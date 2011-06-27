  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura MDX
  4. Used 2013 Acura MDX
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(13)
Appraise this car

2013 Acura MDX Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capable handling
  • user-friendly high-tech features
  • finely crafted interior
  • relatively roomy third-row seat.
  • Not as much interior space as some larger rivals
  • busy control layout.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Acura MDX for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price Range
$14,488 - $18,000
Used MDX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Acura MDX delivers plenty of luxury, refinement and performance without breaking the bank, making it a standout in its class.

Vehicle overview

Fun-to-drive luxury crossover SUVs are understandably uncommon. If you wanted such refinement, entertainment and utility all in one package, you'd typically have to look at a handful of German models. And while those crossovers have broken the SUV mold, they also have a tendency to break budgets in the process. Thankfully, there's the 2013 Acura MDX to keep matters realistic.

Luxury? The MDX has it. With high-quality materials and craftsmanship, it handily beats other midsize crossover SUVs in its price range and approaches a level of refinement usually reserved for European makes. For the price, you also get a generous list of standard features, and adding more features won't send the bottom line spinning off into the stratosphere. And then there's the "U" in SUV -- utility. With three rows of seats and a cargo area that expands to more than 80 cubic feet, the MDX works quite well as a family-oriented runabout.

But it's the Acura MDX's ability to entertain the driver that is most surprising. It might not be the quickest in its class, but thanks to its 300-horspower V6 the MDX is always eager to please. And even with its taller SUV stance, the MDX remains poised in the curves, thanks in no small part to an advanced all-wheel-drive system that sends power to the outside wheels when cornering. The MDX is fun to drive on dry pavement and sure-footed when the weather hits.

But even if winding mountain passes aren't your thing, the MDX remains a sensible choice. The 2013 Buick Enclave is more spacious and undercuts the Acura in terms of price, but it isn't nearly as refined or entertaining. For comparable luxury and performance plus a third row, you'd have to look toward the pricier 2013 BMW X5 and 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL Class. For all-around achievement, the 2013 Acura MDX is uncommonly good.

2013 Acura MDX models

The 2013 Acura MDX is classified as a midsize luxury SUV and seats seven. It is offered in one well-appointed trim level with progressive add-on packages.

Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic xenon headlamps, foglamps, heated mirrors, a power liftgate, a sunroof, rear privacy glass, heated eight-way power front seats, two-way adjustable driver lumbar, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with integrated rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity and an eight-speaker sound system with six-CD changer, auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.

The Technology package adds a multiview parking camera, GPS-linked and solar-sensing climate control, upgraded leather upholstery, a navigation system with 8-inch display, voice controls and a 10-speaker Acura/ELS surround-sound audio system with an iPod/USB interface.

The Advance package includes all Technology package features and adds 19-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, adaptive cruise control, a blind-spot warning system, a collision warning and braking system, auto-leveling headlamps, a sport steering wheel and ventilated front seats. The Entertainment package, which can be added to the Technology or Advanced packages, adds a rear-seat entertainment system, a household power outlet in the front center console, and heated second-row seats.

2013 Highlights

The Acura MDX returns unchanged for 2013.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Acura MDX is powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 300 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.

In Edmunds performance testing, the MDX accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, which is average for this style of luxury crossover. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 16 mpg city/21 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined. Properly equipped, the MDX can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2013 Acura MDX includes antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, active front head restraints and stability control with a stabilizing feature for trailer towing. The optional collision warning and braking system (Acura's CMBS) monitors following distance and closure rate, and uses visual and auditory warnings to alert the driver to a possible collision. If the system senses an imminent collision, it can apply hard braking and cinch up the front seatbelts.

In government crash testing, the MDX received four out of five possible stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for frontal impact safety and five stars for side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the MDX its top score of "Good" for the MDX's performance in frontal offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

In Edmunds brake testing, the MDX came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average result for this class of vehicle.

Driving

For a three-row SUV, the 2013 Acura MDX rarely acts like one. The all-wheel-drive system, while biased toward the front wheels, does an outstanding job of shifting torque during hard cornering. Body roll is controlled well and the MDX's center of gravity feels lower than it looks to the eye. The active dampers (available with the Advance package) soak up the bumps when necessary and firm up when the pace quickens, though the standard suspension works just fine (and without the added cost).

Acceleration from the 3.7-liter V6 is a little soft until the revs reach the midrange. From there the engine pulls with enthusiasm, while the MDX's six-speed automatic transmission upshifts smoothly. Overall, the Acura MDX is one of the most rewarding luxury crossovers to drive.

Interior

The MDX's interior isn't quite as luxurious as those seen in some European crossovers, but the materials are high quality and there are plenty of standard features. The MDX's electronic features are easy to use via a multipurpose knob and a selection of voice commands. As in most Acuras, the center stack is loaded with buttons for climate control and multimedia. It's an intimidating array at first, but the controls for the various systems are grouped together, so the learning curve is short. The Panasonic/ELS surround-sound audio system is one of the best in the business, as is the navigation system.

The MDX is pretty spacious for a three-row midsize luxury crossover SUV. The rearmost seats are better suited to children, but adults can ride there for short journeys without complaint. Second-row seats recline for additional comfort, but if you need legitimate room for adults in the third row, the Buick Enclave and Ford Flex are better choices. The MDX yields 83.5 cubic feet of cargo space with its second and third rows folded, which is above average for a midsize luxury crossover.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Acura MDX.

5(61%)
4(15%)
3(7%)
2(7%)
1(10%)
4.2
13 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

BEST SUV IN THE CALSS
AmithW,11/23/2015
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I always buy less than 2 yr old cars. Due to high mileage driving(25K/yr) I cannot lease. I compared the BMW X5, MDX, Lexus RX 350, and Benz GL class. After loads of research and test driving it was easy to zero in on the final 2 of RX 350 and MDX. MDX won due to following. Exceptional road handling over RX 350. Killer looks to match the Road handling. Excellent acceleration combined with the growl from under the hood makes you feel like a F1 race driver. And finally I only saw 5 star user reviews for MDX. I have now clocked 45000 miles in 2 years. (No major repairs only maintenance so far) Still feel like a kid getting into it every morning. Feels good to drive it knowing it will not fail me and give me the best driving experience. I just returned from the 2016 LA Auto show and realized my MDX is still so very good. I do get 17.5mpg combined. Highly, highly recommend this car. I wish Acura continued with the same or higher powered engines for the 2016 and up models. I strongly feel when one's willing to pocket out $60K price tag 2 or 3 mpg shouldn't be an issue. I shall have mine for 2 more years and hopefully by then Acura will come up with a higher hp MDX...
Satisfied with my Purchase
Anonymous,08/14/2016
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased my 2013 MDX in April of 2016 as a Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. I researched the vehicle for about 5 months before finally making a purchase, I wanted to make sure I was buying a reliable vehicle since the car I traded in for the Acura was less than reliable. While I am overall very satisfied with my purchase the MDX did fall short in a few areas, at least for the 2013 year, there is no push button ignition, backup camera is very blurry and useless at night, and the vehicle likes to shift out of first gear very quickly which can be aggravating instantly losing that power(shifts at about 2200 RPM, would be smoother shifting around the 3000 RPM point), I also don't like the lever release for the parking brake, I'm use to "push to release" parking brakes, but it's no big deal. With those 4 complaints though, the MDX makes up for it in other areas. For starters, it runs great, there is no shortage of power and the engine has an amazing sound running through the RPMs. The vehicle also handles like a dream, you can take it on a mountain road and not feel like it's going to tip over or that you need to crawl up the mountain. Of course the appearance is what first caught my attention to consider the MDX, I have received nothing but compliments from coworkers and friends over the way the vehicle looks, it has a very aggressive front and rear end. The stereo is also amazing, while I could stand it to be a little louder at times, most people are not going to have an issue at all. I also get decent gas mileage, I average around 20 MPG, given the size and horsepower I don't consider that bad at all, although requiring premium gas does make that number a little irrelevant spending at least 50 cents more per gallon at the pump than a rival running on regular. One issue that has been prevalent since I purchased the car has been a vibration that comes and goes, after changing 2 of the tires it went away then came back a few weeks later, running the car to 5500 RPM completely eliminated the vibration, now only a slight vibration shows up on rare occasions and goes away shortly after. I have also noticed complaints about bearings going bad fairly quickly on the MDX, I have an appointment soon to check a slight roaring noise that I believe may be one of the bearings. Overall though, i would recommend the vehicle to anyone.
No complaints
Dan O,05/20/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
This is a great SUV. I’ve had nothing but a good experience owning this Acura MDX. It’s a great ride. It’s reliable and I got a great deal on this used SUV two years ago. You keep up with the maintenance and it will not let you down. It’s got good room for passengers and stuff. The far rear seats are a bit tight,but it’s very rear we use them. Other than that, this is a great vehicle.
love but a few problems some chronic
Jean Hale,05/18/2018
4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
We bought this as a certified used car from a dealer at 9mo old and very low miles. PROS: Very comfortable especially for my taller husband, most switches in easy reach, manipulation of back seats very easy, lots of cargo room, peppy engine for larger SUV, grips the road very well. CONS: Very noisy cab- lots of road noise and wind noise. Burnt smell occasionally coming from circulation vents- mechanics have not been able to source it so not fixed over almost 6 years of ownership. Controls on steering wheel not intuitive. Climate control difficult and not real efficient. Of the 2 USB ports, one quit working after a year (front of console). Biggest and most dangerous issue was an issue with electronics; warning lights would come on, often several, radio lights would come on, engine would speed up and not be under normal control (this was after a year of ownership, still under warranty). This progressed to multiple attempts to start (warning lights all on and acting like dead battery). Would get jumps to start, bought a new battery and the car would still be difficult. Became dangerous to drive so was hauled to dealer by tow truck. Dealer attempted a repair that was not successful and car died again when out of town. Dealer tried to fix again and was unsuccessful- could not find issue. Finally had a relative who was a mechanic tell us about a Honda recall on electrical issues and steering column electronics. Had dealer do the fix for the Honda issue and this fixed the problem. Look up related Honda issues for Acura issues.
See all 13 reviews of the 2013 Acura MDX
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2013 Acura MDX features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Acura MDX

Used 2013 Acura MDX Overview

The Used 2013 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV. Available styles include Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A), and Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Acura MDX?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Acura MDX trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Acura MDX Advance Package is priced between $14,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 104106 and127569 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Acura MDX Technology Package is priced between $15,399 and$18,000 with odometer readings between 61695 and106749 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Acura MDX Technology and Entertainment Packages is priced between $14,488 and$16,984 with odometer readings between 94052 and124171 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Acura MDXES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Acura MDX for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2013 MDXES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,488 and mileage as low as 61695 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Acura MDX.

Can't find a used 2013 Acura MDXs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Acura MDX for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,220.

Find a used Acura for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,413.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura MDX for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,762.

Find a used certified pre-owned Acura for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,103.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Acura MDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials
Check out Acura MDX lease specials

Related Used 2013 Acura MDX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles