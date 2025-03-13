- The ADX is Acura's new entry-level luxury SUV.
- The amount of interior space is surprising considering its subcompact footprint.
- It's comfortable and composed on city streets and mountain roads.
- The ADX's base price undercuts its rivals by thousands of dollars.
2025 Acura ADX First Drive: Inexpensive, Not Cheap
If you're in the market for a small premium SUV, there's no shortage of high-end runabouts that let you traverse the urban landscape in comfort and style. While early versions of these vehicles were often plasticky and didn't deliver a refined driving experience, newer examples are generally comfortable and nicely appointed. Translation: Entry-level SUVs aren't just for ballers on a budget anymore; they're bona fide luxury cars. It's in this now fairly competitive segment that Acura is introducing its new ADX subcompact crossover. Does this bite-size Acura have what it takes to challenge established rivals like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA, or is it merely a warmed-over Honda HR-V? I drove it on city streets, the highway and mountain roads to find out if the new ADX delivers on its promise of affordable luxury.
Not just a Honda in a tux
Like most Acuras, the ADX is based on a Honda. Its closest analog is the HR-V subcompact, though the underlying platform also underpins the Honda Civic and Acura Integra. The most significant mechanical difference between the ADX and HR-V is the powertrain. Instead of the HR-V's anemic 158-horsepower four-cylinder, the ADX employs the turbocharged unit from the Integra and Civic Si. Its 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque are a big upgrade over the HR-V, though it's not quite as potent as the entry-level engines in the X1 and GLA. The BMW and Merc also use sophisticated traditional and dual-clutch automatics, while the ADX uses a continuously variable automatic transmission (or CVT) — a kind of automatic that luxury automakers usually shy away from.
After driving the ADX for a few hours, I can report that the CVT is ... fine. In most low-speed driving scenarios, the CVT is smooth and unobtrusive; it doesn't feel appreciably different from a typical automatic. Drive it with a heavier foot or uphill, and it'll exhibit the usual CVT groan and surge-y power delivery. In Comfort and Normal driving modes, the powertrain is also a touch slow to react to pedal inputs, so you might have to dig into the accelerator more than you'd expect to get the desired burst of acceleration. I found the combo of having the engine in Sport and everything else in Normal or Comfort (configurable using the Individual driving mode) to be the best combo of predictable throttle response and everyday driving ease.
Outside of powertrain dynamics, however, the ADX is a gem to drive on the road. The supremely comfortable ride was something I noticed almost immediately after setting off on my drive. The relaxed ride doesn't come at the expense of handling prowess either. The ADX stayed nicely flat when zipping around mountain curves, with little of the body roll you might expect of a budget-friendly SUV tuned for road comfort. I walked away so impressed with the ADX's road manners that I had to double-check that it wasn't equipped with fancy adaptive dampers to explain the dual-nature ride (confirmed: it wasn't).
Bring your friends
Worried that you won't be able to fit your friends in Acura's new extra-small SUV? I'm happy to report that the ADX's interior is roomier than its specs suggest. I'm 6 feet, 4 inches tall, and could grow my hair out another inch before it brushed against the headliner (theoretically, at least — my genetics prevent such actualization). There's good legroom up front, too, though the wide center console doesn't allow you to spread your right leg much.
Entering into the rear with the front seat in my ideal driving position was a bit of a challenge, but once in, my knees still had an inch or two of room before hitting the seatback. A rare feat for a subcompact crossover. Headroom was a little tighter, but as long as I didn't turn my head and bump a protrusion in the headliner, I could sit in the back and not bury my head in the roof. I don't recommend a car in this class if your typical use case is shuttling around a complement of tall people, but the ADX will at least ensure the drive is as painless as possible.
Familiar but different
There's no denying that the ADX's interior design is awfully similar to that of the HR-V, down to the high-profile shifter, a geometric grid motif on the dashboard, and a touchscreen that juts out from the dash. However, the ADX's premium materials — especially with my test vehicle's white/black leather color scheme with blue faux-suede accents — help mask its economy car roots.
Further adding to the high-end experience is the new Bang & Olufsen sound system. This 15-speaker hi-fi is seriously impressive, to the point that I advocate for the range-topping A-Spec Advance model, which is the only trim where it's offered. The system fills the cabin with sound and doesn't distort with the volume turned all the way up. It had no problem reproducing a number of tracks from my playlist of songs that test a system's limits (I use an older version of this list from What Hi-Fi?), though one outlier exceeded them. Ludwig Göransson's "Killmonger" from the Black Panther soundtrack introduces a ton of low-end bass at the halfway point that causes rattles from the door speakers. So you can't blast that one. The system should satisfy listeners of almost all of history's other recorded music, however.
On the safety front, every ADX comes with a host of familiar Acura advanced driving aids, including adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot monitor and lane departure mitigation. A 360-degree camera and parking sensors with automatic braking are included on the A-Spec Advance. None of these systems break new ground, but we like that most of them are standard, while a number of competitors relegate them to the options list.
Dressed to impress
Elite vehicles like the Mercedes S-Class and Bentley Bentayga aren't concerned with competing on price, but things are quite different on this end of the luxury spectrum. Here, value isn't a four-letter word, and the ADX makes a strong case for itself. The starting price of $36,350 is thousands of dollars less than its German rivals; the trim structure is such that you can get a fully loaded ADX with all-wheel drive for less than the starting price of the Mercedes GLA 4Matic. The Merc might have a more impressive interior, but there's no doubt you're paying dearly for the experience.
The Acura ADX is an impressive new entry in the luxury subcompact SUV space. The nicely appointed interior only hints at the ADX's Honda roots, and road comfort and a banging audio system are among the many highlights. Its powertrain isn't as impressive as those in other luxury SUVs, but we're willing to get over this hump considering the ADX's MSRP undercuts rivals by thousands of dollars.