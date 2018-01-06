Used 2018 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

Update: After 10,000 miles I traded in my MDX. I had to many issues with Air conditioning Compressor/ fans etc and it being in the shop for multiple days at a time For my liking. I liked the vehicle overall but reliability is questionable. Reading some other reviews I can concur with, the break clicking noise when backing up, The strange distorting haze on the passenger side while looking from the driver side of windshield and vice versa. My biggest issue is the acceleration off the line. When a light turns green and you ease on the gas, it almost does nothing, and then Jerks and accelerates hard. This is enough not to want to drive especially in areas with a lot of stop and go or lights. The dash is dated but i believe it will change to what the 2019 RDX has in 2020. Make sure to get a version with SH-AWD it makes a large difference in the driving dynamics. I still think its funny how the moon roof shade is completely manual like a base model civic from the 2000's. At this price point all things should be automated. Although i'm glad for Apple Car play, it defeats the purpose when you have to use the control knob to access the functions, seems to be one of those, well here ya go type of updates.

