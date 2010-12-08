Used 2004 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 100,441 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18974H521874
Stock: US-521874
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,942 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,289
Columbia Honda - Columbia / Missouri
Ebony w/Leather-Trimmed Interior, 17" Alloy Wheels Touring Package Design, 9 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, CD player, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Interior, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.IMPORTANT: OUR INVENTORY IS LISTED ON OVER 10 OTHER SITES, DUE TO HIGH VOLUME OF INVENTORY, HIGH VOLUME PRICING, ADVERTISING, REFERRALS, AND HIGH AMOUNT OF TRAFFIC ON OUR WEBSITE, WE ARE SELLING MOST OF OUR VEHICLES BEFORE YOU KNOW IT. YOU ARE NOT THE ONLY ONE LOOKING AT THIS, WE HAVE CUSTOMERS CALLING EVERY DAY FROM ALL OVER THE REGION & GLOBE, AND PUT THEIR DEPOSITS TO LOCK IN THE DEAL, SOME PEOPLE KNOW WHAT THEY WANT AND SOME PEOPLE LIKE TO WAIT FOR LAST MINUTE. IF YOU ARE A SERIOUS BUYER AND HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR EMAIL OUR SALES TEAM IMMEDIATELY AT 573-665-0022 SO YOU DON'T MISS ON A GREAT OPPORTUNITY.2004 Acura MDX Touring Navigation Navigation 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V CARFAX One-Owner.Proudly serving the Columbia, Jefferson City and Central Missouri! We ship to anywhere in the US! If you are looking for your next New Honda or Used Car, Truck or SUV we have something for everyone! If you are asking... what is my trade worth, we can answer that! We will always give you more for your trade if you purchase from us or not! We are transparent and we want you to know exactly where and how we come up with the value YOU will feel is right! We have financing to fit all customer needs! All pre-owned cars are inspected by Certified Honda Technicians. You will love the way we do business and understand why our customers in the Mid-Mo area are saying that Columbia Honda is the Smart Choice! Visit us at www.columbiahonda.com or stop by! You will be glad you did!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18854H504868
Stock: 4H504868
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! NEW TIRES AWD NAV 3RD ROW LEATHER SUNROOF V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18884H514472
Stock: VIN4472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 218,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995
Chevrolet of Twin Falls - Twin Falls / Idaho
JUST REPRICED FROM $5,995. Aspen White Pearl exterior and Saddle interior, Touring Pkg w/Navigation trim. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, 4x4. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Sunroof, 4x4, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. Acura Touring Pkg w/Navigation with Aspen White Pearl exterior and Saddle interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 265 HP at 5800 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com explains 'Comfortable on rough city streets, yet firm enough to feel agile in the corners, the Acura MDX offers a pleasing compromise between ride comfort and handling ability. On mild off-road jaunts, the MDX is well up to the task of soaking up big hits as well as smoothing out long, winding stretches of bumpy dirt road.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. PRICED TO MOVE Reduced from $5,995. VISIT US TODAY At Chevrolet of Twin Falls, we are focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. We are giving customers straightforward information so that they can make confident decisions. We believe that our local communities are our lifeblood. In addition to the employment opportunities we provide in each of our neighborhoods, we also provide contributions to charitable organizations that serve our families, friends, and customers. Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18854H552936
Stock: 4H552936U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 105,819 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900
Low Miles Auto - Whittier / California
Non-smoker owner, Arctic cold a/c, No pets, Title in possession, Drives great, Must test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18904H545272
Stock: 545272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 171,958 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,487$1,432 Below Market
Illinois Auto Sales - Paterson / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18955H537900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 165,484 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$1,387 Below Market
Victory Auto Group - Stuart / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18613H542000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,793 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995$767 Below Market
Bob's Auto Ranch - Circle Pines / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18805H542025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,171 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,885$1,440 Below Market
Cherner Brothers Auto - Kensington / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18935H521923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,712 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950$854 Below Market
Glendenning Buick Chevrolet GMC - Mount Ayr / Iowa
Local trad in. Leather, heated seats, sunroof, CD player.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18615H528181
Stock: 19008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-19-2020
- 243,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,250$667 Below Market
Superior Automotive - Eden Prairie / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18615H542579
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,500$659 Below Market
Unlimited Motors Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
Bluetooth, Sun/Moon Roof, Hard Top, Heated Seats, 4.375 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Acura/Bose AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat/Outside Mirror Memory Settings, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Interior, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 45777 miles below market average!2005 Billet Silver Met Acura 4D Sport Utility MDX Touring 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24VAt Unlimited Motors we believe in MARKET VALUE PRICING all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST PRICE possible. We do not mark them up, to mark them down! Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Noblesville, Greenwood, Avon, Plainfield, Zionsville, & Brownsburg.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18625H511406
Stock: STK511406
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 166,946 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,450$864 Below Market
Qually's Auto Sales - Olathe / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18945H507335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 249,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,111$300 Below Market
Courtesy Acura - Centennial / Colorado
2003 Acura MDX 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD 17/23 City/Highway MPG Blue*LOCAL TRADE*, *CLEAN CARFAX*, MDX Touring, 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Blue, Ebony Leather.Courtesy Acura wants you to buy with confidence with our 5 day/150-mile Exchange. All our vehicles with less than 150,000 and less than 10 years old come with our 3 month/3000-mile powertrain warranty. Each of our cars also receives an extensive multi-point inspection. Free Carfax is available for all of our listings. We offer flexible financing options. Trades are always welcome as well! Our technology scans hundreds of websites ensuring customers with fair prices. Located off of C-470 and Broadway in Littleton, Co. We are just a short drive from Denver and surrounding areas. Call ahead about our Courtesy Valet service, weâ ll pick you up! Find our reviews on Google and Dealerrater, or come visit us in the store to see why Courtesy Acura in Littleton is your best choice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18633H525523
Stock: 3H525523
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 126,415 miles
$7,000$478 Below Market
Gwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Stone Mountain / Georgia
Recent Arrival! FACTORY LEATHER INTERIOR, POWERSUNROOF / MOONROOF, FRESH TRADE!!!!, WON'T LAST LONG!!!. Gwinnett Chrysler/Jeep/ Dodge/ Ram/ is proud to offer this Beautiful 2005 Acura MDX. This Touring MDX is beautifully finished in Billet Silver Met and complimented by Quartz w/Leather Trimmed Interior and this exceptional vehicle comes well equipped with all the features you would expect in a vehicle like this. It also gives you an amazing driving experience along with impressive Fuel efficiency rating. 17/23 City/Highway MPGGwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, family owned and operated, has been driving Georgia home for over 35 years! Gwinnett CDJR proudly serves the greater Atlanta area and our entire, beautiful state! Gwinnett Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram offers a wide variety of used cars for you to choose from, all of which have gone through our detailed quality inspection. We offer financing services so you can get into the PERFECT vehicle that matches your needs, budget and tastes without all the back and forth hassles you find in the big city stores. YOU GOTTA GET TO GWINNETT!!!!!! In order to get internet price you must either bring in the printed page, or mention the special to dealership, and have same reference in your contract at time of purchase. All prices to include any and all factory or certificate issued rebates. All vehicles plus tax & title. Sale price includes dealer fee. Used cars may be subject to recalls for safety issues that have not been repaired. Visit www.safercar.gov for current vehicle recall information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18955H541588
Stock: 912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 134,850 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Acura MDX Touring Pkg handles with ease. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Sandstone AWD Acura MDX Touring Pkg handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Acura MDX Touring Pkg. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18643H508343
Stock: 3H508343
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 192,419 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,999$347 Below Market
Olympia Motors - Olympia / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18885H542225
Stock: 218
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2005 Acura MDX104,660 miles
$7,999
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep Broadway - Littleton / Colorado
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep South Broadway has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2005 Acura MDX. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. This low mileage Acura MDX has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Acura MDX . Although this 2005 Acura MDX is technically a pre-owned vehicle, the clean and spotless interior could fool even the toughest critic. Buying a pre-owned vehicle shouldn't mean buying a vehicle with scratches, blemishes, and paint touch-ups. Fortunately, the paint on this 2005 Acura MDX is as flawless as a new vehicle. This is one of those rare vehicles that comes along for just a brief moment. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Acura MDX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2HNYD18205H555160
Stock: 5H555160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Acura MDX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX
- 5(86%)
- 4(11%)
- 3(3%)
- 1(0%)
Related Acura MDX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon Edison NJ
- Used Acura MDX Spartanburg SC
- Used Acura RDX Frisco TX
- Used Acura MDX Tempe AZ
- Used Acura ZDX Long Island City NY
- Used Acura ZDX Dallas TX
- Used Acura RDX Irvine CA
- Used Acura RDX Pensacola FL
- Used Acura MDX Richmond VA
- Used Acura MDX Bloomington IL
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon