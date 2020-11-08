Used 2013 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Acura MDX in Gray
    used

    2013 Acura MDX

    105,399 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,988

    $2,428 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2013 Acura MDX Technology Package

    94,139 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,495

    $1,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX Technology Package in Silver
    used

    2013 Acura MDX Technology Package

    82,628 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,522

    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2013 Acura MDX Technology Package

    119,070 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,495

    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX Advance Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Acura MDX Advance Package

    104,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $1,727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX Technology Package in Gray
    used

    2013 Acura MDX Technology Package

    61,695 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,000

    $1,489 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Acura MDX

    113,816 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,725

    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Acura MDX

    65,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,995

    $1,519 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Acura MDX

    79,504 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,500

    $1,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX in Silver
    used

    2013 Acura MDX

    91,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,994

    $1,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX Technology Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Acura MDX Technology Package

    107,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,599

    $366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX Advance Package in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Acura MDX Advance Package

    116,476 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,499

    $300 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX in Silver
    used

    2013 Acura MDX

    79,955 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,490

    $1,201 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Acura MDX

    99,131 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,888

    $1,127 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2013 Acura MDX Technology Package

    106,749 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,399

    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Acura MDX

    101,264 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $15,499

    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX Technology Package in Black
    used

    2013 Acura MDX Technology Package

    110,120 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,997

    $758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Acura MDX
    used

    2013 Acura MDX

    62,312 miles

    $16,995

    $352 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX

Overall Consumer Rating
4.2
4.213 Reviews
BEST SUV IN THE CALSS
AmithW,11/23/2015
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I always buy less than 2 yr old cars. Due to high mileage driving(25K/yr) I cannot lease. I compared the BMW X5, MDX, Lexus RX 350, and Benz GL class. After loads of research and test driving it was easy to zero in on the final 2 of RX 350 and MDX. MDX won due to following. Exceptional road handling over RX 350. Killer looks to match the Road handling. Excellent acceleration combined with the growl from under the hood makes you feel like a F1 race driver. And finally I only saw 5 star user reviews for MDX. I have now clocked 45000 miles in 2 years. (No major repairs only maintenance so far) Still feel like a kid getting into it every morning. Feels good to drive it knowing it will not fail me and give me the best driving experience. I just returned from the 2016 LA Auto show and realized my MDX is still so very good. I do get 17.5mpg combined. Highly, highly recommend this car. I wish Acura continued with the same or higher powered engines for the 2016 and up models. I strongly feel when one's willing to pocket out $60K price tag 2 or 3 mpg shouldn't be an issue. I shall have mine for 2 more years and hopefully by then Acura will come up with a higher hp MDX...
