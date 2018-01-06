Used 2018 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me
- certified
2018 Acura MDX Technology Package14,787 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$35,700$2,208 Below Market
- certified
2018 Acura MDX Technology Package31,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$30,308
- 14,082 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,746$2,658 Below Market
- 39,171 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,988$2,726 Below Market
- 27,271 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,900$2,245 Below Market
- 16,676 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$32,995$2,137 Below Market
- used
2018 Acura MDX22,786 miles
$29,596
- 20,959 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$38,265$1,927 Below Market
- 47,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,588$2,695 Below Market
- 16,337 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$36,999$1,862 Below Market
- certified
2018 Acura MDX24,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,610
- 29,759 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$34,988$1,816 Below Market
- 20,493 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,988$2,275 Below Market
- 61,852 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,976$2,498 Below Market
- 53,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,600$1,535 Below Market
- 52,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,316$1,369 Below Market
- 6,380 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,395
- 20,512 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$37,495$1,727 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Acura MDX
Read recent reviews for the Acura MDX
Overall Consumer Rating3.841 Reviews
Chris B,06/01/2018
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
Update: After 10,000 miles I traded in my MDX. I had to many issues with Air conditioning Compressor/ fans etc and it being in the shop for multiple days at a time For my liking. I liked the vehicle overall but reliability is questionable. Reading some other reviews I can concur with, the break clicking noise when backing up, The strange distorting haze on the passenger side while looking from the driver side of windshield and vice versa. My biggest issue is the acceleration off the line. When a light turns green and you ease on the gas, it almost does nothing, and then Jerks and accelerates hard. This is enough not to want to drive especially in areas with a lot of stop and go or lights. The dash is dated but i believe it will change to what the 2019 RDX has in 2020. Make sure to get a version with SH-AWD it makes a large difference in the driving dynamics. I still think its funny how the moon roof shade is completely manual like a base model civic from the 2000's. At this price point all things should be automated. Although i'm glad for Apple Car play, it defeats the purpose when you have to use the control knob to access the functions, seems to be one of those, well here ya go type of updates.
