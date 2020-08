Used 2012 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Frisco - Frisco / Texas

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Polished Metal Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Frisco has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 Acura MDX. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Acura MDX Tech/Entertainment Pkg offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. This Acura MDX Tech/Entertainment Pkg is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. You can tell this 2012 Acura MDX has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 81,151mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2012 Acura MDX: As a luxury crossover utility, the 2012 Acura MDX puts passenger comfort above rugged off-road ability, but it doesn't completely shut that side of SUV personality out. Its interior, with space for up to seven, is nearly as comfortable and accommodating as those of full-size truck-based SUVs, while on the road it handles better that those other vehicles--in part, thanks to the SH-AWD system which aids stability while also handling light off-road tasks. The MDX also stands out for its superb optional ELS sound system, and for all the active-safety tech that's available in option packages--some of which might help you avoid an accident or reduce stress on the highway. This model sets itself apart with quiet, refined cabin, luxurious cabin appointments, comfortable seating, available safety-tech features, and Road-friendly all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HNYD2H44CH545039

Stock: CH545039

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020