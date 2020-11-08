Used 2013 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me
2,493 listings
- 105,399 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,988$2,428 Below Market
- 94,139 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,495$1,408 Below Market
- 82,628 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,522
- 119,070 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,495
- 104,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$1,727 Below Market
- 61,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,000$1,489 Below Market
- 113,816 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,725
- 65,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,995$1,519 Below Market
- 79,504 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,500$1,077 Below Market
- 91,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,994$1,041 Below Market
- 107,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,599$366 Below Market
- 116,476 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,499$300 Below Market
- 79,955 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,490$1,201 Below Market
- 99,131 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,888$1,127 Below Market
- 106,749 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,399
- 101,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,499
- 110,120 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,997$758 Below Market
- 62,312 miles
$16,995$352 Below Market
AmithW,11/23/2015
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I always buy less than 2 yr old cars. Due to high mileage driving(25K/yr) I cannot lease. I compared the BMW X5, MDX, Lexus RX 350, and Benz GL class. After loads of research and test driving it was easy to zero in on the final 2 of RX 350 and MDX. MDX won due to following. Exceptional road handling over RX 350. Killer looks to match the Road handling. Excellent acceleration combined with the growl from under the hood makes you feel like a F1 race driver. And finally I only saw 5 star user reviews for MDX. I have now clocked 45000 miles in 2 years. (No major repairs only maintenance so far) Still feel like a kid getting into it every morning. Feels good to drive it knowing it will not fail me and give me the best driving experience. I just returned from the 2016 LA Auto show and realized my MDX is still so very good. I do get 17.5mpg combined. Highly, highly recommend this car. I wish Acura continued with the same or higher powered engines for the 2016 and up models. I strongly feel when one's willing to pocket out $60K price tag 2 or 3 mpg shouldn't be an issue. I shall have mine for 2 more years and hopefully by then Acura will come up with a higher hp MDX...
