the highway and around town, but most owners likely won't find it objectionable. Overall levels of wind and road noise are quite low, an area in which the MDX has improved markedly in recent years. Should you elect to hustle this three-row luxury crossover along a winding road, you'll be rewarded with responsive steering and composed handling. The all-wheel-drive version is particularly adept at powering out of turns.

Interior

The Acura MDX is one of the more functional luxury crossovers. Its front seats are nicely shaped and supportive even if it lacks the extra adjustability offered by certain competitors in the segment. The second-row seats slide fore and aft for added flexibility, providing generous legroom in their rearmost position. It also slides forward for third-row access at the press of a button, though the resulting pass-through is rather small -- especially compared to the Infiniti QX60. The third row is best suited for kids, as only small, limber adults will fit back there, but that's actually pretty good for a luxury seven-passenger SUV. If you want something bigger, you'll have to go for a non-luxury model.

Interior storage is excellent, with big cupholders and door bins, plus a deep center bin that can hold a small purse or tablet. The MDX doesn't give you much room for groceries with all three rows of seating in use, but folding those rearmost seats opens up a respectable amount of space suitable for lengthy road trips. When you fold both the second and third rows, its maximum cargo capacity is better than most two-row midsize crossovers, but considerably less than in mainstream models like the 2016 Honda Pilot.

Behind the second-row seats of the 2016 Acura MDX you'll find about 40 cubic feet of cargo space.

The MDX's cabin is meticulously well-constructed with quality materials, but it lacks the style and luxurious ambience of competitors like the Lexus RX and Volvo XC60. It just feels less special. There are also a few Honda-grade plastics and switchgear if you look closely. Some unintuitive controls are also problematic. The push-button gear selector is gimmicky, requiring you to pull a switch for Reverse and push buttons for Park and Drive. The dual-screen infotainment system is confusing as well, especially for the audio system. You use the lower touchscreen for many functions, but others such as media player control require the multicontrol knob and upper display screen. Certain climate controls are also in the touchscreen, resulting in multiple button presses for things like heated seats that used to require only one. Neither screen boasts the super-crisp graphics we've come to expect in this class either.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Acura MDX.

5(28%)
4(19%)
3(16%)
2(21%)
1(16%)
3.2
116 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 116 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Would Love IT Except...Horrible Transmission
mps_,07/03/2015
Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Purchased: 2016 MDX Advance. This is my second MDX (my wife's car) and while I am big fan of the vehicle, Acura made some horrible tweaks to the car. If I were to buy this car again, I would try to find a 2015 model. Pros: The interior is beautiful with great materials. The ride quality is excellent and always gives confidence. Cons: The are 3 man issues with this car 1) The transmission is truly horrible. I am car guy who has owned many cars and have never experienced such a bad transmission. PLEASE release a software update to fix this 2) The auto-idle is poorly executed and there is no way to permanently turn it off. 3) Infotainment system is dated and the GPS in mediocre
Great, responsive car. Terrible interface.
G. Adams,07/27/2015
SH-AWD w/AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Before buying, I test drove a 2016 Pilot EX-L and a 2015 MDX. In my opinion, the MDX felt more agile and responsive than the Pilot, and I preferred the MDX's interior and exterior styling over the Pilot. The Good: Car handles incredibly well. Accelerates, turns, and brakes superbly. If you're looking for a three-row SUV, I can't think of anything that would come even close to the same level of performance and value, except perhaps a Pilot. The only other option I considered was the Volvo XC90, but it would cost around 25-30% more, and although I greatly prefer the Volvo's interior and user interface, my friends with Volvos have had issues with reliability. Audi Q7 also looks great, but again price and reliability issues steered me away. So, from a price-performance-reliability standard, the MDX is very hard to beat. I took the MDX on a curvy, secluded mountain highway, and it was truly the most thrilling drive I've ever had. I'm happy with the car. The Bad: The user interface is disgraceful. Acura's worst yet, and that's saying something. Even though the dealer set up the car for my wife and me, my wife's first solo drive in the car had her near tears because of the maddening user interface. For instance, getting the car to accept her phone's bluetooth connection instead of mine was crazy complex, and you have to go through two entirely separate menus if you want to transfer both the phone operations and the phone's media (e.g., Pandora) from one source to another. Even everyday tasks like turning on the seat's heaters, adjusting the A/C, or tinkering with the audio settings (e.g., fade/balance) all take multiple levels of menus, requiring too much of the driver's focus and attention. I sorely miss when I could do any of those things with a single gesture (flip a switch! turn a dial!) without having to take my eyes off the road. Now, I have to find the 1 cm square on the display panel that takes me to the menu to adjust the fan. Then the menu changes, and I have to navigate my hand to the "+" and "-" icons. Even when I know what to do -- which isn't often the case, because the menu system is poorly laid out -- my eyes leave the road for what'd I guess to be about three seconds... just to adjust the fan! Speaking of user interfaces, the displays in the car are terrible. Just plain old washed out and "fuzzy." I'm wondering if Acura got a deal on surplus parts from circa 2001. Backup camera quality feels like it's made from Soviet-era parts, and the touchpad was probably made from leftover Microsoft Zune panels. Resolution and clarity are shameful. Other annoyances: The glove compartment light apparently only comes on if the headlights are on. I, personally, tend to open the glove compartment when the engine is off, and even if it's light outside, the back of my glove compartment is still pretty dark. The chrome trim used all over the center stack reflects the sun like a mirror, creating an annoying and blinding distraction. My wife and I each experienced this independently, so I don't think I'm being nit-picky. Look for a recall on this in future months, where your dealer installs non-reflective stickers over the chrome trim to solve this safety issue. ;-) With Acura's button-based transmission system, it seems impossible to park the car, turn off the engine, and keep the radio on. There's a ridiculous "car wash" mode that lets you turn off the car and keep it in neutral, but good luck remembering the proper sequence of brake, button, and transmission to put it in this mode, and I'm still not sure how practical this mode is anyway. Suspension is... bumpy if not jarring. Too much hard plastic. Acura dealer mentioned crazy expensive parts when trying to upsell on warranty. Do headlights really cost $1,100!? Notes on AcuraWatch Plus: AcuraWatch plus is a suite of features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. Unfortunately, it does not include blind spot monitoring. I had great hopes for both adaptive cruise and lane keep assist, but neither seem quite ready for prime time. Adaptive cruise is a little too slow to react, especially when speeding back up either when the car in front accelerates or when you change lanes to go around a slower car. Lane keep assist is at times too aggressive while at other times too oblivious of the car's drifting across lanes. It also seems to continually "test" if the driver is actively steering by subtly turning the wheel slightly back and forth. After a couple of hours of driving, my arms and shoulders were sore from subconsciously fighting these small, constant tugs on the steering wheel. On the other hand, I have had at least one successful driving experience where I let the car do most of the steering while I barely assisted. That was kind of fun, but I don't foresee those opportunities arising often, due to typical traffic and road conditions. Overall: Great car, terrible tech.
2016 MDX Vibration Part II
Very Disappointed,11/28/2015
SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Very disappointed, follow up to my previous post, ok my car has been at the dealers 6 times now for a vibration between 55 to 75 MPH 4,900 miles they keep saying they have to confirm the vibration which I have a service order from October stating they confirmed the vibration, they replaced the brake rotors, needless to say vibration still there, they replaced the tires, vibration still there, took it back to the dealer today for 6th time, another test drive with the service manager he said he could feel something but wasn't sure what it was, back seat was vibrating extensively, service manager acknowledged it, said he would take a new MDX off the lot drive it same route we drove mine to see if the road made it vibrate. They called and said they test drove a new MDX off the lot and it vibrates worse than mine so it's a characteristic of the vehicle. They actually put this in writing on the service order. I asked if they were informing consumers of this vibration characteristic when they were looking at the vehicles and they said no, I told them just because the other car vibrates does not make it right, it sounds like a design defect to me, this directive came from the District Service Manager I cannot believe they would actually think that is acceptable, they all vibrate so that makes it acceptable???? Buyer beware I would not buy the 2016 Acura MDX.
Wife's 2016 Acura MDX with SH-AWD Advance
Glen Tryer,07/12/2015
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
We looked at numerous SUVs and Sedans but kept coming back to the Acura MDX. Build quality, fit & finish, ride comfort, interior materials, driving performance and styling were equaled only by several of the other Japanese auto makers. Acura was the only one with a dealership nearby so it wouldn't be a hardship if the MDX does have problems in the future. This is our fourth Acura so we do have some degree of owner loyalty. Both of these factors weighed heavily in our decision on which SUV to purchase. However, there are several things that we do not care for and they are as follows, the automatic stop/start feature is a nuisance (and it cannot be disabled), navigation system and driver / vehicle interface is cumbersome and complex. You're better off just learning to use the voice prompt for most commands. I prefer the Bluetooth connectivity in my 2011 Ford truck than the Acura phone system. My wife has learned to use Siri on her linked IPhone to make calls from the MDX's Bluetooth connection (it's easier than their system, at least in her opinion). We drove both the two wheel drive and SH-AWD versions and I can say for a fact that the AWD option handles and performs MUCH better in a hard rain. We typically don't have any snow or Ice in this part of Texas but my guess is that the AWD would do just as well in those driving conditions too. Another consideration is that when the SH-AWD option ($2000) is purchased, you also get a spare tire and jack. If you buy these items separately from the dealer they are $510. The two wheel MDX drive DOES NOT COME with a spare tire. The multiple versions of ride control (e.g. IDS, Comfort, Normal, Sport) are wasted on us. Why would anyone want to drive a glorified station wagon in Sport Mode, the MDX is not a sports car! Acura could get away from having to install the VERY expensive magnetic shock absorbers currently in use but I suppose if that's what the competition is doing they have to do it too. Transmission, shift points, smoothness, etc. all seem to be set OK for normal to moderately aggressive driving. We really like the transmission push buttons in lieu of a "gear shift lever" sticking up in the middle of the console. The MDX has paddle shifters, if you have the need to shift manually but I doubt we'll ever use them. The engine is strong, quiet and idles smoothly. Our overall fuel economy has been in line with Acura's posted claims for miles per gallon but I sure wish they could have figured out how to do it on Regular (87 octane) fuel. Wheels and tires on the Advance model are good looking 19" wheels w/ Michelin rubber, but I saw several of the basic MDX two wheel drive vehicles equipped with Hankook tires. They would not be my first choice of tires on a $40K vehicle. Warranty is comparable to Lexus and Infiniti, I cannot understand why the Europeans (especially the Germans cannot seem to keep up with their competition in this category). As of this writing, we have not purchased an extended warranty on this vehicle and I doubt that we will. After all, Acura and Honda's claim to fame is their remarkable reliability and dependably so those features should be designed and built into the vehicle. I wish we had more mileage and driving time in the vehicle prior to writing this review but at least I could share a few things with a prospective buyer. In summation, my wife REALLY likes the vehicle. The additional room, the ability to set up a little higher than you do in a typical sedan and ease of driving were big selling points. I've changed my mind about several items. The nine (9) speed transmission is sort of annoying , especially when driving through an area where it has to stay in a lower gear. It's constantly "Hunting" for the correct gear. Ours is the Advance SHAWD version and it has proximity collision monitors front and rear however I think that ALL models should either have these as standard equipment or available as an option. Safety should not be held hostage for an additional $6K option. Still don't like the engine stop / start feature but it appears that numerous other auto manufacturers are opting to install the same thing in their vehicles. Guess that's a way they can claim a fraction more gas mileage on their overall EPA rating. Other than being a nuisance, I wonder what the toll is on the starter, battery, flywheel, etc. as additional wear and tear? Having said those things, we continue to be very pleased with the vehicle! Dependable, reliable and comfortable (both city and highway driving). We would definitely purchase the same make and model again! 1/11/17 - 15,000 miles. Vehicle is performing very well. We have pretty much learned how to use all of the technology so that mini-crises has passed. We have not experienced any mechanical, electrical or driving issues with the SUV. Would continue to recommend it to other potential buyers. 1/16/18, 20,250 miles. We're still happy with the Acura.
See all 116 reviews of the 2016 Acura MDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 7
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
290 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 2016 Acura MDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Acura MDX

Used 2016 Acura MDX Overview

The Used 2016 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV. Available styles include SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/AcuraWatch Plus Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology, Entertainment and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology and AcuraWatch Plus Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology, Entertainment and AcuraWatch Plus Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Acura MDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Acura MDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Acura MDX SH-AWD is priced between $19,444 and$29,791 with odometer readings between 26856 and141166 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Acura MDX Base is priced between $25,994 and$25,994 with odometer readings between 27053 and27053 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Acura MDX Technology Package is priced between $26,998 and$26,998 with odometer readings between 57708 and57708 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Acura MDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Acura MDX for sale near. There are currently 20 used and CPO 2016 MDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $19,444 and mileage as low as 26856 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Acura MDX.

Can't find a used 2016 Acura MDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura MDX for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,755.

Find a used Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $24,854.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura MDX for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,464.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,323.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Acura MDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura MDX lease specials

Related Used 2016 Acura MDX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles