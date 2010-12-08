Used 2004 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

Columbia Honda - Columbia / Missouri

Ebony w/Leather-Trimmed Interior, 17" Alloy Wheels Touring Package Design, 9 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, CD player, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Trimmed Interior, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.IMPORTANT: OUR INVENTORY IS LISTED ON OVER 10 OTHER SITES, DUE TO HIGH VOLUME OF INVENTORY, HIGH VOLUME PRICING, ADVERTISING, REFERRALS, AND HIGH AMOUNT OF TRAFFIC ON OUR WEBSITE, WE ARE SELLING MOST OF OUR VEHICLES BEFORE YOU KNOW IT. YOU ARE NOT THE ONLY ONE LOOKING AT THIS, WE HAVE CUSTOMERS CALLING EVERY DAY FROM ALL OVER THE REGION & GLOBE, AND PUT THEIR DEPOSITS TO LOCK IN THE DEAL, SOME PEOPLE KNOW WHAT THEY WANT AND SOME PEOPLE LIKE TO WAIT FOR LAST MINUTE. IF YOU ARE A SERIOUS BUYER AND HAVE ANY QUESTIONS PLEASE FEEL FREE TO CALL OR EMAIL OUR SALES TEAM IMMEDIATELY AT 573-665-0022 SO YOU DON'T MISS ON A GREAT OPPORTUNITY.2004 Acura MDX Touring Navigation Navigation 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V CARFAX One-Owner.Proudly serving the Columbia, Jefferson City and Central Missouri! We ship to anywhere in the US! If you are looking for your next New Honda or Used Car, Truck or SUV we have something for everyone! If you are asking... what is my trade worth, we can answer that! We will always give you more for your trade if you purchase from us or not! We are transparent and we want you to know exactly where and how we come up with the value YOU will feel is right! We have financing to fit all customer needs! All pre-owned cars are inspected by Certified Honda Technicians. You will love the way we do business and understand why our customers in the Mid-Mo area are saying that Columbia Honda is the Smart Choice! Visit us at www.columbiahonda.com or stop by! You will be glad you did!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Acura MDX Touring with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2HNYD18854H504868

Stock: 4H504868

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-17-2020