Used 2018 Acura MDX for Sale Near Me

Kendall Honda of Eugene - Eugene / Oregon

* CARFAX 1-OWNER * LEATHER * MOONROOF * NAVIGATION * DUAL POWER SEATS * Kendall Honda Acura has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2018 Acura MDX. This 2018 Acura MDX comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Acura MDX is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Acura MDX w/Advance Pkg is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle has an added performance bonus: AWD. It improves handling on those winding back roads, and gives you added safety and control when driving through wet and snow weather conditions.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Acura MDX SH-AWD with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5J8YD4H82JL006120

Stock: HU12025

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-19-2020