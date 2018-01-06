Used 2018 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

2,493 listings
  • 2018 Acura MDX Technology Package in Silver
    certified

    2018 Acura MDX Technology Package

    14,787 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,700

    $2,208 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX Technology Package in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Acura MDX Technology Package

    31,987 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,308

  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Silver
    certified

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    14,082 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,746

    $2,658 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    39,171 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,988

    $2,726 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Black
    used

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    27,271 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,900

    $2,245 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    16,676 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,995

    $2,137 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX in Silver
    used

    2018 Acura MDX

    22,786 miles
    Great Deal

    $29,596

  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Black
    certified

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    20,959 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $38,265

    $1,927 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX Technology Package in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Acura MDX Technology Package

    47,208 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $28,588

    $2,695 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    16,337 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,999

    $1,862 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX in Gray
    certified

    2018 Acura MDX

    24,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,610

  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    29,759 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,988

    $1,816 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Black
    certified

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    20,493 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,988

    $2,275 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    61,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,976

    $2,498 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Silver
    used

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    53,709 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $31,600

    $1,535 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    52,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,316

    $1,369 Below Market
  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Gray
    used

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    6,380 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,395

  • 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD

    20,512 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $37,495

    $1,727 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX

Overall Consumer Rating
3.841 Reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (7%)
2018 MDX Tech..1st Acura, Has some misteps
Chris B,06/01/2018
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Update: After 10,000 miles I traded in my MDX. I had to many issues with Air conditioning Compressor/ fans etc and it being in the shop for multiple days at a time For my liking. I liked the vehicle overall but reliability is questionable. Reading some other reviews I can concur with, the break clicking noise when backing up, The strange distorting haze on the passenger side while looking from the driver side of windshield and vice versa. My biggest issue is the acceleration off the line. When a light turns green and you ease on the gas, it almost does nothing, and then Jerks and accelerates hard. This is enough not to want to drive especially in areas with a lot of stop and go or lights. The dash is dated but i believe it will change to what the 2019 RDX has in 2020. Make sure to get a version with SH-AWD it makes a large difference in the driving dynamics. I still think its funny how the moon roof shade is completely manual like a base model civic from the 2000's. At this price point all things should be automated. Although i'm glad for Apple Car play, it defeats the purpose when you have to use the control knob to access the functions, seems to be one of those, well here ya go type of updates.
