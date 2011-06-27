Vehicle overview

The Acura MDX is meticulously engineered to serve a specific purpose, much like a good set of Craftsman tools. It can seat up to seven people and it offers plenty of luxury accouterments. And since it's a crossover SUV, meaning that it's more of a car than a truck, its unibody construction pays dividends in handling and safety, though like most competitors it has little appetite for serious off-road pursuits.

Even in the sixth year of its model cycle, the MDX remains one of the best premium-brand crossover SUVs on the market. But Acura's SUV is not given to whimsy or flair. It isn't a vehicle you aspire to own. This is the one you buy because you need it. The Acura MDX gives you plenty of room for the family, a ride they can all live with, an engine that will move them swiftly and more than enough features to keep them comfortable and safe. The MDX's cabin ambience is more upscale than that of its workaday Pilot sibling, but there's less of the opulence found in other luxury SUVs -- and that's why the MDX costs less. If this is your idea of the perfect premium crossover SUV, the 2006 Acura MDX is your vehicle.