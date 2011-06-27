I purchased my 2013 MDX in April of 2016 as a Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle. I researched the vehicle for about 5 months before finally making a purchase, I wanted to make sure I was buying a reliable vehicle since the car I traded in for the Acura was less than reliable. While I am overall very satisfied with my purchase the MDX did fall short in a few areas, at least for the 2013 year, there is no push button ignition, backup camera is very blurry and useless at night, and the vehicle likes to shift out of first gear very quickly which can be aggravating instantly losing that power(shifts at about 2200 RPM, would be smoother shifting around the 3000 RPM point), I also don't like the lever release for the parking brake, I'm use to "push to release" parking brakes, but it's no big deal. With those 4 complaints though, the MDX makes up for it in other areas. For starters, it runs great, there is no shortage of power and the engine has an amazing sound running through the RPMs. The vehicle also handles like a dream, you can take it on a mountain road and not feel like it's going to tip over or that you need to crawl up the mountain. Of course the appearance is what first caught my attention to consider the MDX, I have received nothing but compliments from coworkers and friends over the way the vehicle looks, it has a very aggressive front and rear end. The stereo is also amazing, while I could stand it to be a little louder at times, most people are not going to have an issue at all. I also get decent gas mileage, I average around 20 MPG, given the size and horsepower I don't consider that bad at all, although requiring premium gas does make that number a little irrelevant spending at least 50 cents more per gallon at the pump than a rival running on regular. One issue that has been prevalent since I purchased the car has been a vibration that comes and goes, after changing 2 of the tires it went away then came back a few weeks later, running the car to 5500 RPM completely eliminated the vibration, now only a slight vibration shows up on rare occasions and goes away shortly after. I have also noticed complaints about bearings going bad fairly quickly on the MDX, I have an appointment soon to check a slight roaring noise that I believe may be one of the bearings. Overall though, i would recommend the vehicle to anyone.

