Consumer Rating
(88)
2006 Acura MDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Room for seven passengers or serious amounts of cargo, gutsy V6 engine, well-balanced suspension, top-rated crash test scores.
  • Ho-hum interior design and materials, modest tow rating.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although bland alongside athletic competitors, the highly functional 2006 Acura MDX will appeal to families seeking a premium crossover SUV with three rows of seating.

Vehicle overview

The Acura MDX is meticulously engineered to serve a specific purpose, much like a good set of Craftsman tools. It can seat up to seven people and it offers plenty of luxury accouterments. And since it's a crossover SUV, meaning that it's more of a car than a truck, its unibody construction pays dividends in handling and safety, though like most competitors it has little appetite for serious off-road pursuits.

Even in the sixth year of its model cycle, the MDX remains one of the best premium-brand crossover SUVs on the market. But Acura's SUV is not given to whimsy or flair. It isn't a vehicle you aspire to own. This is the one you buy because you need it. The Acura MDX gives you plenty of room for the family, a ride they can all live with, an engine that will move them swiftly and more than enough features to keep them comfortable and safe. The MDX's cabin ambience is more upscale than that of its workaday Pilot sibling, but there's less of the opulence found in other luxury SUVs -- and that's why the MDX costs less. If this is your idea of the perfect premium crossover SUV, the 2006 Acura MDX is your vehicle.

2006 Acura MDX models

The Acura MDX is offered as a four-door only in either base or Touring trim. Base models come well equipped with 17-inch wheels, XM Satellite Radio, heated mirrors, keyless entry, leather seating (heated in front), a power driver seat, front and rear automatic climate control, a CD player and a moonroof. Touring models add a roof rack, a rear wiper, a power front-passenger seat, a driver-seat memory feature, a Bluetooth hands-free cell phone interface and an upgraded audio system with an in-dash six-CD changer. Ordering the Touring model also allows you to specify the optional DVD-based navigation system (with voice recognition and a rearview video camera), the DVD entertainment system for rear passengers, or both.

2006 Highlights

Other than some minor interior trim changes for the Touring package -- ebony-colored Zebra wood-patterned trim replaces last year's Burl wood, and satin chrome interior accents instead of bright chrome -- the Acura MDX is unchanged for 2006. New SAE testing procedures drop the MDX's horsepower rating from 265 to 253.

Performance & mpg

While most luxury SUVs offer a V8 as the top-line engine, the Acura MDX comes only with a 253-hp, 3.5-liter V6. Nevertheless, acceleration is competitive with bigger-engined SUVs and fuel mileage is superior. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, and it helps the MDX earn an EPA mileage estimate of 17 city/23 highway. Power travels to all four wheels through Acura's Variable Torque Management (VTM) full-time four-wheel-drive system. Tow capacity is 3,500 pounds.

Safety

The MDX comes standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes, seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants, head-protecting side curtain airbags, a tire-pressure monitoring system, stability control and three-point seatbelts in every position. Should an accident prove unavoidable, MDX counters with high crash test scores; it scored five stars (out of five) in the government front- and side-impact tests. The IIHS gave the Acura MDX a "Good" rating (the highest possible) for its performance in the 40-mph frontal-offset crash test.

Driving

Comfortable on rough city streets, yet firm enough to feel agile in the corners, the 2006 Acura MDX offers a pleasing compromise between ride comfort and handling ability. On mild off-road jaunts, the MDX is well up to the task of soaking up big hits as well as smoothing out long, winding stretches of bumpy dirt road. Eight inches of ground clearance allows the MDX to clear small obstacles with ease.

Interior

Perhaps because of its minivan roots, the MDX's interior does little to inspire or awe, but it is quite functional. The second-row rear seats offer ample room, and the third-row seat is fine for children. The spacious cabin also makes the MDX a very practical cargo carrier. The second-row seats are split 60/40, folding nearly flat with one simple latch. The third-row seat is all one unit that folds flat, as well. With both the second- and third-row seats folded down, there's 82 cubic feet of usable space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Acura MDX.

5(80%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.7
88 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission issue
blondie,02/24/2010
I bought my vehicle in the end of 2007. I have loved my vehicle to date. Recently I started experiencing a shaking, shuddering when I let off the gas and then go to accelerate again. It appears to happen at about 40 mph. I have found out that it means I am going to have to have the torque and transmission replaced. Apparently this is common on the 2006 and earlier MDX. I am not at all happy and am now looking for a new vehicle, since this is a $7000 repair and I have no warranty. Apparently there is a recall on vehicles 2005 and earlier for the converter torque. Very disappointed since I bought this vehicle to keep long term.
Noise between 35 and 40 mph
blondie21dj,03/22/2010
I am having a shuddering noise between 35 and 40 mph. It is usually when I lift my foot off the gas pedal and then go to accelerate. I took it to the dealership and they couldn't figure out what was wrong and I couldn't get the noise to duplicate. After reading several reviews on here, I figured out that it was the torque converter. I called Acura Client Services and reported the issue. They said they have not had a single person report this issue. Everyone needs to call and report this issue, so they can place a recall on this issue. They have recalls on 2005 and earlier but not 2006 as of yet. It appears to occur between 70k and 90k miles.
Don't believe the MPG estimates!
Leet,08/29/2009
If it were not for the mileage, this would be my favorite SUV (owned Suburban, Tahoe and Jimmy). The vehicle can't meet the minimum mpg rating. We drive this vehicle 50/50 hwy/city and are not getting crazy with the accelerator. It's sad that I sold my perfectly running 03 Suburban for something I was told would get 17- 23 mpg and it only gets 1 mpg better than my 03 Suburban. VERY disappointing...don't believe the salesman!
Great SUV.
mr.watson,07/20/2016
Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
if you are thinking about purchasing the SUV just do it. I just bought mine and its 10 years old. This vehicle runs like a 2016. Smooth ride, quiet cabin and plenty of leg room.
See all 88 reviews of the 2006 Acura MDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
5-speed automatic
Gas
253 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2006 Acura MDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2006 Acura MDX Overview

The Used 2006 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV. Available styles include Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav, Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Nav (3.5L 6cyl 5A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and Touring 4dr SUV AWD w/Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Acura MDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2006 Acura MDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2006 Acura MDX Touring is priced between $7,699 and$7,699 with odometer readings between 123401 and123401 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Acura MDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Acura MDX for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2006 MDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,699 and mileage as low as 123401 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Acura MDX.

Can't find a used 2006 Acura MDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura MDX for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $7,699.

Find a used Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,597.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura MDX for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $19,265.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,246.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Acura MDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

